1. Critical Alerts

CENTCOM briefed Trump for 45 minutes on "final blow" options against Iran , including strikes on remaining military assets, leadership, and infrastructure (Fox News via Lord Bebo). Separate option includes US "forced control" over part of the Strait of Hormuz with ground forces (Lord Bebo). Confidence: HIGH (multiple sources: Axios, Fox News, Bloomberg)

Oil broke above $120 Brent / $110 WTI on the military escalation reports, hitting wartime highs (Kobeissi). SPR drained 17M barrels since March, with the largest weekly drawdown since October 2022. Total US oil exports passed 14M bpd for the first time ever (Kobeissi). JPMorgan estimates only 0.8B of 8.4B barrels in global inventories are realistically available (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH

Japan intervened in yen at $90B scale , largest in history by volume, pushing USDJPY from 160 to 157 — and likely also intervened in oil futures (zerohedge, JustDario). Japan's finance official Mimura stated he is "always ready to step in oil futures market". 10Y JGB yield hit highest since 1997 at 2.52% (Hedgeye). Confidence: HIGH

US national debt crossed 100% of GDP for the first time since WWII (Barchart, FinanceLancelot). 30-year yield hit 5% (Barchart). Confidence: HIGH

Israel's defense minister Katz says Israel may continue military campaign against Iran "in the near future" to "fully achieve" objectives (Lord Bebo). Israel received 6,500 tons of US military equipment in one day, with deliveries intensifying (ILRedAlert). US moving more equipment from South Korea bases to Israel (MenchOsint). Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran-US escalation enters new phase

US considering first deployment of Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles to the Middle East, still under development, produced at ~1/month at $41M each (zerohedge, Berletic)

IRGC Aerospace Force commander: "We saw the fate of your bases in the region; we will also see your warships" (Will Schryver)

Iranian parliament member: "If Iran is attacked again, you must say goodbye to the oil and gas of the region for a long time" (Hormuz Letter)

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei: the future of the Persian Gulf will be "without America" (multiple sources)

Putin warned Trump during phone call that resumed military action would lead to "extremely adverse consequences", called ground operations "particularly unacceptable and dangerous" (Mercouris, Amb_Ulyanov)

Iran war cost $25 billion in first 2 months per Pentagon, though Senator Reed challenged this as lowballing (zerohedge, SprinterPress)

USS Gerald Ford heading home after 300+ days, longest modern carrier deployment — reducing US naval presence (Lord Bebo). USS Boxer crossing Malacca Strait, likely redeploying to Middle East (MenchOsint)

Confidence: HIGH

Oil supply crisis deepening

California gas topped $6/gallon , no other state has ever hit that mark (zerohedge). Cleveland hit all-time record for regular gasoline, premium near $6 (LukeGromen). Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin approaching all-time records (GasBuddyGuy)

Commercial crude stocks fell 6.23M barrels, gasoline supplies at lowest seasonal level since 2014 (Kobeissi)

Goldman says oil is "mispriced and cheap" vs specialists, while generalists say "time to move on" — setup remains binary (zerohedge)

China reopening fuel export spigot, approved 500K tons of jet fuel/gasoline/diesel exports to Asian buyers (zerohedge, Shevchenko)

Strait of Hormuz traffic: all 12 verified crossings on April 29 were west-to-east only, no return traffic (MarineTraffic)

WTI call options activity surging: 2K bought at $135 strike, 2K at $159 strike (JustDario)

Confidence: HIGH

S&P 500 new all-time high amid violent rotation

S&P 500 posted highest close ever, up +14.2% since March 30 low — $8.1T in market cap in 23 trading days (Kobeissi). April was best month since Nov 2020 at +10.4%

Alphabet surged +10% , adding $420B in market cap — largest single-day gain in history, now 6% from overtaking Nvidia as most valuable company (Kobeissi). Cloud revenue accelerated to 63% growth, backlog nearly doubled to $460B

