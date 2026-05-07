Daily digest: 2026-05-07
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1. Critical Alerts
Project Freedom collapsed in under 48 hours. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait suspended US military base access and airspace after Trump announced the Hormuz escort operation on Truth Social without coordinating with allies. The CMA CGM San Antonio was struck by a cruise missile during transit; Trump cancelled the operation hours later. The US Navy separately disabled the Iranian tanker M/T Hasna with cannon fire from an F/A-18 — first kinetic enforcement since the blockade began April 13. Confidence: HIGH (CENTCOM statement, NBC, multiple OSINT)
Iran deal headlines whipsaw markets again. Axios reported a 14-point MOU between US and Iran negotiated by Witkoff/Kushner, with a 48-hour response window pointing to Friday May 8. Oil crashed 12% on the headline, then rebounded 8% as Iran's spokesperson called it an "American wish list" and Trump himself said it was "too soon" to prepare for signing. JustDario flagged suspicious short-selling volumes minutes before each Axios "breaking news" drop. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources, pattern now repeated five times in 19 days)
S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs. S&P at 7,365 (+1.5%), Nasdaq at 25,839 (+2%), driven by AMD (+16%), Corning (+17%), and AI/deal euphoria. That's +$9.6 trillion in market cap in 27 trading days since the March 30 low. Goldman desk flows tilted heavily to buy. Hedge funds are dumping Mag 7 to retail at unprecedented pace, exposure at 3-year lows. Confidence: HIGH
Russia warns foreign embassies to evacuate Kyiv ahead of Victory Day (May 9), threatening retaliatory strikes on "decision-making centers" if Ukraine attacks the Moscow parade. Zelensky's declared ceasefire was ignored by both sides. Ukrainian drones struck Latvia, hitting a passenger train and an oil depot. Confidence: HIGH (Russian MFA official statement, multiple sources)
Bloomberg Commodity Index hits 141, highest since February 2013, surpassing the 2022 energy crisis peak. Up +28% YTD. US gasoline at $4.53 four-year high. Fuel prices in past year: gasoline +75%, diesel +60%, jet fuel +101%, heating oil +93% per Hedgeye. UBS projects headline CPI to rise to 4.44% in May. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran-US: the paper deal vs physical reality
Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority is now operational — tolls in rials, reparations required from hostile nations, 20% cargo fines for non-compliance, Israeli vessels banned
Iran FM Araghchi in Beijing meeting Wang Yi — eight days before Trump-Xi summit May 14. China running five parallel tracks toward the summit per shanaka86
Iranian advisor to Supreme Leader called the Axios report "more of an American wish list", warned of "harsh response" if US doesn't make concessions
Washington Post analysis: Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed 228 structures at US military sites — far more than previously reported
Israel says it is "preparing for escalation" with a "series of targets ready", separately struck Beirut for first time in weeks eliminating Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
S&P Global Energy: even after Hormuz reopens, seven months minimum to restore production. The peace itself has a tail
Confidence: HIGH
AI infrastructure: the trillion-dollar build-out nobody can power
Anthropic-SpaceX deal: full access to Colossus 1, 300MW, 220K+ GPUs. Musk includes a "kill switch" clause — SpaceX can reclaim compute if Claude "harms humanity". Claude Code rate limits doubled, throttling removed
Anthropic pre-IPO valuation surges to $1.2 trillion, up 900% since October 2025
$1.5 trillion hyperscaler capex presumes 15GW added by EOY — Goldman says lucky if we get 5. Data centers have "decreasing likelihoods" of activation as lead times increase
IG bond market now ~20% leveraged to AI/datacenter on Dv01-weighted basis. Goldman IG S&T warns this concentration risk will "define the next 12-24mo"
Banks are refusing to hold AI debt on their books. Meta doing SPVs with Blue Owl, Morgan Stanley and JPM scrambling to offload exposure
BofA warns SpaceX and Anthropic IPOs could mark the end of the bull market
Confidence: HIGH
Oil: the paper-physical divergence deepens
Physical North Sea oil: Dated Brent at $104, physical differentials narrowing to $0-$2 (per Javier Blas). Meanwhile Brent paper futures gyrate on headlines
