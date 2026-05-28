Daily digest: 2026-05-28
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1. Critical Alerts
US strikes Bandar Abbas, Iran retaliates on Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait. US F/A-18s hit a drone-control station near Bandar Abbas overnight; IRGC fired at least one MRBM at the US base in Kuwait hours later. Kuwait's air defenses engaged. IRGC statement: "aggression will not go unanswered." Oil initially surged ~5%, then faded. Ceasefire nominally still "in place." (zerohedge, IRGC statement via AryJeay, DD_Geopolitics, Kobeissi, war_noir)
Iran leaks draft MOU framework; White House calls it "complete fabrication." Iranian state TV published a 10-point draft including: US troop withdrawal from Iran's vicinity, lifting of naval blockade within 30 days, $300B reconstruction pledge, frozen assets release, Hormuz reopening within 30 days. White House immediately rejected it. Trump later said no deal without uranium, threatened to "blow up" Oman, conditioned deal on Gulf states joining Abraham Accords. (zerohedge, Megatron, zerohedge Iran state TV)
FBI arrests CIA official with $40M in stolen gold bars. Senior CIA official David Rush arrested; 303 gold bars + $2M cash found in his Virginia home, apparently "brought home from work." Charging affidavit published. (zerohedge, WatcherGuru, Spectator Index, profitsplusid / NYT)
US Embassy Kyiv: Kallas says evacuating, Embassy denies. EU foreign policy chief Kallas told media the US Embassy was leaving Kyiv; the Embassy itself issued a statement saying operations are unchanged and "reports to the contrary are false." Russia had warned foreign missions to leave. (OlgaBazova, AMK_Mapping, Panchenko)
Futures, bonds tumble; oil surges on resumed Middle East strikes. S&P futures sold off, treasuries fell, Bitcoin dropped below $74K ($230M longs liquidated in 60 minutes), gold hit fresh lows — all on the Iran-US exchange of fire. (zerohedge, Kobeissi BTC, zerohedge gold/BTC)
2. Core Themes
Iran-US: "Ceasefire" in name only
Iran's deputy SNSC secretary says enriched uranium stockpiles are not on the negotiating agenda
Bessent: Treasury sanctioned the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, targeting Hormuz "tolls"
Will Schryver suspects the strikes are attempts to "flush out" Iranian air defenses ahead of a larger operation
Barnes Law: "Trump keeps rug-pulling every deal. Art of the No Deal"
Confidence: HIGH
Oil crisis deepening beneath the surface
Strait of Hormuz still fully closed; Mark4XX reports it "will not be open for the next 60 days"
JustDario: US SPR down to ~365mb, roughly 10 days from all-time low; EIA hasn't updated SPR data since February — algos may be trading blind
Japan crude imports dropped 59% MoM in April per Kobeissi; scrambling for Red Sea alternatives
China's crude imports now below peak Covid lockdown levels per Art Berman, drawing from ~1.4B barrels of hidden reserves per @KShevchenkoReal
EU suspended tariffs on fertilizers — ~one third of global fertilizer trade normally passes through Hormuz; Australian wheat harvest at risk of 40% shortfall
JustDario sees oil price suppression widening the gap between $USO and front-month WTI; suspects Japan behind algorithmic wash-trading oil futures down
Piper Sandler: Hormuz to remain closed for months
Confidence: HIGH
AI/semiconductor mania reaches escape velocity
SK Hynix and Micron both crossed $1 trillion; Micron added $220B in a single day per Kobeissi
South Korea's KOSPI officially +100% in 2026; 2x leveraged SK Hynix ETF now $8B AUM, world's largest single-stock leveraged ETF
Semis now account for record ~18% of S&P 500 market cap; $SOX +159% since start of 2025
Goldman raises S&P target to 8000, driven entirely by AI capex and earnings
CDS on Big Tech surged to record $12.5B — Wall Street hedging the very thing it's buying
H100 rental prices now sliding after agentic-driven spike; AI usage at work flat to declining per JPM data
Goldman desk: huge selling, 3rd day, HF supply at 97th percentile, focused on Tech shorts
Matt King: "the unbearable lightness of a trend that refuses to mean revert"
BergMilton: "Final highs don't come at high P/Es. They come when earnings are peaking and P/Es look deceptively cheap"
BTIG warns historic divergences in KOSPI suggest "extreme caution"
Confidence: HIGH
Market structure: record highs, record fragility
8 of past 12 S&P record highs on negative breadth
US-listed ETFs now outnumber public companies for first time (4,900 vs 3,900); ETF AUM at $14.9T
S&P 500 equity risk premium at 20-year low per JPM
Perella Weinberg cutting 10% of workforce including partners
Dimon: "I personally think right now we're over-earning"; JPM shares turned negative
$4 trillion of IPOs coming to market; Collum asks whether mega IPOs in indices will suck passive flows from existing equities
US foreclosures up 26% YoY, highest in 6 years
30-year mortgage rates at 9-month high
Consumer spending: bottom 80% declining — "slowly at first, then all at once"
Ground beef prices +18.9% YoY to $6.90/lb record
Confidence: HIGH
Precious metals: rotation victim
Gold closed under $4,500 ($4,432), down 21% from January ATH; silver at ~$73.81, down 39% from ATH per DonDurrett
HUI down 3.5% on the day; zerohedge: "precious metals are the source of funds for the memory bubble"
TheApeOfGoldStreet: silver at $75 with military attacks and OpEx expiry is a "huge win"; expects weeks of strength ahead
Broad commodity weakness: oil, silver, copper, gold all cooling together — Macro Liquidity flags possible demand destruction signal
MBAeconomics: July dates to watch — USMCA review, gold revaluation, critical mineral EO deadline
Confidence: HIGH
Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv under threat, battlefield deteriorating
