1. Critical Alerts

IRGC threatens direct strikes on US forces. IRGC Aerospace Force stated missiles and drones are "locked onto American targets" and awaiting orders. IRGC Navy warned any aggression against Iranian tankers will trigger "heavy assault" on US regional centers and ships. Multiple sources confirm the posture is explicit and public. (IRGC statement, IRGC Navy warning) Confidence: HIGH

Bulk carrier hit by projectile off Doha coast. UKMTO confirmed a cargo vessel was struck while anchored, with Iranian media claiming the target is US-owned. This is a new category of incident — anchored commercial shipping targeted, not just tankers in transit. (MenchOsint) Confidence: MEDIUM

Iran moves to assert control over 7 undersea internet cables in Hormuz. IRGC-linked media published a regulatory proposal requiring permits, fees, Iranian-company maintenance, and compliance with Iranian law for all cables — which were deliberately routed through Omani waters to avoid Iranian jurisdiction. Not a decree yet, but a clear signal of intent to extend the Hormuz toll booth to bandwidth. (Kobeissi, shanaka86) Confidence: HIGH

F-35A squawking 7700 emergency descending toward UAE. Active emergency transponder code on a US F-35A over the Gulf region. No follow-up yet on outcome. (MenchOsint) Confidence: LOW

Hantavirus outbreak triggers cruise ship evacuation near Tenerife. Spain evacuating passengers from MV Hondius; Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, US, UK, Netherlands joined. WHO's Tedros invoking International Health Regulations. Six US states monitoring. The strain is reportedly the Andes variant — the only human-to-human transmissible form. (Lord Bebo, Nostre_damus, Nostra on strain) Confidence: MEDIUM

2. Core Themes

Hormuz: Iran operating as gatekeeper, not just blockade target

A Qatari LNG tanker, Al Kharaitiyat, transited Hormuz under IRGC-issued protocols — the first Qatari LNG vessel to attempt the route since the war began. Two earlier attempts in April turned back. Iran is running designated transit lanes, not a total closure.

US Central Command has now disabled four Iranian tankers in three weeks (Touska, Hasna, Sea Star, Sevda) and redirected 57+ vessels since the blockade began April 13. (shanaka86 detail)

Three US destroyers (Truxtun, Rafael Peralta, Mason) came under fire in the Strait from Iranian missiles, drones, and fast-attack craft on May 7. None struck. US responded with strikes near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Bandar Kargan. (shanaka86)

A 45 sq km oil spill appeared on satellite imagery near Iran's Kharg Island, hub for 90% of Iranian oil exports. Cause unknown. Iran calls it "psychological warfare". (shanaka86, Kobeissi)

Karel Mercx: tanker crossings at zero for an unprecedented number of days. For every $1 in physical oil, $83 sits in derivatives. The financial market is pricing the wrong reality.

Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected all three US red lines: no halt to enrichment, no export of 400+ kg stockpile, no shared Hormuz control. (shanaka86)

Israel reportedly told Washington any return to war must include strikes on Iran's entire energy infrastructure within 24 hours , with Arab support per Channel 12.

Trump described the kinetic exchanges as "just a love tap" and said "the ceasefire is going."

Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources)

Market disconnect: S&P at records, sentiment at historic lows

Energy supply chain stress entering agriculture and real economy

Gold and silver: physical demand surging, COMEX sidelined

China's central bank bought +8 tonnes of gold in April , the most since Dec 2024. 18th consecutive monthly purchase, total holdings at record 2,322 tonnes. (Kobeissi)

China's Q1 gold production declined due to safety inspections. Meanwhile Q1 gold consumption was 303 tonnes, with bar/coin demand up 46%, ETF inflows up 115% YoY. (Bloomberg, David Lee)

Global gold ETFs posted +$6.6B inflows in April , reversing March's record -$12B outflow. YTD +$19B. Holdings at 4,137 tonnes, 3rd-highest on record. (Kobeissi)

Shanghai silver premiums elevated. China moving to curb speculative trading. (FinancialCrux)

COMEX being sidelined: the US exported ~300 tonnes more silver than was withdrawn from COMEX in March, surplus likely coming direct from refineries. (pmbug)

Polish dealers buying metals at $88/oz silver, $4,719/oz gold . (baldguymoney)

Michael Oliver says silver could skyrocket 600% in months.

SILJ and GDXJ reconquered $30/$120 with +7.85% and +9.07% weekly gains.

Confidence: HIGH

Trump-Xi summit May 14-15: multiple chokepoints converge

Trump arrives Beijing May 14-15. Originally scheduled March 31, delayed because of the Iran war.

Four systems forced into one diplomatic window: Hormuz passage, US-China sanctions conflict (MOFCOM Blocking Order vs OFAC), rare-earth licensing cliff (Nov 10 2026), and Iran's unverifiable succession under Mojtaba Khamenei. (shanaka86)

OFAC designated 10 entities under Iran missile/drone procurement on May 8. Treasury warned two Chinese banks. Any Chinese bank that complies with OFAC risks Blocking Order exposure; any that ignores OFAC risks dollar-clearing severance. No clean compliance path exists.

