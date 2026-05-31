The "deal is done" story inverted overnight: Trump swapped his blockade-lifted claim for "tougher terms" (uranium limits, denuclearization, Hormuz guarantees) while Iran's IRGC declared it now controls all Strait traffic "with full authority" — and shot down a US drone over its own waters early Sunday. On the ground, Konstantinovka has largely fallen, and Japanese crude reserves just posted the biggest drawdown in the country's history. Continuation underneath it all: record tech concentration, the Fort-Knox-reval chorus, and a US consumer running on fumes.

Iran downed a US drone over Iranian waters early Sunday. Fars via zerohedge and MenchOsint (calling it an MQ-1, "possibly Emirati or American"); wreckage footage near Qeshm Island. HIGH (3 sources).

IRGC declares "full authority" over all Strait of Hormuz traffic — vessels must obtain permission and use designated routes or be "targeted." Khatam al-Anbiya statement via MenchOsint, First Squawk. Iran separately says 20 ships transited in 24h. HIGH.

Kuwaiti base: Iranian missile injured 5 US troops, damaged 2 MQ-9 Reapers. CENTCOM called it a successful interception; MenchOsint and Armchair Warlord say a Fateh-110 actually hit, "intercepted" by two Reapers parked on the tarmac. Drop Site notes Kuwait's documented pattern of blaming "falling shards." HIGH (4 sources, with the caveat the interception-vs-hit split is contested).

Physical oil shortages have begun, per Chevron's CEO — rationing and shortened workweeks already in some Asian markets, US distillate at a 23-year low, ~1bn barrels missing. Mark4XX summary of Mike Wirth. Backed by record Japanese crude drawdown and Goldman's "demand destruction" warning. HIGH.