Meta crashed -10% , wiping $175B, on higher-than-expected capex guidance. FCF turned negative, now raising debt to fund AI spend (Barchart, zerohedge)

Apple beat: EPS $2.01 vs $1.96 est, revenue $111.18B vs $109.66B est, but Americas and Europe missed. $100B buyback authorized. China sales suspiciously strong for second straight quarter (zerohedge)

Retail piling into leveraged semi ETFs: $SOXL/$SOXS combined volume hit 330M shares, highest in 16+ months (Kobeissi)

Semiconductors now 42% of IT sector market cap and 47% of forward EPS, both records. 50% rally in semis in 15 sessions — last time that happened was March 2000 (Kobeissi, FinanceLancelot)

Goldman: retail moved from "buy the dip" to "trade the mania" (zerohedge)

Confidence: HIGH

Japan's triple bind: yen, yields, oil

BOJ spent ~$90B on yen intervention — tied for largest ever — for just 300 pips. zerohedge: "See you at 170" (zerohedge)

Brent Jun26 futures expired amid "massive fight" with price swinging $10 in hours (JustDario)

BOJ raised inflation forecast to 2.8%, cut GDP growth to 0.5% — stagflation (InTheAssembly)

Japan's record sales of European bonds signal stress (BankerWeimar)

Zerohedge: "So Treasury agreed to BOJ intervention if they also slammed oil" — Mimura confirmed "very close contact with US" (zerohedge)

Confidence: HIGH

ECB stagflation trap

ECB held deposit rate at 2% but likely to hike in June unless energy prices ease (Kobeissi)

Eurozone Q1 growth was just 0.1% while headline inflation surged back above 3%

IEA called the current situation the "biggest energy security threat in history"

Lagarde: inflation "well above 2% in near term", economy "moving away from baseline" (zerohedge)

Germany's share of global GDP expected to fall to 4% by 2030, lowest in half a century (Barchart)

Confidence: HIGH

Silver/Gold market structure

COMEX May silver: 22.9M oz (4,580 contracts) delivered on first notice day — potential biggest April delivery in history (silvertrade, BankerWeimar)

Total silver OI fell below 100,000 contracts for first time in 14+ years — customers have "completely stopped utilizing the COMEX for silver" (TFMetals, MBAeconomics)

Silver volatility being actively shorted by trading desks, creating compressed setup. Declining wedge in volatility — dangerous for shorts if it breaks upside (bob coleman)

Reserve Bank of India repatriated 77% of gold reserves domestically by end of March 2026, up from prior levels (GoldTelegraph, KrishanGopaul)

Singapore pulling in record gold imports from Dubai as Middle East war drags on (InProved_Metals)

Deutsche Bank expects gold to return as central part of world's monetary system (wmiddelkoop)

Gold/silver ratio broke symmetrical triangle to downside two weeks ago — silver may reassert vs gold (bob coleman)

Confidence: HIGH

US economic data: hot inflation, strong labor, collapsing savings

PCE inflation rose to 3.5% YoY (March), highest since August 2023. Core PCE 3.2%, highest since November 2023 (Kobeissi)

Jobless claims plunged to 189,000 — lowest since March 1969 (Hedgeye). "Low hire, no fire" environment

Personal savings rate dropped to 4-year low. Spending growth greatly outpacing income (zerohedge)

Record 42.6% of underwater car buyers on 84-month loans; average payment $932/month, highest ever; defaults at highest since 2010 (Kobeissi)

US wheat futures +30% YTD, only 30% of crop rated good/excellent, least planted since 1919 (Kobeissi)

Confidence: HIGH

Dollar weakness / global policy divergence

Tavi Costa: rest of world has "significantly more room to tighten" than the US — major driver of further dollar weakness. DXY at key historical resistance (TaviCosta)

CME lowered margins on most DXY component currencies — making it cheaper to short the dollar (bob coleman)

Deutsche Bank warns EM central banks "could soon be selling the dollar" (wmiddelkoop)

