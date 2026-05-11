Daily digest: 2026-05-11
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran rejects US peace proposal; Trump calls it "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE" — Iran's response to the 14-point US Memorandum of Understanding demands control over Hormuz, sanctions relief, reparations, all-fronts ceasefire including Lebanon, and rejects dismantling nuclear facilities. Iran offered partial uranium dilution and transfer to a third country with return rights. Trump rejected on Truth Social. Futures fell (S&P -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.3%) while WTI surged ~5%. Confidence: HIGH — confirmed by Trump on Truth Social, Kobeissi 10-point breakdown, WSJ via ZeroHedge, Iran IRIB breakdown, JustDario commentary
Oil prices surge on collapsed peace talks — WTI nearing $98-100 with a ~5% weekend move after the rejection. Iran submitted its response just before oil futures opened, a timing move noted by multiple accounts. JustDario notes the effort to keep WTI June contracts below $100 is "truly remarkable" and large ITM put options expire Thursday. Aramco CEO Nasser confirmed even an immediate Hormuz reopening means months of rebalancing; prolonged closure pushes normalisation to 2027. Confidence: HIGH
Trump visits Beijing May 13-15, confirmed by China's Foreign Ministry — Xi Jinping invited Trump for a state visit. Itinerary includes bilateral meeting, Temple of Heaven visit, state banquet, working lunch. Taiwan will be raised. Multiple leverage points converge: Hormuz, OFAC sanctions on Chinese banks, rare-earth controls, and Iran per Kobeissi, ZeroHedge, Angelica Oung. Confidence: HIGH
Hezbollah escalates with FPV drone strikes on Iron Dome batteries and IDF soldiers — First published footage of fibre-optic FPV drone strikes on an Iron Dome battery and its crew in northern Israel. Follow-up strike targeted soldiers replacing the damaged launcher. IDF admitted at least three soldiers wounded. Multiple accounts describe this as a significant tactical escalation with recruiting implications for Israel. Confidence: HIGH — per Jon Elmer, Lord Bebo, AMK Mapping
Iran operating Hormuz as sovereign toll booth — First Qatari LNG tanker (Al Kharaitiyat) and first Saudi-origin cargo (Mdl Toofan) have transited under IRGC-designated routes. Iran warned countries enforcing US sanctions will face difficulties crossing. Iran's former first VP compared Hormuz control to "an atomic bomb". ~1,550-1,600 commercial vessels remain stranded inside the Gulf. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran-US Escalation spiral
Iran shot down a US reconnaissance drone in southwestern Iran; both sides actively gathering intelligence
Iran's adviser to the Supreme Leader: "any attack on our ships will be met with a harsh response against American ships and bases"
Netanyahu tells CBS the war is "not over", wants to "go in and take the uranium out" — Lord Bebo notes Iran simply mines more
Secret Israeli forward base discovered in Iraqi desert (Najaf), with E-11A BACN aircraft operating above it daily
F-35 squawking 7700 emergency two days in a row over Gulf of Oman
UAE and Kuwait both report intercepting hostile drones from Iran's direction
USAF tanker activity picking up, six airborne
Confidence: HIGH
Oil market structure under extreme stress
Aramco pipeline running at max capacity 7M bpd — confirmed by CEO Nasser
JustDario: someone is actively suppressing WTI below $100 despite collapsed talks; large ITM put options expire Thursday
China's crude imports fell -20% MoM in April to 8.2M bpd, lowest in 2+ years, down -30% from pre-war levels per Kobeissi. Chinese state-owned companies reselling cargo to European and Asian buyers
