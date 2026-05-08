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No1's Daily Digest

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
6h

Yeah that Santavirus is a very weak signal. I've seen that boring movie before. Bad actors. Bad faith. Zero trust.

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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
6h

“Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe.” ~ JFK

I’m not going to stop the wheel, I’m going to break the wheel.” ~ Sir Ronnie Raygun

“I thought if I could make something so good, so pure, maybe I’m not a monster.” ~ Clintoon

“If you ever call me sister again, I’ll have you strangled in your sleep.” ~ Killary

“Nothing else matters. Only us.” ~ Dumya Ye Knave

"Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail, and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some are given a chance to climb, but refuse. They cling to the realm, or love, or the gods… illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is" ~ Obummer Ye Terrible

“The world we need won’t be built by men loyal to the world we have.” ~ Ron Paul Ye Just

“First lesson, stick them with the pointy end.” ~ Senator Chucky Cheese

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.” ~ El Supremo Cheeto

“When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” ~ Tucker Ye Town Crier

“They fought together, against their common enemy. Despite their differences, despite their suspicions—together. And we need to do the same if we’re going to survive because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.” ~ Saint Charlie

“Let the priests argue over good and evil, slavery is real. I can end it, I will end it, and I will end those behind it.” ~ Thomas Massie Ye Chaste

“Winter is coming. We know what’s coming with it.” ~ Martin de Nostradamus

“What I don’t know can’t hurt me is a stupid saying; What we don’t know is usually what gets us killed.” ~ Medicus broder Johannes

“When enough people make false promises words stop meaning anything. Then there are no more answers, only better and better lies.” ~ No1

““I wonder if you’re the worst person I’ve ever met? At a certain age, it’s hard to recall. But the truly vile do stand out through the years.; My watch has ended.” ~ Ye Vanquished Scroll

“It’s not easy to see something that’s never been before: A good world.” ~ Elon Ye Mountebank

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