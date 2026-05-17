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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
8h

Great Idea to restart the war. Certainly gonna work this time around.

Kudos to Starmer for stepping down. A big late to do that with dignity tho. But I dont think thats meant to be seriois. Starmer has been a professional clown all these years, better see it as his last big joke .

Good show

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Nurse at Work's avatar
Nurse at Work
8h

Doughcon 2. Georgetown graduation was Saturday!

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