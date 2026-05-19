Trump calls off planned Iran strike at Gulf allies' request, threatens "full, large scale assault" if no deal — Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE asked Trump to hold off on an attack "scheduled for tomorrow". Trump instructed the military to remain ready for immediate action. A Tuesday Situation Room meeting will review military options. The Pentagon is preparing to rename the operation to reset the 60-day War Powers clock. Multiple sources, multi-angle confirmation. HIGH

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve drops by record ~9.9 million barrels in one week — Reserves fell to 374.2mb per Giovanni Staunovo. IEA's Birol warns commercial stocks have "only several weeks" remaining. No tankers have loaded at Iran's Kharg Island for 10 consecutive days. HIGH

Bond market in freefall: US 30Y closes at 5.14%, Japan 40Y hits 4.41% ATH — The US 30-year yield hit its highest closing level since the run-up to the GFC per Barchart. Japan's 40-year yield surged 13bps to 4.345% intraday, 4.41% peak. BOJ is "completely losing control of the long duration part of the curve" per JustDario. Rate hike odds by January now above 55%, rate cut odds at 0%. HIGH