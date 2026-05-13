Daily digest: 2026-05-13
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1. Critical Alerts
April CPI inflation hits 3-year high at 3.8% YoY (exp 3.7%), Core 0.4% MoM (exp 0.3%). Energy +17.9% YoY, gasoline +28.4%, airfares +20.7%. Fed rate HIKE odds surge to 31%. Rate cuts entirely priced out. Real wages post first annual decline since April 2023. Multiple sources: ZeroHedge CPI breakdown, Kobeissi on CPI details, Kobeissi on rate hike odds. Confidence: HIGH
Iran issues 5 preconditions for any nuclear talks with the US: end war on all fronts including Lebanon, lift all sanctions, release frozen assets, pay war reparations, recognize Iran's sovereign right over Hormuz. Trump rejected as "totally unacceptable". Iran parliament threatens 90% uranium enrichment in event of new attack. NYT reports Iran retained 70% of missile arsenal with 30 of 33 Hormuz missile sites operational. Confidence: HIGH
Global bond market meltdown intensifying: US 30Y yield above 5.02%, 10Y nearing 4.50%. Japan 20Y at highest since 1996. UK 30Y gilt at highest since 1998. Dismal 10Y auction — 4th tailing in a row, lowest foreign demand since Jan 2025. Kobeissi warning mortgages heading back above 7%. Confidence: HIGH
China imported record 528 tonnes of silver in March — most ever recorded. ZeroHedge, Silver Santa, Eric Yeung (who notes these are mostly industrial buyers, not retail). COMEX silver inventory back to pre-tariff levels. LBMA silver lease rates spiking. Confidence: HIGH
Trump en route to Beijing with 16 CEOs including Cook, Fink, Musk, Solomon, Schwarzman, Fraser, Ortberg. Jensen Huang joined last minute. Summit Thursday-Friday. Chinese state media showing zero mentions of the visit per JustDario — a deliberate signal. Topics: Taiwan, AI, rare earths, trade, Iran pressure on China. $1 trillion Chinese factory investment pitch vs CFIUS rollback reportedly on table. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Hormuz crisis: Iran tightening control, not losing it
Iraq and Pakistan have cut deals with Iran to ship oil and LNG through the Strait — Iran moving from blocking to access control per Reuters
At least 6 Chinese-owned tankers crossed Hormuz in a single day with Iran's approval. Maersk still avoiding the Strait entirely
Saudi Aramco CEO calls this the "largest energy supply shock the world has ever experienced" — ~1 billion barrels lost, 2-5 ships daily through Hormuz vs 70 pre-war
China's teapot refiners slashing output as Hormuz crisis crushes margins
US releasing another wave from Strategic Reserve as gas prices soar — SPR drawdowns compared to Biden-era playbook by JustDario
Gasoline inventories at 10-year lows per Chris Martenson; could hit "tank bottom" by early July
Confidence: HIGH
Precious metals breakout accelerating
India more than doubles gold/silver tariffs to defend crashing rupee — gold and silver hit limit up in India
UBS attempting to explain what's going on in the silver market
Massive SLV options open interest building as silver prices rise — SilverTrade calling it a "major alert"
Japan physical silver premium tightening — JPMI notes COMEX "finally catching up" to physical market
Silver Santa reiterating second inflation wave thesis — expects yield curve control, not rate hikes
Gary Savage: gold, silver, miners making higher lows; SILJ making higher highs — corrective phase "95% over"
Confidence: HIGH
Copper hits all-time high above $14,000/ton
LME copper at $14,000/ton, ~$6.63/lb — new record
JPM breaks down what's fueling the move: tight supply, declining China inventories, data center demand, Indonesia mine disruptions
Kobeissi details: +75% since Oct 2023, +40% in 12 months. China exports +14% YoY in April, led by copper-intensive clean-tech
Confidence: HIGH
AI market structure — fragility building under euphoria
South Korea's "AI tax" proposal crashed KOSPI 4-5% in a single session. Policymaker later clarified it would be from "excess profits" — damage already done
Semiconductor index ($SOX) now 23% of S&P 500 market cap — doubled in 2 years. Trading +60% above 200-day MA, largest divergence since March 2000
Nomura's McElligott warns of potential Nasdaq "limit-down" day, SMH -15% to -20% in a single session if gamma reverses
Levered ETF rebalance flows: +$115B buying over past month, tech +$47B, semis +$44B
