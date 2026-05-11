Iran rejects US peace proposal; Trump calls it "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE" — Iran's response to the 14-point US Memorandum of Understanding demands control over Hormuz, sanctions relief, reparations, all-fronts ceasefire including Lebanon, and rejects dismantling nuclear facilities. Iran offered partial uranium dilution and transfer to a third country with return rights. Trump rejected on Truth Social. Futures fell (S&P -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.3%) while WTI surged ~5%. Confidence: HIGH — confirmed by Trump on Truth Social, Kobeissi 10-point breakdown, WSJ via ZeroHedge, Iran IRIB breakdown, JustDario commentary

Oil prices surge on collapsed peace talks — WTI nearing $98-100 with a ~5% weekend move after the rejection. Iran submitted its response just before oil futures opened, a timing move noted by multiple accounts. JustDario notes the effort to keep WTI June contracts below $100 is "truly remarkable" and large ITM put options expire Thursday. Aramco CEO Nasser confirmed even an immediate Hormuz reopening means months of rebalancing; prolonged closure pushes normalisation to 2027. Confidence: HIGH

Trump visits Beijing May 13-15, confirmed by China's Foreign Ministry — Xi Jinping invited Trump for a state visit. Itinerary includes bilateral meeting, Temple of Heaven visit, state banquet, working lunch. Taiwan will be raised. Multiple leverage points converge: Hormuz, OFAC sanctions on Chinese banks, rare-earth controls, and Iran per Kobeissi, ZeroHedge, Angelica Oung. Confidence: HIGH

Hezbollah escalates with FPV drone strikes on Iron Dome batteries and IDF soldiers — First published footage of fibre-optic FPV drone strikes on an Iron Dome battery and its crew in northern Israel. Follow-up strike targeted soldiers replacing the damaged launcher. IDF admitted at least three soldiers wounded. Multiple accounts describe this as a significant tactical escalation with recruiting implications for Israel. Confidence: HIGH — per Jon Elmer, Lord Bebo, AMK Mapping