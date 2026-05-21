Daily digest: 2026-05-21
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1. Critical Alerts
Record US oil inventory collapse — SPR drain of 9.9 million barrels in one week. Total crude inventories (commercial + SPR) fell 17.8 million barrels, the largest weekly drop on record since EIA data began in 1982. Cushing is 5 million barrels from tank bottoms. 10% of the SPR has been drained since the war started, mostly via exports to Asia. Confidence: HIGH — EIA data confirmed by Javier Blas, Liz Ann Sonders, Kobeissi, zerohedge.
FOMC minutes reveal hawkish Fed — majority saw rate hikes "likely warranted" if inflation persists. Many participants preferred removing the easing bias from the statement. Some were concerned inflation expectations could de-anchor. A deeply divided Fed under a new chair pledging "regime change" to fight inflation. Confidence: HIGH — FOMC minutes, multiple sources.
Massive AIS spoofing in the Persian Gulf northwest of Dubai. Hundreds of ships transmitting false positions simultaneously, dual-system spoofing (marine + aircraft). Per The Hormuz Letter, this pattern has "historically preceded major military strikes" and is the "signature of pre-strike electronic warfare preparation". Meanwhile, USAF tankers taking off from Lajes airfield heading to West Asia. Confidence: MEDIUM — single source on spoofing, corroborated by military airlift OSINT.
Iran's PGSA publishes official map of its controlled zone over the Strait of Hormuz. Eastern boundary: Kuh-e Mubarak (Iran) to Fujairah (UAE). Western boundary: Qeshm Island to Umm Al-Quwain. All vessels must coordinate with and receive authorization from the PGSA before transit. Three supertankers (2 Chinese, 1 South Korean) carrying 6 million barrels exited Hormuz through the Iran-designated route. Confidence: HIGH — DD Geopolitics, Reuters, Kpler tracking, multiple corroborations.
Tense Trump-Netanyahu call — Bibi wants green light to resume war on Iran. Per Axios/zerohedge, Netanyahu's "hair was on fire" after the call. Trump simultaneously teases "final stages" of talks with Iran. Oil fell 7% on the headline, then partially reversed. Senate voted 50-47 to advance War Powers Resolution curbing Trump's Iran war powers. Confidence: HIGH — Axios, multiple sources.
2. Core Themes
Oil market structure: the slow-motion tank-bottom crisis
US refineries ran at 91.7% capacity, yet commercial crude inventories still drained 4.3M barrels; gasoline stocks fell 4.1M barrels and sit 5% below the five-year average
Record 5.6 million barrels exported last week — 2nd highest ever. The US is exporting its way to empty
Oil futures volatility remains elevated and has not declined in a month — per JustDario, "the whole oil market is a giant pressure cooker"
US jet fuel output yield at record 12.7% per Kobeissi, up 2.2pp since the Iran war began — refiners producing ~250K extra barrels/day of jet fuel to compensate for Hormuz closure cutting off ~400K barrels/day
ADNOC CEO: Hormuz shutdown is "most severe supply disruption on record". New UAE oil pipeline almost 50% complete
Trump jawboning oil price lower with "final stages" talk; JustDario calls it fake news delivery, notes no demand destruction at ~$100/barrel per EIA
Confidence: HIGH
NVIDIA earnings: the trillion-dollar treadmill
Q1 revenue $81.6B (beat $79.2B consensus), EPS $1.87, Q2 guide $89-93B (beat $87B consensus). Revenue up +1,035% over 3 years
$80B buyback + dividend hiked from $0.01 to $0.25/share. Stock flat after hours despite the blowout — "all the good news priced in"
NVIDIA says AI spending to reach $3-4 trillion annually. Hyperscalers to "keep spending heavily"
NVIDIA conceded China's AI chip market to Huawei. China banned the RTX 5090D V2 while Jensen Huang was in Beijing
JustDario argues NVIDIA has entered a "circular financing" stage — ~95% of operating cash flow now absorbed by circular financing vs ~57% one year ago; buyback + dividend = forced cash distribution to keep the house of cards standing
NBER puts realized AI productivity gain at 0.29% after three years of adoption. Workers feel faster; companies measure nothing. The gap is the entire capex debate
SoftBank surged 15%+ on NVIDIA momentum. ARM gapped 15% on a Bernstein initiation, not fundamentals
Confidence: HIGH