NDX spot/vol correlation positive for 6 straight sessions — longest streak on record
6 of last 9 S&P ATHs came on negative breadth
Goldman's top trader suggesting "tail hedges" against hidden leverage in semis
Confidence: HIGH
Russia tests Sarmat ICBM — nuclear posture escalation
Russia successfully tests the Sarmat heavy ICBM, entering combat duty before year-end. Putin: range 35,000km, warhead yield 4x any Western analogue, suborbital trajectory capability, overcomes all missile defense
Oreshnik nuclear-capable system on combat duty since 2025. Poseidon and Burevestnik in final stages
Medvedev congratulates "Western friends" on the launch
Confidence: HIGH
Ukraine: ceasefire over, corruption exposed, Belarus mobilizes
Three-day ceasefire ended; Russia claims 30,383 Ukrainian violations. Putin ready to meet Zelensky in Moscow "at any time"
Yermak (Zelensky's former chief of staff) charged with money laundering — $10.5M, 4 diplomatic passports found, fortune teller consulted for personnel decisions
Zelensky's former spokesperson tells Tucker Carlson: cash bags in meetings, "Goebbels-style propaganda" requested, drug use allegations. European media largely ignoring the interview per Mercouris
Lukashenko announces selective mobilization of Belarusian armed forces: "We're all preparing for war"
Pentagon confirms 39 US aircraft lost in Iran war per Rep. Ed Case
Confidence: HIGH
UK political crisis deepening
Starmer refusing to resign despite 80+ Labour MPs calling for him to step down. Now 85 MPs — above 81 threshold for leadership challenge
Ministers resigning: Davies-Jones, Phillips, Zubir Ahmed quit
112 loyalist MPs signed counter-letter: "This is no time for a leadership contest"
UK bond market under severe pressure — cable and gilts falling
Andy Burnham holding secret meeting with MPs in London
Confidence: HIGH
Consumer financial stress reaching extremes
55% of Americans say financial condition getting worse — highest since 2001 tracking began
Seriously delinquent credit card balances about to surpass GFC record
Millions of student borrowers defaulting — average age 40
Ground beef approaching $7/lb
US home sellers outnumber buyers by 470,000
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Euroclear to accept HK-traded Chinese bonds as collateral per FT — quiet but potentially significant step in yuan internationalization. Confidence: LOW
UAE Air Force CL60 landed in Tel Aviv, returned same day to Abu Dhabi. Coincides with confirmation that Israel sent Iron Dome and troops to UAE during Iran war. The Gulf "normalization" architecture is becoming a military alliance. Confidence: MEDIUM
Pakistan-Iran Nur Khan base scandal: CBS reports Pakistan sheltered Iranian aircraft at the base hosting US-Iran talks. Graham threatens to reevaluate Pakistan's mediator role. The "neutral mediator" was a participant. Confidence: MEDIUM
IRGC operatives tried to infiltrate Kuwait: firefight on Bubiyan island per Kuwaiti claims. Iran's shadow war expanding beyond the Strait. Confidence: LOW
CME launching futures market for AI compute per ZeroHedge. Financialization of compute power — another layer of abstraction atop the AI bubble. Confidence: LOW
Wheat limit up — bull run started in February before the Iran war. Agriculture sector going "for a rip". Food inflation pressures broadening. Confidence: MEDIUM
Indonesia rupiah falls to record low of 17,500 per USD. India's rupee crashing too (hence tariff doubling on gold/silver). Emerging market forex stress spreading. Confidence: MEDIUM
Arnaud Bertrand thread on Max Boot/John Culver interview: former top CIA analyst says China leads in most military domains, US plan for Taiwan war is to flee the theater. "Magnitudes" advantage in advanced munitions. Two prominent US hawks published "the obituary of American military primacy" in 48 hours. Confidence: LOW (single source, but citing WaPo interview)
Toyota reportedly about to issue service bulletin allowing 0w20 in lieu of 0w8/0w16 because Shell Pearl GTL facility at Ras Laffan Qatar is completely offline. Supply chain ripple from Hormuz. Confidence: LOW
Additional F-16s deployed to Saudi Arabia — total now 53 per OSINT tracking. US military buildup continuing despite talk of de-escalation. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
Hantavirus hysteria — 11 cases, 3 deaths, all from one cruise ship. WHO says no sign of larger outbreak. Odds of dying: 1 in 30-35M. Media hysteria to rescue WHO's credibility. Filtered.