Luke Gromen: 2Y JGB yield and gold moving together on 5-year chart — structural signal (LukeGromen)

Confidence: MEDIUM

3. Weak Signals

USS Higgins (DDG-76) suffered major fire , lost all power and propulsion in Indo-Pacific. Location undisclosed. No casualties (clashreport, Will Schryver). Second US warship incident in recent memory

UAE lost its only GlobalEye early warning aircraft (~$1B) to a drone worth ~$20K (The Iran Observer)

Germany's Merz: Germany "stands ready to engage militarily" to end Hormuz blockade — then pivoted to praising "transatlantic partnership" after Trump pressure (BowesChay, Mark4XX). Trump threatens to pull troops from Germany

UAE received Israel's Iron Dome with IDF operators on the ground — first country outside Israel to host the system (Lord Bebo)

China's tungsten exports fell 22.65% in Q1 , with APT exports down 98.37% YoY. Japan facing price surges in cutting tools (tphuang)

Belgium reversing nuclear phase-out : shuttered reactors being prepared for restart (dana916)

China unveiled first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier on PLA Navy anniversary (Lord Bebo)

Gas turbine backlog stretches to 2029-2030 for GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi — prices nearly tripled since 2019. Every AI data center queuing for same machine (jackprandelli)

Fed Chair Powell says he'll stay on the board as governor after stepping down, concerned about "unprecedented" legal attacks on the Fed from Trump admin (disclosetv)

Hezbollah's fiber-optic FPV drones proving effective: 12 Israeli soldiers wounded in single Shomera attack, 4 Merkava tanks hit, 1 Hermes 450 drone shot down — all before noon (MenchOsint, zerohedge)

75% of US Q1 GDP growth came from AI-related investment (zerohedge)

Anthropic tripled revenue forecast in 4 months , now weighing funding at $900B+ valuation — but White House opposes expanding Mythos AI model access; Hegseth calls Anthropic CEO "an ideological lunatic" (Hedgeye, zerohedge)

China using inflatable decoy rocket launchers to waste Israeli/US munitions — "many flight sorties and missiles were wasted on these mockups" (AryJeay)

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

1. FRED.V / FREDF — Fredonia Mining

Silver Santa published a 67-page analysis calling FRED "the most undervalued gold developer in the world". Key metrics: 2.25 Moz M&I resource (99% highest-confidence categories), trading at US$10/oz AuEq vs peer median of US$33/oz — 79% below peer median EV/oz. Sits 17km from AngloGold Ashanti's depleting Cerro Vanguardia mine (3.9yr reserve life, US$107M rehab liability). PEA contractually obligated Q3 2026, funded by C$7M oversubscribed raise. Insiders struck options at C$0.68/share — 46% above market price. Land package valued at C$789/ha vs Deseado Massif transaction range of C$3,000-15,000/ha. New Judite property acquisition creates contiguous infrastructure corridor to Cerro Vanguardia. (Silver Santa, multiple threads) Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, extremely detailed)

2. AGLD.V / AGLDF — Austral Gold Limited

Silver Santa: generating $10M USD FCF per quarter, on pace for $40M annually against $75M MCAP. Zero debt. Q1 production +3% to 7,335 GEO, revenue +43% to US$34.1M on higher realized gold/silver prices. Cash position US$24.3M. "Will have earned its entire market cap within two years." (Silver Santa, Q1 details) Confidence: MEDIUM (single source with fundamentals)

3. NILI.v — Nevada Lithium (via Surge Battery Metals)

Rock Bottom Entries calls it "$LAC 2.0" — highest grade US clay lithium deposit. PEA at US$24K LCE shows NPV8 of US$9.21B after-tax vs current MCAP ~C$160M (~1.3% of NPV). Lithium futures near $27K and pushing. Breakout confirmed above $0.71. (RockBtmEntries, update) Confidence: LOW (single source, early stage)

6. Summary Stats