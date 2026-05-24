Iran-US "deal" is a Schrödinger's agreement — Trump announced a deal is "largely negotiated" with Hormuz reopening. Iran's Fars News says Trump's posts are "primarily for promotional purposes and media consumption" and that US officials told Iran to "ignore" them. Iran rejects claims it agreed to hand over enriched uranium or suspend enrichment above 3.6%. Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a directive that uranium "must not leave the country". Kobeissi Letter published expected terms: 60-day ceasefire extension, gradual Hormuz reopening, sanctions relief, unfreezing of assets. But Iran says Hormuz remains under Iran's management with tolls. No single point of agreement confirmed by both sides. Sources: 15+ accounts. Confidence: HIGH that negotiations are happening, LOW that any deal is imminent.

Russia's largest strike on Kyiv in months — 90+ missiles and 600+ drones launched overnight, targeting 40+ locations across Kyiv. Oreshnik IRBM deployed against Kyiv for the first time from a clear sky. Artem defence plant, SBU office, Naftogaz infrastructure all hit. At least 4 dead, 20-56 injured per Kyiv Mayor. Retaliation for the Starobilsk college dormitory strike that killed 21 civilians, mostly teenage girls. Sources: 10+ accounts. Confidence: HIGH.

Pentagon preparing renewed Iran strikes this weekend — per CBS, Pentagon and intelligence community canceled Memorial Day plans. Trump said he's "50/50" on deal or bombs. VP Vance made unscheduled trip back to DC. US tankers taking off from Israeli bases, AWACS active over the Gulf per MenchOsint. Sources: 5+. Confidence: HIGH.

Hezbollah FPV drones systematically degrading Iron Dome — 9 Iron Dome launchers targeted this month, 4 hit in a single hour on Saturday morning. Israel estimated to have ~30-40 launchers total, with some deployed to the UAE. At current attrition rate, interception capacity is being materially degraded. Sources: MenchOsint, DropSiteNews. Confidence: HIGH.