1. Critical Alerts

1.5. Today vs. Yesterday

The Iran-US "deal" cycle accelerated into outright farce: Axios published MOU terms, both sides bombed each other, Vance publicly said no to the deal, and Iran shot down a US drone — all in 24 hours. The big new escalation is the Russian drone hitting Romania, a first direct impact on a NATO member state. Lebanon returned to active war after a month of quiet. Markets somehow found new highs anyway.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: Axios publishes "deal"; both sides keep bombing each other

Oil: SPR hemorrhaging 33M barrels/month; Exxon warns of "unheard of" inventory levels

Macro: PCE inflation at 3.8%; personal savings rate near all-time low; S&P at record high

AI mania: Anthropic at $965B; SpaceX IPO at $1.8T; token economics starting to crack

Russia-Ukraine: Drone hits Romania; Konstantinovka crumbling; Kiev strike threat looms

Lebanon: Ceasefire dead; Hezbollah FPVs hitting Iron Dome launchers

Precious metals: CME slashes margins; gold at 200DMA; physical-paper divergence widens

3. Weak Signals

Pentagon funding deals with US drone companies reportedly being explored, per WSJ. Drone stocks UMAC +27%, RCAT +15% on the report. Confidence: LOW

Hong Kong to launch gold-clearing system by July , per BBG, beating Singapore. First-mover advantage in regional gold settlement. Confidence: MEDIUM

China's PBOC instructed banks to boost lending this month to support economy squeezed by higher energy costs, per Reuters. Confidence: MEDIUM

Russia-Kazakhstan sign $16.4B nuclear plant deal near Lake Balkhash, 2 Rosatom reactors, due online mid-2030s. Confidence: HIGH (confirmed by both governments)

Foreign US Treasury holdings at Fed custody drop to $2.68T, lowest since 2012. Down $120B in 3 months since Iran war. Central banks selling to prop up currencies against oil-driven inflation. Confidence: HIGH

Bolivia: US Embassy ordered government to declare martial law to break strikes, per patriotic military factions. Embassy reportedly said "we can't lose Bolivia." Cabinet divided. Confidence: LOW — single source

Venezuela may sell Russian weapons to Ukraine , per reports of new government alignment after political realignment. Confidence: LOW — unverified

Nasdaq implied correlation at all-time lows. Goldman exotics desk pitching reverse dispersion vol swaps — "just like 2007 when the bubble killed swaptions." Confidence: MEDIUM

Peter Thiel relocating to Argentina, purchasing property in Buenos Aires, meeting regularly with Milei. Also purchased land in Uruguay. Part of a pattern: NZ citizenship (2011), Malta passport application (2022), now Argentina. Confidence: HIGH (NYT confirmed)

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

McFarlane Lake Mining ($MLM.CN / $MLMLF) — Gold developer, Ontario

Silver Santa added a 7.4% position. 4.18 Moz open-pit gold in Tier-1 Ontario, growing to ~5.3 Moz with MRE expected June. Market cap C$76M = C$13-17/oz in the ground vs Ontario peer average of C$82-107/oz. Fresnillo paid C$78/oz for comparable Probe Gold deposit. AISC projected $1,300-$1,400/oz. 93% metallurgical recovery, 2+ g/t grade for high-grade starter pit. 59% insider/strategic ownership (including ~20% Michael Gentile). Zero insider selling. MRE built at $2,500 gold; gold now at $4,800. 11 operating mills within 150km. First-ever scoping study Q4 2026. Confidence: MEDIUM — single source but exceptionally detailed fundamental case with specific comparables.

Starcore International ($SAM.TO / $SHVLF) — Silver/gold producer, Mexico

Silver Santa detailed thesis: La Tortilla social license secured, lease cost US$268K. Grade: 550-973 g/t Ag. Target ~968K oz Ag/yr at 200 tpd. Combined 2028 FCF ~US$107M vs C$57M market cap. EV/FCF: 0.34x. Zero debt. Only one permit remaining. 3 producing revenue streams within 18-24 months. San Martin survey results due within weeks, drilling September. Confidence: MEDIUM — detailed fundamentals from priority account.

Group Eleven Resources ($ZNG.V / $GRLVF) — Zinc/silver/copper, Ireland

Peter Grandich covering latest results: drilled 11.8m of 13.4% Zn+Pb (3.3% Zn, 10.1% Pb) and 45 g/t Ag in 80m step-out. Confirmed deeper Cu-Ag mineralization in 720m step-out. "Getting bigger and better." Confidence: LOW — single source.

6. Summary Stats