Iran War: parallel sovereignty at the chokepoint
Iran activated the PGSA — published an official controlled-zone map. Ships receiving regulations; "passage without permission will be considered illegal"
Ministry of Economic Affairs launched Hormuz Safe — maritime insurance settled in Bitcoin. Projects up to $10B annual revenue
Iran threatens to monetize subsea SWIFT cables running through Iranian territorial waters; parliamentary member estimates $15B potential revenue
IRGC warns if aggression resumes, war will go "beyond the region", with Bab al-Mandab and Malacca entering the equation — oil to $200-250
Iran parliament speaker Ghalibaf: forces rebuilt capabilities during truce
Pakistan army chief to visit Tehran Thursday — exchange of messages continues on Iran's 14-point resolution
Iran struck an oil tanker attempting to leave Hormuz without permission
Lloyd's List Intelligence: 54 vessels transited Hormuz May 11-17, up from 25 prior week, but still 90%+ below pre-war levels
Confidence: HIGH
Russia-China summit: the multipolar declaration is signed
Putin and Xi signed a joint declaration on "the emergence of a multipolar world and international relations of a new type". 40 documents signed total
Russia-China trade exceeds $200 billion; Xi urged using "favorable dynamic" for settlements entirely in national currencies
Russian-designed nuclear reactors being completed at Xudapu plant in China's Liaoning Province
Russia modernizing Trans-Siberian, Baikal-Amur railways and Trans-Arctic corridor to compete with Suez
Xi warned against new Iran strikes, denounced "law of the jungle"
Xi visiting North Korea next — likely within two weeks. China-Russia-North Korea triangle rarely mentioned
Confidence: HIGH
AI industry inflection: recursive improvement, IPOs, and mass layoffs
Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic to build a team using Claude to accelerate pre-training of the next Claude — the recursive self-improvement loop is now an org chart
Pentagon formally categorized AI as "combat power". GenAI.mil has 1.3M active users. Anthropic was excluded for refusing to remove bans on autonomous lethal weapons
OpenAI preparing to file for IPO at >$1T valuation, working with Goldman and Morgan Stanley
OpenAI claims an internal model solved a famous open math problem (planar unit distance) — "first time AI has autonomously solved a prominent open problem"
Meta fired 8,000 workers; remaining employees under monitoring system tracking mouse movements, keystrokes, screenshots for AI training
Intuit slashing 17% of workforce
Anthropic revenue doubling to $10.9B in Q2 2026, profitable for the first time. Anthropic paying SpaceX $1.25B/month through 2029
Confidence: HIGH
SpaceX IPO: the trillion-dollar rocket
Filed S-1 with SEC. Nasdaq listing under SPCX, expected June 12
Q1 2026 revenue $4.69B. Seeking to raise $80B at $1.75T valuation
Retail access through Schwab, Fidelity, Robinhood, SoFi, ETRADE
Operating loss of $1.9B in Q1; critics note $2.6B operating loss in FY2025 at 93x sales
Confidence: HIGH
Bond market stress: the fire alarm nobody hears
30-year Treasury cleared 5% for the first time since 2007
John Arnold: "A fire alarm is going off and everyone is ignoring it" (with bond chart)
Goldman chief equity strategist warns momentum risks yielding to bonds
JustDario: US30Y - JP30Y spread at ~108bp, widest in the series — buffer of ~30bp before "things might become pretty ugly somewhere in the global financial system"
Indonesia surprised with 50bp hike to defend rupiah. India rupee at all-time low vs dollar, lost >50% since 2009
20Y auction at 5.122%. 7Y auction was solid with strong foreign demand. Japan's 20Y auction drew strong demand, calming JGB selloff
ECB's Rehn: may have to hike "for sake of credibility"
Rick Santelli's 2023 call of rates topping at 13-14% no longer getting laughs
Confidence: HIGH
Massie defeat: the $32 million primary
Thomas Massie lost his Kentucky primary — most expensive congressional primary in US history. ~$32M from Israel lobby/AIPAC
Massie's concession: "I had to call my opponent to concede and it took a while to find him in Tel Aviv"
Peter Schiff: "clear message to global bond markets that we will never get our fiscal house in order"
Tucker Carlson: "obviously the death of MAGA"
Massie won voters under 45 by 30 points per Ro Khanna
