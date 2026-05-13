1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Hormuz crisis: Iran tightening control, not losing it

Precious metals breakout accelerating

Copper hits all-time high above $14,000/ton

LME copper at $14,000/ton, ~$6.63/lb — new record

JPM breaks down what's fueling the move: tight supply, declining China inventories, data center demand, Indonesia mine disruptions

Kobeissi details: +75% since Oct 2023, +40% in 12 months. China exports +14% YoY in April, led by copper-intensive clean-tech

Confidence: HIGH

AI market structure — fragility building under euphoria

Russia tests Sarmat ICBM — nuclear posture escalation

Russia successfully tests the Sarmat heavy ICBM, entering combat duty before year-end. Putin: range 35,000km, warhead yield 4x any Western analogue , suborbital trajectory capability, overcomes all missile defense

Oreshnik nuclear-capable system on combat duty since 2025. Poseidon and Burevestnik in final stages

Medvedev congratulates "Western friends" on the launch

Confidence: HIGH

Ukraine: ceasefire over, corruption exposed, Belarus mobilizes

UK political crisis deepening

Consumer financial stress reaching extremes

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$KNG.V — Kingsmen Resources | Silver explorer, Chihuahua Mexico Detailed thesis from @TheApeOfGoldStreet and endorsed by @Silver__Santa. Flagship Las Coloradas in the Parral silver belt — historic ASARCO mine abandoned at $0.70/oz silver. 2025 drill results: intercepts up to 1,742 g/t AgEq, 1,028, 931 g/t. <5% of property explored. Recently raised $13M at $2.25/share — stock currently $1.12 (50% discount to PP). Target 200M oz high-grade silver. Tight share structure. Confidence: LOW (single detailed source, speculative junior)

$SSV.V — Southern Silver | Silver-polymetallic developer, Mexico @TheApeOfGoldStreet citing Don Durrett model showing +3,263% upside. Last MRE: ~302M oz AgEq at ~270 g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas — top 10-15 undeveloped silver deposit globally by size, potentially top 3 by grade. 2026 catalysts: updated MRE in Q2, PEA in Q3, Puro Corazon addition. Currently $0.64 CAD (was $1.13 before sector pullback). Confidence: LOW (single source, model-derived target)

$PER.V — Peruvian Metals Corp | Gold producer, Peru @Silver__Santa deep-dive: Aguila Norte plant at 100TPD, profitable at C$1M/yr toll milling. Switching to own-ore at 5-6 g/t Au increases revenue 13-15x with same plant/throughput. Expansion permitted to 350TPD (additional 3.5x) funded from FCF. US$32M market cap. Zero debt. Confidence: LOW (single source, small-cap)

$EXN.V — Excelsior Mining | Silver, approaching restart Eric Sprott continuing to buy size on open market, on top of recent $5M bought-deal at $0.60. Approaching potential commercial restart and cashflow. Confidence: LOW (insider buying signal, limited fundamental detail in tweets)

6. Summary Stats