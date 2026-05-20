Daily digest: 2026-05-20
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1. Critical Alerts
Bond market bloodbath reaches crisis levels. US 30Y yield hit 5.19%, the highest since July 2007, driven by two massive Treasury block sales. Japan's 10Y breached 2.80% for the first time since 1997, 30Y hit an all-time 4.17%, and 40Y crossed 4.4%. G7 10+ year yields are at ~4.7%, surpassing the 2008 Financial Crisis peak. 30Y TIPS are at the highest outside Lehman's collapse. Sources: Kobeissi, Barchart, Hedgeye, JustDario, zerohedge. Confidence: HIGH
Trump gives Iran 2-3 days before another "big hit". Gulf leaders convinced Trump to pause a planned attack, though several Gulf officials said they were unaware of the imminent plan Trump described per WSJ. Pentagon urged no resumption partly because Iran grew more effective tracking US air operations per NYT. IRGC warns next war "will go beyond the borders of the region". CRS disclosed 42 US aircraft lost or damaged during the war. Confidence: HIGH
Oil inventory collapse accelerating. API reported crude draw of -9.1M barrels (exp. -3.4M), gasoline -5.8M, SPR -9.9M. IEA chief Birol warns commercial stocks have "only several weeks" remaining. JustDario notes the ~134M barrels of SPR leased is approaching the all-time low of ~282M from a starting ~415M. Confidence: HIGH
NATO discussing Hormuz naval deployment if strait not open by July, per Bloomberg. Oil briefly plunged on the headline, then reversed. Leaders will meet in Ankara July 7-8. Market reaction was short-lived skepticism per @Mark4XX. Confidence: MEDIUM
Thomas Massie loses Kentucky primary in the most expensive congressional primary in US history. ~$20-35M spent, largely from pro-Israel lobby groups. Massie won voters under 45 by 30 points but lost overall. Broad outrage from left and right about foreign lobby influence in US elections. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Japan's financial system approaching breaking point
BOJ is "completely losing control of the long duration" curve per JustDario
Japan used ~$70B in FX reserves to push USD/JPY from 160 to 156; it's crept back to ~159 with roughly two large interventions left before they must sell USTs
JustDario: the US30Y-JP30Y spread at ~108bp is approaching danger territory, ~30bp buffer before "things might become pretty ugly somewhere in the global financial system"
Honda posted its first annual loss in 70 years as a public company
PM Takaichi preparing to issue more debt for gasoline subsidies, cratering JGBs further
Confidence: HIGH
Semiconductor bubble at historical extremes
BofA: Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is 62% above its 200DMA per shanaka86 citing Hartnett — only the Mississippi Bubble (1720, 73%) and Nasdaq in March 2000 (55%) have matched
Semiconductor stocks now ~20% of hedge fund net exposure, a record. Software allocation collapsed from 14% to 2% to fund this per The Assembly
"Long semis" is the most crowded trade since COVID per zerohedge
NVIDIA reports earnings today. Consensus: $79B revenue, with $87B forward guidance as the floor the price needs
Korean KOSPI collapsing as leveraged bets hit all-time highs; foreigners net selling for 9th straight day. Samsung union striking tomorrow
Confidence: HIGH
Iran building parallel sovereign infrastructure on Hormuz
Iran launched Hormuz Safe (Bitcoin-settled maritime insurance, projecting $10B annual revenue) and the Persian Gulf Strait Authority for transit management
Iran threatens to impose fees on undersea internet/SWIFT cables running through Iranian territorial waters ($15B revenue floated)
Third Iranian-linked tanker "SKYWAVE" seized by US Navy in Indian Ocean per WSJ
Iran's floating oil stockpile jumped 65% as naval blockade bites
Meanwhile, two Chinese VLCCs carrying 4M barrels of Iraqi oil crossed Hormuz toward US blockade, suggesting a quiet Trump-Xi side deal per @anasalhajji
Confidence: MEDIUM
Russia-China summit formalizes multipolar architecture
Putin arrived in Beijing to a higher-level reception than Trump received — greeted by Politburo member Wang Yi rather than a retired VP
Putin and Xi signed a joint declaration on forming a "multipolar world" with 40+ agreements: ruble-yuan financial networks, guaranteed energy flows, strategic alliance
Russia-China trade exceeds $200B despite Western sanctions
Russian ruble is the world's best-performing currency vs the dollar this quarter (+12% since April per Bloomberg)
FT's claim that Xi told Trump Putin would "regret" Ukraine was denied by both China MFA and Trump himself. Universally dismissed as disinformation per Mercouris
Confidence: HIGH
Consumer debt reaching crisis levels
Credit card serious delinquencies at 13.1%, highest since Q4 2010, with the +5.5pp surge since Q3 2022 exceeding the 2007-2010 Financial Crisis increase
Auto loan delinquencies at 5.6%, record high
Student loan 90+ delinquencies at 10.3%
40% of Americans earning $300K+ living paycheck to paycheck per Goldman
Mortgage rates hit 6.75%, highest since July 2025. Housing affordability at all-time low
Market now pricing 37% odds of Fed hiking in 2026; rate hike by January above 55%
Confidence: HIGH
Precious metals correcting — bulls say bottom is near
Silver dropped from ~$77.28 to ~$73.68 during the session; double bottom forming on 4hr chart per GreyRabbitFin
TheApeOfGoldStreet: expect to load up early/mid next week, with +30-40% upleg in miners coming. Watching for false technical breakdown as silver loves to mark intermediate bottoms this way
DonDurrett: "close to a bottom" for gold/silver/miners. Cycle low targets: gold $4,200-4,400, silver $58-68
Dr. Potassium: local bottom probably close unless daily RSI breaks support
