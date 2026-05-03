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Edmund T. Buckley's avatar
Edmund T. Buckley
6h

Thanks! You always manage to come up with interesting material for me to cry over. 😱

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Loic's avatar
Loic
2h

Correction, but 479 companies at current valuations. Imagine when what’s possible when you can buy them at a 30% discount

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