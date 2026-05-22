1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: The deal that isn't

US military overstretch becomes visible

Foreign Treasury dumping accelerates

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries fell -$139B in March, largest monthly decline since September 2022

Japan cut $48B, lowest since December 2025, selling to fund yen intervention

China trimmed $41B, to $652B — lowest since September 2008 . Down $109B (-14%) since start of 2025

Turkey liquidated nearly 90% of its US Treasuries — and dumped gold simultaneously

Dollar share of global reserves + gold fell below 50% for the first time in three decades

UK bucked the trend, adding +$30B to a record $927B

Confidence: HIGH

Oil market manipulation vs physical reality

Market froth signals flashing

US quantum computing industrial policy

$2B in grants to 9 quantum companies with government equity stakes: IBM ($1B), GlobalFoundries ($375M), D-Wave, Rigetti, Infleqtion (~$100M each)

Replicates the Intel structure ($8.9B for 9.9% equity). IBM building quantum chip foundry "Anderon" in upstate New York

Government is now venture-style betting across every quantum modality simultaneously per @shanaka86

Same administration that called industrial policy "crony capitalism" in March 2025 just executed the largest coordinated industrial-policy move outside wartime

Quantum stocks surged: Infleqtion +34%, D-Wave and Rigetti +21-24%

Confidence: HIGH

Cuba — second front opening

Kevin Warsh takes Fed chair — hawkish signal

3. Weak Signals

China silver flows puzzling : Net ~55 metric ton silver outflow in April, yet SGE + SHFE more than doubled combined vault stock (+709 metric tons). Where's it coming from? Confidence: LOW

Hong Kong gold clearing system : Plans to launch by July, plus Swiss gold exports to Saudi exploding higher. China has offshore CNY clearing banks in every major gold hub. Gold market infrastructure shifting east. Confidence: LOW

Bolivia silver/zinc disruptions : Road blockades disrupting production and exports from a massive silver/zinc producer. Bolivia in worst economic crisis in 40 years, fourth week of protests. Confidence: LOW

FBI indictment of Chinese shipping container cartel : Seven executives and four companies indicted for price-fixing shipping containers, roughly doubling prices 2019-2021. Profits up ~100x during pandemic. Confidence: MEDIUM (FBI/DOJ official)

Japan silver street premium at lowest since tracking began : JPMI premium down to ~+13% over COMEX. Retail physical market appears to be cooling after Q1 frenzy. Contrarian signal? Confidence: LOW

Pentagon classifies AI as combat power : GenAI.mil platform has 1.3M active users. Anthropic excluded for refusing lethal weapons clause. Eight vendors accepted. Same week Karpathy joined Anthropic to build recursive self-improvement. Confidence: MEDIUM

NVIDIA circular financing thesis : @JustDario argues ~95% of NVDA's operating cash flow now absorbed by circular financing (customers financing each other's purchases), up from ~57% a year ago. Cash grew only ~$600M last quarter. $26B in inventory. Confidence: LOW (single source, contrarian)

Commodities breaking 15-year downtrend vs equities: @wmiddelkoop flags the breakout as confirmation of new commodities bull market. "Still very early in this revaluation phase". Confidence: MEDIUM

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$EQTY.V — Equity Metals Corp

Two sources (TheApeOfGoldStreet, Silver Santa) both taking positions. 85.3 Moz AgEq (I+I), trading at US$0.55/oz AgEq — vs Dolly Varden at $2.20/oz and Aya at $7.30/oz. Four vein systems in resource, six+ targets outside it. Bonanza hits at Camp (14,035 g/t Ag over 0.3m). EV of US$47M against US$3.2B gross metal value at $75 Ag. Zero debt, C$9.7M cash. PEA initiation likely late 2026/2027. Average daily-cycle upleg has delivered +56.79% over 18 days. Current bounce only +7% from recent low. Updated MRE pending. Confidence: MEDIUM (two independent sources with aligned thesis)

$AGA.v — Silver47 Exploration Corp

Detailed analysis from TheApeOfGoldStreet. Controls ~246 Moz AgEq at average grade ~334 g/t AgEq across 6 projects. Flagship Red Mountain: 168.6 Moz AgEq at 335.7 g/t AgEq. Over $50M in cash, no near-term PP overhang. 2026 catalyst pipeline: Hughes assays (7,000m Tonopah drill), Mogollon depth-extension, Red Mountain drilling expected ~June, Kennedy follow-up (6,150 acres). Past daily cycle bounces have only delivered +25-30% (underperformance vs peers), but with PP churning now cleared, thesis is for re-rating. Confidence: LOW (single source, acknowledged underperformer)

$PGE.v — Stillwater Critical Minerals

TheApeOfGoldStreet analysis. 100%-owned Stillwater West in Montana. Largest formal rhodium and chromium resources in the US: 115,000 oz rhodium, ~2.3B lbs chromium, 2.046 Moz Pd, 1.256 Moz Pt. In-situ value ~US$5.3B from Pt+Pd plus ~US$1.15B from rhodium. Updated MRE targeted H1 2026 (~5 weeks). Thesis evolving from PGM play into broader US critical minerals story (PGMs + Ni + Cu + Co + Cr + Rh). Palladium and platinum bottoming. Confidence: LOW (single source, PGE-focused rather than silver)

6. Summary Stats