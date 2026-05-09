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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
4hEdited

Looks like Don Durrett's attempt to talk Ag back down to $50-60, so he could load up cheap, didn't work out.

Hope he realizes that Silver is still dirt cheap given all things considered...

The USrael attempts to divert/distract all opposition to militarily suppressing threats to the Crony Capitalist status quo seem to be working quite well, for the moment, how far are the Americans willing to support/tolerate TPTB playing these war/intel games?

Not that I'm a big fan of the IRGC, quite the opposite, but without the geopolitical economic threats to the U$D/U$T would the USMIL even be fighting to protect U$ofA "national interests" in an area that's literally been criminally and/or mentally insane for at least 2 millennia?

Then again, it also creates a *major* distraction from holding *domestic* enemies, both foreign & domestic, to account...

Is America ever going to wake-up & realize that the Uniparty is a clear & present danger?

Will Weee The Sheeple ever wake out of their coma?

"The appearance of law must be upheld, especially while it's being broken." ~ Boss Tweed (The FraudFather)

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Paul Meccano's avatar
Paul Meccano
27m

I write Sci-fi (have a hand in the game, as it were)

I always said gravity is only a weak force because it has much to focus on.

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