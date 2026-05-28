US strikes Bandar Abbas, Iran retaliates on Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait. US F/A-18s hit a drone-control station near Bandar Abbas overnight; IRGC fired at least one MRBM at the US base in Kuwait hours later. Kuwait's air defenses engaged. IRGC statement: "aggression will not go unanswered." Oil initially surged ~5%, then faded. Ceasefire nominally still "in place." (zerohedge, IRGC statement via AryJeay, DD_Geopolitics, Kobeissi, war_noir)

Iran leaks draft MOU framework; White House calls it "complete fabrication." Iranian state TV published a 10-point draft including: US troop withdrawal from Iran's vicinity, lifting of naval blockade within 30 days, $300B reconstruction pledge, frozen assets release, Hormuz reopening within 30 days. White House immediately rejected it. Trump later said no deal without uranium, threatened to "blow up" Oman, conditioned deal on Gulf states joining Abraham Accords. (zerohedge, Megatron, zerohedge Iran state TV)

FBI arrests CIA official with $40M in stolen gold bars. Senior CIA official David Rush arrested; 303 gold bars + $2M cash found in his Virginia home, apparently "brought home from work." Charging affidavit published. (zerohedge, WatcherGuru, Spectator Index, profitsplusid / NYT)

US Embassy Kyiv: Kallas says evacuating, Embassy denies. EU foreign policy chief Kallas told media the US Embassy was leaving Kyiv; the Embassy itself issued a statement saying operations are unchanged and "reports to the contrary are false." Russia had warned foreign missions to leave. (OlgaBazova, AMK_Mapping, Panchenko)

Futures, bonds tumble; oil surges on resumed Middle East strikes. S&P futures sold off, treasuries fell, Bitcoin dropped below $74K ($230M longs liquidated in 60 minutes), gold hit fresh lows — all on the Iran-US exchange of fire. (zerohedge, Kobeissi BTC, zerohedge gold/BTC)

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: "Ceasefire" in name only

Iran's deputy SNSC secretary says enriched uranium stockpiles are not on the negotiating agenda