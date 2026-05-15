Daily digest: 2026-05-15
Get up to speed
1. Critical Alerts
Japan bond market in full meltdown. 10Y yield hit 2.7% (highest this century), 20Y at 3.605% (highest since 1996), 30Y above 3.9% (first time in history), 40Y at 4.2%. Nikkei fell 1%. USDJPY spiked above 158, PM Takaichi scheduled an urgent call with Trump. Multiple sources. Confidence: HIGH
US Treasury market cracking. 10Y above 4.50% for first time since June 2025. 30Y bonds auctioned above 5% - first since pre-GFC 2007. Rate HIKES now the base case for the Fed's next move - odds of a cut before July 2027 at just 1%. Kevin Warsh named new Fed Chair. Confidence: HIGH
SPR collapsing at record pace. Strategic Petroleum Reserve dropped -8.6M barrels last week, the largest weekly drawdown on record, 7th consecutive weekly decline. Nearly half the crude released is being exported. Confidence: HIGH
Iran-Hormuz escalation cluster. Indian-flagged ship sunk in Omani waters. Iranian commandos seized Honduras-flagged vessel off UAE. UAE declared Hormuz weaponization "piracy" under UNSC 2817. Iran allowed 30 ships to pass the Strait - each after paying $2M. Confidence: HIGH
Russia launches largest aerial attack of the war. 1,500+ drones and 64 missiles over 48 hours, with 1,428 drones in a single day — the highest ever. Interception rate plummeted to under 30% as Western air defense stockpiles are diverted to the Middle East. Slovakia closed its border. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Trump-Xi Beijing Summit: pageantry, no breakthroughs
Trump arrived with the largest CEO delegation ever assembled on a diplomatic mission: Musk, Cook, Huang, Fink, Solomon, Schwarzman, Ortberg, Fraser, and others. All carried burner phones. Confidence: HIGH
Xi issued the sharpest Taiwan warning in decades: mishandling could lead to "collision or even clashes", independence and peace are "irreconcilable as fire and water". Trump was asked five times about Taiwan and said nothing
Trump says Xi offered to help on Iran, pledged no military equipment to Iran, wants Hormuz open. The Chinese readout omitted Iran specifics entirely, mentioning only "Middle East situation"
Boeing order: 200 jets, but analysts expected ~500. Boeing shares fell 4.7%. The "win" priced as a disappointment
Multiple observers noted Trump was "uncharacteristically restrained", praising Xi effusively while Xi conducted actual diplomacy
Trump later posted Xi called the US "perhaps a declining nation" and agreed it was "100% correct" under Biden. Added "(to be continued!)" after citing Iran - the parenthesis is the signal per @shanaka86 that the war is not over
China confirmed it will continue buying Iranian oil. Iran allowed Chinese ships to transit Hormuz specifically, neutralizing US pressure on Beijing
US Secret Service reportedly had a "very physical" standoff with Chinese police in Beijing. Confidence: HIGH
Stock market euphoria reaches historic extremes
S&P 500 hit 7,500 for the first time, up +19% since March 30 bottom — +$11 trillion in 7 weeks. Dow above 50,000
Breadth is atrocious: Mag 7 contributed +47.34pts Mon-Wed while remaining 495 stocks subtracted 2pts net (UBS)
Shiller PE within 5% of Dot Com peak. Nasdaq "dirty Sharpe" ratio at highest ever. Semiconductors most overbought since Dot Com
SOXL attracted record $1.03B in inflows in a single day. QQQ up +28.9% in 33 days
Cerebras IPO: priced at $185, opened at $400 — 200x sales per @JustDario
Nvidia at $5.7 trillion, world's most valuable company, 5 consecutive ATH days
Goldman warns: "rates remain the bogeyman". Spot up, vol up, but flows heavily tilted toward hedging. Nomura models what a $187B reversal looks like. Confidence: HIGH
Precious metals pullback amid bond rout
Silver pulled back sharply from ~$87 toward $81-83 overnight, what @potassium_phd calls a "classic overnight flash crash". @TheApeOfGoldStreet notes silver reached his daily cycle target area after a +25% run from $71.50, expects weekly cycle upleg to take silver over $100
Gold/silver ratio at 54, down -49% since April 2025 peak of 105 per @KobeissiLetter
Copper at $6.50 ATH — every time copper makes a new ATH, gold and silver follow per @Nostre_damus
India further curbs gold imports as rupee collapses — "TRIPLING DOWN on halting citizens' flight to gold" per @silvertrade
Peter Schiff: treasuries breaking down is "the most bullish thing for precious metals" — traders just haven't figured it out yet
SGE silver spot at $98.17, ~$11 premium over LBMA. Central banks/SWFs paying 25% premium for silver per @maneco64. Confidence: HIGH
Oil supply crisis deepening
Russian Urals oil soared to $94.87/barrel, highest since Oct 2023, up 18% vs April. Russian tax revenues in rubles up 60% YoY
Hormuz transits collapsed from 100+/day to fewer than 15 per Kpler/Lloyd's
Chinese tankers running the blockade — will the US dare stop them?
