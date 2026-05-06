1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Hormuz architecture: the permit system replaces the blockade

Iran's new "Administration for the Strait of Hormuz" requires prior permits and electronic instructions before transit — a permanent governance system, not a wartime improvisation

IRGC broadcast over VHF: no vessel permitted to transit without permission; any vessel attempting passage "will be destroyed"

Only cargo ship visible in the strait: Iranian

Rubio says the US will take Hormuz to the UN Security Council with a resolution co-sponsored by Gulf states — forcing every member to vote publicly

Iraq offering discounts up to $33/barrel for oil shipments willing to transit Hormuz

Confidence: HIGH

USAF tanker emergencies — two 7700 squawks in one day

KC-135R squawked 7700 emergency over the Persian Gulf, signal lost before confirmed landing — unclear if crashed

A second tanker, KC-46A, also squawked 7700 the same day

Both were replaced by aircraft from Ramstein sent to Tel Aviv — suggesting operational losses

Massive GPS spoofing and AIS jamming reported across the strait

Confidence: MEDIUM (squawks confirmed, outcomes unclear)

BOJ yen interventions reaching structural limits

4th JPY intervention confirmed — this one having zero impact on oil prices unlike predecessors

Japan burning reserves that paradoxically weaken the yen long-term

Bloomberg: Japan can conduct only two more 3-day intervention sessions by November under IMF guidelines before losing freely-floating-currency status

Anomalous JPY flash moves — JustDario flags something funky, possibly a fat-finger or deliberate BOJ manipulation

Confidence: HIGH

AI debt bubble and data center reality check

AI job displacement goes operational

Coinbase cuts 693 employees (14%) — AI agents write 50%+ of code, resolve 60% of support tickets. Armstrong: target state is "rebuilding Coinbase as an intelligence, with humans around the edge"

Anthropic launches 10 agent templates for financial services; FIS built a Financial Crimes Agent compressing AML investigations from days to minutes

Goldman Sachs research shows AI displacing 16,000 US jobs/month. Goldman then invested in the $1.5B JV with Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman to deploy the very tools doing the displacing

FactSet fell on the Anthropic financial services announcement

Confidence: HIGH

Markets at record highs while internals rot

Gold miners consolidating, central banks still buying

Central bank gold purchases hit 244 tonnes in Q1, +36t, highest since Q4 2024. Poland led at +31t (heading toward 700t target), Uzbekistan +25t, China +7t

Net March sold 30t due to Turkey liquidating 60t for FX/liquidity

Gold mining M&A continues — Australia's Regis-Vault merger creating $7.7B producer at 700K+ oz/year

Newmont forward P/E dropped to 11, one of its lowest readings in 10 years

Confidence: HIGH

Ukraine-Russia: ceasefire theatre, frontline reality

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

UFO disclosure hype from pastors and whistleblowers — Grusch says 60-90 days. Same timeline every year; no evidence presented

GameStop-eBay merger noise — Burry exits position after bizarre CEO interview. Entertainment, not investment analysis

Hobby horsing in Frankfurt (Lord Bebo), cat racial profiling (Lord Bebo), poop-defense in Sweden (Lord Bebo) — quality chaos content, zero market relevance

donaldgorbachev's 8-part Clausewitz treatise on Trump's Truth Social post — the kitchen analysis is entertaining but exhausting; take-away is simply "Project Freedom failed" expressed 4,000 different ways

Met Gala outrage from Sarah Paulson wearing dollar bills to criticize the 1% at a $100K/person event — irony writes itself, no market impact

5. Stock Picks

Hecla Mining (HL) — Q1: 3.9M oz Ag at $8 AISC, $144M FCF, $588M cash, debt completely paid off ($263M retired this quarter). DonDurrett calls it well-positioned for $125 now that balance sheet is clean. "Wall Street has completely lost its mind" — stock trading down after hours despite the strongest quarter in years. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, but fundamentals are concrete)

Pan American Silver (PAAS) — Q1: 6.4M oz Ag, 169K oz Au. Updated 2026 guidance: 26M oz Ag + 725K oz Au at $17.50/$1850 AISC. Cash $1.6B, debt $850M. Dividend raised to $0.72/share (1.4%), 21M share buyback planned. Trading at 9x FCF. DonDurrett: "Once debt is gone and dividend doubled, FCF multiple will double." Confidence: MEDIUM

Tudor Gold (TUD.v) — Treaty Creek project: 28.9 Moz Au, 167.3 Moz Ag, 3.38B lbs Cu. One of the largest undeveloped gold discoveries in Canada. Trading at C$0.96, TheApeOfGoldStreet targets $2.5-3 this year, $4 for 2026. Praises CEO Joe Ovsenek as potentially the best in the sector. Eric Sprott is a major shareholder. Confidence: LOW (single source, development-stage)

Excellon Resources (EXN.v) — Eric Sprott open-market buying ~$182K. TheApeOfGoldStreet notes limited downside on the book/chart, expects Sprott to continue accumulating. One of three near-term silver producers flagged alongside SVRS and AGMR. Confidence: LOW (single source, small-cap spec)

6. Summary Stats