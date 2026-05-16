1. Critical Alerts

Global bond selloff intensifying across all major markets simultaneously. UK 30Y at 5.86% (highest since 1998), US 10Y at 4.59%, Japan 30Y above 4% for first time in history, France 10Y now higher than Portugal/Italy/Greece/Spain. VaR shock territory in UK Gilts. Multiple sources confirm synchronized move. (Hedgeye, Barchart, JustDario). Confidence: HIGH

Iran diplomacy dead — second US military operation imminent. Trump trashed Iran's proposal "after reading the first sentence". Operation Epic Fury declared concluded, next phase targeting Hormuz reopening. Multiple reports of US military buildup with B-2s, F-35s moving into position. Iran says fingers on buttons, Houthis on standby. (zerohedge, Lord Bebo, Nostre_damus). Confidence: HIGH

Silver flash-crashed ~15% in two days — from weekly highs near $89 to $75-76. Largest single-day move of the year. OPEX timing. However, Japan physical premium at +36.8% over COMEX and lease rates NOT falling with price — physical market remains tight. (TheApeOfGoldStreet, JPMI, KarelMercx). Confidence: HIGH

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve dropping at record pace — 8.6M barrel weekly drawdown (largest ever), 7th consecutive decline. Nearly half of released crude being exported. 384M barrels remaining. World scrambling for American oil. (KobeissiLetter, unusual_whales). Confidence: HIGH

Jerome Powell's final day as Fed Chair. Kevin Warsh takes over — market pricing 60%+ chance next move is a rate HIKE. Rate cuts entirely priced out. "More concerned about stable prices than full employment". (Hedgeye, FinanceLancelot). Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Bond Market in Crisis Mode

US 30Y yield closes at highest since 2007 per Hedgeye

Japan dumped ~$30B of US Treasuries in Q1; #1 holder now selling per Hedgeye

TLT posts worst weekly performance in over a year per Hedgeye

Goldman partner warns "all roads lead back to rates" per zerohedge

JustDario: France 10Y now higher than all PIGS — "revenge of the PIGS officially begins" per JustDario

JustDario warns JPY carry trade unwinding in phases, Japan heading toward Turkey/Argentina category per JustDario

7%+ mortgage rates expected next per KobeissiLetter; auto loan delinquencies at 32-year high per Hedgeye

Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Trump-Xi Summit: Optics Over Substance

Trump left Beijing with "no major breakthroughs on trade or tangible help from Beijing to end the Iran war" per WSJ via zerohedge

200 Boeing jets ordered (analysts expected ~500); Boeing shares fell 4% per shanaka86

China declined to buy Nvidia H200 chips despite US approval — prefers domestic development per KobeissiLetter

Tariffs "not brought up", no commitment on Taiwan, no rare earth solution per KobeissiLetter

US delegation threw away ALL Chinese-provided items before boarding Air Force One, operated on burner phones only per visegrad24

Xi to visit US in September — first state visit in over a decade per Lord Bebo

China recognizes Iran's "exercise of sovereignty" over Hormuz, contradicting White House readout per HormuzLetter

Confidence: HIGH (15+ sources)

Strait of Hormuz: Tactical Chess

Chinese supertanker Yuan Hua Hu with 2M barrels sailed through Hormuz — IRGC let it pass, CENTCOM didn't stop it per shanaka86

UAE doubling bypass pipeline capacity to 3M bpd by 2027 per Lord Bebo

UAE declared Hormuz weaponization "piracy" under UNSC 2817 per shanaka86

India-UAE sign petroleum + defence pacts, $5B investment, SPR expanded to 30M barrels per Lord Bebo

Brent crude up 8% on the week per Lord Bebo

Iran FM: "no trust in Americans", insists "no military solution" per zerohedge

Oil surplus cushion "dwindling at record pace" — acute shortages within weeks if Hormuz stays shut per WSJ via zerohedge

Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Silver OPEX Massacre — Physical Market Diverges

COMEX digital silver up $16 in six days, then down $13 in less than two per TFMetals

Silver lease rates NOT declining with price — physical market tight per KarelMercx

Japan physical silver premium +36.8% over COMEX per JPMI

Shanghai silver premium ~$10.50 over LBMA spot per pmbug

COMEX silver outflow rate falling to December levels — potential repeat of January LBMA crisis per pmbug

Peter Schiff: "a bond market crash is the most bullish thing for precious metals. Traders just haven't figured that out yet" per PeterSchiff

Options-driven volatility compression/decompression catching players off guard per profitsplusid

Confidence: HIGH (8+ sources)

Equity Market Euphoria Cracking

S&P 500 worst day since March; Nasdaq 100 worst since March 26 per Hedgeye, KobeissiLetter

Hindenburg Omen triggered on BOTH Nasdaq and NYSE simultaneously per Barchart

KOSPI crashed 8.4% intraday after hitting new ATH of 8,000 — wiped $370B in 6 hours per BullTheory

QQQ up +28.9% in 33 days before this — now put-call ratio at lowest since Nov 2021 per KobeissiLetter

SOX trading 62% above 200dma — comparable only to Mississippi Bubble and dot-com peak per themarketear

Nomura models "$187 billion into the sell vortex" when gamma reverses per zerohedge

Record 115 S&P 500 companies above $100B market cap — tech leads with 31 per KobeissiLetter

Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Russia-Ukraine: Record Aerial Assault

