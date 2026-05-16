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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
6hEdited

Me, myself & zombie-flation.

Emperor Xi watches as El Supremo Cheeto is kowtowing non-stop, eyes blinking *SOS*, all because GEOTUS took himself too seriously & got snookered into a no-win war with suicidal jihadists, where there is no exfil possible without a genocidal nuclear holocaust.

*FUBAR*

Meanwhile back on Main St. USA, Weee The Sheeple continue to be sacrificed to the Sadist Panopticon Uniparty god of *MOAR*, where the last hope of liquidity to achieve pie-in-the-sky investment returns are equities, which are valued like derivative paper fiat, pumping trillions into the black hole of AI, extraterrestrial hype, nVidia nirvana et al., all with no counterparty risk-off acuity whatsoever.

All the while the latest, greatest Fed Head Honcho yet (YUGE!) is crowned triggering a mad dash for the exits, everyone knowing that quantitative limits debt Ponzi are now being schemed in the shadows.

Good thing that the U$D is still best looking hoe in the ho-ho house, unfortunately for BRICS+ they just figured out their fantastical dreams of independence from the monetary mafia were unceremoniously sunk in the Hormuz.

What's that word for placing all of your bets on one stock without diversification into the market-at-large?

Oh yeah, "concentrated portfolio", "going all in", nka "mutual funds" 😉

So, do ya feeling lucky, punk?

Well, do ya?

“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” – Henry Ford

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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
6h

🪙 This is exactly why many people no longer trust the paper price discovery system.

A ~15% crash in silver within two days while physical premiums remain elevated and lease rates are not falling makes very little sense from a true supply-demand perspective.

The physical market and the paper market are telling two completely different stories right now.

At the same time, bond markets are under pressure, strategic oil reserves are being depleted at a record pace, and rate-cut expectations disappeared almost overnight. Volatility across the entire system is rising rapidly.

Short-term paper price suppression can continue longer than most people expect, but if physical tightness continues globally, eventually this disconnect between reality and the paper price will become impossible to hide.

And that is exactly when physical silver premiums could surge sharply, while the paper spot price may eventually stop determining the real-world price of actual physical silver

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