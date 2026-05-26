US conducts "self-defense" strikes on Iran during ceasefire - US struck IRGC boats and missile launch sites near Bandar Abbas and Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM claims boats were laying mines. IRGC shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone, fired at an RQ-4 and F-35 forcing them to flee Iranian airspace. Four IRGC naval personnel killed per Iranian media. First US kinetic action against Iran since the April 8 ceasefire. IRGC then launched anti-ship missiles at US warships in the Gulf of Oman per initial reports. Confidence: HIGH (7+ sources: CENTCOM statement, zerohedge, IRGC via Tasnim, Walter Bloomberg, JustDario, Sprinter Press, MenchOsint)

Russia announces sustained strike campaign on Kyiv, warns diplomats to leave - Russia's MFA issued formal warning for all foreign nationals, including diplomats, to evacuate Kyiv immediately. Announces "systematic strikes on defense industry facilities and decision-making centers". Two Oreshnik IRBM strikes launched. Response to Ukrainian drone strike on Starobelsk college that killed 21 students. Lavrov personally conveyed this to Rubio. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources: Russia MFA, Military Summary, RWA podcast, Simplicius, Lord Bebo, Global Thinker)

Israel declares "full war" on Hezbollah - Netanyahu ordered escalation of Lebanon offensive to "crush" Hezbollah. IDF struck 70+ targets with 85+ munitions in 24 hours, concentrating on Tyre. Reserve soldier call-ups issued. Hezbollah intensifying drone attacks, including first-ever night FPV strike using thermal imaging. 401st Armored Brigade commander seriously wounded in FPV triple-strike at forward HQ. Confidence: HIGH (6+ sources: Financelot, zerohedge, Anadolu, AMK Mapping, Jon Elmer, Trey Yingst)

Iran deal negotiations: 95% agreed but critical uranium gap unbridged - Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed framework reached on many issues but explicitly denied any nuclear commitments exist in the draft agreement, calling reports otherwise a "pure lie". Uranium handover remains the central impasse. Iran excludes Strait of Hormuz management from MoU. US senior officials estimate 5-6 days for Khamenei approval. Nikkei reports Hormuz reopening 30 days post-deal. Monday deadline missed. Confidence: HIGH (10+ sources: Hormuz Letter, zerohedge Newsquawk roundup, Iran Observer, FirstSquawk, JustDario, Lord Bebo)