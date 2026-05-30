The Iran "deal" went from Axios leak to full pantomime: Trump posted explicit demands on Truth Social, declared the naval blockade lifted, then convened a 2-hour Situation Room meeting that ended with no decision — while Iran rejected every clause within hours. Two genuinely new items: Romania's president admitted the Galati drone was a Russian Geran diverted by Ukrainian air defence, and Bessent boasted of "outright grabbing" $1B in Iranian crypto wallets. Everything else is continuation with a sharper edge — oil-shock warnings from Exxon AND Chevron, an S&P blow-off top, and Hezbollah turning Merkavas into scrap.

Iran-US "deal" announced and denied on the same day. Trump's Truth Social demands (Hormuz open with no tolls, mines destroyed, HEU "unearthed & destroyed," blockade lifted, no money exchanged "until further notice") were rejected point-by-point by Iran via Fars, Mehr and Tasnim — no free Hormuz passage, $12B frozen assets to be released first, nuclear file "not and will not be discussed." Situation Room meeting ended with no final determination. Multi-source: Trump's terms, Iran rejection via Fars, Baghaei MFA. HIGH

Exxon AND Chevron warn of an imminent oil shock. Exxon's Neil Chapman: "approaching unheard of inventory levels," models point to $150-160 dated Brent within weeks once inventories bottom; Chevron's Wirth sees prices rising over the next two months (Exxon warning, Top Overnight News/FT). Oil instead fell below $87 on deal headlines — the divergence is the story. HIGH

Romania admits the Galati drone was diverted by Ukrainian air defence. President Nicusor Dan: a Russian Geran-2 targeting the Ukrainian port of Reni was hit by Ukrainian EW and diverted across the border into a Galati apartment block. NATO/EU had already blamed Russia; Romania still closed the Russian consulate in Constanta (Dan admission, consulate closure). HIGH

S&P prints a blow-off top as AI funds on record debt. Record close, 9-week win streak (longest since 2023), +$11.4T market cap in two months; 70% of all option volume in calls; Buffett Indicator 236% all-time high (Kobeissi, calls 70%, Buffett Indicator). Anthropic shopping a ~$36B debt deal; Moody's flags $662B data-center funding risk. HIGH