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Yung Gargamel's avatar
Yung Gargamel
8h

What does polymarket say the odds are Japan gets that swap line?

Keeping the bond market from prolapsing while in stagflation as algorithmic trading pushes the market to historic overvaluation like an energy shock is not happening - it’s not interesting times. I don’t have an aphorism for this

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Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
23m

What I really wonder is the Yen-Carry-Trade not really unfolding as it seems. There should be "blood on the streets" by these rate increases....

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