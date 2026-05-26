Daily digest: 2026-05-26
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1. Critical Alerts
US conducts "self-defense" strikes on Iran during ceasefire - US struck IRGC boats and missile launch sites near Bandar Abbas and Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM claims boats were laying mines. IRGC shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone, fired at an RQ-4 and F-35 forcing them to flee Iranian airspace. Four IRGC naval personnel killed per Iranian media. First US kinetic action against Iran since the April 8 ceasefire. IRGC then launched anti-ship missiles at US warships in the Gulf of Oman per initial reports. Confidence: HIGH (7+ sources: CENTCOM statement, zerohedge, IRGC via Tasnim, Walter Bloomberg, JustDario, Sprinter Press, MenchOsint)
Russia announces sustained strike campaign on Kyiv, warns diplomats to leave - Russia's MFA issued formal warning for all foreign nationals, including diplomats, to evacuate Kyiv immediately. Announces "systematic strikes on defense industry facilities and decision-making centers". Two Oreshnik IRBM strikes launched. Response to Ukrainian drone strike on Starobelsk college that killed 21 students. Lavrov personally conveyed this to Rubio. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources: Russia MFA, Military Summary, RWA podcast, Simplicius, Lord Bebo, Global Thinker)
Israel declares "full war" on Hezbollah - Netanyahu ordered escalation of Lebanon offensive to "crush" Hezbollah. IDF struck 70+ targets with 85+ munitions in 24 hours, concentrating on Tyre. Reserve soldier call-ups issued. Hezbollah intensifying drone attacks, including first-ever night FPV strike using thermal imaging. 401st Armored Brigade commander seriously wounded in FPV triple-strike at forward HQ. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources: Financelot, zerohedge, Anadolu, AMK Mapping, Jon Elmer, Trey Yingst)
Iran deal negotiations: 95% agreed but critical uranium gap unbridged - Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed framework reached on many issues but explicitly denied any nuclear commitments exist in the draft agreement, calling reports otherwise a "pure lie". Uranium handover remains the central impasse. Iran excludes Strait of Hormuz management from MoU. US senior officials estimate 5-6 days for Khamenei approval. Nikkei reports Hormuz reopening 30 days post-deal. Monday deadline missed. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources: Hormuz Letter, zerohedge Newsquawk roundup, Iran Observer, FirstSquawk, JustDario, Lord Bebo)
Iran introduces "environmental tax" for Hormuz transit - Iran rebrands Strait of Hormuz tolls as "environmental fees" for ecosystem protection. Foreign Ministry: "There is no toll; people should use the correct terminology". Drafting new protocol with Oman. Effectively a toll by another name that bypasses UNCLOS prohibitions. Confidence: HIGH (4+ sources: Iran Observer, zerohedge, Mark, Eric Yeung)
2. Core Themes
Iran-US Deal Theater: Talks Proceed "Nicely" While Bombs Fall
Trump demands Iran's enriched uranium be "turned over or destroyed", calls it "Nuclear Dust"
Iran rejects uranium handover categorically: "not going to be transferred anywhere under any circumstances"
Trump told 8 Muslim leaders to sign Abraham Accords as condition of deal. Asked Iran to join. "Silence on the line" per @shanaka86
White House Comms Director told Pompeo to "shut his stupid mouth" after he criticized the deal
Both DNI Gabbard and counterterrorism chief Joe Kent have resigned. The two lead US negotiators (Witkoff, Kushner) hold ~$4B in private Gulf state investment per @shanaka86
Iran's Central Bank governor joined the Doha delegation - signals frozen funds now on the table
Iran restored international internet after 87-day blackout
Confidence: HIGH
Oil Market: Physical Reality vs. Headline Fiction
WTI fell below $90 for first time since May 7 on "deal imminent" optimism
Only 109k contracts traded on WTI during the 7% drop - @JustDario calls it "dumb algos" pushing price on thin Memorial Day volume
JPY hasn't moved despite $10 oil crash - macro investors still positioned for oil-spike-crashes-Japan per @JustDario
Mark's thread on physical restart reality: even with a deal signed yesterday, tankers need 1-2 months to resume transit, shut-in wells require complex restarts, Qatar LNG facilities could take 4-5 years for full capacity
Two LNG tankers passed through Hormuz per FT, 32 ships total with IRGC permission per IRINN
Mid-August is now the realistic Hormuz reopening timeline, pushed forward again per @JustDario
