Daily digest: 2026-05-27
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1. Critical Alerts
Iran-US hostilities resume during "peace talks": US conducted overnight strikes on southern Iran and Iranian vessels near Hormuz. IRGC retaliated by shooting down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone and firing at an F-35 and RQ-4 in Iranian airspace. Iran's foreign ministry called it a "flagrant ceasefire violation" and vowed retaliation. Multiple sources including IRGC statement, Tasnim via Walter Bloomberg, Hormuz Letter, Lord Bebo. Confidence: HIGH
US SPR approaching historic lows: Per @JustDario, current SPR at ~365mb after ~9mb weekly drawdown, roughly 10 days from all-time low (~347mb). Expected ATL accounting for all leases since March: ~284mb. EIA reportedly not updating SPR dataset since February. Also noted: Luke Gromen calls SPR releases "Nixonian price controls with better marketing". Confidence: HIGH
Russia warns all foreigners to evacuate Kyiv, announces systematic strikes: Russia's MFA ordered evacuation of Kyiv ahead of prolonged missile strikes on decision-making centers. Multiple NATO countries refused to withdraw embassies. Per BRICS News, zerohedge, Military Summary. Medvedev quipped EU diplomats "need to trim the headcount". Confidence: HIGH
Semiconductor melt-up accelerates into uncharted territory: Micron surged 19% to hit $1T market cap - was $70B just 12 months ago. SK Hynix passed $1T, Korean market up +100% YTD. SOX up 18% in a week. 0-DTE gamma squeeze producing 13,600% single-day call returns. Per Kobeissi, zerohedge, Kobeissi on SK. Confidence: HIGH
Israel escalates ground operations in Lebanon beyond Blue Line: IDF began operations past its self-declared "Yellow Line" in southern Lebanon, ordered reserve call-ups. Netanyahu ordered "intensified blows". 70+ Hezbollah targets struck in 24 hours. Per Lord Bebo, zerohedge, Anadolu. Confidence: HIGH
2. Core Themes
Strait of Hormuz: still closed, deal nowhere close
WSJ reported US Navy quietly escorting ships through Hormuz; CENTCOM officially denied - "Project Freedom has not resumed"
UKMTO reports tanker struck 60nm east of Muscat - explosion, bunker fuel leaking
Iran says it allowed 25 ships through Hormuz in the past day per Tasnim
Rubio says deal needs "several more days" over unresolved wording; Iran insists on $12B frozen funds release when MoU is announced
Iran's remaining sticking points per Drop Site: frozen assets, Hormuz control, nuclear understandings
@JustDario: "One week ago they broadcast a deal was 'imminent.' Today, barely any talk about it"
Brent rose back above $100/bbl intraday
Confidence: HIGH (5+ sources)
Semiconductor bubble: gamma squeezes, leverage, and broken correlations
Goldman notes semis +14% over 5 days; SOX vs NVDA 5-day spread matches largest since 2018
Semiconductors now 18% of S&P 500 per Hedgeye
NVDA paradoxically down 6 of past 7 days as non-NVDA semis rip
2x leveraged SK Hynix ETF in Hong Kong attracted $1.3B YTD inflows, AUM tripled in 3 months to $8B - world's largest single-stock leveraged ETF
Historic foreign selling of Korean and Taiwanese stocks even as prices explode per Goldman data
Milton Berg warns: "Final highs don't come at high P/Es" - semis screen cheap right before the cycle turns
UBS upgrades MU target to $1625 from $535. Goldman raises S&P target to 8000 driven entirely by AI capex
Confidence: HIGH
S&P 500 hits new ATH but the internals are rotten
8 of past 12 record highs on negative breadth - more decliners than advancers
Median S&P stock carries 3% short interest - highest since late 2011
Goldman's Armbrust: "SPX correlation vs every macro asset has broken down" - vs rates at decade lows, vs gold at decade highs, vs oil at decade lows
Defensive sectors (utilities, staples, healthcare) at ~15% of S&P market cap, lowest since 1970s
At least two dispersion funds blown up in the past 2 months
Only 25% of active managers beating S&P YTD - lowest since 2021, on track for 4th consecutive annual decline
Goldman desk: selling continues, LOs and HFs both net sellers in info tech
