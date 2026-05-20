No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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No1
32m

FYI: ""Thomas Massie loses Kentucky primary in the most expensive congressional primary in US history. ~$20-35M spent, largely from pro-Israel lobby groups. ""

The money was spent to UNSEAT him. Not BY him!

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Christian
2h

Sad that Thomas Massie lost.

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