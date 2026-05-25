Daily digest: 2026-05-25
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran-US deal in Schrödinger's state: simultaneously agreed, rejected, and collapsing. Trump announced deal "largely negotiated" Friday, then Saturday walked it back under Israeli pressure, posting a bomb image on Truth Social. Iran's Tasnim called reports of uranium handover "completely false". White House says no deal today, "could take several more days". Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed 14-point MOU outline but says signing is not imminent. Both sides have completely different versions of the same memorandum. Oil crashed 4-5% on deal hopes, then Trump reversed tone. Sources say he's "completely backing away" under "extreme internal pressure from Israel and its US domestic allies". Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources, all contradicting each other - which is itself the signal)
Russia hammers Kyiv with largest combined strike of the war, including Oreshnik IRBM. 90 missiles (Oreshnik, Iskander, Zircon, Kinzhal, Kalibr, Kh-101) plus 600+ drones targeting 40+ locations across all 10 Kyiv districts. SBU headquarters, Artem defense plant, and Darnytskyi industrial area hit per NASA FIRMS data. 4 dead, 87 injured in Kyiv. Russia says it was retaliation for Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk college dormitory that killed 21 students (mostly girls aged 14-18). Starlink terminal found at the dormitory strike site, suggesting real-time drone guidance. Confidence: HIGH (30+ sources)
S&P 500 futures hit all-time high, consumer sentiment at all-time low. "We've never seen a gap this wide between Wall Street and Main Street" per Charlie Bilello. Nasdaq 100 futures +1.3% to record. Goldman warns macro shorts at 10-year highs with "squeeze risk at index level is real". US equities held by households at $57.7 trillion, now exceeding real estate by record $9.8T. Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
Brent crude drops 4.4% to $99/barrel on Iran deal hopes per ZeroHedge. Weekend markets saw crude down ~7% while equity proxies up ~1.25%. JustDario: "traders shorting crude futures after realising car tanks can be refilled with hopes". Confidence: MEDIUM - peace deal itself is vapour, but the price move is real
Strait of Hormuz: Day 86 closed. Iran established Persian Gulf Strait Authority demanding $2M/supertanker in yuan or crypto. Traffic at <10% of pre-war volume. Iran's Foreign Ministry says "management of the Strait belongs to coastal countries". UAE bypass pipeline 50% complete, targeting doubled Fujairah capacity by 2027. Iran reportedly earned $66M in toll revenue in a single day. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources)
2. Core Themes
Iran deal: theater on both sides
Trump Friday: "deal coming shortly". Trump Saturday: "informed representatives not to rush", "time is on our side". White House no longer expects announcement today per Axios
Iran's Fars News: "Trump's posts are primarily for promotional purposes", US officials told Iran to ignore them
Iran's Tasnim: reports of uranium enrichment suspension "completely false", talks focused only on "ending the war"
Supreme Leader Khamenei ordered enriched uranium "must not leave the country"
Rubio from New Delhi: idea Trump would accept deal strengthening Iran's nuclear position is "ABSURD"
Iran's parliament speaker approved the draft. Republican leadership cancelled War Powers vote
Senior Iranian MP: "Full control of Hormuz, support for Resistance Front, no removal of nuclear materials" - these are America's red lines
Will Schryver: "likelihood of enduring ceasefire at near-zero"
Erik Townsend's detailed analysis: either fake deal to buy time, or Trump giving up. Either way, 440kg of 60% HEU is the central unresolved issue
Confidence: HIGH
Russia-Ukraine escalation cycle
Massive Kyiv strike in retaliation for Starobelsk dormitory attack - 21 dead, mostly girls aged 14-18
Oreshnik IRBM used against Bila Tserkva, 70km from Kyiv
Multiple defense-industrial targets hit: Artem plant, Analitprylad, former Rele i Avtomatyky, Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv/Poltava (49% of gas production)