Japan secured safe passage for two tankers through direct talks with Iran
UAE accelerating West-East pipeline to double export capacity through Fujairah by 2027
Saudi Arabia floats non-aggression pact with Iran — architecture shifting
A supplier told @excel_ranger: diesel prices up 35% Monday, another 35% coming, "everyone is on an allocation system". Confidence: HIGH
COMEX silver & market structure
Rare event: net 1M oz COMEX silver deposit — ~1.7M deposits vs 700k withdrawals. Registered defending 79-80M oz free float. @pmbug: "looks like shadow inventory has been activated"
@JustDario identified the mystery of ultra OTM gold calls ($19-21k Dec26): large HF bull call spread strategy
Did COMEX catch fake China silver bars? Per @zerohedge
BofA metals desk: silver could soar as high as $309 by year end. Confidence: MEDIUM
Neocon Kagan admits US lost Iran war
Robert Kagan (Victoria Nuland's husband, PNAC co-founder) published a scathing piece in The Atlantic admitting the US lost its war against Iran
NYT findings: 90% of Iran's missile sites remain per @simpatico771's report
CENTCOM chief Admiral Cooper told lawmakers Iran has roughly 10% of drone/missile capability left — directly contradicting the NYT findings
Trump says "we don't need Strait of Hormuz open". Confidence: MEDIUM
UK political crisis accelerates
Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned from cabinet
An MP stepped down to give Andy Burnham a route back to Parliament. Burnham has 81 nominations to challenge Starmer
GBP crashed on the news. "Lost confidence in leadership" — Starmer 'out' odds jumping
UK bond yields also surging, compounding the political turmoil. Confidence: HIGH
Crypto CLARITY Act advances
Senate Banking Committee passed 15-9, with two Democrats breaking ranks
Bill classifies Bitcoin as digital commodity, gives CFTC spot jurisdiction, preserves self-custody
Bans passive stablecoin yield — banks spent 8,000 lobbying contacts to protect 0.02% of their lending, but the yield ban routes money toward Bitcoin per @shanaka86
Warren: the bill will "blow up the economy". Confidence: MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
Latvia government collapsed after Ukrainian drones crashed in Latvia. PM and entire government resigned. Slovakia closed its Ukraine border. The geopolitical blowback from the Russia-Ukraine aerial escalation is spreading into NATO territory. Confidence: LOW
Putin to visit China "very soon" per Kremlin spokesperson Peskov. Both US and Russian presidents visiting Beijing in May — @RnaudBertrand: "Hard to think of a more concrete illustration of where the center of gravity now lies." Power of Siberia 2 pipeline deal may finally be signed. Confidence: LOW
Russia upped ceasefire demands to full Ukrainian withdrawal from all claimed territory. Previously, Putin showed flexibility on Zaporozhie/Kherson borders. Post-Iran, those concessions appear dead per @ArmchairW. Confidence: LOW
Zelenskyy's former aide Yermak arrested on money laundering charges ($10.5M). While in office, he allegedly consulted fortune tellers on national security decisions. Confidence: MEDIUM
Trump's 3,642 stock trades disclosed. 278-T filing reveals $1-5M individual purchases in NVDA, MSFT, AVGO, AMZN, AAPL, among hundreds of others. Separately, Trump told Americans "Go out and buy a Dell" while already holding $5M+ of DELL stock. Confidence: MEDIUM
SpaceX IPO prospectus filing reportedly as soon as next week per CNBC. Confidence: LOW
Margin debt as % of real GDP soars above 5%. Lower-income credit card utilization at record high. Delinquencies at highest since 2011. Consumer confidence at all-time lows. The divergence between market euphoria and consumer stress is extreme. Confidence: MEDIUM
Commodities up 210% since Oct 2020 vs Nasdaq 125%, per Jeff Currie: "I just can't get anyone to buy it." Confidence: LOW
Wheat heading for smallest harvest since 1972 per @Hedgeye. Ground beef at record $6.90/lb, up +77% since Jan 2020. US cattle herd at lowest since 1951. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
Fox News complaining about getting a parking ticket in Beijing for illegal parking — content-free, multiple accounts dunking on it
CIA "raided" Tulsi Gabbard's office claim — immediately denied by DNI spox
Endless Trump-praised-Xi compilation clips — he called children beautiful, said Xi is a great leader, etc. Content-free flattery
Sam Altman on being a dad — not market-relevant
Gemini 3.2 Flash rumors — unverified benchmark claims
Automated pigeon defense system — impressive engineering, zero market relevance
Multiple Babylon Bee satirical headlines — noise by design
Jensen Huang eating noodles in Beijing — pure color
5. Stock Picks
$ORV.TO / $ORVMF — Orvana Minerals | Silver Santa comparison: Q2 2026 record quarter — $54.4M revenue, $27.5M EBITDA, $19.6M net income, 50.6% EBITDA margin, market cap $248M. Compared against Avino ($ASM.TO): 38% more revenue and 23% more net income, yet 5.3x smaller market cap. Same metals, same cycle. Confidence: MEDIUM
$MMA.V / $MDNGF — Midnight Sun Mining | Sprott Capital out with reaffirmed BUY, $2.65 PT (+157% implied upside). Model adjusted to 700Mt at 0.3% Cu, bulk near-surface copper system in Zambia. Only 5.3km of 11.2km anomaly drilled. Silver Santa added to portfolio, calling Dumbwa "likely bigger" than Lumwana. Confidence: MEDIUM
LGCXF / LG — Lahontan Gold | DonDurrett detailed interview: Nevada, closing on 2M oz, high grade with $1,000-1,100 AISC. MRE due June, PEA September, production planned 2027 with only 4-6 month construction. No royalties or streams. Target payback period of 9-14 months. Confidence: LOW
$TSK.TO / $TSKFF — Talisker Resources | Updated MRE: 3.3M oz at 8 g/t Au. DonDurrett: "market cap would be at least $500M if it were 2009" — stock was -1% on the day. Confidence: LOW
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 751
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 9
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 6 MEDIUM, 5 LOW
What does polymarket say the odds are Japan gets that swap line?
Keeping the bond market from prolapsing while in stagflation as algorithmic trading pushes the market to historic overvaluation like an energy shock is not happening - it’s not interesting times. I don’t have an aphorism for this
What I really wonder is the Yen-Carry-Trade not really unfolding as it seems. There should be "blood on the streets" by these rate increases....