Trump $100 bill meme — posted on Truth Social. Engagement bait.
GameStop-eBay bid rejected — eBay calls it "neither credible nor attractive". Meme stock theatre.
Gold Trump phone saga — 590K deposits collected, zero phones shipped, refund guarantees quietly removed. Con job but not market-relevant.
OpenAI accused of causing overdose with ChatGPT advice — legal noise.
Anthropic raising $30B at $900B — ZeroHedge quips it burned through the February $30B already. Also voided unauthorized share transfers, tokenized market bloodbath.
SpaceX/Google orbital data centers — speculative tech, IPO hype cycle.
Serbia hosting first NATO exercise — interesting historically but no market impact.
5. Stock Picks
$KNG.V — Kingsmen Resources | Silver explorer, Chihuahua Mexico Detailed thesis from @TheApeOfGoldStreet and endorsed by @Silver__Santa. Flagship Las Coloradas in the Parral silver belt — historic ASARCO mine abandoned at $0.70/oz silver. 2025 drill results: intercepts up to 1,742 g/t AgEq, 1,028, 931 g/t. <5% of property explored. Recently raised $13M at $2.25/share — stock currently $1.12 (50% discount to PP). Target 200M oz high-grade silver. Tight share structure. Confidence: LOW (single detailed source, speculative junior)
$SSV.V — Southern Silver | Silver-polymetallic developer, Mexico @TheApeOfGoldStreet citing Don Durrett model showing +3,263% upside. Last MRE: ~302M oz AgEq at ~270 g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas — top 10-15 undeveloped silver deposit globally by size, potentially top 3 by grade. 2026 catalysts: updated MRE in Q2, PEA in Q3, Puro Corazon addition. Currently $0.64 CAD (was $1.13 before sector pullback). Confidence: LOW (single source, model-derived target)
$PER.V — Peruvian Metals Corp | Gold producer, Peru @Silver__Santa deep-dive: Aguila Norte plant at 100TPD, profitable at C$1M/yr toll milling. Switching to own-ore at 5-6 g/t Au increases revenue 13-15x with same plant/throughput. Expansion permitted to 350TPD (additional 3.5x) funded from FCF. US$32M market cap. Zero debt. Confidence: LOW (single source, small-cap)
$EXN.V — Excelsior Mining | Silver, approaching restart Eric Sprott continuing to buy size on open market, on top of recent $5M bought-deal at $0.60. Approaching potential commercial restart and cashflow. Confidence: LOW (insider buying signal, limited fundamental detail in tweets)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 887
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW
This is exactly what a tightening physical market looks like.
Record Chinese silver imports, rising LBMA lease rates, tightening premiums in Japan, massive SLV options positioning, and COMEX inventories falling back toward pre-tariff levels all point to the same thing: physical silver demand is accelerating globally while the paper market is struggling to keep up.
What makes this even more important is that this demand is increasingly industrial and sovereign-driven — not just retail speculation.
At the same time, copper breaking to new all-time highs above $14,000/ton confirms that the broader commodity cycle is strengthening. Precious metals and industrial metals are now moving together, which historically happens during major inflationary and monetary regime shifts.
The market still largely treats silver as a small speculative trade. That disconnect may not last much longer
Copper is a monetary metal also, you do have your collection of antique Swedish 10kg. copper plate coins, I assume.
Sweden was the dominant copper producer in northern Europe back when, and decided to try to squeeze out a few extra % from their European customers my monetizing copper.
Didn't work out so well, the rest of Europe just basically ignored the whole thing.