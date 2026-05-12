Daily digest: 2026-05-12
Get up to speed
1. Critical Alerts
Iran-US ceasefire collapse: Trump called Iran's counter-proposal "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE" and a "piece of garbage", put ceasefire "on life support", met with generals Monday, and is considering reactivating Project Freedom (military escorts through Hormuz). Iran's Parliament Speaker responded: "Our armed forces are ready... they will be surprised". US Navy deployed nuclear-armed submarine USS Alaska through Gibraltar. Iran deployed combat-ready mini subs in Hormuz. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
Trump-Xi Beijing summit confirmed May 14-15: Meeting at 10:15am Thursday. Massive US business delegation includes Cook, Musk, Fink, Solomon, Schwarzman, Ortberg per Watcher.Guru. Trump will press on Chinese purchases of Iranian oil and possible arms supplies. China holds dominant leverage via critical minerals (Gallium 98.7% of global production). Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
30Y US yields back to 5%: JustDario warns only two options left — explicit YCC or triggering a true risk-off event. UK gilt yields also approaching 5% amid Starmer political crisis. Goldman delays final Fed rate cuts to December 2026 and March 2027. Confidence: HIGH (3+ sources)
Oil supply crisis deepening: Aramco CEO Nasser: one billion barrels lost in 10 weeks, normalization deferred to 2027 if disruption persists. US DOE awarded only 53.33M barrels SPR vs 92.5M offered. "Tank bottoms" expected end of May in Europe, July in US per JustDario analysis. India's PM Modi urges work from home to save fuel. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
S&P 500 record high collides with record-low consumer sentiment: S&P closed at 7,398.93. Consumer sentiment fell to 48.2 — an all-time low, 13% below the 2008 crisis trough. Wealthiest 10% own 87% of equities. 6 of last 9 all-time highs came on negative breadth. Confidence: HIGH (4+ sources)
2. Core Themes
Iran Strait of Hormuz sovereignty assertion
Iran formalised the Persian Gulf Strait Authority with pre-approval forms for every transit and claimed authority over seven major subsea cables carrying ~15-20% of inter-regional data traffic
First commercial transits since February — Qatari LNG and Saudi tanker — moved under IRGC-designated routes. Mediators paid the toll
Qatari LNG tanker then abruptly U-turned after the weekend transit breakthrough
~1,550-1,600 vessels remain stranded inside the Gulf per NYT/AP estimates. Lloyd's Joint War Committee has not delisted Hormuz
Former IRGC commander Jafari lists five conditions for talks: war ends all fronts, sanctions lifted, frozen assets released, reparations, Hormuz sovereignty recognised. No mention of nuclear issue
Polymarket odds shifting: standstill vs escalation roughly even now that peace deal is off the table
Confidence: HIGH
Oil market manipulation and SPR depletion
JustDario documents systematic oil futures suppression — "not even bothering to fabricate fake news anymore"
Japan publicly denied involvement in oil price manipulation, which JustDario finds "remarkable"
WTI June futures capped below $100; massive effort to keep it there with near-expiry options
2022 Biden dumped SPR during no supply shock vs 2026 Trump leasing SPR during largest supply shock in history — to hide the crisis
Banks cutting forecasts: JPM says oil should remain in low $100s, averaging $97 for 2026
A Polymarket account with 100% win ratio on Iran war bets just placed large wagers on US invasion and regime fall by June 30
Confidence: HIGH
Silver breakout: +7% day
Silver surged over 7% per Kobeissi, hitting a 2-month high
Market Ear: silver now outperforming even SOX — "convexity was massively mispriced"
SD Bullion: China bought 800+ tons of silver in March, 2-3x normal monthly flow
DeepValue Signals acknowledges bullish structure improving: miners confirming, GSR breaking down
Multiple PM bulls taking victory laps after calling the cycle low around $71
Spot up, skew up, calls everywhere per Market Ear
Confidence: HIGH
AI/Tech bubble signals intensify
Semiconductors now 17.4% of S&P 500 market value — unprecedented
Semis trading 63% above 200-day MA — largest margin since the dot-com burst per Barchart
Goldman partner warns price action "has a whiff of 2000"
Steve Hanke: "BUBBLE TERRITORY" — "In 2000, it was the internet. In 2026, it's AI"
Levered ETF rebalancing totalled +$115B of buying in the past month, with $46.9B in tech and $43.8B in semis
Call skew at all-time highs — buying panic, nobody has downside protection
Dealer gamma has flipped from record low to near record high per Goldman
Mag7 FCF now going to capex, not buybacks
$8.2 trillion sitting in money market funds, all-time high
Anthropic pre-IPO valuation surged to $1.4 trillion (+1,067% since Oct 2025), then erased $200B in one hour
Confidence: HIGH
UK Starmer political crisis
67 Labour MPs now calling for Starmer to resign
Cabinet members gearing up to tell PM "the game is up" per Beth Rigby
Starmer refuses to resign, calls it a "10-year project"
Polymarket pricing him out by year end. Angela Rayner most likely successor
10Y UK gilt yields staring at 5% handle, with domestic political risk premium dominating
Starmer's response: go full EU, which Lord Bebo notes is unlikely to fix electricity prices killing UK industry
Confidence: HIGH
China-UAE de-dollarization breakthrough
24 cooperation agreements signed including: petroleum RMB settlement normalised, direct RMB-Dirham settlement, cross-border payment systems, digital RMB cooperation
Also covers AI, autonomous driving, energy megaprojects, cold chain logistics, rare earth processing
