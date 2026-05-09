Daily digest: 2026-05-09
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran-US Strait of Hormuz clashes escalate again: US forces struck two Iran-flagged tankers (M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda) while Iran's IRGC Navy launched cruise missiles and drones at three US destroyers (USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, USS Mason). Iran claims hits and damage; CENTCOM denies. Destroyers confirmed withdrawn to Arabian Sea. Iran also attacked the UAE with ballistic missiles and drones overnight; smoke reported at Dubai Airport. Iran seized the tanker Ocean Koi (JIN LI) for "disrupting oil exports". Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources, CENTCOM confirmation of tanker strikes and destroyer withdrawal)
3-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire declared: Trump announced a ceasefire from May 9-11 for Russia's Victory Day. Ukraine promptly violated it with 1,365 recorded incidents including 887 drone strikes according to Russian MoD. Russia threatened massive strikes on Kyiv if the May 9 parade is disrupted; a recon drone filmed the Ukrainian parliament to make the point. Confidence: HIGH (multiple official sources)
S&P 500 closes at all-time high, 7,398: Up +17.2% since March 30 per @KobeissiLetter — +$10 trillion in market cap in 29 trading days. SOX semiconductor index up 24 of past 28 days, +63% per @zerohedge. Massive gamma squeeze with "spot up, vol up" — VIX soaring on call buying at levels unseen since the 2020 Softbank squeeze. Confidence: HIGH
US consumer sentiment hits all-time low: UMich at 48.2, below expectations of 49.5. 1Y inflation expectations 4.5%, 5-10Y at 3.4%. The divergence between record-high equities and record-low sentiment is historically extreme. Confidence: HIGH
Massive oil spill detected off Iran's Kharg Island: Satellite imagery shows tens of thousands of barrels may have leaked into the Persian Gulf per @KobeissiLetter. Kharg handles 90%+ of Iran's oil exports. Cause unclear — may be war-related damage. Confidence: MEDIUM (satellite-confirmed, cause unverified)
2. Core Themes
Iran War: The Strait Remains Closed
Iran's FM Araghchi: "Iranians never bow to pressure" — and directly disputed CIA claims about missile inventory, saying it's at 120% of pre-war capacity, not 75%
Iran's parliament declared the Strait of Hormuz plan will become permanent law per Tasnim
CIA leak: Iran can survive blockade another 3-4 months, maybe longer per @zerohedge
CENTCOM: US forces blocking 70+ tankers carrying 166M barrels of Iranian oil
WSJ: US-Iran may resume talks as early as next week in Islamabad; Iran remains opposed to transferring nuclear material
Trump: expects to hear back from Iran tonight, threatens "Project Freedom Plus" if Iran doesn't sign
Tucker Carlson says he told Trump to his face that Netanyahu and allies are pushing war on Iran for Israeli interests — Trump replied: "Yeah, I know"
Fox News: ex-counterterrorism chief says US spy agencies agreed Iran wasn't building a nuke before war started
Confidence: HIGH (multi-source, official statements from both sides)
Market Euphoria Meets Economic Reality
Just 5 stocks (GOOGL, NVDA, AMZN, AVGO, AAPL) account for ~50% of S&P 500 gains since April 1 per @KobeissiLetter
Call option volume in S&P 500 spiked to record $2.6 trillion notional, 58% of all options traded — an all-time high
