Daily digest: 2026-05-03
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran's 14-point counter-proposal sets 1-month deadline for Hormuz deal. Per Axios/Barak Ravid, Iran demands end to US naval blockade, troop withdrawal from surrounding areas, unfreezing of assets, compensation, and sanctions relief — all within 30 days. Nuclear talks would follow only after a comprehensive deal. Trump says he'll review it but "can't imagine it would be acceptable". Multiple sources. Confidence: HIGH
China invokes blocking statute for first time ever, ordering all firms to ignore US sanctions on five Chinese refineries purchasing Iranian oil. Ministry of Commerce: sanctions "shall not be recognized, implemented, or complied with". Targets include Hengli Petrochemical, a major entity. Multinationals now face legal conflict: complying with US sanctions violates Chinese law. Sources: Drop Site, Javier Blas, The Cradle, tphuang, ZeroHedge. Confidence: HIGH
Kuwait exported zero crude oil in April — first time since the Gulf War I invasion in 1991. Infrastructure intact; the Strait is the problem. Kuwait has no pipeline alternative. Per Mario Nawfal citing TankerTrackers satellite/AIS data, and Lord Bebo. Confidence: HIGH
~40 IRGC speedboats spotted near Qeshm Island, possibly laying mines per Clash Report and Insider Wire. Iran is openly preparing for war resumption; senior generals state conflict is "inevitable". Confidence: MEDIUM
Spirit Airlines shuts down after 33 years. 17,000 unemployed, all flights canceled. Proximate cause: surging jet fuel from Iran war ($10-15M/week extra). DOJ blocked JetBlue's $3.8B merger in 2023; Trump admin walked away from bailout Thursday. Government relief plan announced. Sources: Kobeissi, ZeroHedge, Sec. Duffy. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran war: no off-ramp visible
Iran's 14-point proposal is maximalist — demands US withdrawal, asset unfreezing, compensation, Hormuz mechanism, end to Lebanon war. Per Drop Site's detailed breakdown, Iran rejected the US two-month ceasefire proposal and insists all issues resolved in 30 days
Trump's posture hardening: "maybe better off not making a deal", "we're like pirates — and it's very profitable". Iran's foreign ministry calls it "a direct and damning admission"
Col. Wilkerson warns new escalation is coming based on troop/ship movements
Daniel Davis lays out two options for Trump: declare fake victory and withdraw (ugly), or resume war (outright disaster). "There is NO MILITARY solution"
Armchair Warlord delivers a devastating assessment: Iran "drove the US from the Persian Gulf, seized control of the Strait, broke the Navy's blockade" — "an unqualified, decisive victory"
CNN investigation reportedly confirms Iran damaged 16 US installations across 8 countries, including an E-3 Sentry worth ~$500M and critical radar systems
NITC supertanker HUGE evaded the US Navy carrying 1.9M barrels (~$220M) to the Far East via Lombok Strait. Will Schryver calls blockade a "Potemkin" exercise
US Air Force C-17s from Joint Base Andrews landed in Beijing with transponders off — 4-digit callsign indicates "high level mission". Trump-Xi summit likely imminent
Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources)
Energy crisis deepening
US gas prices at $4.43/gallon, up 61% since December per Kobeissi. Americans spending ~$90B more annually at the pump
YTD price increases per Spectator Index: gasoline +110%, heating oil +86%, Brent +77%, European gas +62%
Eric Nuttall (Ninepoint Partners) calls it "biggest energy crisis anyone alive has ever seen": 14M bpd of Middle East production offline, expects oil "well in excess of $150" in coming weeks. His fund up 44% YTD
Airlines canceling flights: Transavia, Ryanair, Volotea citing exorbitant fuel costs
Jet fuel exports on water "in free fall" — travel/tourism = 10% of global GDP
Hormuz carries ~1/3 of globally traded fertilizer (~16M tonnes/year); urea at $725/tonne, highest since April 2022. ZeroHedge debates: "could usher in new Arab Spring"
Aggressive OTM crude call buying continues: 1.3k at $103, 5k at $115, 2.6k at $130
A farmer reports paying $300/tank for her truck, can't haul livestock, neighbours selling cattle
Confidence: HIGH
China's blocking statute: decoupling accelerates
First invocation of 2021 Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law marks a significant escalation in competing legal frameworks
Hengli Petrochemical specifically sanctioned — tphuang notes "Trump admin stepped over the line" by targeting larger entities
Multinationals face impossible choice: comply with US sanctions and violate Chinese law, or vice versa
Mark Ames: successive US administrations have "forced powerful countries to challenge and break US financial hegemony"
China exported 60 tonnes of yttrium oxide to US in March, but 12-month imports down 75%. Yttrium price up 6,900% over past year
China's electricity consumption up 5.2% (vs US 1.2%), EV +53.8%, internet data services +44%
Confidence: HIGH
Berkshire Hathaway: $397B cash hoard, 14 straight quarters of selling
Buffett's cash at record $397 billion, 30% of fund — same percentage as 2005 before the last recession
14th consecutive quarter of net stock sales, longest streak in history
Enough to buy 479 companies in the S&P 500
Confidence: HIGH
Market structure: breadth collapse behind ATH facade
S&P 500 at ATH but breadth at 2nd worst level since Dot-Com Bubble
Hedge funds reduced tech exposure at 2nd fastest pace in a decade per Goldman
Wall Street to Main Street ratio: financial assets 6.7x GDP, highest ever per ZeroHedge
S&P 500 Equal Weight still hasn't made a new ATH
Paul Tudor Jones: market cap to GDP at 252% vs 170% in 2000. "Valuation matters a lot and the stock market's really high"