China crude oil imports fell 20% MoM in April to 8.2M bpd — but Chinese SOEs are reselling cargoes to Europe/Asia, supporting global supply
China April PPI +2.8% vs est +1.8%, CPI +1.2% vs est +0.9% — war-driven energy costs pushing factory-gate inflation to 4-year highs
Confidence: MEDIUM (2-3 sources)
Europe pivoting toward Russia talks
Finland's Stubb: "time to start negotiations with Russia", confirmed European leaders discussing who will be contact person
EU Kallas refused Schröder as Putin-proposed negotiator
Slovakia's Fico: "Are we such IDIOTS?" — Russia supplies gas to US who resells to Europe at markup
Hungary's new FM Anita Orban: no weapons/soldiers to Ukraine, won't participate in €90B EU loan; will build relations with Russia
Germany's AfD at 28% nationally, most popular party; populism >50% of electorate in eastern states per Rabobank
Confidence: HIGH
Zelensky inner circle unravelling
Tucker Carlson full interview with ex-press secretary Yulia Mendel: Zelensky demanded "Goebbels propaganda" with "1,000 talking heads"
She confirmed he was unqualified, called him a drug user
NABU serving notice of suspicion to Yermak (former presidential office head) over multi-billion-dollar Western aid theft schemes
Yermak reportedly retained much power despite being replaced 6 months ago — corruption probe may be US leverage on Zelensky
Kyiv's Bankovaya Street (presidential office) fully locked down
Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
3. Weak Signals
Microsoft Israel chief ousted: Branch placed under French management after investigation found Unit 8200 mass surveillance system on Azure servers — "tip of the iceberg" with additional IDF units using Microsoft systems. Global management fears European lawsuits. Confidence: MEDIUM
Iran executed top aerospace scientist: Young scientist executed alleging CIA & Mossad ties per ZeroHedge. Signals internal security paranoia escalating. Confidence: LOW
Eurovision boycott: Five countries withdrew over Israel's participation — Spain, Ireland, Netherlands, Iceland, Slovenia. Largest protest in the show's history. Cultural isolation accelerating. Confidence: HIGH (single-source but factual)
US-Australia rare earth deal facing backlash: Malaysian refiners don't want to produce materials Israel can use, per Matt Stoller. China's 98.7% gallium dominance gets harder to break when geopolitics poisons the supply chain. Confidence: LOW
Beijing considering shipping air defense to Iran: Via other countries to mask involvement, per Telegraph. Trump threatened 50% tariffs. China's Commerce Ministry already invoked Anti-Foreign Sanctions Blocking Rules for the first time. Confidence: LOW
KOSPI halted: South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.1% after previously being halted for surging 5%. JustDario calls it "mass gambling addiction" with companies trading at 3,000 P/E. Confidence: HIGH
China domestic car sales fell 21.6%: But EV exports surged 111.8% as rising global fuel prices boost overseas EV demand. China's oil shock is selective. Confidence: MEDIUM
Hantavirus expanding: Two more cruise passengers test positive for Andes strain. Moderna extending rally. Media coverage disproportionate to actual risk (683K heart disease deaths vs 3 hantavirus deaths). Confidence: LOW
HF Sinclair refinery fire in Tulsa: Fire erupted at refinery. Tightens already strained refining capacity. Confidence: HIGH (confirmed event)
CPI this week: ZeroHedge previews another hot print made hotter by soaring memory chip prices and one-time quirks. Goldman now expects core PCE closer to 3% than 2% all year. Confidence: MEDIUM
Chinese platinum demand surging: Major Chinese refiner seeing strong demand from new local futures contract, luring more metal into the country. Confidence: LOW
Trump floating Venezuela as 51st state: Per ZeroHedge. Confidence: LOW
4. Noise
Trump "DUMACRATS" quotes — standard rally rhetoric, no policy signal
Macron jogging/cooking/dancing in Kenya — entertainment, not market-relevant
Babylon Bee headlines — satire
Chicken pistols — Lord Bebo entertainment
Motorcycle crash on traffic light — viral video
Wembanyama elbow/no suspension — sports
Spencer Pratt LA Mayoral run — entertainment politics
Alaska sunrise after 65 days — nature
Solar flare M5.8 — science, no market impact
CIA Sphinx document — conspiracy content
Ukraine UFO claims — Lord Bebo's "What?"
Nintendo shares crash — earnings miss, not macro
Scaramucci Trump prediction — political commentary, not actionable
OpenAI Deployment Company — AI news but no market structure signal
Matt Van Swol gym story — culture war, not macro
Gen-Z broccoli haircut — noise
5. Stock Picks
$SSV.V — Southern Silver Exploration: Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet, one of the biggest and highest-grade silver deposits in the world (top 10). Was red on a +6.5% silver day with 4x average volume — "very strange things going on". Notes it "normally would be +10-15% on a day like this" and calls it a "must core holding". Coming from $1.13, now $0.59. Confidence: LOW (single source, but specific fundamentals and unusual volume anomaly)
$GRSL.V — GR Silver Mining: Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet, algos/market makers holding it down. Coming from $0.75 at January top, "should be +15% today, not 1-3%". Loading more. Called it "probably the snatch of the day". Confidence: LOW (single source, but specific entry thesis)
$BIG.V — Hercules Metals Corp: Per @KingKong9888, up ~10% on the day, with detailed Substack analysis described as "some of my best work to date". Copper exposure. Confidence: LOW (single source, detail behind paywall)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 860
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 12
Noise filtered: 16
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 10+ LOW