Bond market bloodbath reaches crisis levels. US 30Y yield hit 5.19%, the highest since July 2007, driven by two massive Treasury block sales. Japan's 10Y breached 2.80% for the first time since 1997, 30Y hit an all-time 4.17%, and 40Y crossed 4.4%. G7 10+ year yields are at ~4.7%, surpassing the 2008 Financial Crisis peak. 30Y TIPS are at the highest outside Lehman's collapse. Sources: Kobeissi, Barchart, Hedgeye, JustDario, zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH

Oil inventory collapse accelerating. API reported crude draw of -9.1M barrels (exp. -3.4M), gasoline -5.8M, SPR -9.9M. IEA chief Birol warns commercial stocks have "only several weeks" remaining. JustDario notes the ~134M barrels of SPR leased is approaching the all-time low of ~282M from a starting ~415M. Confidence: HIGH