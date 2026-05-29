Daily digest: 2026-05-29
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1. Critical Alerts
Russian drone strikes NATO member Romania. A Geran-type drone entered Romanian airspace overnight and hit a 10th-floor apartment in Galati, near the Ukrainian border. Full explosive payload detonated. Two people lightly injured, ~70 evacuated. Romania scrambled F-16s with authorization to engage. Romanian Defense Ministry confirmed the strike. Confidence: HIGH — confirmed by Romanian MoD, multiple sources.
Iran-US escalation cycle intensifies despite "ceasefire." US struck near Bandar Abbas; IRGC retaliated against a US airbase in Kuwait; Iran fired warning shots at four vessels attempting to cross Hormuz; Iran shot down a US drone. Vance says Trump is "not yet ready" to endorse the Iran deal, citing distance on uranium enrichment. (3+ sources) Confidence: HIGH
Israel bombs Beirut after month of quiet — 14 dead. IDF struck targets across Lebanon including Beirut, breaking a month-long lull. Evacuation orders now cover 20% of Lebanon, with more than half north of the Litani. Spain called it "completely unacceptable". Confidence: HIGH
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes on Florida launchpad. The rocket, intended to launch Amazon Leo network satellites, detonated at Cape Canaveral. Amazon says satellites were not yet loaded. Bezos says all personnel safe, "we'll rebuild". SpaceX remains the only operational competitor. Confidence: HIGH
Pentagon positioned to attack Cuba, awaiting Trump's go-ahead. Per Politico, the US has spent months positioning troops and weapons. USS Nimitz and Iwo Jima are off Cuba's coast, though analysts note the carrier lacks a full air wing, suggesting posturing over imminent ops. Confidence: MEDIUM
1.5. Today vs. Yesterday
The Iran-US "deal" cycle accelerated into outright farce: Axios published MOU terms, both sides bombed each other, Vance publicly said no to the deal, and Iran shot down a US drone — all in 24 hours. The big new escalation is the Russian drone hitting Romania, a first direct impact on a NATO member state. Lebanon returned to active war after a month of quiet. Markets somehow found new highs anyway.
2. Core Themes
Iran-US: Axios publishes "deal"; both sides keep bombing each other
The day's sequence: Axios publishes 60-day MOU terms including unrestricted Hormuz shipping and Iran nuclear commitments. Oil drops. Then Vance says Trump hasn't approved it. Iran says it won't transfer enriched uranium abroad. Bessent warns "patience with Iran isn't forever"
Meanwhile on the ground: the US struck Bandar Abbas overnight, IRGC hit the US base in Kuwait that launched the strike, per IRGC statement. Iran Navy fired warning shots at four vessels in the Strait. A US drone was shot down per BRICS News
Iran's Chairman of National Security Commission: "Americans must accept they must release Iran's blocked resources... I don't think Americans have the power to build trust"
Bessent sanctioned the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, warned Oman directly against any tolling system. Trump had threatened the day before to "blow up" Oman. Oman pushed back, calling it "bullying"
Market whiplash: oil tumbled on the MOU headline, then recovered on the strikes. S&P 500 hit a new all-time high anyway
Confidence: HIGH — the contradiction between headlines and kinetic reality is now the defining feature of this crisis
Oil: SPR hemorrhaging 33M barrels/month; Exxon warns of "unheard of" inventory levels
Exxon and Chevron issued what ZeroHedge called an "apocalyptic warning" about approaching unheard of inventory levels
SPR draws accelerating: 9.1M barrels last week, ~33M barrels drained in the past month per ZeroHedge
Commercial crude inventories drew -3.3M barrels; gasoline -2.6M; distillates -2.1M; Cushing -2.8M. Draws across the board
Kuehne + Nagel executive: 100+ vessels trapped in the upper Gulf, landbridge workaround only moving ~1/3 of normal cargo. No visible path to quick reopening
Saudi Arabia set to cut July Arab Light price to Asia by $5/barrel
Ross Hendricks argues the 1970s-style gas lines were caused by price controls, not embargoes — and SPR releases plus fake deal headlines are the modern equivalent
Russia reportedly refusing to ship oil to Europe via Druzhba pipeline
Iran has restored South Pars to full capacity, 70% of its natural gas
Confidence: HIGH — the physical supply data keeps deteriorating while prices stay artificially suppressed by headline management
Macro: PCE inflation at 3.8%; personal savings rate near all-time low; S&P at record high
PCE inflation (the Fed's preferred measure) rose to 3.8% YoY, highest since May 2023. Core PCE at 3.3%. Energy inflation 17.9%, gasoline inflation 28.4%
Personal income growth: 0.0%. Personal spending growth: 0.5%. The gap is being funded by savings
Personal savings rate collapsed to 2.6%, just shy of all-time low, down 1% in two months