Goldman trader warns of 'narrowing rally amid molecule risks'
Computer equipment investment at 1.2% of GDP, more than the dot-com bubble per Hedgeye
Big Tech combined CapEx expected at record $715B in 2026, nearly 3x 2024
Simultaneously, 81,747 tech layoffs in Q1 2026, up 580% since Q4 2025; US IT jobs below 2.8M for first time since 2020
Confidence: HIGH
Silver/gold: physical flows tightening
COMEX silver withdrawals down ~33% in April per pmbug — barely above December's low rate which preceded LBMA running into trouble
LBMA silver vault estimate: free float at ~7,399t, liquid free float ~3,978t, worth ~$9.1-10.2B at $80/ozt
China imported 836 tonnes of silver in March, 170% above 10-year average; replaced 25-year export system with tight licensing
Tether bought 6 tonnes of gold in Q1, total 132 tonnes (~$19.8B). More gold than every central bank except Poland in 2025
SPX/GOLD ratio: DXY retesting 2008 support, US inflation YoY up 37.5% in last month per Dr. Potassium
Don Durrett's weekly recap: gold at $4,612, expects $4,100-$4,400 before resumption
Confidence: HIGH
US troop withdrawal from Germany / NATO fracture
Trump to cut "a lot further" than 5,000 troops from Germany, will "get level way down"
Polish PM Tusk: NATO "keeps on disintegrating"
Brian Berletic argues this is exactly the "division of labor" Hegseth outlined in Feb 2025 — US pivots East, Europe prepares for Russia
Germany's Merz ordering austerity: 200B euro new borrowing for "total militarization", described as "largest arms accumulation since 1945"
Confidence: HIGH
Housing: spring season failing stress test
Freddie Mac index shows 0.07% SA decline in March, YoY growth at ~0.7% — weakest spring since 2011
Existing home sales fell 3.6% to 3.98M annualized
EndGame Macro: "Housing usually breaks in volume before price. Buyers disappear first." Auto loans, credit cards, CMBS stress all building simultaneously
Confidence: MEDIUM (single detailed source, directionally confirmed by macro)
3. Weak Signals
Powell stepping down as Fed chair May 15. "I plan to keep a low profile as a governor". The timing, mid-energy crisis, is notable. Confidence: LOW
US seeking "blanket access" to Indonesian airspace per Brian Berletic — Indonesia sits adjacent to the Strait of Malacca, through which the majority of Chinese shipping transits. Clear positioning for potential China interdiction. Confidence: LOW
Russia restored Pacific oil exports in April — 1.31M bpd from Kozmino/De-Kastri/Prigorodnoye. India imports from this route hit 3-year high at 315k bpd. Russia rerouting around Hormuz effectively. Confidence: MEDIUM
US TGA balance at ~$1 trillion, highest since April 2021, driven by tax season. But T-bill issuance will pick up again as TGA inflows slow. Confidence: MEDIUM
Philip Pilkington: energy shock "will likely lead to collapse of several European governments" in 4 weeks. Confidence: LOW
Philippine peso hits all-time low vs USD per Barchart. Confidence: MEDIUM
Bulgaria inflation exploded to 7.1%/yr from 3.9% after euro introduction per Steve Hanke. Confidence: MEDIUM
Corn at 1-year high per NoLimit — fertilizer disruption via Hormuz starting to hit agriculture inputs. Confidence: LOW
Chinese court rules companies cannot fire employees to replace them with AI per First Squawk. Confidence: MEDIUM
1973 analog: the stock market crash "didn't happen during the oil embargo, it happened in the 6 months after it was lifted" per NoLimit. Confidence: LOW (analogy, not prediction)
4. Noise
Kentucky Derby results — Golden Tempo went last to first. Entertainment
Berlin May Day grilling/trash posts — Lord Bebo lifestyle content
Babylon Bee satire pieces — ~8 posts, all satire
MAGA influencer arrested — political noise
Tucker Carlson NYT exchange — culture war
Bluesky API data leak — tech/political drama
Meta glasses Kenya surveillance — alarming but not market-relevant
MrBeast lost monetization — platform drama
PlayStation UK age check controversy — gaming/privacy
Mount Mayon eruption — Philippines, 52 villages covered in ash. Significant but non-market
NoLimit trading promo — self-promotion
The Assembly trading promos — marketing
Trump Cuba announcement — noise until concrete action
5. Stock Picks
$FRED.V / $FREDF — Fredonia Mining (TSXV)
2.25 Moz AuEq M&I resource (99% highest-confidence categories) at El Dorado-Monserrat, Patagonian Argentina
Market cap C$42M (~US$31M), trading at US$13/oz AuEq vs peer median US$33/oz — 79% discount
17km from AngloGold Ashanti's depleting Cerro Vanguardia mine (3.9yr reserve life, US$114.8M rehab liability)
Cerro Vanguardia attempted to acquire the Judite block connecting both properties — formally rejected; FRED owns it for US$25k
PEA contractually obligated Q3 2026, funded from C$7M oversubscribed raise
Board includes Dr. Waldo Perez (two billion-dollar exits from Argentina) and Jorge Valvano (Cerro Vanguardia's Chief Geologist)
El Aguila optionality (9,100 ha, surface grades 174.6 g/t Au): Battery Age Minerals drilling at their own expense
Comparable-anchored floor: parity with IGO implies C$69M (2x), peer median implies C$108M (3.2x)
Confidence: LOW (single source, thorough fundamental analysis)
$APGO.V — Apollo Silver
Brief mention as "overlooked, easy buy at current level" per TheApeOfGoldStreet
No substantial fundamental detail provided
Confidence: LOW
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 512
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 2
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 13
Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 5+ LOW
Thanks! You always manage to come up with interesting material for me to cry over. 😱
Correction, but 479 companies at current valuations. Imagine when what’s possible when you can buy them at a 30% discount