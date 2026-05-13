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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
5h

This is exactly what a tightening physical market looks like.

Record Chinese silver imports, rising LBMA lease rates, tightening premiums in Japan, massive SLV options positioning, and COMEX inventories falling back toward pre-tariff levels all point to the same thing: physical silver demand is accelerating globally while the paper market is struggling to keep up.

What makes this even more important is that this demand is increasingly industrial and sovereign-driven — not just retail speculation.

At the same time, copper breaking to new all-time highs above $14,000/ton confirms that the broader commodity cycle is strengthening. Precious metals and industrial metals are now moving together, which historically happens during major inflationary and monetary regime shifts.

The market still largely treats silver as a small speculative trade. That disconnect may not last much longer

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cobben's avatar
cobben
3h

Copper is a monetary metal also, you do have your collection of antique Swedish 10kg. copper plate coins, I assume.

Sweden was the dominant copper producer in northern Europe back when, and decided to try to squeeze out a few extra % from their European customers my monetizing copper.

Didn't work out so well, the rest of Europe just basically ignored the whole thing.

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