Russia launched 1,500+ drones in largest attack of the war per SIMPLICIUS

Ukraine responded with 250+ drones on Ryazan refinery — 3 killed, 12 injured per Lord Bebo

Russia captures settlements in Zaporizhzhia (Charivne) and Kharkiv (Chaikivka) per MilitarySummary

Body exchange: 526 Ukrainian for 41 Russian remains per Lord Bebo

17th F-16 destroyed per Karmabash

Patriot battery destroyed in Kiev per vick55top

Ukrainian drones caused chaos in Finland — 400 bus trips cancelled, Helsinki Airport halted 3 hours per OlgaBazova

Lavrov: Putin-Trump reached agreement in Alaska, "Europe undermined it" per Lord Bebo

Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)

Energy Supply Emergency

European diesel reserves "in freefall — nothing left in a few weeks" per philippilk

Art Berman: Hormuz loss = 11-12M bpd offline, rate of loss 100x greater than 1979 shock. July will be brutal per Mark4XX

India's trade deficit surges on soaring energy imports per zerohedge

India raises fuel prices first time in four years per zerohedge

Russia's Urals oil hits highest since 2023, tax revenues up 60% YoY per STANISKRAPIVNIK

Hungary facing energy supply threats from Russia per philippilk

Motor oil availability warnings from automakers per GasBuddyGuy

Confidence: HIGH (8+ sources)

China Plays Both Sides

Publicly aligned with US on Hormuz opening, privately recognizes Iran's sovereignty per HormuzLetter

10+ Chinese ships transited Hormuz under Iran's permit system per HormuzLetter

Three Chinese companies caught sharing satellite imagery of US military locations with Iran per DougAMacgregor

China's PBOC added 8 tonnes of gold in April — highest in 15 months per Hedgeye

Putin to visit Beijing next — regular pattern but timing significant per BrianMcDonald

BRICS summit can't muster joint statement on Iran war per zerohedge

Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources)

3. Weak Signals

COMEX "fake China silver bars" — CME investigating. pmbug notes CME "trying to convince people China is exporting silver to USA" per zerohedge, pmbug. Unconfirmed but notable. Confidence: LOW

Moscow court rules Russia can recover ~€200B from Euroclear — Belgian depository intends to appeal. "Truly shocking outcome" per MrKevinRothrock. Implications for frozen Russian assets immense if enforcement progresses. Confidence: LOW

BlackRock private credit fund valuations being probed by DOJ per zerohedge. + HSBC pauses $4B private credit investment per FirstSquawk. Private credit stress signals? Confidence: MEDIUM

Full-time employment collapsed -424K in April (biggest since January), ratio to total employment at 2020 pandemic levels per KobeissiLetter. Healthcare adds all the jobs; everything else net negative. Confidence: MEDIUM

Gates Foundation sold 100% of MSFT — 7.7M shares per KobeissiLetter. Berkshire exited Amazon, UnitedHealth per KobeissiLetter. Smart money de-risking from tech megacaps. Confidence: MEDIUM

Pope Leo XIV declared Iran war unjust, called it a war crime — told Americans to call Congress per allenanalysis. 1.4 billion Catholics heard it. Confidence: LOW (single source)

Alphabet selling biggest yen bond on record by foreign issuer per zerohedge. Megacap locking in yen funding at low rates before BOJ moves further. Confidence: LOW

Samsung strike threat sparking selling contagion in memory stocks per zerohedge. Confidence: LOW

4. Noise

Babylon Bee — satire spam throughout feed, filtered

AlexMasonCrypto — "NEVER happened in history of finance" hyperbole; silver -9% is large but not unprecedented

Mark4XX — emotional #hashtag-laden geopolitical commentary with no sourcing beyond news aggregation

Jensen Huang eating noodles in Beijing — multiple Lord Bebo posts; entertaining but not market-relevant

felixprehn — engagement-bait thread opener ("I'm up 60%...")

LIRR strike starting May 16 per zerohedge — regional transport issue

5. Stock Picks

Orvana Minerals ($ORV.TO / $ORVMF) — Silver Santa details: Q2 FY2026 delivered highest quarterly profit in company history. Realized metal prices $4,875 Au, $84.39 Ag, $5.83 Cu. Q2 revenue 70% above Q1. Operating cash flow $29.9M, net income $19.6M. "Even cheaper now" after the smackdown. per Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, detailed fundamentals)

Visionary Copper Gold ($VCG.v) — Two valuation backstops: Pt Leamington 1.56Moz AuEq @ 1.78 g/t, Pine Bay/Rainbow ~414Mlbs CuEq @ 2.95%. New copper discovery (Kraken) open in all directions. ~23M shares out (thin). Strategic investor Ross Jennings backing. per RockBtmEntries. Confidence: LOW (single source, promotional)

Midnight Sun Mining ($MMA.V / $MDNGF) — Haywood maintains Buy rating, C$3.00 target. Dumbwa's 11.2km system to be drilled by September, potential 1Bt resource estimate by year-end. Proximity to infrastructure, shallow depth, continuity of mineralization. Stock down 27.5% creating entry. per AllStreetsWolf. Confidence: LOW (analyst coverage, but grade variability concerns noted)

Honey Badger Silver — Eric Sprott increased position to 26M shares FD (8%). Position sizing signal from a legendary resource investor. per DonDurrett. Confidence: LOW (position change only, no fundamental detail)

6. Summary Stats