Yet the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high, on track for a 9-week win streak. VIX at lowest in 4+ months
Goldman warns consumer income and spending will slide on higher inflation with tax refunds spent
Fed governor Lisa Cook: prepared to raise rates if disinflation doesn't appear. Goolsbee warned of "stagflationary" direction
Durable goods orders beat at 7.9% vs 4.0% expected, but cap goods orders ex-defense ex-aircraft missed at -1.1% vs +0.4% expected
US new home sales tumbled to 622K vs 660K expected, while median prices jumped 8% MoM
Mortgage rates at 9-month highs, refi activity plummeting
SpotGamma: call-put ratio COR1M below 8, signaling "violent mean reversion" likely mid-June
Investors buying OTM call options on 3x levered ETFs — panic-FOMO territory
Confidence: HIGH — the divergence between consumer fundamentals and equity prices is getting surreal
AI mania: Anthropic at $965B; SpaceX IPO at $1.8T; token economics starting to crack
Anthropic raised $65B at $965B valuation, surpassing OpenAI. Apollo is shopping a $36B debt deal to buy Google chips for Anthropic. Claude Opus 4.8 released
SpaceX IPO: valuation target reportedly lowered to "at least $1.8T". Index rules waived — profitability requirement dropped, index addition just 5 days after IPO instead of the normal 90
Amazon's AI spend: employees reportedly using $100K of Claude tokens to respond to an email. Amazon was "pressuring" workers into "unnecessary AI activity" to pad Anthropic ARR per FT
H200 rental price collapsed 40% in three weeks, from $7/hr to $4/hr
Goldman delta-one head on token compression: DeepSeek cut pricing 75%, Xiaomi's MiMo by 99%. "Rationalization of token spend may become just as important as the AI growth narrative"
AI ROI under "best case" assumptions: Microsoft -9%, Google -15%, Meta -28%, Oracle -35% per FT data
Dell surged +35% after earnings beat and FY AI server revenue raised to ~$60B
Bank of Canada warns markets more vulnerable to sharp correction due to AI concentration and basis trades
The top 1% of US firms now account for ~82% of all corporate revenues. Top 20 firms = 50% of all sales
Andrew Yang tells Newsom that a dozen CEOs privately plan mass AI layoffs they'll never admit publicly
Confidence: HIGH — the volume of capital flowing into AI is staggering, and the cracks in unit economics are multiplying
Russia-Ukraine: Drone hits Romania; Konstantinovka crumbling; Kiev strike threat looms
Romania: First confirmed Russian drone strike on a NATO member (details in Critical Alerts above)
Konstantinovka: Ukrainian drone operators have withdrawn from the city. Russian DRGs operating deeper into city, ~45% under Russian control. Multiple sources expect rapid advances now. After Konstantinovka falls, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk are next
Frontline moves in 24h: Russian forces entered Pisarevka, liberated Novovasylivka, took Karayichnoe in Kharkiv, took Budarki in Volchansk district. Advances on multiple Sumy sectors up to 900m on 21 sectors
Kiev threats: Shoigu says "attack on Kiev could be launched at any moment". Russia warned foreigners and embassies to leave. US Embassy denied evacuation but confirmed Americans should not travel to Ukraine. Kallas initially claimed US was leaving — later proven wrong
EU's Kallas admits EU "can't be mediators" because they've been on Ukraine's side
Hungary's PM Magyar confirmed no weapons will be sent to Ukraine after meeting with NATO's Rutte
Sweden pledges $2.7B aid package including Gripen jets, delivery expected within 10 months
3 Kinzhal missiles launched at Starokostyantyniv Airbase, all impacted. 6 MiG-31Ks now equipped with Kinzhals
Russia has abandoned attempts to revive New START. Experts say a new nuclear arms race has already begun
Confidence: HIGH
Lebanon: Ceasefire dead; Hezbollah FPVs hitting Iron Dome launchers
IDF launched strikes across Lebanon including Beirut and massive strikes on Tyre. Lebanon ceasefire officially ended. Possible assassination attempt on Hezbollah's rocket wing commander in Beirut
Israeli evacuation orders now cover 20% of Lebanon, more than half north of the Litani per Reuters — "Gaza tactics in Lebanon"
Hezbollah FPV drones struck two Iron Dome launchers at Ramim outpost — only two of 15 targeted in the entire war. Additional strikes on IDF electronic warfare systems, vehicles at Rosh HaNikra base, and a tent at Bustan Ridge
IDF confirmed death of a sergeant from Givati Brigade, bringing the confirmed IDF death toll since the Lebanon invasion to 24
France's Macron: "3,000 dead in Lebanon... This is an act of a war criminal"
Confidence: HIGH
Precious metals: CME slashes margins; gold at 200DMA; physical-paper divergence widens
CME lowering margins effective May 29: gold -16%, silver -10%, platinum -18%, palladium -16%. JustDario reads this as bullish — a decrease in physical shortage panic
Gold bounced off 200DMA, closed under $4,500 — down 21% from January ATH. Silver at ~$73.5, down 39% from January ATH
Gold OI settled at 348K contracts, lowest since at least 2009 after June contract rollover flush. Setup for explosive rally if geopolitical catalyst hits