F-16 airbase at Starokonstantyniv again targeted
Five NATO countries blocked mandatory military aid for Ukraine - UK, France, Italy, Spain, Canada opposed Rutte's 0.25% GDP proposal
Confidence: HIGH
Oil supply crunch beneath the surface
Near-perfect correlation between oil prices and CPI per Kobeissi. Oil averaged ~$100/barrel for 79 days
JustDario: Trump "cannot shut exports" of light crude without triggering refinery chaos globally. US SPR being drained at unprecedented rates and exported at lower prices
Patricia Marins: combined US/Gulf Patriot stocks estimated at 900-1,200 missiles, ~7-8 days of combat at March pace. Tomahawk stockpile depleted by 1,000+ from ~3,100 pre-war
Japan Tomahawk deliveries delayed up to 2 years due to Iran war consumption. Taiwan $14B arms package paused to prioritize Iran munitions
Sulfuric acid prices surged since Iran war start - essential for fertilizer, copper processing, semiconductors
Confidence: HIGH
Silver market coiling for squeeze
Karel Mercx: forward silver swap rate minus interest rates at 2022 squeeze levels, but Fed rate at 3.75% vs 0.25% in 2022. "It is only a matter of time before the next silver squeeze"
TheApeOfGoldStreet: called bottom on correction, loaded for new daily cycle upleg. If peace deal becomes reality, "bottom is in for the entire correction since January top"
US gold/silver ore mining collapsed 60%+ since late 1990s per Fed Industrial Production Index
Gold up 1%+ in weekend markets
Gold/10-year yield: "near perfect inverse trade since July 2025" per Dr. Potassium
Markets now pricing 100% chance of 2026 Fed hike per Karel Mercx. "Last time rates were in a rising trend: the 1970s"
Confidence: HIGH
US fiscal/bond stress
30Y Treasury yield hit 5.197%, highest since 2007
Interest expense could hit 30% of government revenue by 2036 at 4.70% average 10Y yield
For first time since 2023, US inflation rising faster than wage growth - real purchasing power declining
Foreign Treasury demand shifting from Asia to Europe. Asia's share down 20 percentage points since 2013
Kevin Warsh sworn in as Fed Chair in closest vote in modern history - ceremony at White House, first since Reagan/Greenspan 1987
Confidence: HIGH
Hezbollah grinding IDF in South Lebanon
At least 2 Israeli soldiers killed on Saturday, 1 lost legs. 7+ wounded in Haddatha per helmet-cam footage
20+ FPV drones launched at occupation forces in single day
Hezbollah now using thermal imaging FPVs - Will Schryver: "US/Israel effectively naked against these things"
Hezbollah launched surface-to-air missile at Israeli fighter jet over Lebanese airspace (missed target)
Iran shot down Israeli Orbiter-5 drone over Hormozgan province
125 healthcare workers killed, 273 wounded, 142 ambulances targeted in Lebanon
Confidence: HIGH
AI economics hitting reality
Microsoft reportedly told engineers to stop using Claude Code due to exploding costs. Uber's yearly AI budget destroyed by April
Anthropic closing $900B valuation round. Revenue trajectory: $9B annualized end-2025, $30B end-March 2026, projected $50B by June
AI causing net US loss of 16,000 jobs/month per Goldman Sachs
DRAM memory ETF: fastest growing ETF in history, $6.5B in 27 sessions, now $10B+, up +84%
Huawei claims pathway to match 1.4nm chip transistor density by 2031
Confidence: MEDIUM-HIGH
China positioning
Yuan hits 3-year high vs USD
Shenzhou-23 launched with 3 astronauts, testing 1-year space stay
China cut Japan off from heavy rare earths for 4+ months
Putin-Xi signed 47-page multipolar declaration in Beijing with 40 agreements covering energy, aviation, AI, rare earths
Trending in Chinese financial circles: China may unleash liquidity once Hormuz eases
World's largest polyethylene/polypropylene plant (Amur Gas Chemical Complex) ready for August launch - Russia-China 60/40 JV, 2.3M tons/year
Confidence: HIGH
3. Weak Signals
StablR hack via 1-of-3 multisig: MiCA-compliant, Tether-backed stablecoin had $10.4M minted against zero collateral. Second such event in 62 days. "The regulators regulated the bank account. They did not regulate the printing press"
Peru truckers strike + elections: Truckers threatening June strike amid elections that could trigger unrest. Peru is massive silver/zinc miner. Pair with Bolivian political instability for supply disruption risk