Steve Hanke: US will come close to depleting inventories by end of July if Strait stays closed
Iran-linked media float a data tax on Hormuz undersea internet cables — 7 cables carrying ~15-20% of inter-regional data traffic
Confidence: HIGH
Fertilizer supply shock — the second wave
John Denton (ICC Secretary General) warns fertilizer shortage is "the cancer already here" — farmers skipping planting or planting without fertilizer, guaranteeing lower yields
ZeroHedge: global fertilizer shortage means spring planting disaster in the Northern Hemisphere
UN Security Council draft resolution circulating for fertilizer transit mechanism
US seeing biggest drop in fertilizer futures contracts on record
Price increases YTD: sulfur +90%, urea +59% per Spectator Index
Diesel surging to $5.64/gallon — groceries may get even more expensive
Confidence: HIGH
Market structure: buying panic meets record concentration
S&P 500 call skew at all-time highs — everyone chasing upside via calls, nobody has downside protection per Goldman (via ZH)
Dealer gamma flipped from record low to near record high per Goldman
Foreign investors now allocate a record 63% of US financial assets to equities, own $21.3T in US stocks — surpasses Dot-Com peak by ~10pp per Kobeissi
IT sector = 0.87 of S&P 500 (record), but IT payrolls at all-time low — 16 consecutive months of decline
Defensive stocks (healthcare + staples + utilities) at just ~15% of S&P 500 market cap, lowest since 1970s
Money market funds: +$136B inflows last week, largest since Jan 2026 — following record -$175B outflows the prior week
S&P 500 vs S&P ex-AI divergence chart circulating widely
Confidence: HIGH
China's strategic positioning ahead of summit
Goldman says yuan 20% undervalued, expects further strengthening
China holds 1.4B barrels strategic reserve, resold record 1.31M tonnes LNG to Asian neighbours
China CPI beat: April consumer prices +1.2% y/y vs +0.9% est, PPI +2.8% vs +1.8% est
Luke Gromen: China shifting pricing/settlement away from USD, CNY ¥2.5T run rate (~$350B/yr = ~22-25% of commodity imports)
MOFCOM invoked Blocking Order for first time against US sanctions on Chinese refiners — no clean compliance path exists for Chinese banks between OFAC and the Blocking Order
Democracy Perception Index: China at +7, US at -16, down from +22 two years ago
Chinese companies have stakes in ~10,000 US auto parts suppliers per WSJ
Confidence: HIGH
Silver/gold bull market momentum
Silver at ~$80. Attempted mini-slam at COMEX Sunday open "dramatically backfired" per Gold Grump Granpa
SILJ and GDXJ recaptured $30 and $120 levels, closing with +7.85% and +9.07% weekly gains
Feroce Research makes detailed case for silver $105-150 this year — SLV ETF short call concentration from 75-90, 6th straight year of supply deficit, macro conditions aligning
London ETFs recouped almost all April silver drains in one week; SLV remains the contrarian signal, draining while rest adds
USA "Pit to Port" exports propping up global vault liquidity — bullion banks appear to have a shadow inventory
Modi asks Indians to stop buying gold for a year to preserve FX reserves per Bloomberg; India likely to impose import quotas per pmbug
Gold Telegraph: China central bank purchased gold for 18 consecutive months
Confidence: HIGH
South Korea mania
KOSPI up 230% in one year, halted after surging 5% — again per ZH
JustDario: one company trading at 3,000 P/E, $56M revenue, ~$700M market cap — "mass gambling addiction"
Samsung/SK Hynix vs everything else in Korea EPS growth — massive divergence
JustDario: "Will the Korean government blame short selling again" when this mania implodes?
