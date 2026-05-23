1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Hormuz toll booth is the new status quo

Foreign Treasury dumping accelerates

Stocks and bonds on a collision course

Oil price manipulation via fake Iran deal headlines

US money supply surging — inflation thesis strengthens

Global emerging market stress

Russia-Ukraine: Starobelsk attack triggers unusual Putin response

Ukrainian drones struck a college dormitory in Starobelsk, Luhansk region — 86 teenagers sleeping, 6 confirmed dead, 15 missing (13 young girls), building partially collapsed

Putin personally commented — rare for Ukrainian strikes — held minute of silence, ordered MoD to submit response proposals

16 drones attacked same location in three waves; Putin says no military facilities nearby

Ukraine claims it was a Rubicon drone operator headquarters. Heyman_101 skeptical: Putin signing a specific retaliatory decree suggests genuine civilian target

UN Security Council emergency meeting called. Russia opened criminal case

Russia advancing elsewhere: captured Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporozhye, restarting push

Confidence: HIGH

Cuba as the next front

shanaka86 details the expanding Monroe Doctrine playbook: Maduro captured, Cuba blockaded since January, DOJ indicted Raul Castro, Trump threatening military intervention

Cuba entirely out of oil since May 13, 22-hour daily blackouts, residents cooking with firewood

Rubio framed Cuba as national security threat via GAESA conglomerate, controlling 70% of island economy

Simultaneously: SpaceX IPO, quantum computing investments, Warsh confirmation, retirement system opened to crypto/PE

Confidence: MEDIUM (primarily shanaka86 synthesis, corroborated by zerohedge Singham piece)

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

$ORV.TO / $ORVMF — Orvana Minerals

US$235M market cap, two producing mines, three countries. Q2 FY2026: $54.4M revenue (all-time record, +104% YoY), $19.6M net income, $29.9M operating cash flow. Zero analyst coverage. No dilution — 136.6M shares unchanged for years. Gold-equivalent production targeting ~106k oz by FY2027 (3x from ~35k oz), organically. Don Mario oxide stockpile: $1.33B in metal (5.7x market cap). Illustrative FY2027 FCF: $130-165M on a $235M company (~1.5x P/FCF). Peer Avino (ASM) at US$1.32B trades at 5.6x Orvana on worse numbers. Argentina drill results pending — potential porphyry hit. Per Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM

$FRED.V / $FREDF — Fredonia Mining

2.25 Moz AuEq, 99% M&I. Trades at US$15/oz vs peers at US$25-33. Located 17 km from AngloGold's Cerro Vanguardia mine (running out of ore in <4 years, $114.8M closure liability, 1,870 employees). Silver credit at $75 Ag generates US$2,306/oz AuEq, nearly covering full mining cost. Maiden PEA due Q3 2026, 10,000m drilling underway, first assays June/July. Board includes a director who exited a company for C$960M. C$49M market cap prices two of three properties at zero. Per Silver Santa. Confidence: MEDIUM

$SAM.TO / $SHVLF — Starcore International

Last Q production ~10% below expectations due to tricky high-grade Manto zone (dilution issue, not thesis-breaking). Reached new high-grade ore body by end of quarter. Multiple growth angles: carbonaceous ore ramp (100 t/d → 180 t/d), La Tortilla historical silver mine with oxide grades ~424 g/t Ag and sulfide grades ~973 g/t Ag with strong metallurgical recovery. Small market cap with production rebound + rising metals prices = potential rerate. Last weekly cycle delivered 10x. Per TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: LOW

$CGNT.V — Copper Giant

Frank Giustra pouring millions in, including 7-figure open-market buys at current levels. Previous callout at $0.21 ran to $1 in ~3 months. Current setup: $0.60 area with $2+ target. Copper thesis play. Per TheApeOfGoldStreet. Confidence: LOW

6. Summary Stats