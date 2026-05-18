1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran-US brinkmanship: no deal in sight

Energy supply crisis is no longer theoretical

Ukraine-Russia escalation: record strikes both ways

US-China: ceremony over substance

White House announces multiple trade deals: 200 Boeing jets, $17B/yr farm goods through 2028, beef access renewed, rare earths commitments, establishment of US-China Boards of Trade and Investment

Trump promises Xi no new tariffs

Berletic dismisses it as "performative" — US still waging wars against China's allies, blockading energy, passing unprecedented war budgets

Xi visit to White House this fall

Greer: no change in US policy on Taiwan; China said it wants to ensure no one imposes Hormuz toll

Putin lands in Beijing Tuesday for 25th anniversary of Sino-Russian friendship treaty — receives the Trump-Xi debrief on the same calendar window

Confidence: HIGH

Bond market: the global unravelling

Warsh joins the Fed: rate cuts by fiat

Bubble indicators flashing

Silver & gold: physical vs. paper divergence

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying mining stock picks this period. Silver Santa highlighted miners broadly as producing margins nearly double tech companies and named Orvana ($ORV.TO/$ORVMF) with a weekly chart, but detail was insufficient for a full pick. JustDario published fundamental value targets for oil majors ($XOM, $CVX, $COP, $MPC, $OXY, $PR) under Hormuz disruption assumptions, and KarelMercx noted Subsea 7 and $VAL breaking to 52-week highs with $VLO as the next crack-spread play — but these are energy, not mining.

6. Summary Stats