Goldman reportedly doubled its central bank gold forecast from 29 to 60 tonnes monthly per @KingKong9888 (unverified second source)
LBMA silver lease rates creeping up again
UK importing silver from US to sell to China per goldseek; Luke Gromen calling it "hocking the family silver"
Confidence: MEDIUM (correction in progress, bottom call is forward-looking)
AI developments: recursive self-improvement begins
Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic to build a team using Claude to accelerate Claude's pre-training — the recursive AI improvement scenario safety researchers have warned about, now with a manager and budget
NBER: AI has delivered +0.29% productivity gain after three years of adoption. 89% of executives report no measurable impact. Workers feel faster; companies are not
Meta cutting 8,000 jobs to fund AI restructuring, starting in Singapore
GitHub breached: TeamPCP listing ~4,000 internal repos for $50K — the platform the entire AI buildout runs on having "a quiet emergency" per shanaka86
SpaceX IPO with Goldman as lead, prospectus possibly as soon as tomorrow. Combined SpaceX/Anthropic/OpenAI pre-IPO valuation: $4.3T by June 30 per Polymarket
Confidence: HIGH
BofA Fund Manager Survey triggers "sell signal"
Record surge in equity allocation with plunge in cash levels. Fund manager stock allocation increased by the largest amount in history this month per Barchart
Citadel Securities turns "tactically cautious" citing "flow fragility"
S&P 500 has seen 29 sessions where index moved opposite to breadth — most through first 93 sessions of any year on record. 10 stocks account for ~70% of the 16% gain since March 30 bottom
Berkshire at 32% cash, the most ever
Stock/Treasury yield correlation at lowest since 1999
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
Ukraine drone shot down over Estonia by NATO jet — first ever such incident. Estonia confirmed it was Ukrainian, shot down with Romanian F-16 assistance. Ukraine blamed Russia's electronic warfare for redirecting the drone. Latvia blamed Russia. Multiple sources. Confidence: MEDIUM
Drones launched from Iraq targeted UAE's Barakah nuclear plant — UAE confirmed Iraqi origin, six drones intercepted over 48 hours targeting civilian and critical sites. Iraqi Resistance movements suspected. Confidence: LOW
US plans to pull 5,000 troops from Europe and shrink forces available to NATO during crises per Reuters. US to tell allies this week. Confidence: LOW
Ghana raising mandatory gold sales to central bank from 20% to 30% of annual output. Miners concerned over proposed discount terms. Confidence: LOW
Indonesia raises key rate 50bps to 5.25% (vs 5.00% expected) — hawkish surprise, tightening state control over commodity exports. Confidence: LOW
China's SF Express (largest courier) getting into gold logistics per VBL's Ghost. Confidence: LOW
Natural gas looks "insanely explosive" per Rock Bottom Entries. SmallCapScience projects Henry Hub settling $6-9 over next 2-3 months given 5-6x arbitrage for Europe/Asia. Confidence: LOW
Nickel jumps on Indonesian output cut stoking supply fears. Confidence: LOW
UK lifting some Russia oil sanctions — allowing import of Russian oil via third states per German-language sources. "Nobody wins a war against reality." Confidence: LOW
Senate advances Iran War Powers Resolution 50-47, requiring congressional approval for continued strikes. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
shanaka86 threads — extracted and distributed the factual atoms across relevant themes above. The Bitcoin bifurcation thesis (pristine vs dirty coin), Strategy Inc as "Bitcoin central bank", and semiconductor bubble comparison all contained useful data points routed to their respective themes. The framing and padding were dropped. Thread 1, Thread 2, Thread 3, Thread 4
Assembly/NoLimitGains promo spam — constant "door closing" urgency marketing for paid group. Filtered
Babylon Bee satirical headlines — entertaining but zero signal. Filtered
Lizard aliens / UFO content from Jesse Watters and KarluskaP — filtered
Mark4XX Hydrograph/HGRAF shilling — listed twice, pure promotional
MBAeconomics "$500 silver" — generic hopium with no analysis
Anime debates, flower purchases, and inspirational tweets — irrelevant
5. Stock Picks
$GRSL.V — GR Silver Mining
45.1m true width at 1,623 g/t Ag from 267.85m down hole, including 18.85m TW at 3,846 g/t and 8.25m TW at 8,579 g/t with 1.6% Pb and 5.5% Zn per TheApeOfGoldStreet
DonDurrett confirms: "Very big hole. In fact, 45M at 120 gpt would have been big"
Confidence: MEDIUM (two sources, exceptional grades but early stage)
$BPAG.V / $BPSCF — BP Silver (Cosuno Project)
Discovered 16 outcropping veins and breccia structures, including one with ~1,000m inferred strike length and up to 40m width
Phase I drilling showed mineralized Lithocap indicating larger system below; raised oversubscribed financing (CAD$10M+)
Phase II/III drill program coming months per goldseek CEO interview
Confidence: LOW (single source, pre-drill stage)
$THX.V — Thor Explorations
Flagged by Silver Santa with visual materials
Gold producer in West Africa, no specific fundamentals provided in tweet
Confidence: LOW (single mention, limited detail)
No other qualifying stock picks this period — the field was dominated by ETF commentary, generic bullishness, and brief ticker mentions without fundamental analysis.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 778
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 7 categories
Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW
FYI: ""Thomas Massie loses Kentucky primary in the most expensive congressional primary in US history. ~$20-35M spent, largely from pro-Israel lobby groups. ""
The money was spent to UNSEAT him. Not BY him!
Sad that Thomas Massie lost.