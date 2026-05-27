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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
11m

Art Berman:

"My take: No Hormuz resolution ever."

Can't tell if this is absolute cinema or absurdist hyperbole ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"Flows will return to 25-50% in 2027 with crushing effects that will change the world forever."

The spice "must" flow, but could be a feature; Not A Bug 🐛

"The biggest blunder in history."

Ugh, pretty sure most historians would either choose:

(A) Napoleon invading Russia.

(B) Operation Barbarossa.

These engagement farmers are willing to say anything for eyes 👀

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Graham's avatar
Graham
3h

As always your Ukraine war summary heavily tilted to Russian propaganda, I guess the troll farms tweets have an effect.

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