OnlyFans breach: Database of 340 million users reportedly for sale including emails, phone numbers, payment metadata. Massive extortion wave expected
Ebola spreading in DRC: 130+ dead, medical supplies running low. Government suspended flights to Bunia. WHO believes it spread undetected for months
Argentina sovereignty erosion: Milei hands South Atlantic control to US Southern Command through 2030 while cutting $46B from armed forces budget
X algorithm deep-dive: Arnaud Bertrand's detailed breakdown of new ranking system - followers barely matter, every post starts from zero, credibility has zero weight. Auto-translate made competition global overnight
US immigration policy shift: USCIS ends 74-year adjustment-of-status practice - green card applicants must now return to home country, ~500K affected annually
Thomas Massie threatens to read Epstein client names before leaving Congress (2+ sources)
Foreign investment in Germany plunges to lowest since 2009
France proposes freezing immigration for 2-3 years
Zombie home foreclosures increase in 38 US states
Orange County emergency: Newsom declares emergency, EPA says chemical tank "will likely fail"
Suicide bomb attack on Pakistan train kills 30+, 100+ wounded. BLA claimed responsibility, linked to targeting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
4. Noise
Engagement bait from multiple accounts asking for follows/likes - filtered
Babylon Bee satirical posts - entertainment, not signal
Kiyosaki's generic "buy gold" pitch recycling Ray Dalio podcast - no new data
Saylor/Strategy Bitcoin narrative - lengthy shanaka86 thread on "BitVac" branding, no market-moving information
Hantavirus lockdown claim from Nostra - zero corroboration
Indoor ski facility in Hong Kong - personal post, not market relevant
NBA rigging complaints - sports chatter
Generic geopolitical opinion threads without new factual atoms - multiple accounts
$150 humanoid robot cleaning service - clickbait headline
5. Stock Picks
$EQTY.v - Equity Metals
TheApeOfGoldStreet is "LOADED" - explicit position sizing language
Needs +93% to recover recent highs
Updated MRE (Mineral Resource Estimate) "days away, tops weeks"
Setup: hit among hardest in correction + major newsflow imminent + metals ready to rise
Silver Santa separately confirms EQTY as "silver bull run pick" after discussions with TheApeOfGoldStreet
Confidence: MEDIUM (2 sources, strong conviction)
$SSV.v - Southern Silver
TheApeOfGoldStreet's quality pick: "Better company. Better team. Much better project. Much stronger overall setup" vs Defiance
Drill results at Cerro Las Minitas: 5.8m at 781 g/t AgEq, 6.3m at 874 g/t AgEq, 4.6m at 557 g/t AgEq
KParaat: hidden bullish divergence on weekly chart vs silver ratio
Confidence: MEDIUM (2 sources, fundamentals-backed)
$GRSL.v - GR Silver Mining
Best-ever drill result at San Marcial: 45.1m at 1,623 g/t Ag, including 8.25m at 8,579 g/t Ag
Cited as example of "fundamental story actually improved" during correction while share price fell
Confidence: LOW (1 source, but the grade is genuinely exceptional)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 579
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 13
Noise filtered: 9
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 3 MEDIUM, 3+ LOW
Helmer I think knows what he id talking about.
"Was Putin signalling that he is now lifting his restriction on the General Staff plans targeting Zelensky and his civilians because they are “neo-Nazi terrorists”?
A Russian source in a position to know says yes. “The Anchorage formula looked like Putin’s agreement with Trump that he would push Zelensky into agreeing terms in diplomatic negotiations. In fact, it was agreement on the bribes to be paid to Trump in return for Russian freedom of action if Zelensky wouldn’t agree. Now the deal is – you [Trump] don’t have to deliver Zelensky. We [Russia] can take him out.”
Another source confirms the confidence of Kremlin officials that the Trump “fix is in – the war will end in three more months.”
https://johnhelmer.net/this-is-how-president-vladimir-putin-answers-the-questions-on-every-russian-voters-mind-in-the-election-campaign-why-count-on-trump-bribes-to-finish-the-war-when-zelensky-bribes-keep-the-w/print/
Also appreciated here