EIA data: crude -2.3MM, gasoline -2.5MM, distillates -1.3MM, SPR drained another 5.2MM barrels last week. US oil exports at record 4.75MM bpd. Production dipped
US airlines spent $5 billion on jet fuel in March, up 56% MoM
Hormuz closure has eliminated 14+ mbpd of oil flow. Global reserves plunging at record pace — 1 billion barrels lost
Iran storage: 25-30 days before space runs out per Kpler. But sanctioned empty tankers are still arriving, buying Tehran more time. Kharg Island storage looks far from full per TankerTrackers
Confidence: HIGH
Gold & silver: the correction is over
Gold up ~$130 to ~$4,705, silver up ~$4 to ~$77 (+6.2% on the day). Gold miners sentiment at "rock bottom" — classic buy signal per Silver Santa
COMEX silver drain resumed — 2M oz withdrawn, zero deposits. Open interest under 97K
Indian banks unable to import gold or silver for five weeks; ~8 tonnes of gold stuck in customs. SGE silver premium ~$10 over LBMA per pmbug
Gold mining sector breaking out of 45-year base per iGlobalGold — last time this signal appeared (1960), miners rose 2,400% above prior ATH
Tavi Costa: miners-to-gold ratio at historically undervalued levels, "operating leverage during a secular cycle is one of the most powerful dynamics in the market"
Chinese return from holiday: gold miners and jewelry stocks surged on Chinese exchanges
UK government FOI response: claims it is uninterested in silver, "has never discussed it internally"
Confidence: HIGH
Japan: demographic doom fuels record rally
Nikkei 225 surged 5.6% to all-time high 62,937. SoftBank +16% (limit up). Tokyo Electron +9%. Driven by AI stocks catching up post-Golden Week
BOJ intervention #4 this cycle — zero impact on oil unlike prior rounds. Goldman clients furiously buying USDJPY after every intervention
JustDario: Japan throwing monetary reserves into a bonfire — paradoxically weakens JPY long-term since currency is backed by those reserves
shanaka86 maps the structural irony: demographic collapse is the rally's engine. The same force that empties the workforce weakens the yen, funds the carry trade, and pushes the Nikkei to records. Japan Airlines deploying Chinese humanoid robots at Haneda because it can't find staff
Confidence: HIGH
The split-screen economy
Record 401(k) balances coexist with record hardship withdrawals — 6% of Vanguard participants raided retirement savings, median balance only $44,115 vs average $167,970
Half of Americans struggle to afford groceries per Hedgeye
Labor market whipsaw: February shed -448K jobs (largest since July 2020), March surged +655K (largest on record ex-pandemic). 92K tech workers laid off in 4 months with AI explicitly cited
New home median sales price fell 5.3% MoM to $387,400 (lowest since July 2021). Gap between median and average at record $115,700
Treasury refunding: no changes to auction sizes, Bessent keeps "at least" language. Bills as % of marketable debt shows Yellen's playbook alive and well
Confidence: HIGH
Dot-com comparisons getting uncomfortable
BTIG: top 10 NDX names over the last year up an average of 784%, beating both dot-com periods (559% in 1999, 622% in 2000)
SOX weekly RSI hit levels not seen since March 2000
Shiller PE ratio approaching dot-com highs
Samsung hit $1T market cap on memory chip boom. KOSPI up 71.4% in 2026, +100% in less than a year
Goldman vol desk: "one of the crazier days", spot up vol up pattern continuing. Options market in sheer panic gamma squeeze — MU, INTC, SNDK traded more call volume than SPY
Tech capex now accounts for half of all S&P 500 capex. Nearly 60 cents of every US fund dollar sits in passive
High yield recovery rates plunge to 35%, lowest since COVID
Confidence: MEDIUM (comparisons are valid, timing unknowable)
Russia-Ukraine: ceasefire fiction
Both sides ignored Zelensky's ceasefire declaration — massive strikes continued on both sides' infrastructure
Russia advancing in Konstantynivka center, gaining 329 sq km in April
Ukraine rotating multiple brigades from Donbass to Sumy, signaling Russian push there
EU Commission: Ukraine needs another 10-15 years for accession criteria. Ukraine increasingly recruiting South Asian workers to replace mobilized men
US State Dept approved $373.6M JDAM sale to Ukraine
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Hong Kong Stock Exchange preparing to resume gold futures trading within months; government expanding gold vault to 2,000 tonnes capacity within 3 years. HK positioning as China's gold trading center for international investors. Confidence: LOW
