Daily digest: 2026-05-23
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1. Critical Alerts
US preparing fresh Iran strikes over Memorial Day weekend. CBS reports the Trump administration was preparing Friday for a new round of military strikes, with no final decision reached. Trump and intelligence officials canceled weekend plans including Trump's own son's wedding. Qatari delegation instructed to leave Iran immediately. Iran shut down airspace. Massive GPS jamming detected across Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, and the Persian Gulf per DD Geopolitics. American fighter jets and refueling tankers spotted over Baghdad. Iran's Hormuz Letter source claims IRGC's "third struggle" plan will close Bab el-Mandeb and disable submarine internet cables in response to strikes assessed as "inevitable". Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources)
Iran negotiations stalled — leaked deal draft contains no nuclear clause. Iran FM says deal not close, no imminent agreement. The leaked Pakistani-mediated draft covers ceasefire, navigation, sanctions relief but explicitly omits enrichment, uranium handover, and dismantling of Natanz/Fordow/Isfahan — the core US demands per shanaka86. Rubio says "some progress" but "not there yet". Trump rejected Iran's response as "totally unacceptable". Confidence: HIGH
Consumer sentiment collapses to lowest level ever recorded. UMich final reading: 44.8 vs 48.2 expected, the lowest in data going back to 1952 — worse than 2008 (55.3), 2011 (54.9), and 2022 (50.2) per Hedgeye and zerohedge. 1-year inflation expectations at 4.8%, 5-10 year at 3.9% vs 3.4% expected. Down -21% since February, before the Iran war. Confidence: HIGH
Kevin Warsh sworn in as 17th Fed Chair. Sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas at the White House — first such ceremony since Greenspan in 1987. Inherits the highest 10-year yield of any incoming Fed chair since Greenspan, most hawkish FOMC minutes since July 2023, and 6% PPI. CME pricing now implies 40% probability of a hike by year-end. Waller says don't think hikes in near future but recent data "turned me on rate bias". Market now pricing 100% chance of a Fed rate hike in 2026 per Karel Mercx. Confidence: HIGH
Tulsi Gabbard resigns as DNI. Citing husband Abraham's rare bone cancer diagnosis, effective June 30. Comes shortly after Joe Kent's resignation. Senator Rand Paul had been raising alarms about CIA spying on Gabbard's team and interference with COVID/JFK/UAP investigations. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Hormuz toll booth is the new status quo
Iran charging $2M per vessel to transit; China paying in yuan per shanaka86
35 ships crossed in past 24 hours under IRGC coordination
Pre-war traffic averaged 3,000 vessels/month; April recorded 191
RBC's Helima Croft: even if war ends tomorrow, 4 months to reach 80% of pre-war flows. Bypass pipeline 50% complete, targeting 2027
US Navy admits Hormuz escort exceeds Navy capacity during operations
Iran's ambassador told Bloomberg the toll system is permanent
Confidence: HIGH
Foreign Treasury dumping accelerates
March: -$139B decline, largest monthly drop since Sept 2022
China down to $652B (lowest since Sept 2008), -$109B / -14% since start of 2025
Japan: -$48B to $1.19T (funding yen intervention)
Eric Yeung: "So much for the Dollar Milkshake BS predicting sovereigns would rush into Treasuries"
Macro Liquidity: Treasuries now behaving more like risk assets, MOVE index and yields in positive correlation — a major regime shift
Confidence: HIGH
Stocks and bonds on a collision course
S&P 500 up 8 consecutive weeks, longest since 2023, approaching record highs
2-month stock-bond correlation at -0.70, lowest since 1999 per Kobeissi
SpotGamma records -$16B delta day — "near the most negative delta I've ever seen", massive put buying and call selling
Hedge funds turn sharply bearish, short exposure in index futures/ETFs at ~13% of total gross
US ETF inflows running at $852B YTD, record pace, +33% above 2025
Yet nearly half of S&P 500 stocks trade below 200 DMA per DonDurrett
Market Ear: market dangerously similar to 1997 — bears squeezed, call chasing exploding, nobody wants protection
Confidence: HIGH
Oil price manipulation via fake Iran deal headlines
JustDario: "Every single trading day for the past 50 days" — optimistic Iran deal headlines surface right before market open, then evaporate
CRUDEOIL231 details the May 20 pattern: minutes before the biggest US crude draw on record, tapes slammed with fake "deal done" headlines
zerohedge: "60 minutes left: brace for a barrage of completely made up Iran headlines"
Al Arabiya fake news about Pakistani FM/Iran meeting built on photoshopped 2024 image
JustDario: SPR will make a new all-time low in 3 weeks while gas and crude momentum is strong — "6 dollar per gallon gas party" for July 4th
Confidence: HIGH
US money supply surging — inflation thesis strengthens
Fastest US money supply growth in 4 years per Tavi Costa
Silver Santa's thesis: "Inflation to reduce the value of the debt. Rate cuts to lower the interest. Savings get devalued, PMs will be the answer. Meltup."
Inflation expectations by party diverge wildly: Dems 4.8%, Independents 4.7%, Republicans 1.5%
Great Martis: 2-year yield surging toward 10-year, threatening 1973-style curve inversion — "staring down the barrel of a 1970s-style stagflation trap"
13.1% of US credit card balances now 90+ days delinquent, highest in 15 years
Confidence: HIGH
Global emerging market stress
Turkey: court sacked opposition leader, central bank sold $8B to stop panic, 10-year yield soars above 33.3%
South Korea: KOSPI doubled in 6 months but foreign investors fleeing, KRW at levels last seen at GFC apex
China: launched unprecedented crackdown on cross-border trading, exchanges scrutinizing AI-fueled rallies, refining rates plunged to all-time lows, domestic route passenger flights at decade lows
Rekt Fencer: India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Indonesia all dumping simultaneously — "one of the WORST months for many countries for years"
Confidence: HIGH
Russia-Ukraine: Starobelsk attack triggers unusual Putin response
Ukrainian drones struck a college dormitory in Starobelsk, Luhansk region — 86 teenagers sleeping, 6 confirmed dead, 15 missing (13 young girls), building partially collapsed
Putin personally commented — rare for Ukrainian strikes — held minute of silence, ordered MoD to submit response proposals
16 drones attacked same location in three waves; Putin says no military facilities nearby
Ukraine claims it was a Rubicon drone operator headquarters. Heyman_101 skeptical: Putin signing a specific retaliatory decree suggests genuine civilian target
UN Security Council emergency meeting called. Russia opened criminal case
Russia advancing elsewhere: captured Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporozhye, restarting push
Confidence: HIGH
Cuba as the next front
shanaka86 details the expanding Monroe Doctrine playbook: Maduro captured, Cuba blockaded since January, DOJ indicted Raul Castro, Trump threatening military intervention
Cuba entirely out of oil since May 13, 22-hour daily blackouts, residents cooking with firewood
Rubio framed Cuba as national security threat via GAESA conglomerate, controlling 70% of island economy
Simultaneously: SpaceX IPO, quantum computing investments, Warsh confirmation, retirement system opened to crypto/PE
Confidence: MEDIUM (primarily shanaka86 synthesis, corroborated by zerohedge Singham piece)
3. Weak Signals
Trafigura behind biggest copper order on LME since 2013 — zerohedge calls it "Huntfigura Brothers". BankerWeimar had been warning about weird Trafigura activity for days; says aluminum and zinc next to squeeze. Confidence: LOW
Japan physical silver premium at lowest since JPMI tracking began — Mercari activity cooling, fewer listings, retail market drying up after Q1 frenzy. Currently ~+13% over COMEX, down from higher. Could signal capitulation or demand shift. Confidence: LOW
SILVER Act would expand US precious-metals depositories — 2 approved vaults in each major time zone. KenLomba frames it as the US "quietly hardening the physical metals infrastructure". Confidence: LOW
Taiwan arms deal paused ($14B) — Pentagon preserving ammunition for Iran war. Acting Navy Secretary essentially admits US can't sustain two theaters. Multiple sources note the admission. Confidence: MEDIUM
Equinor warns Europe's gas stocks face critical shortages if Hormuz stays shut. Storage at 35% vs 50% seasonal norm. Even with quick reopening, only 75% by winter vs 90% EU mandate. Winter TTF contracts trading below summer — inverted curve. Confidence: LOW
Russia selling gold rapidly — Bank of Russia holdings dropped 900K oz in first 4 months, to lowest since Feb 2022. Estimated ~$4.3B in proceeds. BankerWeimar counters that Russian gold policy is rules-based and they're guaranteed to be buying due to oil prices. Contradictory signals. Confidence: LOW
