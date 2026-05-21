1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Oil market structure: the slow-motion tank-bottom crisis

US refineries ran at 91.7% capacity, yet commercial crude inventories still drained 4.3M barrels; gasoline stocks fell 4.1M barrels and sit 5% below the five-year average

Record 5.6 million barrels exported last week — 2nd highest ever. The US is exporting its way to empty

Oil futures volatility remains elevated and has not declined in a month — per JustDario, "the whole oil market is a giant pressure cooker"

US jet fuel output yield at record 12.7% per Kobeissi, up 2.2pp since the Iran war began — refiners producing ~250K extra barrels/day of jet fuel to compensate for Hormuz closure cutting off ~400K barrels/day

ADNOC CEO: Hormuz shutdown is "most severe supply disruption on record". New UAE oil pipeline almost 50% complete

Trump jawboning oil price lower with "final stages" talk; JustDario calls it fake news delivery, notes no demand destruction at ~$100/barrel per EIA

Confidence: HIGH

NVIDIA earnings: the trillion-dollar treadmill

Iran War: parallel sovereignty at the chokepoint

Russia-China summit: the multipolar declaration is signed

Putin and Xi signed a joint declaration on "the emergence of a multipolar world and international relations of a new type". 40 documents signed total

Russia-China trade exceeds $200 billion; Xi urged using "favorable dynamic" for settlements entirely in national currencies

Russian-designed nuclear reactors being completed at Xudapu plant in China's Liaoning Province

Russia modernizing Trans-Siberian, Baikal-Amur railways and Trans-Arctic corridor to compete with Suez

Xi warned against new Iran strikes, denounced "law of the jungle"

Xi visiting North Korea next — likely within two weeks. China-Russia-North Korea triangle rarely mentioned

Confidence: HIGH

AI industry inflection: recursive improvement, IPOs, and mass layoffs

SpaceX IPO: the trillion-dollar rocket

Bond market stress: the fire alarm nobody hears

Massie defeat: the $32 million primary

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$AG — First Majestic Silver Per Mining Stocks Today: 58% of revenue from silver (purest major silver play in public markets). Q1 2026: $476.7M revenue, up 95% YoY — 5th consecutive quarterly record. Deliberately withheld 676,637 oz of silver from sale, storing on balance sheet because management believes price is going higher. Also operates Cerro Los Gatos, one of the highest-grade silver mines globally. Has its own mint. Confidence: MEDIUM

$CKG.V — Chesapeake Gold Per TheApeOfGoldStreet: Monster gold deposit comparable to $HYMC at 15x cheaper. Slightly higher grades. Historical upleg cycles: +133.76% in 55 days, +111.1% in 21 days, +102.23% in 15 days. Still at bottom entry area. Higher risk but significant upside optionality. Confidence: LOW — single source

$SVRS.V — Silver Storm Mining Per TheApeOfGoldStreet: Near-term silver producer. Last two daily cycles: +70.21% in 28 days, +50.04% in 14 days. During silver's run from last summer to January top: +594.15% in 240 days. Currently only +5% above downleg low. Core position for the poster. CEO interview with RCTV discussing transition to primary silver producer. Confidence: LOW — single source

$AAG.V — Aftermath Silver Per TheApeOfGoldStreet: Eric Sprott has invested ~C$36M+ since 2019 across multiple financings (C$0.20 to C$0.90). Controls ~83.9M shares (~24.5-24.8%). "Not casual participation — cornerstone backing." Confidence: LOW — single source, insider conviction play

6. Summary Stats