Confidence: HIGH
Oil supply crisis deepening beneath manipulated prices
Chinese oil imports plunging to 10-year low for May while Indian imports surge to highest ever - Beijing effectively buffering the region per Javier Blas
Hormuz reopening timeline pushed to mid-August at earliest per JustDario
Art Berman: "No Hormuz resolution ever" - flows return to 25-50% in 2027 with "crushing effects that will change the world forever"
Mark4XX: Next IEA report will be dramatically more bullish - Gulf output 14.4mb/d below pre-war levels, cumulative supply losses over 1 billion barrels, 250mb drawn in two months
El-Erian in FT: escalation from Phase I/II to Phase III (demand destruction), threatening Phase IV (financial instability)
European gas storage "can't survive 3 more months" of Hormuz closure per zerohedge
Confidence: HIGH
Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka falling, Sumy frontline collapsing
Russian forces pushed through center of Konstantinovka after cutting supply lines with kamikaze drones. AFU supply on foot due to heavy vehicle losses per Rybar
Northern Sumy: Russian forces captured Zapsillia and Riasne, now less than 7km from Sumy city per Military Summary
Storm Shadow missiles struck Central Bank building in Sevastopol and Taganrog airbase
Russian Duma Defense Committee head: "striking Zelensky's office makes no sense" - "two guards and five cleaners"
Putin signed law authorizing military force to protect Russian citizens abroad - targeting Lithuania, Moldova, Armenia
Odessa preparing perimeter defense
Czech ammunition initiative falling apart - countries dropped from 18 to 9 per FT
Confidence: HIGH
Hezbollah FPV drone revolution making southern Lebanon "unbearable" for IDF
Hezbollah targeted 7 Merkava tanks + multiple vehicles in a single day with FPV drones
Armed FPV drone struck 401st Armored Brigade forward HQ, seriously wounding brigade commander Col. Biderman per Jon Elmer
Hezbollah released first nighttime FPV strike footage using night vision
IDF scrambling to buy anti-drone nets from Europe - installed 96,000 sq meters in 12 days, now 254,000 total, contracts for 280,000 more
Targeted an Iron Dome platform at Baranit Barracks
Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: "Destroy 10 buildings in Beirut for each drone"
Hezbollah fighters repelled Israeli incursion toward Zawtar al-Sharqiyah
Confidence: HIGH
Consumer economy cracking while markets celebrate
Consumer confidence at 93.1 - lowest in 5 years per Conference Board; consumer sentiment all-time low at 44.8 per University of Michigan
Credit card delinquency rate surges to 13.1% - highest in 15 years
Ontario mortgage delinquency rate jumped 52% YoY
Condo prices dropped up to 33% in 24 bigger US markets
US home prices declined for second straight month
Equal-weighted consumer discretionary vs S&P 500 at lowest in 20+ years
Workers' real wages shrinking in growing number of rich countries as energy shock chokes recovery
Confidence: HIGH
Critical minerals arms race
US-India signed Critical Minerals Framework at Quad meeting - Rubio warning about single-source (China) monopoly on 85-91% of rare earth refining
Quad announced up to $20B in coordinated mobilization across mining, processing, recycling
Armenia-US signed critical minerals and rare earth deal plus "Trump Route" corridor
Tungsten price skyrocketed 800% since January 2025
MBAeconomics: critical mineral price floors coming - July 1, 4, and 13 dates to watch
Confidence: MEDIUM (2-3 sources but significant institutional weight)
3. Weak Signals
China flooding market with DRAM and NAND: CXMT DDR5/LPDDR5X yields at 80%+ on 16nm-class; YMTC planning IPO. This comes as Huawei claims it will make industry-leading chips in 5 years without EUV - could reshape the memory bull thesis. TSMC's 3nm production head poached by Chinese firm. Confidence: LOW-MEDIUM
EIA SPR data blackout: JustDario notes EIA hasn't updated SPR dataset since February - trading algorithms fetching via API see no drawdown, potentially suppressing price discovery. Single source but mechanically significant if true. Confidence: LOW
