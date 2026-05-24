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No1's avatar
No1
5h

Small hiccup today. It's been resolved now. One thing that is very strange is the low amount of tweets I seem to gather now.

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cobben's avatar
cobben
3h

Tweets?

What are they, tasty?

Something like Twinkies?

The AI (Automated Idiocy) stuff is running amok all over the real stuff, if there is even any left anymore on the 'net, so you probably cannot expect much better, for now, not untill the AIs start nuking each other.

Kiev not flattened.

Putin did a half hearted attempt at best, don't think his Neocons will be satisfied.

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