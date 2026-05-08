US-Iran exchange fire in Strait of Hormuz, "ceasefire" in name only. US struck an Iranian oil tanker near Jask, then hit Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Port. Iran's IRGC Navy fired anti-ship missiles at three US destroyers (USS Truxtun, USS Mason, USS Rafael Peralta). Trump called it a "love tap" and insists ceasefire remains in effect. Iran says US violated the ceasefire and vows "powerful response". CENTCOM says no US assets struck. Iran claims three destroyers damaged and forced to flee. NASA FIRMS satellite data shows fire/ship burning in the Strait near Musandam. Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources, both sides confirming engagement)

Iran attacks UAE with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. Air defense intercept sounds heard across UAE. Explosions reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. All flights into Dubai and Abu Dhabi held. UAE Ministry of Defense issued air raid alerts. Media blackout followed - JustDario notes the longer the silence, the worse it likely is. Confidence: HIGH (multiple independent sources, official UAE alert)

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lift base/airspace restrictions, Project Freedom restart imminent. After blocking US military access earlier this week, both nations reversed course per WSJ. Trump admin looking to restart Hormuz escort operation "as early as this week". Oil surged on the news. Previously, both countries were so opposed they had blocked US access entirely. Confidence: HIGH (WSJ sourced, multiple confirmations)

Federal court rules Trump's 10% global tariffs unlawful. A US trade court concluded the tariffs exceed presidential authority under emergency powers. ZeroHedge notes this is a "minor, temporary setback" with Sec 301 tariffs coming. Confidence: HIGH (court ruling, ABC confirmation)