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Thinker
5h

On the collapse of Project Freedom, it is not non-foreseeable.

In fact, it didn’t look like strategy - it looked like overreach followed by a fast walk-back. What Donald Trump calls “progress” feels more like getting stuck in a position that couldn’t be sustained in the Strait of Hormuz—and then pausing to find a way out.

The military reality is bleak. Stay to enforce a blockade, and U.S. ships become stationary targets. Switch to escorting traffic, and they become moving targets - spread thin and reactive. Either way, Iran dictates the terms, not the U.S.

The reputational risk is worse. If ships like CMA CGM SAN ANTONIO get hit under U.S. protection, it chips away at credibility fast. Allies notice. Markets notice. Deterrence weakens.

I have something in mind that is more radical but more likely unacceptable to White House. A Full Withdrawal. This then, does something simple: it takes the U.S. off the board and puts the ball squarely in Iran’s court. If the strait stays blocked, the responsibility is clearly theirs. If it reopens, it’s no longer under coercion.

The complication is whether Israel accepts that outcome. They may not—because a U.S. pullback reduces pressure on Iran. Don’t be surprised if they push Washington to stay, even in a position that’s strategically awkward.

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Dudeman's avatar
Dudeman
5h

Terrific summaries!

What...is...happening...with...Japan? Eeeep!

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