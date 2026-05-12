S&P 500 record high collides with record-low consumer sentiment : S&P closed at 7,398.93. Consumer sentiment fell to 48.2 — an all-time low , 13% below the 2008 crisis trough. Wealthiest 10% own 87% of equities. 6 of last 9 all-time highs came on negative breadth . Confidence: HIGH (4+ sources)

30Y US yields back to 5% : JustDario warns only two options left — explicit YCC or triggering a true risk-off event. UK gilt yields also approaching 5% amid Starmer political crisis. Goldman delays final Fed rate cuts to December 2026 and March 2027. Confidence: HIGH (3+ sources)

Trump-Xi Beijing summit confirmed May 14-15 : Meeting at 10:15am Thursday . Massive US business delegation includes Cook, Musk, Fink, Solomon, Schwarzman, Ortberg per Watcher.Guru . Trump will press on Chinese purchases of Iranian oil and possible arms supplies. China holds dominant leverage via critical minerals (Gallium 98.7% of global production). Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)

Iran-US ceasefire collapse : Trump called Iran's counter-proposal "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE" and a "piece of garbage", put ceasefire "on life support", met with generals Monday, and is considering reactivating Project Freedom (military escorts through Hormuz). Iran's Parliament Speaker responded : "Our armed forces are ready... they will be surprised". US Navy deployed nuclear-armed submarine USS Alaska through Gibraltar . Iran deployed combat-ready mini subs in Hormuz. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Polymarket odds shifting: standstill vs escalation roughly even now that peace deal is off the table

Former IRGC commander Jafari lists five conditions for talks: war ends all fronts, sanctions lifted, frozen assets released, reparations, Hormuz sovereignty recognised. No mention of nuclear issue

Iran formalised the Persian Gulf Strait Authority with pre-approval forms for every transit and claimed authority over seven major subsea cables carrying ~15-20% of inter-regional data traffic

A Polymarket account with 100% win ratio on Iran war bets just placed large wagers on US invasion and regime fall by June 30

2022 Biden dumped SPR during no supply shock vs 2026 Trump leasing SPR during largest supply shock in history — to hide the crisis

WTI June futures capped below $100; massive effort to keep it there with near-expiry options

Levered ETF rebalancing totalled +$115B of buying in the past month, with $46.9B in tech and $43.8B in semis

Steve Hanke: "BUBBLE TERRITORY" — "In 2000, it was the internet. In 2026, it's AI"

Cabinet members gearing up to tell PM "the game is up" per Beth Rigby

Hungary's new FM Anita Orban: no weapons/soldiers to Ukraine , won't participate in €90B EU loan; will build relations with Russia

Slovakia's Fico: "Are we such IDIOTS?" — Russia supplies gas to US who resells to Europe at markup

Yermak reportedly retained much power despite being replaced 6 months ago — corruption probe may be US leverage on Zelensky

Chinese platinum demand surging : Major Chinese refiner seeing strong demand from new local futures contract, luring more metal into the country. Confidence: LOW

CPI this week : ZeroHedge previews another hot print made hotter by soaring memory chip prices and one-time quirks. Goldman now expects core PCE closer to 3% than 2% all year. Confidence: MEDIUM

KOSPI halted : South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.1% after previously being halted for surging 5%. JustDario calls it "mass gambling addiction" with companies trading at 3,000 P/E. Confidence: HIGH

Beijing considering shipping air defense to Iran : Via other countries to mask involvement , per Telegraph. Trump threatened 50% tariffs. China's Commerce Ministry already invoked Anti-Foreign Sanctions Blocking Rules for the first time. Confidence: LOW

US-Australia rare earth deal facing backlash : Malaysian refiners don't want to produce materials Israel can use, per Matt Stoller. China's 98.7% gallium dominance gets harder to break when geopolitics poisons the supply chain. Confidence: LOW

Microsoft Israel chief ousted : Branch placed under French management after investigation found Unit 8200 mass surveillance system on Azure servers — "tip of the iceberg" with additional IDF units using Microsoft systems. Global management fears European lawsuits. Confidence: MEDIUM

$SSV.V — Southern Silver Exploration: Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet, one of the biggest and highest-grade silver deposits in the world (top 10). Was red on a +6.5% silver day with 4x average volume — "very strange things going on". Notes it "normally would be +10-15% on a day like this" and calls it a "must core holding". Coming from $1.13, now $0.59. Confidence: LOW (single source, but specific fundamentals and unusual volume anomaly)

$GRSL.V — GR Silver Mining: Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet, algos/market makers holding it down. Coming from $0.75 at January top, "should be +15% today, not 1-3%". Loading more. Called it "probably the snatch of the day". Confidence: LOW (single source, but specific entry thesis)