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Derek T's avatar
Derek T
9h

At today's gold price of $141,120.00 per kilogram (as of May 28, 2026), $40 million is equivalent to approximately 283.45 kilograms of gold. Not something you carry in a suitcase...

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
8h

Nice add: "Geopolitical miscellany."

As always: Thank you.

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