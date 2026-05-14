No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David M Gordon's avatar
David M Gordon
6h

[Safe] Gift link to the Robert Kagan/Atlantic article...

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/2026/05/iran-war-trump-losing/687094/?gift=201cWZnM2XBz2eP81zy0pPv3sJk7NWDdIuPuHtyJPMM&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

Reply
Share
1 reply by No1
cobben's avatar
cobben
5h

Ascension, better known as

Kristi flygare dag.

Holiday in Sweden.

Markets closed.

Go back to sleep.

No-thing will happen today without Sweden.

Reply
Share
1 reply by No1
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture