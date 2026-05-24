Daily digest: 2026-05-24
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran-US "deal" is a Schrödinger's agreement — Trump announced a deal is "largely negotiated" with Hormuz reopening. Iran's Fars News says Trump's posts are "primarily for promotional purposes and media consumption" and that US officials told Iran to "ignore" them. Iran rejects claims it agreed to hand over enriched uranium or suspend enrichment above 3.6%. Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a directive that uranium "must not leave the country". Kobeissi Letter published expected terms: 60-day ceasefire extension, gradual Hormuz reopening, sanctions relief, unfreezing of assets. But Iran says Hormuz remains under Iran's management with tolls. No single point of agreement confirmed by both sides. Sources: 15+ accounts. Confidence: HIGH that negotiations are happening, LOW that any deal is imminent.
Russia's largest strike on Kyiv in months — 90+ missiles and 600+ drones launched overnight, targeting 40+ locations across Kyiv. Oreshnik IRBM deployed against Kyiv for the first time from a clear sky. Artem defence plant, SBU office, Naftogaz infrastructure all hit. At least 4 dead, 20-56 injured per Kyiv Mayor. Retaliation for the Starobilsk college dormitory strike that killed 21 civilians, mostly teenage girls. Sources: 10+ accounts. Confidence: HIGH.
Pentagon preparing renewed Iran strikes this weekend — per CBS, Pentagon and intelligence community canceled Memorial Day plans. Trump said he's "50/50" on deal or bombs. VP Vance made unscheduled trip back to DC. US tankers taking off from Israeli bases, AWACS active over the Gulf per MenchOsint. Sources: 5+. Confidence: HIGH.
Hezbollah FPV drones systematically degrading Iron Dome — 9 Iron Dome launchers targeted this month, 4 hit in a single hour on Saturday morning. Israel estimated to have ~30-40 launchers total, with some deployed to the UAE. At current attrition rate, interception capacity is being materially degraded. Sources: MenchOsint, DropSiteNews. Confidence: HIGH.
Shooting near White House — Gunman dead, bystander wounded after large shootout with Secret Service. Trump confirmed safe. Sources: 5+. Confidence: HIGH.
2. Core Themes
Iran deal contradictions — the gap is the story
Erik Townsend detailed analysis: either this is another fake peace deal buying time to avoid congressional approval, or Trump is capitulating. Leans toward the former since Rubio reiterated nuclear handover as red line from India
Iranian senior MP Ali Khezrian: "full control of Hormuz, support for Resistance, no removal of nuclear materials" — these are precisely America's red lines per @Mark4XX
Iran's Hormuz Letter reports Ghalibaf rejected Pakistani claims of "final understanding", IRGC says ready for "decisive confrontation"
Senior Israeli official: the deal sends a "dangerous signal" that Hormuz can be as powerful as a nuclear weapon
Israeli officials, AIPAC, Lindsey Graham, Mike Pompeo all advising Trump to reject the deal
DarioCpx: "I spent 20 min catching up — I haven't found a single thing both sides agree on"
Weekend crude oil down 7% on IG platform; gold up ~1.25%. The market has apparently concluded eternal peace is here
Confidence: HIGH that no substantive deal exists yet
Stagflation signals accelerating
Manufacturing PMI input prices rose to 80 points in May, highest since mid-2022, largest monthly increase since June 2022 per Kobeissi. Led by Iran War supply constraints and energy costs
US Consumer Sentiment at all-time low since 1952, while S&P 500 up 130% over 6 years per Kobeissi
13.1% of US credit card accounts 90+ days delinquent, highest in 15 years
Australia unemployment jumped from 4.3% to 4.5%, MACD crossover has 100% recession hit rate historically per ASX Trader
HSBC says CBs should be pre-emptively hiking rates as supply shocks create enduring inflation effects
Confidence: HIGH
Fed/monetary dynamics shifting
Markets have priced in one Fed rate hike for 2026 — Karel Mercx notes historically one hike was always followed by more
Fed's T-Bill holdings jumped to $459 billion, above the 2020 crisis peak of $325B per Financelot. "Not QE QE" continues under Warsh
Half of all US dollars (M2) created in the last 15 years per Willem Middelkoop
Rickards: "Fed should cut rates but they won't" — Powell boxed in Warsh
Warsh: "Our mandate at the Fed is to promote price stability and maximum employment"
Confidence: HIGH
Energy crisis deepening beneath the headlines
Equinor warning: Europe's gas storage at 35% vs 50% seasonal norm. Even with quick Hormuz reopening, storage would only reach ~75% by winter — far short of EU's 90% mandate per Mark
Jeffrey Currie breakdown: spot oil price misleading — rolled commodity index slopes up hard, carry pays ~50% annually. SPR drawn down before commercial inventories. "When you have no crude in storage, THEN spot will move to destroy demand. I have no idea if it's 150, 200, or 250"
Javier Blas column: "The Strait of Hormuz cannot be closed forever... But what if it didn't reopen?"
