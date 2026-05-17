Daily digest: 2026-05-17
Get up to speed
1. Critical Alerts
Iran war resumption appears imminent. Pentagon preparing "Operation Sledgehammer" to replace Epic Fury and reset the War Powers Act 60-day clock. NYT reports refreshed strike plans. Israeli N12 says resumption is "inevitable" within 24 hours. Congressional votes failed by razor margins (212-212 House, 49-50 Senate). Multiple sources confirm largest attack preparations since ceasefire. DOUGHCON level 2 (Pentagon pizza spike Saturday afternoon). Dozens of USAF planes leaving Middle East bases. Confidence: HIGH
Massive explosion at Beit Shemesh, Israel near Sdot Micha Air Base — reported missile/nuclear storage site. Israel claims "controlled explosion" at Tomer rocket propulsion factory, but no advance warning was issued. Reports suggest possible damage to nearby Arrow-3 interceptor stockpile. Visible from neighbouring areas. Confidence: MEDIUM
Bond market breaking out. 30-year yields exceeded 5%. BofA's Hartnett: "bubbles always end with sharp jump in yields — JGBs +230bps in '89, USTs +260bps in '99." He sees an "obvious echo" to 1999 and 2009. If rates reach 7%, interest on $40T debt approaches $3T against $5T tax receipts. Confidence: HIGH
UK PM Starmer planning to step down. Daily Mail reports he told close friends he intends to leave office "with dignity" following cabinet resignations and catastrophic election results. Andy Burnham named as leading contender. Confidence: MEDIUM
2. Core Themes
Iran: The Clock is Ticking
Pentagon renamed the operation to Sledgehammer to reset War Powers Act clock — per shanaka86, this is "not a name, it is a clock"
Iran has rebuilt: restored 30/33 Hormuz facilities, retains access to most missile launchers per Mark4XX
Iran announcing Hormuz toll system with designated routes and fees — vessels not cooperating will be excluded per Kobeissi
Iran crude exports collapsed 80%+ since mid-March per @miadmaleki; internal fuel rationing breaking down, gasoline black market growing
Qatar and Saudi FMs discussing US-Iran ceasefire per Al Jazeera
Iran stock market reopening Tuesday after 80-day closure per Kobeissi
JustDario notes this operation has "ZERO element of surprise" unlike Feb 28 per his analysis
US war cost estimated at $29B, with 42 aircraft destroyed/damaged (17 jets, 25 drones) per Congressional Research Service via Sprinter Press
Confidence: HIGH
Silver/Gold: Paper Massacre, Physical Demand Surging
Silver crashed ~10% Thursday in a "brutal clean & reversal" on the weekly candle — per GoldGrumpGranpa, this represents "maximum possible emotional swing"
Shenzhen Shuibei gold market packed with buyers on the dip per David Lee video
Physical silver ETF selling is over — small inflow during the crash, entire move was paper-driven per KarelMercx
Goldman reiterates $5,400 gold target; India import curbs triggering bridal jewelry panic-buying per zerohedge
India restricting silver bar imports (99.9%+ purity) — likely to reduce supply inflows per AgarawalaB27486
Rick Rule: "I'm a very large holder of Pan American Silver... it's literally day-to-day performance, an irrelevancy for me" per jessebday video
Confidence: HIGH
COMEX & LBMA: Something's Off
COMEX has had 4 days of zero deposit/withdrawal since April 1 — no such days existed in the prior 6 months per pmbug
JPM effected another mid-month silver swap (NYC↔London), nearly net zero change per pmbug
LBMA overstated vault stock in March by ~328 metric tons per UK import/export data (follows ~194t discrepancy prior month) per pmbug
London ETFs (SSLN etc.) shed ~50M+ ozt this week while SLV added 8M+ ozt — "meta slush fund game" per pmbug
Blackrock's SSLN down ~6 metric tons weekly per pmbug
Confidence: HIGH
Trump-China Summit: Performative Diplomacy
China confirms Boeing deal, agrees to cut select levies and expand agricultural trade per zerohedge
But per China's Commerce Ministry (via RippleXrpie): NO agreement on Iran, NO concessions on Taiwan, NO H200 chip deal, NO rare earth decision, NO Jimmy Lai release, fewer Boeing orders than expected
Trump on Taiwan: "I'm not looking to have somebody go independent"... "I may do it, I may not do it" on defence — effectively inverting strategic ambiguity per shanaka86
Putin visiting Beijing May 19-20, coinciding with 25th anniversary of Sino-Russian friendship treaty per Lord Bebo
Brian Berletic: the visit was "mostly performative" with entrenched positions on both sides per his thread
Confidence: HIGH
Energy Crisis Deepening
Gas above $4 in every US state per Hedgeye; predictions of $6-7 by end of week per TicTocTick
Rabobank model: European oil inventories fall to near zero by September on current trajectory per Pilkington
India only holds 50 days of oil reserves, scrambling to expand to 90-120 days per Mark4XX
Two India-bound LPG carriers exited Hormuz (rare movement) per Mercogliano
Iraq in talks with OPEC to boost production to 5M b/d per zerohedge
Sulfuric acid prices surging — critical for fertilizer, mining, water treatment — worsened by Hormuz crisis per ekwufinance
