Daily digest: 2026-05-06
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1. Critical Alerts
Project Freedom collapses in under 48 hours. Trump announced suspension of the Hormuz kinetic operation on May 5, citing "great progress" toward a deal with Iran via Pakistani mediation. The blockade remains in full force. Two US Navy destroyers (USS Truxtun, USS Mason) transited the strait under fire from Iranian small boats, missiles, and drones. A French-owned container ship CMA CGM SAN ANTONIO was struck attempting the US-backed route with transponders off. Iran immediately instituted a formal permit system for all Hormuz transit. The strait itself is effectively empty — 363 vessels clustered off Dubai vs. a 294 average. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources, both sides confirming)
UAE hit by second Iranian barrage in 24 hours. Air defenses actively engaging missiles and drones. NOTAM issued closing Emirates FIR partially until May 11. Iran categorically denies targeting the UAE, alleging the US was responsible — despite Iranian state-affiliated sources having warned the UAE hours before the May 4 strike. CNN reports an Israeli Iron Dome system was used in UAE interceptions — the Abraham Accords' first publicly reported kinetic operation. Confidence: HIGH
Iran FM Araghchi lands in Beijing for talks with Wang Yi, eight days before Trump arrives for the May 14 summit. China simultaneously issued its first-ever blocking statute against US sanctions on five Chinese refineries — declaring US sanctions shall not be recognized, implemented, or complied with. Bloomberg calls this the most serious challenge to the US sanctions mechanism since WWII. Confidence: HIGH
UK gilt yields hit generational highs. 30-year yield surged to 5.79%, highest since 1998. 10-year above 5.10%, highest since the GFC. Goldman's delta-1 head notes 5% at 30yr being tested again, cyclical basket impulsing down, -3sd impulse in TLT. The BOE rate cuts aren't helping. Confidence: HIGH
Global oil reserves plunging at record pace. FT reports stockpiles fell ~200M barrels (6.6M bpd) even as demand collapsed ~5M bpd. S&P Global says even after Hormuz reopens, 7 months minimum to restore production, with the energy crisis potentially stretching into 2027. Chevron CEO warns physical shortages beginning to appear, first in Asia, on a scale comparable to the 1970s. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Hormuz architecture: the permit system replaces the blockade
Iran's new "Administration for the Strait of Hormuz" requires prior permits and electronic instructions before transit — a permanent governance system, not a wartime improvisation
IRGC broadcast over VHF: no vessel permitted to transit without permission; any vessel attempting passage "will be destroyed"
Only cargo ship visible in the strait: Iranian
Rubio says the US will take Hormuz to the UN Security Council with a resolution co-sponsored by Gulf states — forcing every member to vote publicly
Iraq offering discounts up to $33/barrel for oil shipments willing to transit Hormuz
Confidence: HIGH
USAF tanker emergencies — two 7700 squawks in one day
KC-135R squawked 7700 emergency over the Persian Gulf, signal lost before confirmed landing — unclear if crashed
A second tanker, KC-46A, also squawked 7700 the same day
Both were replaced by aircraft from Ramstein sent to Tel Aviv — suggesting operational losses
Massive GPS spoofing and AIS jamming reported across the strait
Confidence: MEDIUM (squawks confirmed, outcomes unclear)
BOJ yen interventions reaching structural limits
4th JPY intervention confirmed — this one having zero impact on oil prices unlike predecessors
Japan burning reserves that paradoxically weaken the yen long-term
Bloomberg: Japan can conduct only two more 3-day intervention sessions by November under IMF guidelines before losing freely-floating-currency status
Anomalous JPY flash moves — JustDario flags something funky, possibly a fat-finger or deliberate BOJ manipulation
Confidence: HIGH
AI debt bubble and data center reality check
Goldman IG desk warns hyperscaler issuance now accounts for ~20% of total IG DV01-weighted issuance — credit markets increasingly levered to AI buildout "in a much more negatively convex way"
