1. Critical Alerts

Iran war resumption appears imminent. Pentagon preparing "Operation Sledgehammer" to replace Epic Fury and reset the War Powers Act 60-day clock. NYT reports refreshed strike plans. Israeli N12 says resumption is "inevitable" within 24 hours. Congressional votes failed by razor margins (212-212 House, 49-50 Senate). Multiple sources confirm largest attack preparations since ceasefire. DOUGHCON level 2 (Pentagon pizza spike Saturday afternoon). Dozens of USAF planes leaving Middle East bases. Confidence: HIGH shanaka86 thread

Lord Bebo on Israeli official

Pentagon pizza watch

USAF planes departing

Massive explosion at Beit Shemesh, Israel near Sdot Micha Air Base — reported missile/nuclear storage site. Israel claims "controlled explosion" at Tomer rocket propulsion factory, but no advance warning was issued. Reports suggest possible damage to nearby Arrow-3 interceptor stockpile. Visible from neighbouring areas. Confidence: MEDIUM

Bond market breaking out. 30-year yields exceeded 5%. BofA's Hartnett: "bubbles always end with sharp jump in yields — JGBs +230bps in '89, USTs +260bps in '99." He sees an "obvious echo" to 1999 and 2009. If rates reach 7%, interest on $40T debt approaches $3T against $5T tax receipts. Confidence: HIGH

UK PM Starmer planning to step down. Daily Mail reports he told close friends he intends to leave office "with dignity" following cabinet resignations and catastrophic election results. Andy Burnham named as leading contender. Confidence: MEDIUM

2. Core Themes

Iran: The Clock is Ticking

Pentagon renamed the operation to Sledgehammer to reset War Powers Act clock — per shanaka86, this is "not a name, it is a clock"

Iran has rebuilt: restored 30/33 Hormuz facilities, retains access to most missile launchers per Mark4XX

Iran announcing Hormuz toll system with designated routes and fees — vessels not cooperating will be excluded per Kobeissi

Iran crude exports collapsed 80%+ since mid-March per @miadmaleki; internal fuel rationing breaking down, gasoline black market growing

Qatar and Saudi FMs discussing US-Iran ceasefire per Al Jazeera

Iran stock market reopening Tuesday after 80-day closure per Kobeissi

JustDario notes this operation has "ZERO element of surprise" unlike Feb 28 per his analysis

US war cost estimated at $29B, with 42 aircraft destroyed/damaged (17 jets, 25 drones) per Congressional Research Service via Sprinter Press

Confidence: HIGH

Silver/Gold: Paper Massacre, Physical Demand Surging

Silver crashed ~10% Thursday in a "brutal clean & reversal" on the weekly candle — per GoldGrumpGranpa, this represents "maximum possible emotional swing"

Shenzhen Shuibei gold market packed with buyers on the dip per David Lee video

Physical silver ETF selling is over — small inflow during the crash, entire move was paper-driven per KarelMercx

Goldman reiterates $5,400 gold target; India import curbs triggering bridal jewelry panic-buying per zerohedge

India restricting silver bar imports (99.9%+ purity) — likely to reduce supply inflows per AgarawalaB27486

Rick Rule: "I'm a very large holder of Pan American Silver... it's literally day-to-day performance, an irrelevancy for me" per jessebday video

Confidence: HIGH

COMEX & LBMA: Something's Off

COMEX has had 4 days of zero deposit/withdrawal since April 1 — no such days existed in the prior 6 months per pmbug

JPM effected another mid-month silver swap (NYC↔London), nearly net zero change per pmbug

LBMA overstated vault stock in March by ~328 metric tons per UK import/export data (follows ~194t discrepancy prior month) per pmbug

London ETFs (SSLN etc.) shed ~50M+ ozt this week while SLV added 8M+ ozt — "meta slush fund game" per pmbug

Blackrock's SSLN down ~6 metric tons weekly per pmbug

Confidence: HIGH

Trump-China Summit: Performative Diplomacy

China confirms Boeing deal, agrees to cut select levies and expand agricultural trade per zerohedge

But per China's Commerce Ministry (via RippleXrpie): NO agreement on Iran, NO concessions on Taiwan, NO H200 chip deal, NO rare earth decision, NO Jimmy Lai release, fewer Boeing orders than expected

Trump on Taiwan: "I'm not looking to have somebody go independent"... "I may do it, I may not do it" on defence — effectively inverting strategic ambiguity per shanaka86

Putin visiting Beijing May 19-20, coinciding with 25th anniversary of Sino-Russian friendship treaty per Lord Bebo

Brian Berletic: the visit was "mostly performative" with entrenched positions on both sides per his thread

Confidence: HIGH

Energy Crisis Deepening

Gas above $4 in every US state per Hedgeye; predictions of $6-7 by end of week per TicTocTick