Zerohedge: one bank says it's "magical thinking" that Hormuz reopens in June per article
Confidence: HIGH
Market Leverage at Unprecedented Levels
US margin debt surged to record $1.3T — 5.2% of GDP, ~3 percentage points above pre-2008 levels per Kobeissi
SOX semiconductor index 62% above 200-DMA — higher than Dow before Black Monday 1987, alongside Nasdaq pre-dot-com per HedgieMarkets
Retail investors account for 25% of volume in 3x leveraged Nasdaq ETFs per Kobeissi
S&P 500 rose 17% since end of March "as if Hormuz was open the whole time" per MaartenVerheyen
115 S&P 500 companies now above $100B market cap (tripled since 2020) per Kobeissi
Bond volatility exploding as hyperscalers enter most capital-intensive spending cycle ever per Market Ear
Confidence: HIGH
Russia-Ukraine: Summer Offensive Underway
Borova captured (confirmed by chief of general staff) per Military Summary
Russian forces control 85% of Lyman; advances in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia per GeromanAT
Ukrainian drones strike Moscow suburbs (Khimki, Zelenograd) — 3 dead, Sheremetyevo disrupted, Elma microelectronics hub hit per Lord Bebo
Russian drones now equipped with EW to suppress interceptor drones per Military Summary
Ukraine hit Caspian Sea fleet (missile ship + minesweeper) and targets 1,300km deep per Military Summary
Pentagon pulls plug on 4,000-troop deployment to Poland per zerohedge
Confidence: HIGH
Sovereign Bond Crisis & JPY Carry Trade
France 10Y yields now higher than Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain — "revenge of the PIGS" per JustDario
JustDario warns JPY carry trade unwind in 3 phases — currently in Phase 1, Phase 2 begins when FX interventions become ineffective per his thread
Ray Dalio on CNBC: "We are certainly in a stagflationary period" — Kevin Warsh inherits impossible Fed chair job per WSBGold
Institutional money beginning to rotate from $SOXX into $XLE and $XOP per JustDario
US Treasury April surplus fell 17% YoY; FY2026 deficit $954B through 7 months (3rd-highest ever), interest hit record $112B monthly per Kobeissi
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Pentagon pizza spike — DOUGHCON 2 on Saturday afternoon. 4 nearby pizza shops all 200%+ above baseline. Historical correlation with operational decisions is... what it is. Per Pentagon Pizza Watch. Confidence: LOW
Ukrainian cargo plane detained in Trinidad & Tobago carrying undeclared explosives destined for Libya, flight originated from Houston. "Most likely CIA linked operations" per MenchOsint. Confidence: LOW
DOJ investigation into oil futures insider trading — since it started, prominent journalists with privileged access to "Pakistani sources" or "US sources" became "eerily silent" per JustDario. Confidence: LOW
Bill Gates sold entire $3.2B MSFT position while Ackman bought in per TedPillows and NoLimitGains. Confidence: MEDIUM
AutoZone internal memo claiming largest supply shortage of lubricating fluids in modern US history — 40% drop projected per CostaKapo. Confidence: LOW
BRICS summit failed to muster joint statement on Iran war amid deepening division per zerohedge. Confidence: MEDIUM
China AI chip self-sufficiency at record 41%, projected 85% by 2030 per Morgan Stanley via Kobeissi. Confidence: MEDIUM
Mercedes-Benz considering return to defense production — "only if it makes economic sense" per Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW
4. Noise
Massie primary drama — extensive coverage of KY04 spending but no market relevance
Eurovision results — UK last place, Israel drama, irrelevant
SpaceX IPO — $75B raise at $1.75T valuation, interesting but not precious metals/geopolitics
Codex/OpenAI discussions — tech community chatter
Vaccine immunology debate — lengthy GVDBossche response, not actionable
Bitcoin Wyckoff analysis — crypto, not in scope
Modena car ramming — tragic but no market/macro implications
5. Stock Picks
$AMR (Alpha Metallurgical Resources) — Director Kenneth Courtis bought another $2.8M on open market (15,000 shares at $183-$192), now owns 975,394 shares. Continued insider buying while market panics. Per @cannibalstocks. Confidence: MEDIUM
$VAL (Vaalco Energy) — "Breaking out into the next leg of its bull market" per KarelMercx with chart showing technical breakout. Energy sector beneficiary of Hormuz disruption. Confidence: LOW
Vizsla (silver miner) — Don Durrett: "Keep an eye on Vizsla. My guess is they are about to do the same thing (turnaround and rip higher)" — comparing to a 2022 breakout pattern per DonDurrett. Confidence: LOW
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 485
Critical alert themes: 4
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 7
Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 5 LOW
Great Idea to restart the war. Certainly gonna work this time around.
Kudos to Starmer for stepping down. A big late to do that with dignity tho. But I dont think thats meant to be seriois. Starmer has been a professional clown all these years, better see it as his last big joke .
Good show
Doughcon 2. Georgetown graduation was Saturday!