1. Critical Alerts

CENTCOM briefs Trump on "final blow" against Iran — Fox News reports a 45-minute briefing on remaining military assets, leadership, and infrastructure targets. Trump later tells press: "maybe we're better off not making a deal at all". Iran's latest proposal to Pakistani mediators was rejected by Trump as "not getting there". Multiple sources: Fox News via MonitorX, zerohedge, Lord Bebo. Confidence: HIGH

US Air Force C-17s land in Beijing, transponders off — Two C-17s from Joint Base Andrews landed in Beijing with 4-digit "high level mission" callsign (RCH4150), typically reserved for presidential vehicle/security transport. MenchOsint assesses Trump will likely visit China soon. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source but with flight tracking data)

War Powers 60-day deadline expires — Trump notified Congress on March 2; the clock ran out May 1. No congressional war authorization exists. White House claims the April 7 ceasefire "terminated" hostilities, rejecting oversight. Trump issued a letter explicitly rejecting congressional approval as "unconstitutional". Republican senators Hawley and Curtis breaking ranks. Confidence: HIGH

Aggressive OTM crude oil call buying continues — Friday saw continued buying: 1.3k calls at $103, 3.4k at $105.5, 5k at $115, 2.6k at $130, 1k at $135 per JustDario. Thursday was similar. $USO options positioning is "VERY BEARISH" — JustDario warns that extreme skew historically reverses for market maker profit. Full moon over Tehran tonight, ideal for large-scale operations. Confidence: MEDIUM

Spirit Airlines ceasing operations — Expected to shut down at 3 AM ET Saturday per WSJ via Kobeissi. Iran war jet fuel costs adding $10-15M per week. Trump rescue deal fell apart. Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran War: No Exit

Stock Market: ATH on Hollow Breadth

Oil: The Binary Trade

Silver/Gold: Vault Drain Accelerates

Japan Yen Intervention: Record Scale, Record Futility

AI Valuations: Escape Velocity

US Consumer & Fiscal Deterioration

Personal savings rate fell to 3.6%, lowest since 2008 crisis (excluding 2022 inflation squeeze months). 11th consecutive month of spending growth outpacing income growth

Consumer confidence trending lower across all generations — Gen X at 4.5-year low, Boomers at lowest since Oct 2021

ISM Manufacturing: prices paid surged to 84.6, highest since April 2022. Employment slid to worst print of 2026

US debt surpasses GDP for first time since WWII. $39T, growing $7.2B/day per Hedgeye breakdown

Fitch: US credit rating under pressure, debt "far above" other AA peers

US mortgage debt hits $13.2T, average household owes ~$109K

30-year Treasury yield approaching 5% for first time since September 2025. $TLT saw -$15B outflows since Sept 2024

Confidence: HIGH

China Tech Independence & Resource Control

3. Weak Signals

Trump pulling 5,000 troops from Germany — punitive move amid Merz spat per CBS/zerohedge. Ties into frustration over European support in Iran war. Confidence: MEDIUM

Trump announces "taking control of Cuba almost immediately" — rawsalerts. Armchair Warlord notes the US only has one MEB in the Caribbean. Confidence: LOW

Trump escalates EU auto tariffs to 25% — accuses bloc of trade deal violations per zerohedge. Confidence: MEDIUM

Iran may be conducting oil exports via massive underground cave storage — Mark4XX citing reports that alternative routes handle ~40% of trade. Unverified but strategically significant if true. Confidence: LOW

Three Fed officials dissent , blasting FOMC's "easing bias" as no longer appropriate. Kashkari warns unanchored inflation expectations would require rate hikes. Confidence: HIGH (but listed as weak signal for market impact)

Russia main oil supplier to post-Assad Syria — shipments jumped 75% to ~60K bpd per Reuters, despite Syria's public pivot to the West. Confidence: MEDIUM

GameStop preparing to bid for eBay — $12B company eyeing $45B target. eBay +10%. Ryan Cohen's $100B ambitions. Confidence: MEDIUM (WSJ sourced)

Commodities broke out of a 15-year base — Rock Bottom Entries calling supercycle acceleration led by crude. Cotton futures at highest since 2024. Confidence: MEDIUM

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$FRED.V / $FREDF — Fredonia Mining — Silver Santa's deep-dive: acquired the 4,913-hectare Judite gold/silver licence for ~US$25K in concession fees, valued at potentially ~US$5M. Judite sits between Fredonia's EDM asset and AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine. AGA apparently tried to acquire Judite but missed the deadline. AGA's closure costs for CV estimated at US$160M vs Fredonia's entire market cap of ~US$27M. District-scale footprint now ~21,800 ha consolidated, 43,000+ ha total gold/silver licences. Strategic acquisition thesis centers on AGA needing Fredonia to extend mine life and avoid closure costs. Top weekly performer in Silver Santa's portfolio at +25.7% (1-month). Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM

$EQTY.V — Equity Metals Corp — TheApeOfGoldStreet highlights a pattern that has been "100% accurate" since silver's move began in Feb 2024: six prior cycles averaged +158.84% gains over 79.7 days. Stock is on the verge of breaking its downtrend line with an updated MRE expected next week that could show ~100% resource growth. TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: LOW (single source, technical pattern)

$SSV.V — Southern Silver Exploration — Same analyst: pattern averaged +138.02% gains over 67.7 days across six prior cycles. Described as "one of the top 10 best silver projects globally". Both daily and weekly indicators at "rock bottom load up zones". TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: LOW (single source)

Scorpio Gold — Don Durrett interview with CEO. Fully funded for 2026 drilling with 50,000m program in Nevada (#1 jurisdiction). Three rigs active. Current resource 740K oz gold, targeting 2M oz by 12/31/26. CEO says "hit on just about every hole except 4". Durrett: "a lot of low hanging fruit... could get to 3M oz down the road". Don Durrett. Confidence: MEDIUM

6. Summary Stats