Intel surged +12% after Apple chip-manufacturing deal; Trump's $8.9B stake now worth $56.5B
Shiller PE ratio has the dot-com all-time high in its sight per @Barchart
Michael Burry says market feels like last few months of the dot-com bubble per @Barchart
Citadel Securities warns the rally remains thin
Global equity fund inflows: +$210B in 6 months, best stretch in history
Meanwhile: Chapter 11 bankruptcies up 42%, credit card debt at record $1.3T, Whirlpool suspending its dividend after paying through 10 recessions
Confidence: HIGH
Jobs Report: Surface Shine, Rotten Core
Nonfarm payrolls: +115K vs 65K expected — "strong" headline
But BLS birth-death model adjustment was +386K (not seasonally adjusted) per @DonDurrett — the statistical estimate exceeds the total headline number
Full-time jobs plunged 424K in April; part-time jobs jumped 123K. Full-time employment back to December 2024 levels
Payrolls at "record high" while actual household employment has tumbled 4 months in a row
@zerohedge calls it "a disaster" beneath the surface
Confidence: HIGH (official BLS data, multiple analysts)
Oil Market Stress Intensifying
OPEC production collapsed from 29.6M b/d to 20.6M b/d — a 36-year low — in two months per @Ole_S_Hansen
Citigroup's Max Layton warns Q3 pinch point could send oil to $180 per @Mark4XX
PBF Chalmette refinery in Louisiana exploded, adding to pattern of refinery incidents since war started
Refining margins at insane levels with refiners ignoring safety protocols to run at max capacity
US oil exports hit record 8.2M barrels/day per @Hedgeye
Physical oil prices converging down to paper, echoing 2020 dynamics — 700-800M barrel global inventory buffer being consumed
Traders puzzled as physical prices tumble amid surging Chinese crude sales, plunging imports
Confidence: HIGH
Silver/Gold: Breakout Watch
Silver ripped +13.15% in two trading days from the daily cycle low per @TheApeOfGoldStreet, currently consolidating
Shanghai silver premiums hit elevated levels; China moving to curb speculative trading per @FinancialCrux
Shanghai Futures Exchange silver at $90.75 — ~$9 premium to LBMA spot per @pmbug
SLV London vault stock bottomed around 399M ozt; 1-month lease rate climbing as LBMA free float thins per @pmbug — squeeze dynamics building
Chinese gold demand nearly doubled in April vs March per @silvertrade
China's gold output declined in Q1 2026 due to safety inspections per Bloomberg
CME added $21K and $24K gold call option strikes for Dec 2026 per @MBAeconomics1
Gold miner sentiment plunged into bottom 10% of historical distribution per @GaryBohm5 — classic contrarian buy signal
@themarketear: Silver is starting to smell like a forgotten momentum trade waking up again
Poland dealers reportedly buying metals at $88/oz silver, $4,719/oz gold per @baldguymoney
Confidence: HIGH (exchange data, vault inventory, multiple analysts)
UFO Disclosure Drop — Distraction or History?
Pentagon released 162 UAP files, including video from UAE, Iraq, Greece. Created a dedicated "UFO" section on its website
Includes footage of an 8-pointed star UFO and NASA documents from Gemini VII with astronaut UFO reports
Trump: "What the hell is going on?" — praised himself for transparency
Multiple accounts call it a distraction from Epstein files and the Iran situation
@Nostre_damus: "the aliens are a distraction"
@witte_sergei (Big Serge): choosing to believe "everything is fake except the Hitler flying saucer bit"
Confidence: LOW (files are real, interpretation wildly contested)
Hantavirus Escalation?