An anonymous congressman's long confession went viral — describing how the word "no" left Congress after Kentucky. Whether genuine or AI-generated, it captured the mood
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
GitHub supply-chain breach: TeamPCP listed ~4,000 internal GitHub repos for sale at $50K on a dark web forum. Attack path: poisoned Trivy → Aqua Security → poisoned VSCode extension → GitHub employee machine. Palo Alto, Wiz, Google tracking the group. Confidence: LOW — single detailed account (shanaka86 with citations)
Bolivia unrest threatening silver mining: Protests, roadblocks, miners involved, supply disruptions. Bolivia-exposed names: $ELO.TO, $NUAG.TO, $SCZ.V, $APM.TO. Reuters/AP confirming calls for the president to resign. Confidence: MEDIUM
Hong Kong gold clearing system launching by July: Government-backed, mirrors London clearing infrastructure, invitations to China-friendly central banks, plans to expand storage to 2,000 tons in three years. ICBC, Bank of China, HSBC, JPMorgan, UBS participating. Confidence: MEDIUM
Nuclear warheads delivered to Belarus: Russian MoD reported delivery to missile brigade storage sites. Confidence: MEDIUM
China cuts US Treasury holdings to lowest since 2008 — $652 billion. Confidence: MEDIUM
EU stockpiling critical minerals: Shortlisted tungsten, rare earths, magnesium, gallium for pilot stockpile. Confidence: MEDIUM
Platinum ETF (PPLT) borrowing fee spike — unusual tightness signal. Last similar spike preceded the 2025 price run. Confidence: LOW
Goldman doubled central bank gold forecast from 29 to 60 tonnes monthly. Confidence: LOW — single source, image-based
Japan physical silver premium at +40.5% — COMEX paper $75.10 vs Japan physical $105.50. Confidence: MEDIUM
NATO discussing Hormuz naval escort by early July. Leaders meeting in Ankara July 7-8. French carrier Charles de Gaulle spotted near Gulf of Aden. Confidence: MEDIUM
China economic data deteriorating fast: Retail sales +0.2% YoY (worst since pandemic reopening), gold/silver/jewelry sales -21% YoY, property investment -13.7%. Confidence: HIGH — Kobeissi with official data
4. Noise
Garden transformation video, horse foal rescue, baby bears in tent, sun timelapse — engagement bait, no signal
Babylon Bee satire posts (multiple) — comedy, skip
Spielberg UFO disclosure — celebrity speculation, no market relevance
PlayStation State of Play — gaming news, irrelevant
FBI crypto sting from 2025 — old news recycled
HydroGraph graphene — low-cap promotional content
WW2 Lend-Lease analysis — historical, no market signal
Robot barber kiosks in China — novelty tech, no macro relevance
Kindle DRM cracking — tech hobby
5. Stock Picks
$AG — First Majestic Silver Per Mining Stocks Today: 58% of revenue from silver (purest major silver play in public markets). Q1 2026: $476.7M revenue, up 95% YoY — 5th consecutive quarterly record. Deliberately withheld 676,637 oz of silver from sale, storing on balance sheet because management believes price is going higher. Also operates Cerro Los Gatos, one of the highest-grade silver mines globally. Has its own mint. Confidence: MEDIUM
$CKG.V — Chesapeake Gold Per TheApeOfGoldStreet: Monster gold deposit comparable to $HYMC at 15x cheaper. Slightly higher grades. Historical upleg cycles: +133.76% in 55 days, +111.1% in 21 days, +102.23% in 15 days. Still at bottom entry area. Higher risk but significant upside optionality. Confidence: LOW — single source
$SVRS.V — Silver Storm Mining Per TheApeOfGoldStreet: Near-term silver producer. Last two daily cycles: +70.21% in 28 days, +50.04% in 14 days. During silver's run from last summer to January top: +594.15% in 240 days. Currently only +5% above downleg low. Core position for the poster. CEO interview with RCTV discussing transition to primary silver producer. Confidence: LOW — single source
$AAG.V — Aftermath Silver Per TheApeOfGoldStreet: Eric Sprott has invested ~C$36M+ since 2019 across multiple financings (C$0.20 to C$0.90). Controls ~83.9M shares (~24.5-24.8%). "Not casual participation — cornerstone backing." Confidence: LOW — single source, insider conviction play
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 787
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 11
Noise filtered: 9
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 6 MEDIUM, 5 LOW
Thank you No1
The "anonymous congressman's long confession" link goes to Bebo's post on Putin & Xi talks.