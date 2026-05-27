1. Critical Alerts

Iran-US hostilities resume during "peace talks" : US conducted overnight strikes on southern Iran and Iranian vessels near Hormuz. IRGC retaliated by shooting down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone and firing at an F-35 and RQ-4 in Iranian airspace. Iran's foreign ministry called it a "flagrant ceasefire violation" and vowed retaliation. Multiple sources including IRGC statement, Tasnim via Walter Bloomberg, Hormuz Letter, Lord Bebo. Confidence: HIGH

US SPR approaching historic lows : Per @JustDario, current SPR at ~365mb after ~9mb weekly drawdown, roughly 10 days from all-time low (~347mb). Expected ATL accounting for all leases since March: ~284mb. EIA reportedly not updating SPR dataset since February. Also noted: Luke Gromen calls SPR releases "Nixonian price controls with better marketing". Confidence: HIGH

Russia warns all foreigners to evacuate Kyiv, announces systematic strikes : Russia's MFA ordered evacuation of Kyiv ahead of prolonged missile strikes on decision-making centers. Multiple NATO countries refused to withdraw embassies. Per BRICS News, zerohedge, Military Summary. Medvedev quipped EU diplomats "need to trim the headcount". Confidence: HIGH

Semiconductor melt-up accelerates into uncharted territory : Micron surged 19% to hit $1T market cap - was $70B just 12 months ago. SK Hynix passed $1T, Korean market up +100% YTD. SOX up 18% in a week. 0-DTE gamma squeeze producing 13,600% single-day call returns. Per Kobeissi, zerohedge, Kobeissi on SK. Confidence: HIGH

Israel escalates ground operations in Lebanon beyond Blue Line: IDF began operations past its self-declared "Yellow Line" in southern Lebanon, ordered reserve call-ups. Netanyahu ordered "intensified blows". 70+ Hezbollah targets struck in 24 hours. Per Lord Bebo, zerohedge, Anadolu. Confidence: HIGH

2. Core Themes

Strait of Hormuz: still closed, deal nowhere close

Semiconductor bubble: gamma squeezes, leverage, and broken correlations

S&P 500 hits new ATH but the internals are rotten

Oil supply crisis deepening beneath manipulated prices

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka falling, Sumy frontline collapsing

Hezbollah FPV drone revolution making southern Lebanon "unbearable" for IDF

Consumer economy cracking while markets celebrate

Critical minerals arms race

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

Ferrari EV reveal ("Luce") universally mocked - dominated the feed for hours but zero market signal beyond the day's -7% stock move. Multiple sources - skip

Paxton beats Cornyn in Texas Senate primary. zerohedge - US domestic politics, not actionable

RFK Jr removing snakes from Dr. Oz's patio. Lord Bebo - entertainment

Babylon Bee posts (dozens of them) - satire, no signal

NoLimitGains self-promotion tweets - engagement bait

Trump repeating same Iran post word-for-word from a week ago. MenchOsint, HQNewsNow - noise

89 drones crashing into Sydney harbor. Lord Bebo - curiosity

5. Stock Picks

$SAM.TO / $SHVLF - Starcore International: Received social license approval from El Doctor Agrarian Community for La Tortilla mine - per @Silver_Santa "the single most important de-risking event in the SAM story". Environmental impact assessment "already in process". Once approved, mining ore feeds to San Martin plant. Per @TheApeOfGoldStreet also flagging it. Confidence: MEDIUM (2 priority sources, company-specific catalyst)

$SSV.V - Southern Silver Exploration: TheApeOfGoldStreet made it his second largest position, sold another holding to add more. "Too cheap here and still fantastic entry for incoming upleg." Confidence: LOW (single source, conviction-based)

$XFAB - X-FAB Silicon Foundries: Serenity took positions at $1.28B MC. EU CHIPS Act 2 catalyst today specifically targeting photonics. Exposure: 800 VDC power semis via $NVTS/$POWI, silicon photonics/CPO with NVDA, only high-volume SiC foundry in US. Government-backed capex ($128M EU + $50M US CHIPS). ~6.5-8.5x fwd P/E 2028 est, ~1.29 P/B. Confidence: LOW (single source but detailed thesis)

6. Summary Stats