60 Minutes confirms Iran exporting 100,000 MORE barrels daily than before the war, bypassing blockade via China
Iran imported thousands of FPV drones from China via Silk Road railway during ceasefire
Confidence: HIGH
Precious metals positioning — bulls loading
COMEX Big 8 commercial net short position in gold near lowest on record per Eric Strand. "Ready to rock"
Commercial net short in gold down to 191,629 contracts per Ed Steer/GoldSeek — suspects 2-3 traders hold vast majority
JPMorgan silver warehouse stocks down to ~37M troy ounces
COMEX silver withdrawals now ~38% of May delivery requests
Record 95% of central banks expect global gold reserves to increase over the next year per Hedgeye
Goldman strategist makes "stunning $10,000 gold call" per GoldSeek
Gary Savage: weekly stochastics on silver reached oversold and crossed up. "I wonder if everyone is way too bearish"
Silver is top precious metals gainer this year per Justin Millette
Confidence: HIGH on positioning data
Russia-Ukraine: retaliation escalation cycle
Starobilsk dormitory death toll reached 21 civilians, mostly teenage girls born 2007-2008. BBC refused to send correspondent, CNN said "everyone is on vacation"
Russia's massive Kyiv strike targeted Artem defence plant (produces air-to-air missiles, ATGMs), SBU office, Naftogaz infrastructure
Oreshnik IRBM: 36 submunitions, no current or medium-term air defense can intercept it per Simplicius. Cost ~$30M vs $108M equivalent in Iskanders
Ukraine launching coordinated counterattacks in Lyman direction with Azov, at least 8 armored vehicles hit by FPV drones per AMK Mapping
Russian infiltration teams entering suburbs of Slovyansk & Kramatorsk — cities "long considered unreachable"
Confidence: HIGH
Ukraine conscription resistance intensifying
Video from Kovel: Ukrainians fighting back against conscription squads in the streets
In Odessa, civilians smashed windows of transport vehicle to free mobilized workers
Neo-Nazi marches in Kyiv protesting mass immigration and demanding war continuation, chanting "Sieg Heil"
Migrants being brought from Asia to replace labor shortage, some collaborating with military recruiters
Confidence: HIGH on trend
Tech/AI mania and bubble signals
Global tech funds posted +$9.0 billion in inflows last week, largest since Oct 2025, 3rd-largest on record per Kobeissi. 7 consecutive weeks of inflows
Hartnett: "biggest bubble since the railroads" but wait for 2 triggers before selling per ZeroHedge
S&P 500 green for 8 consecutive weeks, longest since 2023
S&P 500 outperforming Equal Weight by largest margin in 24 years — extreme concentration
New US business applications at ~500K/month but high-propensity (likely to hire) share halved to ~30% — "boom in jobless business creation"
US banks facing $306 billion in unrealized losses
Confidence: HIGH on data
3. Weak Signals
China squeezing platinum market — June contract has 14.4 tonnes OI vs ~0.6 tonnes of inventory on warrant. Chinese refiners fielding requests for long-term supply deals. "Structural shift, not a one-off squeeze" per Lukas Ekwueme. Confidence: LOW
UBS sees 520,000 MT copper shortfall — implications for silver: 28% of global silver supply is copper byproduct. On top of silver's 16% average annual deficit. Confidence: MEDIUM
Peru truckers strike + elections — could impact silver and zinc supply. "Both countries are massive metals miners and huge in silver" per BankerWeimar. Confidence: LOW
