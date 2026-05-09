1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran War: The Strait Remains Closed

Market Euphoria Meets Economic Reality

Jobs Report: Surface Shine, Rotten Core

Oil Market Stress Intensifying

Silver/Gold: Breakout Watch

UFO Disclosure Drop — Distraction or History?

Hantavirus Escalation?

WHO says risk is "low for the general population", 3 deaths recorded

It's the Andes strain — the only human-to-human transmittable variant per @Nostre_damus

Moderna working on early-stage hantavirus vaccine, shares up

JPM employees reportedly told to work from home because of hantavirus per @Nostre_damus

Several commentators drawing parallels to early Covid messaging

Confidence: MEDIUM (WHO statement confirmed, JPM WFH unverified)

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$EXN.V / $EXNRF — Excellon Resources: Eric Sprott took down C$5M at C$0.60/share in bought deal; now buying in the open market (insider buys reported May 1, 5, 6). Stock trading at C$0.485 — below his deal price. Near-term silver producer gearing up for production. Two independent accounts flagged it (@TheApeOfGoldStreet, @SilverSanta). Confidence: MEDIUM (Sprott involvement is strong signal, production timeline uncertain)

$AEM — Agnico Eagle Mines: Q1 results from AngloGold competitor paint the sector picture: 724K oz at $2,000 AISC, $1.2B FCF, trading at 8x FCF. Agnico specifically praised as top pure-play gold pick with 29/30 quarters earnings beats and strategic Finland acquisition per @DuaneHope5. Gold miner sentiment in bottom 10% = contrarian setup. Confidence: MEDIUM (strong fundamentals, sector headwinds from war uncertainty)

$KNG.V — Kingsmen Resources: Mcap C$37M, EV ~C$25M, trading at C$1.09 — down 61.75% from silver's peak. Institutional money loaded at C$2.25 less than 3 months ago. Largest cash position in company history. Commenced drilling at Las Coloradas near Discovery Silver's Cordero deposit, targeting 200M oz high-grade silver. Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet: "my number one" silver spec play. Confidence: LOW (single source, early-stage explorer)

6. Summary Stats