1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: the paper deal vs physical reality

AI infrastructure: the trillion-dollar build-out nobody can power

Oil: the paper-physical divergence deepens

Gold & silver: the correction is over

Japan: demographic doom fuels record rally

The split-screen economy

Dot-com comparisons getting uncomfortable

Russia-Ukraine: ceasefire fiction

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

EDM Resources ($EDM.V / $SWNLF)

Silver Santa made this his largest position. C$33M market cap for a near-term producer with a built mill, C$400M of infrastructure, 14-year mine life, and a PFS showing C$174M NPV. The gold by-product thesis is the kicker: lead concentrate assays at 142-157 g/t Au, zinc concentrate at 2.93-3.64 g/t Au. At current gold prices, even 2,000 oz/yr gold by-product adds C$12M/yr FCF; 10,000 oz/yr would yield C$80M/yr on a C$33M market cap. Sits on the Meguma Terrane, the same geological trend as every major Nova Scotia gold deposit. Confidence: LOW (single source, but exceptionally detailed fundamental case)

B2Gold ($BTG)

Q1: 237K oz at $2,000 AISC, $362M FCF, cash $479M, debt $520M. Trading at a 4x FCF multiple. Planning to buy back 10% of shares in 2026. MaartenVerheyen adds: $0.19 EPS implies <6x earnings; post-Fingold cash ~$800M gives $5.2B EV; Q1 FCF annualized = $1.45B, so 3.6x FCF. Criticism: only $80M of $362M FCF went to buybacks. Confidence: MEDIUM (two sources, concrete numbers)

Lundin Gold

Q1: 119K oz at $1,150 AISC, $349M FCF, $704M cash, zero debt. $4.84/share dividend = 7% yield. Currently at 12x FCF multiple, DonDurrett's thesis targets 25x via his "Durrett Strategy" (clean balance sheet, high FCF, high dividend + buybacks, 50% FCF payout). Confidence: LOW (single source, but strong fundamentals)

Fredonia Mining ($FRED.V / $FREDF)

Silver Santa thesis: 2.25M oz AuEq in M&I (99% highest-confidence categories), C$42M market cap = ~US$13/oz AuEq vs comparable developer median of US$33/oz. PEA comparison with QGR, which moved +50-100% on PEA day. FRED enters PEA with higher resource quality, silver credit, and strategic buyer optionality. Confidence: LOW (single source)

GR Silver ($GRSL.v)

TheApeOfGoldStreet: 20,000m step-out drill at San Marcial. Recent results: 15.6m at 351 g/t Ag including 2.5m at 1,395 g/t, plus 6.45m at 498 g/t Ag including 1.2m at 1,618 g/t. Updated MRE + maiden PEA targeted H2 2026. Stock at $0.32, down from $0.75. Confidence: LOW (single source)

6. Summary Stats