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Fell Choice's avatar
Fell Choice
25m

Fighting a 21st century war with a 20th century military is like fighting a swarm of hornets with a hammer.

It isn’t just that our lifer Pentagoners cannot think outside their shrinking box, it’s that they are committed, heart, soul, and anus to their contractors, and their hope of a second career doing nothing for millions.

You can fight drones with drones (see Ukr-Rus stalemate), or you can become Satan Incarnate by carpeting the place with nukes. Unless he has a psychotic break, Trump is not going nuke Iran. The US dream drone is a $12,000,000 Death Delivery System that takes ten years and a billion dollars to develop. Meanwhile, Ukrainian cobblers in bombed out basements are holding off Mother Russia with drones built from scrounged dumpster parts. Basically.

Looks like “All your base are belong to us” is going to be the standard Iranian diplomatic response until something besides neocon midwit fantasy comes into play strategically.

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Paul Meccano's avatar
Paul Meccano
2h

Uk Starmer isn’t resigning.

Jacob Rees-Mogg (currently, and always was, one of the most dishonest and despised politicians) do not trust anything he says.

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