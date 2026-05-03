Iran's 14-point counter-proposal sets 1-month deadline for Hormuz deal. Per Axios/Barak Ravid, Iran demands end to US naval blockade, troop withdrawal from surrounding areas, unfreezing of assets, compensation, and sanctions relief — all within 30 days. Nuclear talks would follow only after a comprehensive deal. Trump says he'll review it but "can't imagine it would be acceptable". Multiple sources. Confidence: HIGH

China invokes blocking statute for first time ever, ordering all firms to ignore US sanctions on five Chinese refineries purchasing Iranian oil. Ministry of Commerce: sanctions "shall not be recognized, implemented, or complied with". Targets include Hengli Petrochemical, a major entity. Multinationals now face legal conflict: complying with US sanctions violates Chinese law. Sources: Drop Site, Javier Blas, The Cradle, tphuang, ZeroHedge. Confidence: HIGH

Kuwait exported zero crude oil in April — first time since the Gulf War I invasion in 1991. Infrastructure intact; the Strait is the problem. Kuwait has no pipeline alternative. Per Mario Nawfal citing TankerTrackers satellite/AIS data, and Lord Bebo. Confidence: HIGH

~40 IRGC speedboats spotted near Qeshm Island, possibly laying mines per Clash Report and Insider Wire. Iran is openly preparing for war resumption; senior generals state conflict is "inevitable". Confidence: MEDIUM