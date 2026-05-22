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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
3h

Turkey is suprising. Did I miss anything or came that out from nowhere.

Looks to me like Trump wants to flip Iran for Cuba. Might be even his best move left.

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King CAMBO's avatar
King CAMBO
2h

"Iran deal collapses in real time — markets whipsawed:" -- How many times now has Trump posted a 'war is over,' 'talks are productive.' Truth Social tweet that later proves to be utterly false and complete BULLSHIT. And why? Take a look at the book of stocks he is personally holding and front-running: https://kingcambo812.substack.com/p/3711-trades

He put ALL of these positions on just before and during his "war". TACO -- Threaten, Announce, Cave, Obfuscate. We can expect a new TACO threat sometime today so he can set the news cycle for the Memorial Day long weekend. There is no final peace deal. There never was.

Stay nimble. Stay liquid. Stay cynical. Stay Savage!

— KingCAMBO

Fear and Loathing in Trader Hell

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