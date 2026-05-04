1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Hormuz standoff: Two regimes, one strait

IRGC ordered vessels at Ras Al Khaimah to leave for Dubai via VHF broadcast — vessels complied

An OFAC-sanctioned Iranian LPG tanker (NOOH GAS) successfully transited the strait while a US-linked tanker was hit. Test case for who actually controls the waterway

Iran's parliament drafting a 12-point Hormuz law: Israeli vessels permanently barred, hostile-country vessels must pay war reparations, 30% of toll revenue to military (shanaka86 atoms)

MenchOsint: AIS transponders were turned off in the strait area, likely on US military orders — same tactic used in the failed Red Sea "Operation Prosperity Guardian"

Iran replaced UAE ports with Pakistani transit ports (Gwadar, Karachi, Port Qasim) per Fars News

Pakistan facilitating confidence-building: MV Touska crew safely evacuated to Pakistan, ship being returned to Iran

Confidence: HIGH — multi-source, real-time OSINT tracking

Oil supply crisis approaching operational floor

Inventories crashing toward minimum operational levels per JP Morgan data — stress levels by June, system shutdown risk by September if Hormuz stays closed

Chris Martenson: days-on-hand commercial crude inventory plunging past minimums, last comparable conditions in 2008 when oil hit $147

Connor Broadley: "point of no return where re-opening is too late to avoid shifting inflation/interest rate expectations" is probably weeks away

Short paper oil is "very crowded" — $SCO ETF AUM 5x to ~$1B since war started, massive call options buying while price crushed last Friday

Someone placed a $760M short on oil before Trump's announcement per Brian Allen

78% of Southern US farmers can't afford fertilizer this year; 500,000 American farmers reportedly without any fertilizer for 2026 crop

Confidence: HIGH

Gold accumulation accelerating globally

Market overvaluation flashing red across every metric

Stagflation intensifying

ISM Manufacturing prices paid surged +6.3 points to 84.6 (highest since May 2022); 3-month increase is record per Kobeissi. Employment index fell to 46.4 — 15th consecutive monthly contraction

Spirit Airlines liquidated — first major US airline shutdown since 9/11. Jet fuel costs nearly doubled since Feb 28

Consumer sentiment at 49.8 — record low in University of Michigan survey history

Data center energy costs: residents near data centers paying up to 267% more than five years ago

Q1 2026 EPS growth: AI was 1.5% of the 2.0% in GDP growth — the economy is basically AI and nothing else

Confidence: HIGH

US-Europe security architecture fracturing

Ukraine maritime drone warfare — an industrial story

Sea Baby drones struck 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at Novorossiysk. Cost: $221,000 per drone. Novorossiysk throughput reportedly down ~38%

Ukrainian drones flew over Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland to attack Leningrad Oblast — over 60 drones, flying 1,100 km at 20-30m altitude over Estonian houses

Russian seaborne crude exports remained steady at ~3.5M b/d in April despite attacks; surging Brent prices boosted revenues

Russia captured Myropillya in Sumy region; advancing on multiple fronts

Russia launched ~1,067 drones at Ukraine in 48 hours without a single missile attack

Russia replaced Iran as Syria's main oil supplier — 60,000 b/d, up 75% from last year, worth ~$1.8B annually

Confidence: HIGH

Lebanon escalation continues

Israel attacked 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the weekend — 70 military structures, 50 infrastructure sites

Hezbollah FPV drones actively striking IDF Merkava tanks and Namer troop carriers in Bint Jbeil and Qantara

Iran state media claims UAE fighter jets participated in bombing Iranian facilities during the war. Interesting timing

Iraqi Resistance (Guardians of Blood) shows off underground stockpile of ballistic missiles and drones

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

US seeking blanket overflight access to Indonesian airspace — per Brian Berletic, this positions the US to threaten the Strait of Malacca (through which most Chinese shipping transits), expanding the energy blockade strategy beyond Hormuz. Confidence: LOW but strategic pattern matches

Commodity traders may be on verge of "one of the most profitable risk-free crude oil trades ever" — JustDario, with massive divergence between paper and physical oil pricing. The call-vs-put option setup on WTI looks like large players expect a sharp reversal upward

Chokepoint toll contagion — Indonesia's finance minister floated a Malacca toll inspired by Hormuz before being walked back in 24 hours; Houthis reportedly collecting $180M/month at Bab al-Mandeb. Three critical chokepoints facing simultaneous sovereign-toll pressure

V-22 Ospreys refueling at regional airport near Nellis AFB per Will Schryver — "I see them here very rarely"

Three suspected Mossad agents executed in Iran per Douglas Macgregor

Nvidia at 0% market share in China's semiconductor market per Arnaud Bertrand — US export controls have "backfired" while China's AI is now on par

GameStop offering to buy eBay at $125/share — ~$55B deal, nearly 5x GameStop's market cap. Suspicious EBAY call options purchased Friday before the news

Bitcoin above $80,000 for first time since January 31

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$PER.V / $DUVNF — Peruvian Metals

Detailed thesis from Silver Santa. Operating cash-flowing mill, transitioning from toll milling to own 8-11g/t Au material at Palta Dorada. At 25 tpd: US$6.4M EBITDA on ~US$25M EV (4x EV/EBITDA). At 100 tpd: US$26M EBITDA. At 350 tpd with ~9g/t Au: US$100M EBITDA on US$18M market cap. CEO is largest shareholder, no dilution planned, funding transformation from cash flow. No NI 43-101 (by design — preserving capital). Apollo IR campaign started April 2026. Confidence: LOW (single source, nano-cap)

$UG / $UGODF — Upside Gold

Mentioned by Don Durrett/John Feneck on KITCO: path to 4.5M gold oz by summer 2026. District-scale gold-copper project. Both Durrett and Feneck have done CEO interviews. Confidence: LOW (single source)

$TIGCF / $TIG — Triumph Gold

Per Feneck on KITCO: 1.9M oz gold in the ground, trading at RSI ~30-31 at time of recording. Low valuation vs peers. Yukon-based. Confidence: LOW (single source)

6. Summary Stats