WHO says risk is "low for the general population", 3 deaths recorded
It's the Andes strain — the only human-to-human transmittable variant per @Nostre_damus
Moderna working on early-stage hantavirus vaccine, shares up
JPM employees reportedly told to work from home because of hantavirus per @Nostre_damus
Several commentators drawing parallels to early Covid messaging
Confidence: MEDIUM (WHO statement confirmed, JPM WFH unverified)
3. Weak Signals
EU considering diplomatic consultations with Moscow: EU Council President Costa says preliminary preparations for possible Putin consultations underway, Lavrov expressed readiness — first hint of EU diplomatic pivot since war began. Confidence: LOW
Ukraine air defense crisis: Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesperson says Iran war caused major shortage of air defense missiles — interceptors for Patriots, NASAMS, IRIS-T negotiated in batches of 5-10; batteries "more than 50% empty". Confidence: LOW (single Ukrainian military source)
K-shaped economy worsening: Consumer sentiment for those earning <$50K at pandemic-era lows while >$100K group has risen since February per @KobeissiLetter. Confidence: MEDIUM
Goldman pushes Fed rate cuts back: "We are pushing back the final two Fed rate cuts... to December 2026 and March 2027" per @zerohedge. Confidence: MEDIUM
Global supply chain pressure at 4-year high: Soaring index per NY Fed data via @Barchart. Confidence: MEDIUM
Chernobyl fire: 1,100+ hectares burning near reactor No. 4, spreading rapidly. Russia monitoring radiation. Confidence: MEDIUM
Saudi-UAE-Turkey military cooperation: Reportedly planning broader military cooperation amid rising threats per Defence Journal. Confidence: LOW
New silver consumer in Turkey: @BankerWeimar reports a significant new silver consumer emerging. Confidence: LOW (single source)
FINRA eliminating $25K Pattern Day Trader rule effective June 4 per @Hedgeye — could amplify retail speculation. Confidence: HIGH (regulatory)
Jane Street record $16.1B quarterly trading haul per @zerohedge. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
UFO conspiracy theories — alien sightings, 1947 flying discs with "RUSSIA" inscriptions, Apollo moon photos. Entertainment, not signal
Mantis shrimp attack in Thailand — fascinating but irrelevant
Pope Leo XIV Nike sneakers — meme-worthy, not actionable
Zelensky's "permission" decree for Russia's parade — political theatre
Gold Trump statue at Mar-a-Lago — evangelical spectacle
Multiple Babylon Bee satire tweets — noise by design
Eric Yeung's quantum gravity theory — 500+ words on Bob Lazar and strong force leakage. Utterly irrelevant to metals pricing
Coinbase outage — 5+ hours, crypto plumbing failure
5. Stock Picks
$EXN.V / $EXNRF — Excellon Resources: Eric Sprott took down C$5M at C$0.60/share in bought deal; now buying in the open market (insider buys reported May 1, 5, 6). Stock trading at C$0.485 — below his deal price. Near-term silver producer gearing up for production. Two independent accounts flagged it (@TheApeOfGoldStreet, @SilverSanta). Confidence: MEDIUM (Sprott involvement is strong signal, production timeline uncertain)
$AEM — Agnico Eagle Mines: Q1 results from AngloGold competitor paint the sector picture: 724K oz at $2,000 AISC, $1.2B FCF, trading at 8x FCF. Agnico specifically praised as top pure-play gold pick with 29/30 quarters earnings beats and strategic Finland acquisition per @DuaneHope5. Gold miner sentiment in bottom 10% = contrarian setup. Confidence: MEDIUM (strong fundamentals, sector headwinds from war uncertainty)
$KNG.V — Kingsmen Resources: Mcap C$37M, EV ~C$25M, trading at C$1.09 — down 61.75% from silver's peak. Institutional money loaded at C$2.25 less than 3 months ago. Largest cash position in company history. Commenced drilling at Las Coloradas near Discovery Silver's Cordero deposit, targeting 200M oz high-grade silver. Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet: "my number one" silver spec play. Confidence: LOW (single source, early-stage explorer)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 853
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 6 MEDIUM, 4 LOW
Looks like Don Durrett's attempt to talk Ag back down to $50-60, so he could load up cheap, didn't work out.
Hope he realizes that Silver is still dirt cheap given all things considered...
The USrael attempts to divert/distract all opposition to militarily suppressing threats to the Crony Capitalist status quo seem to be working quite well, for the moment, how far are the Americans willing to support/tolerate TPTB playing these war/intel games?
Not that I'm a big fan of the IRGC, quite the opposite, but without the geopolitical economic threats to the U$D/U$T would the USMIL even be fighting to protect U$ofA "national interests" in an area that's literally been criminally and/or mentally insane for at least 2 millennia?
Then again, it also creates a *major* distraction from holding *domestic* enemies, both foreign & domestic, to account...
Is America ever going to wake-up & realize that the Uniparty is a clear & present danger?
Will Weee The Sheeple ever wake out of their coma?
"The appearance of law must be upheld, especially while it's being broken." ~ Boss Tweed (The FraudFather)
I write Sci-fi (have a hand in the game, as it were)
I always said gravity is only a weak force because it has much to focus on.