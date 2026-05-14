Daily digest: 2026-05-14
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1. Critical Alerts
Trump-Xi Beijing summit underway — Iran conspicuously absent from outcomes. Trump met Xi at the Great Hall of the People for 2h15m of closed-door talks. Mao Ning's post-bilateral readout contained zero mention of Iran. Trump told reporters "we have Iran very much under control". Expected deliverables limited to a bilateral Board of Trade, Boeing aircraft purchases, soybeans, and extending the Busan trade truce. JustDario correctly predicted Iran would be absent. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources)
Xi issues sharpest Taiwan warning at a US-China summit in decades. Beijing said Taiwan could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" and called Taiwan independence and peace "as irreconcilable as fire and water". Trump was asked about Taiwan five times and said nothing. The US has held a $14B arms sale package to Taiwan since Congress approved it in January — administration officials told lawmakers the hold was for a successful Xi meeting. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources: Kobeissi, shanaka86, zerohedge)
US 30-year Treasury auction breaks 5% for first time since August 2007. High yield 5.046%, bid-to-cover 2.303 (below 2.40 average), half-basis-point tail. This is the first 5%+ coupon since the Great Quant Crash. Debt-to-GDP now 100.2% vs 60% in 2007 — per shanaka86, every basis point adds ~$3B in annual interest expense, with ~$9-10T maturing this year. Confidence: HIGH (8+ sources)
PPI explodes: April producer prices +1.4% MoM (est +0.5%), +6.0% YoY (est +4.8%). Biggest monthly PPI jump since March 2022. Energy drove 40%+ of CPI increase, gasoline surged 28.4% in a single month per shanaka86. Fed's Kashkari: "inflation too high". Market now pricing 35% chance of Fed hikes this year. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
Massive Russian combined missile/drone strike on Ukraine — interception rates collapse. 64 missiles (including 3 Kinzhal hypersonic) plus 892 one-way attack drones launched, one of the largest attacks on Kyiv since the war began. Interception rate dropped from 50%+ to under 30% following new Russian Air Force commander appointment. Armchair Warlord: Western air defense stockpiles "entirely diverted to the Middle East". Confidence: HIGH (8+ sources)
2. Core Themes
Trump's CEO pilgrimage to Beijing
Trump flew to Beijing with the most concentrated delegation of American corporate power ever assembled on a single diplomatic mission: Musk, Cook, Huang, Fink, Schwarzman, Solomon, Fraser, Ortberg, Amon, Mehrotra, Culp, and others
Jensen Huang was a last-minute addition during an Alaska refueling stop after Trump's personal call — Nvidia was off the manifest Monday
Nvidia surged to record $5.5 trillion market cap on the news, surpassing silver as world's #2 asset. Huang told reporters meetings were "excellent"
Chinese state media barely mentioned Trump's visit — CCTV and Xinhua focused on Tajikistan. China Daily gave Trump a sidebar on the front page. Xi didn't greet Trump at the airport
Every CEO carried burner phones — no stored data, no corporate systems access. The irony: Apple's Tim Cook negotiating supply chain future in the country where Apple manufactures most products, carrying a phone he can't use
Bessent met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in South Korea ahead of summit to discuss economic relationship
Confidence: HIGH
Bond market cracking — Japan joins the chaos
Japan 10Y yield jumped to 2.62%, highest this century. Japan 30Y yield hit all-time highs. Japan 20Y at 3.511%, highest since 1996
US 10Y rose to 4.50%, 30Y breached 5%
Goldman partner warns "Watch Bonds!"
