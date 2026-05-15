1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Trump-Xi Beijing Summit: pageantry, no breakthroughs

Stock market euphoria reaches historic extremes

Precious metals pullback amid bond rout

Oil supply crisis deepening

COMEX silver & market structure

Neocon Kagan admits US lost Iran war

UK political crisis accelerates

Crypto CLARITY Act advances

Senate Banking Committee passed 15-9, with two Democrats breaking ranks

Bill classifies Bitcoin as digital commodity, gives CFTC spot jurisdiction, preserves self-custody

Bans passive stablecoin yield — banks spent 8,000 lobbying contacts to protect 0.02% of their lending, but the yield ban routes money toward Bitcoin per @shanaka86

Warren: the bill will "blow up the economy". Confidence: MEDIUM

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$ORV.TO / $ORVMF — Orvana Minerals | Silver Santa comparison: Q2 2026 record quarter — $54.4M revenue, $27.5M EBITDA, $19.6M net income, 50.6% EBITDA margin, market cap $248M. Compared against Avino ($ASM.TO): 38% more revenue and 23% more net income, yet 5.3x smaller market cap. Same metals, same cycle. Confidence: MEDIUM

$MMA.V / $MDNGF — Midnight Sun Mining | Sprott Capital out with reaffirmed BUY, $2.65 PT (+157% implied upside). Model adjusted to 700Mt at 0.3% Cu, bulk near-surface copper system in Zambia. Only 5.3km of 11.2km anomaly drilled. Silver Santa added to portfolio, calling Dumbwa "likely bigger" than Lumwana. Confidence: MEDIUM

LGCXF / LG — Lahontan Gold | DonDurrett detailed interview: Nevada, closing on 2M oz, high grade with $1,000-1,100 AISC. MRE due June, PEA September, production planned 2027 with only 4-6 month construction. No royalties or streams. Target payback period of 9-14 months. Confidence: LOW

$TSK.TO / $TSKFF — Talisker Resources | Updated MRE: 3.3M oz at 8 g/t Au. DonDurrett: "market cap would be at least $500M if it were 2009" — stock was -1% on the day. Confidence: LOW

6. Summary Stats