El-Erian warns of Phase III demand destruction and Phase IV financial instability risk
@JustDario: Japan and Europe will soon be forced to announce fuel rationing
Confidence: HIGH
Russia-Ukraine: Escalation Spiral Accelerates
Dobropasove liberated by Russian forces, first Dnipropetrovsk region settlement taken. 33% of Kostiantynivka now under Russian control with two cauldrons forming and up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers potentially encircled
Riasne in Sumy region also taken by Russian forces
FSB found magnetic mines on Belgian gas tanker at Ust-Luga port - devices "manufactured in a NATO country" per FSB. 7kg plastic explosive each, near engine room
German retired Brigadier General Erich Vad warned on ZDF: "You will have Russian missile strikes on our country!" - Munich already in Russian target planning per his statement
Confidence: HIGH
Equities: Record Highs Meet Record Pessimism
S&P 500 on 8 consecutive weekly gains, longest since 2023, index surpassed 7,500 for first time
Nvidia now 8% of S&P 500 market cap, larger than 7 of 11 sectors and Germany's entire economy
Short interest at highest since 2012, double pandemic levels. Top decile at highest since 2018
But: Gallup Economic Confidence plunged to -45, lowest since Oct 2022. 76% of adults say economy is worsening
Consumer discretionary stocks relative to S&P at 20-year low per Kobeissi
US birthrate down 30% since pre-2008 while financial wealth at record highs
Goldman warns rising real yields mean "nothing good"
Singular Bank: "sell the news" dynamics likely once deal reached, refrain from adding equity exposure
Confidence: HIGH
Precious Metals: Bullish Underpinnings Intact
Silver Shanghai at $87.14 +2.20%. SGE premium to LBMA still $8-10 range per @pmbug
COMEX silver withdrawals ramping up again after shutdown earlier this month. LBMA needs COMEX silver to satisfy China demand
Silver forward swap rate vs interest rates at levels that preceded the 2022 squeeze - but no prospect of 21 rate hikes this time per @KarelMercx
Silver deficit entering sixth consecutive year
Dr. Potassium: silver broke out of weekly resistance, backtested breakout, higher low with bullish RSI divergence. $85-90 target zone
Gold-bond yield inverse correlation since July 2025. Gold needs yields to come down for sustained momentum
Critical mineral price floors coming - July 1, July 4 and July 13 are dates to watch per @MBAeconomics1 citing Rubio and Quad framework
Confidence: HIGH
China Tech & AI Race
Huawei claims pathway to match 1.4nm transistor density by 2031 without cutting-edge EUV equipment. SMIC shares surging
China flooding market with DRAM and NAND chips. CXMT yields for DDR5/LPDDR5X at 80%+ on 16nm-class node
DeepSeek V4-Flash tops Chinese AI usage charts. Chinese models surpassed US in weekly token usage for 4 consecutive weeks at 9.2 trillion tokens vs 4.9 trillion
Memory ETF $DRAM is fastest-growing ETF in history, $10B+ in 30 sessions, up 84%
Serbia signing 35+ deals with China including semiconductor/chip production, humanoid robots, and EV backdoor into Europe
Confidence: HIGH
Hezbollah's FPV Revolution Against IDF
Thermal-imaging FPV drones now operational at night - first nighttime strike by Hezbollah
401st Armored Brigade commander Col. Biderman seriously wounded in triple FPV strike on forward HQ
IDF artillery base at Bayada now "all but abandoned" after weeks of FPV attacks
IDF moved more operations to night because of daytime FPV threat - Hezbollah now hitting them at night too
Israeli minister Smotrich demanding destruction of 10 buildings in Beirut for every Hezbollah FPV drone
Confidence: HIGH
Europe's Fiscal Unraveling
Brussels eyes wealth taxes as fiscal crisis spirals
Foreign investment in Germany at lowest since 2009
UK 10-year yields approaching 5%, higher than 2008 crisis per @FilipSpasevski
EU Maastricht criteria "about as binding as New Year's resolutions on January 15th" per Stoeferle/IGWT
Digital Euro described as Europe's "backdoor capital control system" per zerohedge
Confidence: MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
Japan dumped $30B in Treasuries in Q1 amid Iran war. With 250% debt-to-GDP and almost all oil imports via Hormuz, forced to sell USTs to buy JGBs per @ekwufinance. US warns Japan of severe delays in Tomahawk deliveries due to Iran war
Russia bans Visa/Mastercard entirely from Russian market. Central Bank kicking international payment cards out. Permanent shift that won't reverse even with peace deal per @LordBebo
China shifted Iran trade from sea to land per local sources cited by @JustDario. Strategic hedging against Hormuz disruption
