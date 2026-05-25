Iran-US deal in Schrödinger's state: simultaneously agreed, rejected, and collapsing. Trump announced deal "largely negotiated" Friday, then Saturday walked it back under Israeli pressure, posting a bomb image on Truth Social. Iran's Tasnim called reports of uranium handover "completely false". White House says no deal today, "could take several more days". Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed 14-point MOU outline but says signing is not imminent. Both sides have completely different versions of the same memorandum. Oil crashed 4-5% on deal hopes, then Trump reversed tone. Sources say he's "completely backing away" under "extreme internal pressure from Israel and its US domestic allies". Confidence: HIGH (20+ sources, all contradicting each other - which is itself the signal)