Confidence: MEDIUM
European political churn & defence pivot
UK PM Starmer reportedly preparing to resign after crushing council election results — Rees-Mogg calls it "catastrophic"
Germany's AfD at 28% nationally, 41% in eastern state — populism >50% of electorate per Rabobank
Germany pursuing Tomahawk and Typhon purchases from US; Defence Minister Pistorius visited Kyiv
Hungarian Parliament raises EU flag for first time in 12 years
EU threatens Slovakia's €750M farm subsidies over Fico's Moscow visit
Western defence stocks falling — AeroVironment down >50%, Lockheed lost ~25%; market pricing Ukraine conflict freeze
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Kazatomprom tax overhaul — Kazakhstan moved from flat 6% uranium tax to tiered volume-based system (up to 18% at >4,000 tU/yr) plus price surcharges. Disincentivises mass production even at high prices. Structurally bullish for uranium. Confidence: LOW (single source, but detailed and verifiable)
$CRWV debt near-default hidden by NVDA bailout — JustDario claims evidence that without the Nvidia bailout, CoreWeave couldn't service Q1 debt repayments, which would have triggered a domino on ~$25B debt + ~$10B lease liabilities. Confidence: LOW
Hantavirus spreading — MV Hondius evacuations underway near Tenerife, 150 passengers. Multi-country response. Separately, 115 passengers sick with norovirus on Caribbean Princess. US evacuating citizens. 6 US states monitoring hantavirus. Confidence: MEDIUM
North Korea constitutional dead-man's switch — NK amended constitution for automatic nuclear strike if Kim assassinated, reportedly in response to US/Israeli attack on Iran per Telegraph. Confidence: MEDIUM
Copper's AI data-centre demand — Copper at record highs above $6/lb. Data centres have both an electricity problem and a massive water problem emerging. Copper demand from 3D-printed cold plates could boost industrial demand by $8,000+/unit. Confidence: MEDIUM
Japan FX intervention likely this week — JustDario expects Japan to keep intervening despite making no sense. Japanese selling may have been behind overnight oil price suppression. Confidence: LOW
Saudi denied US airspace for Hormuz escort plan — NYT reported Saudi Arabia denied US access to Saudi airspace and bases after Trump announced military escort plans, per Eric Yeung with photo verification via Grok. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
Macron doing push-ups in Egypt — optics, not policy
Trump AI images of Iran's fleet — social media content
Spencer Pratt LA mayoral surge — US local politics
Nintendo shares -9% on earnings miss — single stock, outside scope
OpenAI employees sold $6.6B in shares — tech insider liquidity event, not macro
Dog steals skateboards in Moscow — peak content
Virginia Democrats propose lowering court retirement age to 54 — US judicial politics
Trump Fort Knox audit talk again — dangling carrot, no action
Bitcoin above $82K, strongest weekly ETF inflows since October — crypto, outside scope
Multiple shanaka86 threads — facts extracted and distributed to relevant themes above; framing and padding dropped
5. Stock Picks
$FRED.V / $FREDF (Fredonia Mining) — Silver Santa published updated research note incorporating FRED's new acquisition. Detailed map of development area provided. Exploration-stage but actively covered by a priority account. Confidence: LOW — single source
$NXE (NexGen Energy) — PraiseKek exposes that after years of assuring markets the shaft-sinking contract was "fixed price", NexGen admitted on Q1 call it was NOT fixed price, raising CAPEX blowout risk. Bearish signal with clip evidence. Confidence: LOW — single source, company-specific
Lumina Metals ($LMCU / $LMCU.to) — Mining legend Ross Beaty's newest IPO. Claims it will have "largest silver resources of any company on the planet" which should command a premium valuation in the silver retail crowd. Confidence: LOW — promotional, single source
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 518
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 7
Noise filtered: 10
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 5+ LOW
Fighting a 21st century war with a 20th century military is like fighting a swarm of hornets with a hammer.
It isn’t just that our lifer Pentagoners cannot think outside their shrinking box, it’s that they are committed, heart, soul, and anus to their contractors, and their hope of a second career doing nothing for millions.
You can fight drones with drones (see Ukr-Rus stalemate), or you can become Satan Incarnate by carpeting the place with nukes. Unless he has a psychotic break, Trump is not going nuke Iran. The US dream drone is a $12,000,000 Death Delivery System that takes ten years and a billion dollars to develop. Meanwhile, Ukrainian cobblers in bombed out basements are holding off Mother Russia with drones built from scrounged dumpster parts. Basically.
Looks like “All your base are belong to us” is going to be the standard Iranian diplomatic response until something besides neocon midwit fantasy comes into play strategically.
Uk Starmer isn’t resigning.
Jacob Rees-Mogg (currently, and always was, one of the most dishonest and despised politicians) do not trust anything he says.