Berkshire Hathaway underperforming S&P by the same margin as during the run-up to 2008 per Barchart
Taiwan market cap overtakes India at $4.95 trillion. Meanwhile Taiwanese pro-independence influencer publicly reverses position, argues US preparing to abandon Taiwan
Gold audit theory: speculation that a secret US gold audit is underway, to be published concurrently with a mark-to-market revaluation per @Dioclet54046121
Cameco halts Key Lake uranium mill - bridge collapse disrupts supply route. 10% of global uranium supply impacted per @ekwufinance
6.1 magnitude earthquake in northern Chile - copper supply at risk
Luke Gromen thesis: each crisis gets kicked up the chain - 2000→housing, 2008→USTs, 2020→USD. Next crisis = stocks rise in USD but fall in gold
AI replacing jobs faster than graduates can retrain per Forbes. Tech companies cut 85,000 jobs this year, up 33%. Goldman: AI causing net US loss of 16,000 jobs/month
China reduces 1-year policy loan rate to record low, signaling renewed stimulus push
4. Noise
Trump wants permanent daylight saving time - irrelevant to markets
Ferrari Luce electric car universally panned - design drama, not macro
Pope Leo XIV warns on AI, collaborates with Anthropic on ethics - no market impact
SEC delays crypto versions of US stocks - procedural
OnlyFans "hack" hoax pushing malware - spam
Taylor Lorenz bagel complaint - noise
Various Babylon Bee Memorial Day satire posts - entertainment
$150 humanoid robot house cleaning service - speculative
5. Stock Picks
$EDM.V / $SWNLF - EDM Resources
C$33M market cap vs C$400M built infrastructure and C$174M NPV (at zinc prices 19% below spot)
Fully built past-producing zinc-lead-gypsum operation (Scotia Mine, Nova Scotia), 14-year mine life, lowest-quartile C1 cash costs (US$0.50/lb)
Restart capex just C$30.8M - less than 8% of infrastructure replacement value
Gold upside: lab assays confirmed 142-157 g/t Au in lead concentrate. Potential 10,000-60,000 oz/yr gold by-product = essentially free revenue
Red Cloud target C$1.75 (265% upside). Stock trades at 0.13x zinc-adjusted NPV
Catalyst stack: FAA decision (summer 2026), OTCQB listing imminent, updated MRE with gold (Q2 2026), updated PFS late summer
Chairman: Ashwath Mehra (ex-Glencore Senior Partner). CEO buying open market, zero insider selling through +700% run
Source: Silver Santa | Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, very detailed)
$FRED.V / $FREDF - Fredonia Mining
2.25 Moz AuEq, 99% M&I at US$15/oz vs peers at US$25-33
17km from AngloGold's Cerro Vanguardia which runs out of ore by early 2029 (US$114.8M closure bill)
Silver credit structural edge: 30.75 oz Ag per oz Au. At US$75 Ag, credit generates US$2,306/oz AuEq - nearly covering all mining costs
10,000m diamond drilling underway targeting deep boiling zone. First assays June/July, maiden PEA Q3 2026
Board: Dr. Waldo Perez (exited Neo Lithium for C$960M), Jorge Valvano (Cerro Vanguardia's Chief Geologist). Insiders hold ~54%
C$49M market cap, two of three properties priced at zero
Source: Silver Santa | Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, very detailed)
$ORV.TO / $ORVMF - Orvana Minerals
US$235M market cap. Record quarter: $54.4M revenue, $19.6M net income, $29.9M operating cash flow. Zero equity dilution
Gold-equivalent production on track to triple from ~35k oz (FY2025) to ~106k oz (FY2027) organically
AISC could collapse to deeply negative territory as copper/silver credits overwhelm costs. Illustrative FY2027 FCF of $130-165M = ~1.5x forward FCF
In-situ metal value of Bolivian oxide stockpile alone: $1.33B (5.7x market cap)
Argentina drill hole TADD-278 logged porphyry indicators at 1,332m. Assays pending
Source: Silver Santa | Confidence: MEDIUM (single source, detailed financials)
$AGMR.TO - Silver Mountain Resources
Near-term silver producer moving into production Q3 2026 on schedule
Support held 4 times, TheApeOfGoldStreet calls bottom. Previous run: +908.54% in 241 days
Thin book, tight float, cashed up
Source: TheApeOfGoldStreet | Confidence: LOW (single source, chart-heavy)
$MGG.V - Minaurum Silver
Maiden resource: 55.2 Moz AgEq at 320 g/t AgEq - based on just parts of 3 out of 26 known vein zones
Six rigs drilling toward H2 2026 resource update
Europa step-out: 12.35m of 408 g/t AgEq including 3.20m of 1,277 g/t AgEq
Quintera: 5.30m of 570 g/t Ag including 2.50m of 1,024 g/t Ag
Source: TheApeOfGoldStreet | Confidence: LOW (single source, but specific drill data)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 682
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 5
Weak signals: 11
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 2+ LOW