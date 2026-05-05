Iran-US ceasefire collapsing in Strait of Hormuz: Iran struck UAE's Fujairah oil facility with missiles/drones/cruise missiles (19 weapons total, 3 injured), hit an ADNOC tanker, fired on US patrol boats near Jask, and launched sustained attacks against USS Truxtun and USS Mason during their transit. Trump launched "Project Freedom" with 15,000 troops and 100+ aircraft but downplayed the attacks as not violating the ceasefire. UAE vowed full military response. Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources)

US Treasury yield curve blew up simultaneously across maturities: Violent spikes hit the 2yr, 5yr, 20yr, and 30yr at the exact same moment — three times in succession. 30Y yield topped 5.01% for first time since July. Country-level selling profile per multiple analysts. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)

China issues first-ever blocking statute against US sanctions: MOFCOM invoked 2021 blocking rules to protect 5 Chinese refineries sanctioned for buying Iranian crude. Chinese companies legally ordered to ignore US designations. Per Bloomberg, this is the "most serious challenge" to the US sanctions mechanism since WWII. Confidence: HIGH (8+ sources)

USAF KC-135R tanker squawking 7700 emergency over Persian Gulf: Signal lost before reaching Qatar. No confirmation of landing or crash. Possible shootdown or technical failure during Hormuz operations. Confidence: LOW (unconfirmed)