Meta raising $13B SPV for El Paso data center because banks don't want the exposure; Morgan Stanley and JPM scrambling to offload
Goldman Sachs: "decreasing likelihoods of scheduled data center activations" as lead times increase — $1.1T in 2027 capex presumes 15GW added, "lucky if we get 5"
ZeroHedge: "Next summer the Eastern seaboard will look like North Korea at night" thanks to chatbots
Hedge funds dumping Mag 7 to retail at unprecedented pace; exposure at 3-year lows
Confidence: HIGH
AI job displacement goes operational
Coinbase cuts 693 employees (14%) — AI agents write 50%+ of code, resolve 60% of support tickets. Armstrong: target state is "rebuilding Coinbase as an intelligence, with humans around the edge"
Anthropic launches 10 agent templates for financial services; FIS built a Financial Crimes Agent compressing AML investigations from days to minutes
Goldman Sachs research shows AI displacing 16,000 US jobs/month. Goldman then invested in the $1.5B JV with Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman to deploy the very tools doing the displacing
FactSet fell on the Anthropic financial services announcement
Confidence: HIGH
Markets at record highs while internals rot
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 2000 all hit new all-time highs on the same day
Warren Buffett sitting on $400B cash, largest pile in corporate history: "We've never had people in a more gambling mood than now"
Buffett Indicator hit 227%, surpassing dot-com bubble and GFC
LEI/CEI ratio at 0.84, matching the 2008 GFC low — this level has never occurred outside a recession
ISM Services employment dropped to 48.0; new orders slumped to 53.5
Citadel's Griffin warns CBs and markets "still look too relaxed about inflation"
Retail call-buying re-exploded
Confidence: HIGH
Gold miners consolidating, central banks still buying
Central bank gold purchases hit 244 tonnes in Q1, +36t, highest since Q4 2024. Poland led at +31t (heading toward 700t target), Uzbekistan +25t, China +7t
Net March sold 30t due to Turkey liquidating 60t for FX/liquidity
Gold mining M&A continues — Australia's Regis-Vault merger creating $7.7B producer at 700K+ oz/year
Newmont forward P/E dropped to 11, one of its lowest readings in 10 years
Confidence: HIGH
Ukraine-Russia: ceasefire theatre, frontline reality
Russia and Ukraine declared ceasefires starting on different days
Ukraine struck VNIIR-PROGRESS plant in Cheboksary (900km+ from border), which produces navigation modules for cruise missiles
Moscow targeted by 50+ drones, Russia's 2nd largest refinery on fire
Russian forces reportedly captured Piskunovka near Lyman, DRGs crossing Seversky Donets River
Massive Russian UMPK usage around Zaporizhia — southern rollup "still primed" per Big Serge
Naftogaz says 107 large-scale combined attacks on gas production since January — now importing additional gas
Ukrainian drone crashed into Latvian apartment building using NATO airspace
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Fed quietly loading up on Treasuries — holdings at $4.4T, highest since July 2024. +$237B since December. Treasuries now 65.9% of Fed total assets, highest since March 2008. Propping up the market nobody wants to talk about
RBA raised rates for 3rd consecutive time to 4.35%, undoing three cuts from last year. Bucking global peers as Middle East conflict drives inflation
Philippines inflation surged to 7.2% — above every forecast, more than triple the rate at start of year
Romania's pro-EU government collapsed in a no-confidence vote, 281-4. Currency tumbled to record low. Socialists teamed up with right-wing eurosceptics
Turkey unveiled YILDIRIMHAN ICBM at SAHA 2026 — 6,000km range, Mach 9-25. A non-nuclear NATO member openly developing an ICBM. Reaches Moscow, Tehran, and western China
Saylor shifts from "never sell" to "structured harvesting" — Strategy reported $14.47B operating loss (116x revenue) and Saylor stated on the earnings call: "you sell Bitcoin to pay the dividend." Most consequential narrative shift in the company's history
Handala hackers claim leaked data on 400 senior US Navy officers in the Persian Gulf — alleging they can track every ship, base, and route
China targeting 70% domestic silicon wafer use this year — share went from 3% in 2020 to ~32%. Brutal for Japanese/Taiwanese suppliers