Foreign Treasury demand concentrating — Europe now holds ~37% of foreign-owned Treasuries, nearly matching Asia at ~39%. Asia's share fell 20 percentage points since 2013. Confidence: MEDIUM
Hedge funds sharply bearish equities — short exposure in index futures/ETFs at ~13% of total US gross exposure. Confidence: MEDIUM
Uranium demand doubling — WNA Reference scenario: 5.3% CAGR out to 2040, doubling in <15 years. Confidence: MEDIUM
Sovereign debt implosion — yields rising across US, Japan, China with "even active government intervention" not helping per David Lee. Confidence: MEDIUM
Iran destroyed 20% of Pentagon's MQ-9 Reaper fleet per ZeroHedge. US deploying another $250M MQ-4C Triton after losses per MenchOsint. Confidence: MEDIUM
MBAeconomics claims Gold QE/Bonds in July 2026, 50/50 chance of silver price floor, COMEX force majeure "certain". Confidence: LOW
IRGC used UAE procurement network for Chinese satellite tech tied to drone programme, leaked records per FT. Confidence: MEDIUM
4. Noise
Ivanka Trump assassination plot — dubious sourcing, widely dismissed as manufactured. Max Blumenthal: FBI had two informants on suspect at all times, suspect wasn't IRGC
Bored Ape NFT collapse — known story, no new information
Disney asks FCC to declare The View a news show — culture war noise
Hong Kong astronaut — interesting but not market-relevant
NVIDIA halting gaming GPU releases — potentially significant long-term but single source
Bitcoin surge to $77K then crash — reactive to Iran headlines, not structural
Dan Bilzerian's Jewish media control thread — engagement bait
Metaverse as biggest corporate failure — old news, no new data
Charlie Sheen cocaine story — noise
UFO footage debunked as inflatable Stormtrooper — amusing but irrelevant
5. Stock Picks
$SIVE (Sivers Semiconductors) — Extensive analysis from @aleabitoreddit: Sivers makes architecturally unique CW DFB lasers for leading CPO players (Ayar, Celestial, Lightmatter, Lightelligence, Poet). NASDAQ Stockholm index inclusion est. ~$15-20M passive inflow, plus MSCI inclusion EOM. Ayar reportedly removed Lumentum and Macom from website as laser suppliers. CHIPS ACT funding validates technological importance. Volume ramp expected 2027. Management focused on M&A for TAM expansion. Serenity describes it as a "once-a-generation long". Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, but extremely detailed with specific moat/catalyst analysis)
$KLAR — @TheSqeakyMouse bought options before earnings for a swing, but chart shows "little to no resistance all the way up to $30." Planning to hold through June. Confidence: LOW (single source, brief)
$CCJ (Cameco) — Karel Mercx: after 1973 oil crisis, France and Japan went all-in on nuclear. "Once oil trades above $150 for a while, more countries will want to do more with nuclear." Bullish since 2021, still bullish. Confidence: LOW (thesis, not new data)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 582
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 10
Noise filtered: 10
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 7 MEDIUM, 5 LOW
Small hiccup today. It's been resolved now. One thing that is very strange is the low amount of tweets I seem to gather now.
Tweets?
What are they, tasty?
Something like Twinkies?
The AI (Automated Idiocy) stuff is running amok all over the real stuff, if there is even any left anymore on the 'net, so you probably cannot expect much better, for now, not untill the AIs start nuking each other.
Kiev not flattened.
Putin did a half hearted attempt at best, don't think his Neocons will be satisfied.