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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
4h

"Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?" - Bluto

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IlTucano's avatar
IlTucano
5h

Isn't a bit too soon to say that the gold and silver correction is over?

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