Russia formally declared intent to launch sustained strikes on Kyiv decision-making centers; only the US took the warning seriously
US declined to sign a 47-country statement condemning Russian strike plans
Konstantinovka "turning into ruins that will be impossible to hold"; Russian forces entering the city
Mercouris: forcing Western embassies out of Kyiv may be the objective itself — isolating Zelensky from Western governance infrastructure
Kinzhal strikes hit Starokostyantyniv Airbase; Storm Shadow struck Russia's Taganrog airbase and Sevastopol Central Bank building
Zelensky instructed staff to prepare for another 2-3 years of conflict per The Economist
Sweden to transfer Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Russia abandoned attempts to revive New START treaty; experts say nuclear arms race already begun
Confidence: HIGH
Lebanon: IDF advances, Hezbollah FPVs bite back
IDF seizing "strategic positions" north of Litani River; massive bombardment of Tyre, 31+ dead including children in 100 strikes over 24 hours
Hezbollah FPV drones killing IDF soldiers: Sgt. Rotem Yanai killed in drone strike at Shomera; 12 Iron Dome platforms targeted by FPVs so far
IDF installed 254,000 sq m of anti-drone netting, with 280,000 more contracted — the scale tells the story
Hamas confirms death of top military commander in IDF Gaza strike
Israel's Ben Gvir: "Israel won't allow US and Iran to conclude a deal"
Confidence: HIGH
Geopolitical miscellany
Scotland: Parliament voted 73-55 for a new independence referendum; London immediately blocked it
Germany: CDU reportedly holding closed-door talks about replacing Merz per Bild; tax revenue collapse signals fiscal breakdown
North Korea: Tested AI-guided cruise missiles with 100km range, overseen by Kim
US-India: Signed critical minerals pact; Quad announced $20B mobilization for rare earth supply chain diversification — Rubio's framing: "single-source monopolies" (85-91% of refining in one country)
Cuba: US reportedly has troops in place to attack per Politico; USS Nimitz in Caribbean but lightly equipped
Texas Senate: Paxton crushes Cornyn in stunning primary upset — 28-point swing in Tarrant County
Hormuz sovereignty: Strait is only 21 miles wide; territorial waters of Iran and Oman overlap — technically no international waters in the passage per David Lee
Foreign Treasury holdings: down to $2.68T, lowest since 2012; -$265B since March 2025, accelerated by Iran war
Confidence: MEDIUM to HIGH (varies by item)
3. Weak Signals
JustDario flags EIA data blackout: US EIA hasn't updated SPR dataset since February — trading algorithms may not be registering the crisis. Possibly deliberate. (JustDario) — LOW
Caspian Corridor as Iran's lifeline: Russia shipping food and weapons to Iran via Caspian Sea; Anzali port shipping up 56%; becoming permanent bypass of Persian Gulf per Krapivnik — MEDIUM
FBI creates "anti-tech violent extremism" category: Per WIRED leak, photographing a data center now classified as "suspicious behavior" in Virginia; fusion centers surveilling town halls per k1rallik — LOW (single source, unverified leak)
SpaceX IPO lock-up: FinanceLancelot claims insiders plan to quietly revise lock-up from 6 to 3 months after IPO — LOW
GFC 2.0 signal: CDS positions on Big Tech surging; chart flagged as GFC 2.0 imminent by great_martis — LOW (one source, but notable chart)
China expelled Dutch warship from South China Sea; PLA sent 5 strategic bombers to Paracel Islands — MEDIUM
Chinese tankers transit Hormuz freely while US/allied tankers cannot even with Navy escort — per MenchOsint — MEDIUM
4. Noise
Lord Bebo social content (Brazilian car crash, FanimeCon feet juice, parrot on drone, Ferrari memes, beach chair driver) — entertainment, no signal
Babylon Bee satire posts (multiple) — not actionable
GEROMAN editorial commentary (insults, one-word reactions) — sentiment only, no new facts
Elon unfollowing Ian Miles Cheong — social media drama
Norwegian man's India identity story — Lord Bebo, irrelevant
Trump merch at Cabinet meeting — Goodin
Zelensky business partner fled with 800kg gold — Partisangirl, single source
Pope's AI encyclical written partly by Claude — Lord Bebo, amusing but not market-relevant
5. Stock Picks
$ORV.TO / $ORVMF — Orvana Minerals | Taguas porphyry confirmed via lab-verified dacitic porphyry; 600m of phyllic shell drilled but core not found below 920m. Round 2 starts October with better vectoring tools. At C$1.84, Silver Santa argues the stock is already priced for zero Taguas value and the oxide alone is worth ~$175M. (Silver Santa) — MEDIUM (single source, detailed fundamental case)
$SAM.TO / $SHVLF — Starcore International | Subsidiary CMPB secured the social license to operate La Tortilla from the El Doctor Agrarian Community — described as "the single most important de-risking event." Environmental Impact Assessment (MIA) with SEMARNAT already in process; mining expected to start once approved, sending ore to San Martin plant. (Silver Santa) — MEDIUM (single source, company-specific catalyst)
Guanajuato Silver | Q1 results: 600K oz AgEq at $53 AISC, net income $6M, cash $30M, debt $17M (gold loan). Ugly AISC but DonDurrett sees it as a "potential 30-bagger at $200 silver" if they avoid dilution. (DonDurrett) — MEDIUM (single source, concrete financials)
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 818
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 8
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 7
Noise filtered: 8
Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 5 MEDIUM, 4 LOW
At today's gold price of $141,120.00 per kilogram (as of May 28, 2026), $40 million is equivalent to approximately 283.45 kilograms of gold. Not something you carry in a suitcase...
Nice add: "Geopolitical miscellany."
As always: Thank you.