UK gilts hovering around breaking point per JustDario
401(k) flows stalling at $82B/month — 11,200 Americans hit 65 every day
JustDario: Japan either intervenes on JPY FX again or 160 coming fast
Confidence: HIGH
Oil supply crisis deepening beneath the surface
IEA revised forecast: global oil supply to plunge below demand this year
Biggest SPR drawdown in 45-year history — both Biden and Trump draining SPRs to cap pump prices per JustDario
Saudis told OPEC oil output sank to lowest since 1990
Hormuz oil flows slumped 30% in Q1 per EIA. CENTCOM: US forces allowed 15 humanitarian aid vessels, disabled 4 vessels, redirected 67 commercial vessels
WTI surging toward $104/barrel as Iran peace talks stalled — up 17% from the Axios "closing in on deal" fake-news low
Toyota and ExxonMobil warn suppliers of incoming lubricant oil shortage
Iran moving from blocking Hormuz to access control: Iraq and Pakistan signed separate deals for safe passage
Chris Martenson: Iran threatens to shut remaining Gulf flows if struck again. Oil inventories hitting operational stress by June, floor by September per chart
US imports of Venezuelan crude hit 7.5-year high
Confidence: HIGH
Iran war — NYT confirms 90% of missile sites remain
Simplicius reports on NYT findings: 90% of Iran's missile sites remain despite months of US strikes
Iran retained 70% of its missile arsenal per NYT, restored 30 of 33 missile sites along Hormuz
Iran's underground base near Esfahan struck ~20 times, resumed operations within hours each time
Pentagon considering renaming resumed combat "Operation Sledgehammer" — named after the 1942 plan Churchill rejected as reckless — to restart the 60-day Congressional war clock
War costs now $29 billion, up from $25B at end-April
Iran demands: end war on all fronts, lift sanctions, unfreeze assets, reparations, sovereignty over Hormuz
Iran claims 80% of bombed Tehran areas restored, demands $270B compensation
Iran says it can enrich to 90% weapons-grade in record time if attacked again. US officials say Iran is 2 weeks from nuclear weapons
Kuwait attacked Iranian boat and detained 4 citizens near island used by US
Confidence: HIGH
Silver & precious metals ripping
Silver jumped to $87-89, highest in 2+ months. Shanghai silver at $97.56 (+$11 premium to LBMA)
China silver imports hit record 528 tonnes in March — going "through the roof" per zerohedge. Eric Yeung: mostly industrial buyers, not retail
Bank of America metals desk: silver could soar as high as $309 by year-end per Barchart
India hiked gold and silver tariffs to 15% from 6% to defend crashing rupee — per India gold/silver limit up
Robert Friedland: China aggressively buying global platinum supplies. Russia CB and possibly GCC also buying physical silver per Eric Yeung
Gold at $4,692. Copper hit new all-time high above $14,000/ton. Aluminum at 4-year highs
pmbug: SLV vault stock climbing, silver lease rates about to blow out again. COMEX silver inventory back to pre-tariff levels
Jane Street sold 57.25% of its SLV position in Q1 2026 — 11.8M shares
JustDario: solved mystery of ultra-OTM Dec26 gold/silver calls — large bull call spread strategy by a few large hedge funds
Confidence: HIGH
S&P at record highs on historic narrow breadth
S&P 500 closed at new all-time high, up +18% since March 30 low — +$10.4 trillion in market cap in 6 weeks
Possibly narrowest breadth record high in history — 350 S&P names down on the day. BTIG: 5%+ of SPX making 52-week lows on 4 of last 4 days
Leveraged ETF AUM at record $177 billion, up $45B since March bottom
Nasdaq spot/vol correlation positive for 6 straight sessions — longest streak on record
Biggest ever inflow into 3x leveraged semiconductor ETF SOXL reversed yesterday's slide
The only time S&P gained more in 6 weeks was when Fed launched QE1 after GFC
Confidence: HIGH
Kevin Warsh confirmed as Fed Chair
Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh as Fed Chairman in the most partisan vote ever — 51-45
DonDurrett: Dems opposed purely because he's a Republican
Nostra: "let the bull market continue"
Confidence: HIGH
Russia-Ukraine: summer offensive season opens
Russian forces advanced 4.4km in Konstantinovka direction, entering Molocharka on northeastern outskirts
Armchair Warlord: move will partially encircle Konstantinovka and force Ukrainian salient withdrawal. "Day one of the summer fighting season"
Russian demands for ceasefire escalated to full Ukrainian withdrawal from all claimed Russian territory
Sarmat ICBM successfully test-fired from Plesetsk to Kamchatka (5,500km). First regiment combat-ready by year-end. Medvedev: "Congratulations to all Russia's western friends"
Yermak (Zelensky's ex-chief of staff) placed in custody on corruption charges — reportedly ran decisions through a fortune-teller named Veronika
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
IRGC boarded a vessel anchored 38nm northeast of Fujairah, UAE, sailing it toward Iranian territorial waters. Confidence: LOW