AI adoption deceleration: Two conflicting surveys per JPM/zerohedge - optimistic shows +2% YoY, pessimistic shows decline every quarter since July 2025. Coding tool growth in VSCode decelerating per alt data. $800B AI capex may disappoint on GDP impact. Meanwhile, S&P net margin ex-Mag7 is ~8% and falling. Confidence: MEDIUM
Scottish independence referendum vote: Scottish Parliament voted 72-55 to support holding new independence referendum from the UK, with First Minister Swinney saying it's "perfectly conceivable" by 2028. Confidence: LOW (procedural, not binding)
Ebola outbreak escalating: CDC adding airport screening, US setting up quarantine facility in Kenya. Aid groups say outbreak spreading faster than response. Multiple sources but unclear market impact. Confidence: MEDIUM
Aluminum supply crisis: Aluminum hitting 4-year highs on years of China output cuts. Trafigura reportedly pulling copper from LME. Zerohedge: "crisis about to get worse". Confidence: LOW-MEDIUM
China capital outflows: Estimated $1 trillion flowed out in 2025 - largest annual outflow since records began. Beijing imposed restrictions, fined offshore brokers $330M combined. Confidence: MEDIUM
North Korea tests AI-guided cruise missiles: New tactical cruise missiles with AI-guided precision targeting and terrain-mapping flight tech, range up to 100km, overseen by Kim Jong-un. Tested alongside new lightweight multipurpose launch system. Confidence: LOW (KCNA)
4. Noise
Ferrari EV reveal ("Luce") universally mocked - dominated the feed for hours but zero market signal beyond the day's -7% stock move. Multiple sources - skip
Paxton beats Cornyn in Texas Senate primary. zerohedge - US domestic politics, not actionable
RFK Jr removing snakes from Dr. Oz's patio. Lord Bebo - entertainment
Babylon Bee posts (dozens of them) - satire, no signal
NoLimitGains self-promotion tweets - engagement bait
Trump repeating same Iran post word-for-word from a week ago. MenchOsint, HQNewsNow - noise
89 drones crashing into Sydney harbor. Lord Bebo - curiosity
5. Stock Picks
$SAM.TO / $SHVLF - Starcore International: Received social license approval from El Doctor Agrarian Community for La Tortilla mine - per @Silver_Santa "the single most important de-risking event in the SAM story". Environmental impact assessment "already in process". Once approved, mining ore feeds to San Martin plant. Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet also flagging it. Confidence: MEDIUM (2 priority sources, company-specific catalyst)
$SSV.V - Southern Silver Exploration: TheApeOfGoldStreet made it his second largest position, sold another holding to add more. "Too cheap here and still fantastic entry for incoming upleg." Confidence: LOW (single source, conviction-based)
$XFAB - X-FAB Silicon Foundries: Serenity took positions at $1.28B MC. EU CHIPS Act 2 catalyst today specifically targeting photonics. Exposure: 800 VDC power semis via $NVTS/$POWI, silicon photonics/CPO with NVDA, only high-volume SiC foundry in US. Government-backed capex ($128M EU + $50M US CHIPS). ~6.5-8.5x fwd P/E 2028 est, ~1.29 P/B. Confidence: LOW (single source but detailed thesis)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 829
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 7
Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 5+ LOW
Art Berman:
"My take: No Hormuz resolution ever."
Can't tell if this is absolute cinema or absurdist hyperbole ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
"Flows will return to 25-50% in 2027 with crushing effects that will change the world forever."
The spice "must" flow, but could be a feature; Not A Bug 🐛
"The biggest blunder in history."
Ugh, pretty sure most historians would either choose:
(A) Napoleon invading Russia.
(B) Operation Barbarossa.
These engagement farmers are willing to say anything for eyes 👀
As always your Ukraine war summary heavily tilted to Russian propaganda, I guess the troll farms tweets have an effect.