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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
6h

Im no expert of course but "the global energy system breaks" sounds slightly bad-ish

Time to stock up on emergency whiskey and trade some fomo stocks

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Skunk Formerly Known As Stoner's avatar
Skunk Formerly Known As Stoner
4h

The thread hyping Yeung’s theory is scientific disinformation: “the amplification” that is the dark matter effect does NOT “scale with the total nuclear population.” This is not even wrong; it displays a gross misunderstanding of the data.

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