Netanyahu made clandestine trip to UAE during height of Iran war per zerohedge/MenchOsint. UAE officially denied it. Israel sent Iron Dome & troops to UAE. Confidence: MEDIUM
CIA reportedly raided Tulsi Gabbard's ODNI office, seized 40 boxes including JFK and MK-ULTRA files being processed for declassification. DNI spokesperson called it "false". Rep. Luna gave CIA 24 hours to return documents. Confidence: LOW (contradictory)
Qatar asks vessels at key LNG port to "go dark" for safety — AIS transponders off. Two empty Qatari LNG tankers heading toward Gulf after weekend Hormuz transit breakthrough. Confidence: MEDIUM
Russian cargo ship Ursa Major that sank off Spain carried submarine nuclear reactor components bound for North Korea per CNN investigation. Spanish investigators identified two undeclared 65-tonne reactor housings. Metal bent inward, seismic signatures matching underwater mines. No perpetrator identified. Confidence: MEDIUM
Saudi Arabia executed covert airstrikes on Iranian territory in late March per Reuters; UAE struck Iran's Lavan refinery in early April per WSJ. Both kept actions covert. Confidence: MEDIUM (Reuters/WSJ sourced but not independently verified)
Google's first confirmed AI-developed zero-day exploit deployed in the wild per GTIG May 11 report. The exploit bypassed 2FA with "educational docstrings" and a hallucinated CVSS score. Traditional scanners structurally unable to detect this class of semantic logic flaw. Confidence: MEDIUM
Li Ka-Shing cashing out big — last time was late 2018/early 2019. JustDario: "We all know what happened shortly afterwards". Confidence: LOW
Neocon Robert Kagan issues surprise scathing critique of Iran War per zerohedge. Confidence: LOW
Israeli parliament voted to dissolve itself, new elections coming — per Alon Mizrahi, driven by ultra-orthodox military service exemption dispute. Predicts no stable coalition will form. Confidence: MEDIUM
SoftBank's confidential offering memorandum reveals only $500M actually committed to Stargate (vs hundreds of billions in headlines), plus explicit warnings OpenAI equity "could become worthless" per JustDario. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
Fox News crew ticketed by surveillance camera for illegal parking in Beijing for 2 minutes — called it "communism". Noise level: maximum.
Rubio wearing Maduro's Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit on Air Force One — meme diplomacy, entertaining but zero market signal
Data center town Hillsboro Oregon firsthand account — interesting but no macro signal
Norovirus outbreak quarantines 1,700 cruise passengers in Bordeaux — no market impact
Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner's various speeches about Zionism, TikTok, Europe — opinion, not signal
Various Babylon Bee satirical headlines — entertainment
Multiple generic "buy silver" cheerleading tweets with no data
5. Stock Picks
1. $ORV.TO / $ORVMF — Orvana Minerals ⭐ Silver Santa's highest-conviction pick — took a 40.8% portfolio position. Q2 results blew out:
Revenue +70% QoQ to $54.4M (record quarter)
Operating cash flow swung from -$0.8M to +$29.9M — $30.7M improvement
Net income from -$7.2M to +$19.6M
AISC $2,306/oz vs guidance $2,700-3,000 (20% below midpoint)
Cash built to $48M from $32M
FCF positive at $10.6M while spending $14.9M on Don Mario construction
Don Mario oxide feeding "expected in coming weeks" — Q3/Q4 step-change catalyst
Taguas porphyry transition confirmed — "comparable to ATEX" ($1.3B CAD company)
At annualized OCF run rate, entire debt stack wiped within 2-3 quarters of dual-mine production
Source | Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, but extremely detailed fundamentals)
2. $EQX / Equinox Gold — Orla Mining merger
DonDurrett: Equinox acquiring Orla Mining in merger of equals (2% premium)
"Makes Equinox a juggernaut. Combined could be a 10-bagger with synergies if gold exceeds $7K"
Both "print as 6-baggers on GSD at $7K gold"
Confidence: LOW (single source)
3. $OXY — Occidental Petroleum
JustDario refreshed analysis: if WTI stable above $90-110, repricing will be "big and likely fast" once markets recognize permanent structural shift in crude
Confidence: LOW (single source, scenario-dependent)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 796
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 11
Noise filtered: 6
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 7 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW
[Safe] Gift link to the Robert Kagan/Atlantic article...
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/2026/05/iran-war-trump-losing/687094/?gift=201cWZnM2XBz2eP81zy0pPv3sJk7NWDdIuPuHtyJPMM&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share
Ascension, better known as
Kristi flygare dag.
Holiday in Sweden.
Markets closed.
Go back to sleep.
No-thing will happen today without Sweden.