Rabobank model: European oil inventories fall to near zero by September on current trajectory per Pilkington

India only holds 50 days of oil reserves, scrambling to expand to 90-120 days per Mark4XX

Two India-bound LPG carriers exited Hormuz (rare movement) per Mercogliano

Iraq in talks with OPEC to boost production to 5M b/d per zerohedge

Sulfuric acid prices surging — critical for fertilizer, mining, water treatment — worsened by Hormuz crisis per ekwufinance

Zerohedge: one bank says it's "magical thinking" that Hormuz reopens in June per article

Confidence: HIGH

Market Leverage at Unprecedented Levels

US margin debt surged to record $1.3T — 5.2% of GDP, ~3 percentage points above pre-2008 levels per Kobeissi

SOX semiconductor index 62% above 200-DMA — higher than Dow before Black Monday 1987, alongside Nasdaq pre-dot-com per HedgieMarkets

Retail investors account for 25% of volume in 3x leveraged Nasdaq ETFs per Kobeissi

S&P 500 rose 17% since end of March "as if Hormuz was open the whole time" per MaartenVerheyen

115 S&P 500 companies now above $100B market cap (tripled since 2020) per Kobeissi

Bond volatility exploding as hyperscalers enter most capital-intensive spending cycle ever per Market Ear

Confidence: HIGH

Russia-Ukraine: Summer Offensive Underway

Borova captured (confirmed by chief of general staff) per Military Summary

Russian forces control 85% of Lyman; advances in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia per GeromanAT

Ukrainian drones strike Moscow suburbs (Khimki, Zelenograd) — 3 dead, Sheremetyevo disrupted, Elma microelectronics hub hit per Lord Bebo

Russian drones now equipped with EW to suppress interceptor drones per Military Summary

Ukraine hit Caspian Sea fleet (missile ship + minesweeper) and targets 1,300km deep per Military Summary

Pentagon pulls plug on 4,000-troop deployment to Poland per zerohedge

Confidence: HIGH

Sovereign Bond Crisis & JPY Carry Trade

France 10Y yields now higher than Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain — "revenge of the PIGS" per JustDario

JustDario warns JPY carry trade unwind in 3 phases — currently in Phase 1, Phase 2 begins when FX interventions become ineffective per his thread

Ray Dalio on CNBC: "We are certainly in a stagflationary period" — Kevin Warsh inherits impossible Fed chair job per WSBGold

Institutional money beginning to rotate from $SOXX into $XLE and $XOP per JustDario

US Treasury April surplus fell 17% YoY; FY2026 deficit $954B through 7 months (3rd-highest ever), interest hit record $112B monthly per Kobeissi

Confidence: HIGH

3. Weak Signals

Pentagon pizza spike — DOUGHCON 2 on Saturday afternoon. 4 nearby pizza shops all 200%+ above baseline. Historical correlation with operational decisions is... what it is. Per Pentagon Pizza Watch. Confidence: LOW

Ukrainian cargo plane detained in Trinidad & Tobago carrying undeclared explosives destined for Libya, flight originated from Houston. "Most likely CIA linked operations" per MenchOsint. Confidence: LOW

DOJ investigation into oil futures insider trading — since it started, prominent journalists with privileged access to "Pakistani sources" or "US sources" became "eerily silent" per JustDario. Confidence: LOW

Bill Gates sold entire $3.2B MSFT position while Ackman bought in per TedPillows and NoLimitGains. Confidence: MEDIUM

AutoZone internal memo claiming largest supply shortage of lubricating fluids in modern US history — 40% drop projected per CostaKapo. Confidence: LOW

BRICS summit failed to muster joint statement on Iran war amid deepening division per zerohedge. Confidence: MEDIUM

China AI chip self-sufficiency at record 41% , projected 85% by 2030 per Morgan Stanley via Kobeissi. Confidence: MEDIUM

Mercedes-Benz considering return to defense production — "only if it makes economic sense" per Lord Bebo. Confidence: LOW

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$AMR (Alpha Metallurgical Resources) — Director Kenneth Courtis bought another $2.8M on open market (15,000 shares at $183-$192), now owns 975,394 shares. Continued insider buying while market panics. Per @cannibalstocks. Confidence: MEDIUM

$VAL (Vaalco Energy) — "Breaking out into the next leg of its bull market" per KarelMercx with chart showing technical breakout. Energy sector beneficiary of Hormuz disruption. Confidence: LOW

Vizsla (silver miner) — Don Durrett: "Keep an eye on Vizsla. My guess is they are about to do the same thing (turnaround and rip higher)" — comparing to a 2022 breakout pattern per DonDurrett. Confidence: LOW

6. Summary Stats