Apple held exploratory talks with Intel and Samsung about producing processors in the US — secondary option beyond TSMC. Intel +3% premarket
Sudan officially confirms airport bombed by UAE and Ethiopia — "direct aggression, will not be met with silence"
US gasoline inventories drawing sharply — Morgan Stanley projects end-August inventories at ~198M barrels, lowest for that time of year in modern data, well below 2022 trough of 215.6M
Iran claims US killed 5 civilians on small cargo boats from Oman — contradicting CENTCOM's claim of destroying IRGC fast boats
4. Noise
UFO disclosure hype from pastors and whistleblowers — Grusch says 60-90 days. Same timeline every year; no evidence presented
GameStop-eBay merger noise — Burry exits position after bizarre CEO interview. Entertainment, not investment analysis
Hobby horsing in Frankfurt (Lord Bebo), cat racial profiling (Lord Bebo), poop-defense in Sweden (Lord Bebo) — quality chaos content, zero market relevance
donaldgorbachev's 8-part Clausewitz treatise on Trump's Truth Social post — the kitchen analysis is entertaining but exhausting; take-away is simply "Project Freedom failed" expressed 4,000 different ways
Met Gala outrage from Sarah Paulson wearing dollar bills to criticize the 1% at a $100K/person event — irony writes itself, no market impact
5. Stock Picks
Hecla Mining (HL) — Q1: 3.9M oz Ag at $8 AISC, $144M FCF, $588M cash, debt completely paid off ($263M retired this quarter). DonDurrett calls it well-positioned for $125 now that balance sheet is clean. "Wall Street has completely lost its mind" — stock trading down after hours despite the strongest quarter in years. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, but fundamentals are concrete)
Pan American Silver (PAAS) — Q1: 6.4M oz Ag, 169K oz Au. Updated 2026 guidance: 26M oz Ag + 725K oz Au at $17.50/$1850 AISC. Cash $1.6B, debt $850M. Dividend raised to $0.72/share (1.4%), 21M share buyback planned. Trading at 9x FCF. DonDurrett: "Once debt is gone and dividend doubled, FCF multiple will double." Confidence: MEDIUM
Tudor Gold (TUD.v) — Treaty Creek project: 28.9 Moz Au, 167.3 Moz Ag, 3.38B lbs Cu. One of the largest undeveloped gold discoveries in Canada. Trading at C$0.96, TheApeOfGoldStreet targets $2.5-3 this year, $4 for 2026. Praises CEO Joe Ovsenek as potentially the best in the sector. Eric Sprott is a major shareholder. Confidence: LOW (single source, development-stage)
Excellon Resources (EXN.v) — Eric Sprott open-market buying ~$182K. TheApeOfGoldStreet notes limited downside on the book/chart, expects Sprott to continue accumulating. One of three near-term silver producers flagged alongside SVRS and AGMR. Confidence: LOW (single source, small-cap spec)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 924
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 12
Noise filtered: 5
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 2+ LOW
On the collapse of Project Freedom, it is not non-foreseeable.
In fact, it didn’t look like strategy - it looked like overreach followed by a fast walk-back. What Donald Trump calls “progress” feels more like getting stuck in a position that couldn’t be sustained in the Strait of Hormuz—and then pausing to find a way out.
The military reality is bleak. Stay to enforce a blockade, and U.S. ships become stationary targets. Switch to escorting traffic, and they become moving targets - spread thin and reactive. Either way, Iran dictates the terms, not the U.S.
The reputational risk is worse. If ships like CMA CGM SAN ANTONIO get hit under U.S. protection, it chips away at credibility fast. Allies notice. Markets notice. Deterrence weakens.
I have something in mind that is more radical but more likely unacceptable to White House. A Full Withdrawal. This then, does something simple: it takes the U.S. off the board and puts the ball squarely in Iran’s court. If the strait stays blocked, the responsibility is clearly theirs. If it reopens, it’s no longer under coercion.
The complication is whether Israel accepts that outcome. They may not—because a U.S. pullback reduces pressure on Iran. Don’t be surprised if they push Washington to stay, even in a position that’s strategically awkward.
Terrific summaries!
What...is...happening...with...Japan? Eeeep!