Chinese DRAM enters consumer products — CXMT chips spotted in Corsair DDR5. Hedgie calls it the moment the Samsung/SK Hynix/Micron cartel's pricing model starts to crack. DDR3 and DDR4 already disrupted. Political risk (blacklist) remains. Confidence: MEDIUM
SpotGamma's -$16B delta day — the most negative delta on record for SPX. Massive put buying and call selling heading into a 3-day weekend with war escalation risk. Confidence: LOW
South Korea breaks from cautious Mideast policy — President Lee Jae Myung calls Netanyahu a "war criminal", appoints special envoy to Tehran, reengaging diplomatically. Energy crisis from Iran war driving the pivot. Confidence: LOW
4. Noise
Bolt CEO fires HR team — viral engagement bait, not market-relevant
Stephen Colbert show canceled — culture war noise
UAP/UFO file drops — interesting but no market signal
Alberta secession referendum — domestic Canadian politics, non-actionable
Everest climber story — human interest
Admiral face mask conspiracy — internet noise
Disney/The View FCC petition — media industry drama
Prince Andrew/Epstein — ongoing saga, no new market catalyst
Ivanka assassination plot — NY Post exclusive, political theater
TheApeOfGoldStreet anti-crypto rant — long-running recurring thesis, no new information
5. Stock Picks
$ORV.TO / $ORVMF — Orvana Minerals
US$235M market cap, two producing mines, three countries. Q2 FY2026: $54.4M revenue (all-time record, +104% YoY), $19.6M net income, $29.9M operating cash flow. Zero analyst coverage. No dilution — 136.6M shares unchanged for years. Gold-equivalent production targeting ~106k oz by FY2027 (3x from ~35k oz), organically. Don Mario oxide stockpile: $1.33B in metal (5.7x market cap). Illustrative FY2027 FCF: $130-165M on a $235M company (~1.5x P/FCF). Peer Avino (ASM) at US$1.32B trades at 5.6x Orvana on worse numbers. Argentina drill results pending — potential porphyry hit. Per Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM
$FRED.V / $FREDF — Fredonia Mining
2.25 Moz AuEq, 99% M&I. Trades at US$15/oz vs peers at US$25-33. Located 17 km from AngloGold's Cerro Vanguardia mine (running out of ore in <4 years, $114.8M closure liability, 1,870 employees). Silver credit at $75 Ag generates US$2,306/oz AuEq, nearly covering full mining cost. Maiden PEA due Q3 2026, 10,000m drilling underway, first assays June/July. Board includes a director who exited a company for C$960M. C$49M market cap prices two of three properties at zero. Per Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM
$SAM.TO / $SHVLF — Starcore International
Last Q production ~10% below expectations due to tricky high-grade Manto zone (dilution issue, not thesis-breaking). Reached new high-grade ore body by end of quarter. Multiple growth angles: carbonaceous ore ramp (100 t/d → 180 t/d), La Tortilla historical silver mine with oxide grades ~424 g/t Ag and sulfide grades ~973 g/t Ag with strong metallurgical recovery. Small market cap with production rebound + rising metals prices = potential rerate. Last weekly cycle delivered 10x. Per TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: LOW
$CGNT.V — Copper Giant
Frank Giustra pouring millions in, including 7-figure open-market buys at current levels. Previous callout at $0.21 ran to $1 in ~3 months. Current setup: $0.60 area with $2+ target. Copper thesis play. Per TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: LOW
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 642
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 4
Weak signals: 9
Noise filtered: 10
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 6+ LOW
Excellent....just excellent reporting! Thank you =)
jb