Russia resumed purchases of foreign currency and gold for its National Wellbeing Fund for the first time since June 2025. Confidence: MEDIUM (Bloomberg)
Kazzinc metallurgical site explosion in Kazakhstan — unclear impact on zinc, lead, copper, and silver production. UK imports ~30t/mo of Kazakhstan silver. Confidence: LOW
Iran has thwarted UAE's Hormuz bypass plan per Iran Observer. Simultaneously, Japan buying UAE oil bypassing Strait, ADNOC to spend $55 billion on pipelines. The world is "building around" Hormuz. Confidence: LOW
NOAA OKs first deep-sea mining plan for critical minerals in Pacific. Confidence: LOW
China asks banks to pause new loans to US-sanctioned refiners. Simultaneous with the blocking statute — mixed signals. Confidence: LOW
Saudi Arabia's budget deficit widened to -$33.5 billion in Q1, largest since 2018, tripling since Q2 2025. Oil revenues -3% YoY, spending +20%. Full Iran war impact not yet reflected. Confidence: MEDIUM (Kobeissi)
Gundlach warns "bagholders" will lose money in private credit as BDCs slash asset values, JPM faces $500MM loss in biggest "hung" deal this year. Confidence: MEDIUM
FBI charges 30 individuals in major global insider trading scheme involving corporate attorneys stealing info from top law firms on ~30 M&A deals. Confidence: HIGH (FBI announcement)
Iran's nuclear hardening accelerating: new satellite imagery shows Pickaxe Mountain tunnel portals near Natanz being deliberately buried with dirt/rock, suggesting valuable materials moved inside. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
GameStop CEO suspended from eBay after $56B acquisition bid — entertainment, not signal
Epstein suicide note emerges — unauthenticated per NYT, limited market relevance
Ted Turner dies — RIP, not market-moving
UFO disclosure claims from Grusch and Kash Patel — recurring narrative, zero materiality
SMCI up 18.5% after earnings — JustDario's forensic accounting breakdown is entertaining but not actionable for PM investors
Hobby horsing gaining popularity in Germany — peak civilization
Bulk of the KingKong9888/Eric Yeung posts on gravity theories and alien mining economics — not relevant
Various donaldgorbachev Clausewitz analyses — lengthy, stylistically interesting, but repetitive of points already covered
5. Stock Picks
EDM Resources ($EDM.V / $SWNLF)
Silver Santa made this his largest position. C$33M market cap for a near-term producer with a built mill, C$400M of infrastructure, 14-year mine life, and a PFS showing C$174M NPV. The gold by-product thesis is the kicker: lead concentrate assays at 142-157 g/t Au, zinc concentrate at 2.93-3.64 g/t Au. At current gold prices, even 2,000 oz/yr gold by-product adds C$12M/yr FCF; 10,000 oz/yr would yield C$80M/yr on a C$33M market cap. Sits on the Meguma Terrane, the same geological trend as every major Nova Scotia gold deposit. Confidence: LOW (single source, but exceptionally detailed fundamental case)
B2Gold ($BTG)
Q1: 237K oz at $2,000 AISC, $362M FCF, cash $479M, debt $520M. Trading at a 4x FCF multiple. Planning to buy back 10% of shares in 2026. MaartenVerheyen adds: $0.19 EPS implies <6x earnings; post-Fingold cash ~$800M gives $5.2B EV; Q1 FCF annualized = $1.45B, so 3.6x FCF. Criticism: only $80M of $362M FCF went to buybacks. Confidence: MEDIUM (two sources, concrete numbers)
Lundin Gold
Q1: 119K oz at $1,150 AISC, $349M FCF, $704M cash, zero debt. $4.84/share dividend = 7% yield. Currently at 12x FCF multiple, DonDurrett's thesis targets 25x via his "Durrett Strategy" (clean balance sheet, high FCF, high dividend + buybacks, 50% FCF payout). Confidence: LOW (single source, but strong fundamentals)
Fredonia Mining ($FRED.V / $FREDF)
Silver Santa thesis: 2.25M oz AuEq in M&I (99% highest-confidence categories), C$42M market cap = ~US$13/oz AuEq vs comparable developer median of US$33/oz. PEA comparison with QGR, which moved +50-100% on PEA day. FRED enters PEA with higher resource quality, silver credit, and strategic buyer optionality. Confidence: LOW (single source)
GR Silver ($GRSL.v)
TheApeOfGoldStreet: 20,000m step-out drill at San Marcial. Recent results: 15.6m at 351 g/t Ag including 2.5m at 1,395 g/t, plus 6.45m at 498 g/t Ag including 1.2m at 1,618 g/t. Updated MRE + maiden PEA targeted H2 2026. Stock at $0.32, down from $0.75. Confidence: LOW (single source)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 931
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 5
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 7+ LOW
"Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?" - Bluto
Isn't a bit too soon to say that the gold and silver correction is over?