Central bank gold reserves at 26.6% of total, highest since 1993. Private gold allocation at 2.7%, highest since 1984
Japan gold exports surged +35.6% YoY to ~$25.5B, highest on record. Finance Ministry suspects outflow of previously smuggled gold
Chinese banks have lifted restrictions on gold investment and encouraged public purchases. SHFE futures below SGE spot — strong delivery demand
PSLV trading at 6.4% discount. Physical silver making higher lows despite paper weakness
Gary Savage: banking cartel attempting to test or undercut March gold low to create selling panic and exit shorts — similar to 2010 before the monster rally
$250 bill featuring Trump being designed by Treasury. Hedgeye: "This is an admission the dollar has lost 60% of purchasing power since 1990"
Confidence: HIGH on physical dynamics; MEDIUM on near-term price direction
3. Weak Signals
Pentagon funding deals with US drone companies reportedly being explored, per WSJ. Drone stocks UMAC +27%, RCAT +15% on the report. Confidence: LOW
Hong Kong to launch gold-clearing system by July, per BBG, beating Singapore. First-mover advantage in regional gold settlement. Confidence: MEDIUM
China's PBOC instructed banks to boost lending this month to support economy squeezed by higher energy costs, per Reuters. Confidence: MEDIUM
Russia-Kazakhstan sign $16.4B nuclear plant deal near Lake Balkhash, 2 Rosatom reactors, due online mid-2030s. Confidence: HIGH (confirmed by both governments)
Foreign US Treasury holdings at Fed custody drop to $2.68T, lowest since 2012. Down $120B in 3 months since Iran war. Central banks selling to prop up currencies against oil-driven inflation. Confidence: HIGH
Bolivia: US Embassy ordered government to declare martial law to break strikes, per patriotic military factions. Embassy reportedly said "we can't lose Bolivia." Cabinet divided. Confidence: LOW — single source
Venezuela may sell Russian weapons to Ukraine, per reports of new government alignment after political realignment. Confidence: LOW — unverified
Nasdaq implied correlation at all-time lows. Goldman exotics desk pitching reverse dispersion vol swaps — "just like 2007 when the bubble killed swaptions." Confidence: MEDIUM
Peter Thiel relocating to Argentina, purchasing property in Buenos Aires, meeting regularly with Milei. Also purchased land in Uruguay. Part of a pattern: NZ citizenship (2011), Malta passport application (2022), now Argentina. Confidence: HIGH (NYT confirmed)
4. Noise
Swiss knife attack at Winterthur station — attacker identified, local crime story, no market or geopolitical relevance
CIA official arrested with 300 gold bars — entertaining but a personal corruption story, not systemic
Spencer Pratt surging in LA mayor race — local US politics
Trump $250 bill — symbolic; the inflation signal is real but covered under macro
$MELANIA token down 99.3% — crypto noise
Saylor underwater on BTC — continuation, no new development
Epstein files discussion — ongoing US political noise
5. Stock Picks
McFarlane Lake Mining ($MLM.CN / $MLMLF) — Gold developer, Ontario
Silver Santa added a 7.4% position. 4.18 Moz open-pit gold in Tier-1 Ontario, growing to ~5.3 Moz with MRE expected June. Market cap C$76M = C$13-17/oz in the ground vs Ontario peer average of C$82-107/oz. Fresnillo paid C$78/oz for comparable Probe Gold deposit. AISC projected $1,300-$1,400/oz. 93% metallurgical recovery, 2+ g/t grade for high-grade starter pit. 59% insider/strategic ownership (including ~20% Michael Gentile). Zero insider selling. MRE built at $2,500 gold; gold now at $4,800. 11 operating mills within 150km. First-ever scoping study Q4 2026. Confidence: MEDIUM — single source but exceptionally detailed fundamental case with specific comparables.
Starcore International ($SAM.TO / $SHVLF) — Silver/gold producer, Mexico
Silver Santa detailed thesis: La Tortilla social license secured, lease cost US$268K. Grade: 550-973 g/t Ag. Target ~968K oz Ag/yr at 200 tpd. Combined 2028 FCF ~US$107M vs C$57M market cap. EV/FCF: 0.34x. Zero debt. Only one permit remaining. 3 producing revenue streams within 18-24 months. San Martin survey results due within weeks, drilling September. Confidence: MEDIUM — detailed fundamentals from priority account.
Group Eleven Resources ($ZNG.V / $GRLVF) — Zinc/silver/copper, Ireland
Peter Grandich covering latest results: drilled 11.8m of 13.4% Zn+Pb (3.3% Zn, 10.1% Pb) and 45 g/t Ag in 80m step-out. Confirmed deeper Cu-Ag mineralization in 720m step-out. "Getting bigger and better." Confidence: LOW — single source.
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 912
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 7
Stock picks: 3
Weak signals: 9
Noise filtered: 7
Confidence distribution: 10 HIGH, 6 MEDIUM, 3 LOW
@Poet: can you have a look if today feels less stale? I've done extensive changes and proof-read through it and it seems to be genuinely better.
Peter Thiel moving to Argentina? Wow, there's a few extra nuggets in this report.
Awesome! =)
Thank you!