No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

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cobben's avatar
cobben
3h

Helmer I think knows what he id talking about.

"Was Putin signalling that he is now lifting his restriction on the General Staff plans targeting Zelensky and his civilians because they are “neo-Nazi terrorists”?

A Russian source in a position to know says yes. “The Anchorage formula looked like Putin’s agreement with Trump that he would push Zelensky into agreeing terms in diplomatic negotiations. In fact, it was agreement on the bribes to be paid to Trump in return for Russian freedom of action if Zelensky wouldn’t agree. Now the deal is – you [Trump] don’t have to deliver Zelensky. We [Russia] can take him out.”

Another source confirms the confidence of Kremlin officials that the Trump “fix is in – the war will end in three more months.”

https://johnhelmer.net/this-is-how-president-vladimir-putin-answers-the-questions-on-every-russian-voters-mind-in-the-election-campaign-why-count-on-trump-bribes-to-finish-the-war-when-zelensky-bribes-keep-the-w/print/

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Gregg Schaaf's avatar
Gregg Schaaf
6h

Also appreciated here

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