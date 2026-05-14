Trump-Xi Beijing summit underway — Iran conspicuously absent from outcomes. Trump met Xi at the Great Hall of the People for 2h15m of closed-door talks. Mao Ning's post-bilateral readout contained zero mention of Iran. Trump told reporters "we have Iran very much under control". Expected deliverables limited to a bilateral Board of Trade, Boeing aircraft purchases, soybeans, and extending the Busan trade truce. JustDario correctly predicted Iran would be absent. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources)

Xi issues sharpest Taiwan warning at a US-China summit in decades. Beijing said Taiwan could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" and called Taiwan independence and peace "as irreconcilable as fire and water". Trump was asked about Taiwan five times and said nothing. The US has held a $14B arms sale package to Taiwan since Congress approved it in January — administration officials told lawmakers the hold was for a successful Xi meeting. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources: Kobeissi, shanaka86, zerohedge)

US 30-year Treasury auction breaks 5% for first time since August 2007. High yield 5.046%, bid-to-cover 2.303 (below 2.40 average), half-basis-point tail. This is the first 5%+ coupon since the Great Quant Crash. Debt-to-GDP now 100.2% vs 60% in 2007 — per shanaka86, every basis point adds ~$3B in annual interest expense, with ~$9-10T maturing this year. Confidence: HIGH (8+ sources)