Putin says Russia is close to a "serious" gas and oil deal with China.

Rubio and Witkoff met with Qatari PM in Miami on Iran deal. US still awaiting Iran's response as of Saturday afternoon. (zerohedge)

JustDario's Hormuz scenario probabilities: escalation ~35%, status quo ~50%, peace deal ~15%. (JustDario)

Confidence: HIGH

Hezbollah drone war escalating

Hezbollah deployed fiber-optic wire-guided FPV drones , which cannot be jammed by electronic warfare. Scaling this would end the "easy walk" through Lebanon. (Lord Bebo)

15 drone operations in a single day on May 7: 7 vs troops, 8 vs vehicles. (Jon Elmer)

Direct hit by 2 drones in Shlomi resulting in casualties. (MenchOsint)

Hezbollah published video of 22 precision strikes in a single day. (Lascaris)

Confidence: HIGH

Israeli forward operating base in Iraq confirmed

WSJ reports Israel built and defended a secret base in Iraq's Najaf Desert during the Iran war. When an Iraqi military convoy approached, the Israeli Air Force attacked it. (Berletic, Faytuks Network)

USAF E-11A BACN aircraft has been orbiting over the base location for 12+ hours daily, possibly supporting Israeli communications. (JustDario, MenchOsint)

Iraq's incoming leader, congratulated by Trump, reportedly moving to disarm pro-Iran militias.

Confidence: HIGH

Russia Victory Day: ceasefire held, Ukraine didn't disrupt

Moscow parade went ahead without incident. North Korean soldiers who fought in Kursk region marched. Putin ripped NATO aggression, said Ukraine conflict "is ending". (Lord Bebo, zerohedge)

Zelensky held off and did not attempt disruption. Simplicius: "Who was more humiliated?"

Ukrainian army desertion remains high: 17,000+ cases in April, 72,300+ since January. (lostarmour)

Putin wants Armenia to hold referendum on geopolitical orientation; warned that Ukraine's crisis "began with the attempt to enter the EU". (BrianMcDonald)

Fico visited Moscow; EU threatens Slovak farmers with loss of EUR750M in subsidies. (Lord Bebo)

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

Russia supplying Iran via Caspian Sea. Per NYT, Russia is quietly moving military and commercial supplies to Iran through the Caspian, bypassing US pressure. (Clash Report) Confidence: LOW

Intel government stake: $47B unrealized gain. US government bought 9.9% of Intel for $8.9B last August; after the Apple-Intel foundry deal, the stake is now worth ~$54B. Commerce Secretary Lutnick personally facilitated the Apple introduction. The government profited from an event it engineered. (shanaka86) Confidence: MEDIUM

US military damage in Iran war greater than reported. Washington Post investigation using satellite imagery shows damage on US bases is "far more extensive than reported". (nidalhamade2) Confidence: LOW

China Q1 exports up 11.3%, imports up 20%. EV exports +68%, batteries +43%, wind turbines +41%, industrial robots +30% — all benefiting from the fossil fuel shock. (tphuang) Confidence: MEDIUM

Copper supply deficit thesis. Robert Friedland: 6 Tier-1 copper mines must come online yearly for 24 years; the last major one came online in 2021. Energy per unit copper up 16x since 1900. Discoveries down 80% over two decades. (ekwufinance) Confidence: MEDIUM

US import reliance on critical minerals still growing despite the mining agenda. (minenergybiz) Confidence: MEDIUM

Hyperscaler capex +91% YoY vs buybacks -64%. The AI buildout is replacing financial engineering. (themarketear) Confidence: MEDIUM

Michael Burry holds $1B short : $912M in PLTR, $187M in NVDA. (NoLimit) Confidence: LOW

Trump showed AI images of Iran's "defeated fleet." (Lord Bebo) Confidence: LOW — but notable as information warfare signal.

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

KNG (Kingsmen Resources) — per @TheApeOfGoldStreet, positioned as a 2-3% spec allocation. 2025 inaugural drill program: 12 holes, 3,200m, confirming high-grade silver below historic mine (intercepts up to 1,742 g/t AgEq). Less than 5% of property explored. Active drilling resumed 2 weeks ago. Low-entry pre-newsflow play. Confidence: LOW (single source, spec-grade)

Don Durrett's 25 Must-Own List — per @DonDurrett, published a 25-stock list for a gold/silver $7,000/$200 scenario within 24-36 months. No individual tickers detailed in the tweet beyond the list image. "None of them are pricey yet." Confidence: LOW (conviction thesis, no granular detail in feed)

No other tweets met the qualification threshold of company-specific fundamentals with numbers. Multiple mining/silver mentions were generic bullishness or ETF commentary.

6. Summary Stats