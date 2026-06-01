TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The "ceasefire" stopped pretending: overnight the US struck Iranian radar at Goruk and Qeshm and a telecom tower at Sirik, and Iran answered with a ballistic missile on a US base in Kuwait — 4 US service members and 3 contractors wounded. On top of that, Iran's president handed in his resignation and Konstantinovka's defense collapsed. Markets, naturally, shrugged: the Shiller PE is within 3.5% of the dot-com record, oil is bid but paper stays capped, and Trump ordered the first physical Fort Knox audit in 70 years.

1. Critical Alerts

US and Iran now openly trading strikes mid-"ceasefire." CENTCOM confirmed "self-defense strikes" on Iranian radar/drone command sites at Goruk and Qeshm over the weekend, plus a Sirik (Bandar Sirik) telecom tower; IRGC says it then hit the airbase the attack launched from. Multi-source HIGH (CENTCOM via Faytuks, Kobeissi, IRGC via Sani).

Iran ballistic missile hits a US base in Kuwait. Reported direct hit near Ali Al Salem; Kuwait's army confirms intercepting missiles and drones, flights diverted from Kuwait International. 4 US service members + 3 contractors injured. HIGH (Hormuz Report, Kuwait Army GHQ, Macgregor).

BBC Verify: Iran has damaged ≥20 US military sites across 8 countries since the war began — air defenses, AWACS, fuel depots, comms — "billions" in damage, more extensive than the Pentagon admits. HIGH (Clash Report, MenchOsint).

Iran's President Pezeshkian submits his resignation , saying the IRGC has taken over and the government is excluded from decisions. Khamenei's acceptance unclear; Iranian state-aligned voices call the framing "fake news." MEDIUM (Kobeissi, Fox, Marandi disputes).

Konstantinovka's defense has collapsed — Ukrainian garrison encircled, last ground supply route lost a week ago, drone-only resupply. Both Russian and Ukrainian maps agree the city is about to fall. HIGH (Karmabash, Military Summary).

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: ceasefire dissolves into two-way live fire; Trump hardens terms

Trump: "in no hurry," and "if we don't get what we want, we are going to end it in a different way" — 93 days into the war, days after a deal was "imminent." NYT reports he sent tougher terms to Tehran (Trump no-hurry, zerohedge/NYT).

Iran to propose changes to the US "peace draft understanding"; Tasnim says Trump's changes don't mean Iran accepts (Tasnim via zerohedge).

Targeted assassination of an IRGC general (Vahid Hakan) in Andisheh, Tehran — first inside Iran since the April ceasefire (Afshin Ismaeli). Separately, an IDF officer was assassinated in Beersheba (Ethan Levins).

Reparations gap is the choke point: Iran's original ask $1T, floor ~$300B, plus frozen assets returned in cash (Mark4XX, Furkan/Al Jazeera). HIGH on the strikes, MEDIUM on the figures.

Strait of Hormuz: two shadow administrations running the same water

Iran runs a toll booth — up to $2M/tanker, cash/yuan/Bitcoin , cleared by IRGC over VHF; the US quietly coordinates "dark" transits (transponders off, hugging the Omani coast) for ~70 ships in three weeks. ~65% of outbound vessels now sail with AIS disabled (shanaka86).

Iran reframes the toll as "environmental fees," asserting an international-law right to levy transiting vessels (First Squawk). An "IRGC TOLL COLLECT" vessel actually showed up on MarineTraffic (Iran Observer).

Iranian media: 363 vessels since the ceasefire, ~$1.5B in toll revenue claimed (Megatron) — Bessent calls receipts to date a "pittance." Treat both figures as claims, not reconciled. MEDIUM.

Naval mine (likely Maham-3) reported near Oman; Oman issued a shipping warning (Lord Bebo).

Oil: physical bid, paper capped — the divergence widens

Brent +1.8% at the open; Japan's crude reserves plunged the most on record (Barchart/Hedgeye, philippilk).

The recurring complaint: futures were ~$91–103 around "imminent deal"/"blockade lifted" headlines while bombs kept dropping — "manufacturing an epic black swan" (DarioCpx). Kuppy and Financelot lean the other way, eyeing a July-2022-style collapse.

KarelMercx: global inventories drawing ~280M bbl/month , "27 months of rebuilding" even if the old surplus returns (KarelMercx). 3 South Pars platforms back online (dana916).

EU weighing a temporary lift of the Russian oil price cap to avoid a Hormuz supply shock — the sanctions regime quietly bending (Bloomberg via Lord Bebo). CNBC: Iran war already costs the average US household ~$450 more in gas/energy (unusual_whales).

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka falls, Gulyaypole breakthrough toward Lyubitske

Beyond Konstantinovka, Russia claims a breakthrough toward Lyubitske in the Gulyaypole direction after taking Vozdvizhevka, opening encirclement of the Orekhov grouping (Podolyaka). 63 settlements claimed liberated March–May (Gudadze/TASS).

Record drone night both ways: Russia says it downed 216 Ukrainian drones; Ukraine hit the Saratov refinery and Rostov fuel storage. Russia struck Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and a Poltava gas-processing plant (Military Summary, AMK).

Palantir PRISMA confirmed running inside Ukrainian long-range strike command posts on CNN camera — learning the holes in Russian air defense in real time (Clash Report). Russia banned aviation-kerosene exports through Nov 30 (Gudadze).

Israel-Lebanon: the empty-castle trophy; Hezbollah's FPV attrition

Israel seized Crusader-era Beaufort Castle — "deepest plunge into Lebanon in decades" (zerohedge) — but multiple sources call it an empty PR stunt : <4km from the border, flag planted, troops pulled back, area still being bombed hours later (Ibrahim Majed, MenchOsint).

Hezbollah FPV drones killed ≥1 IDF soldier and wounded 4 near the castle, and struck an Iron Dome launcher at Biranit — the 18th launcher hit this war (jonelmer). Second straight day of heavy rocket/drone salvos on the north (ILRedAlert).

Netanyahu ordered expansion across Syria, Gaza and Lebanon; 157 southern villages under evacuation orders (ejmalrai, dana916).

AI/markets: record valuation, vanishing fear, and a "fugazi" financing stack

Shiller PE within 3.5% of the dot-com record ; equal-weight/cap-weight S&P ratio at 1.1, lowest since 2003 (Barchart, Kobeissi). Goldman's vol desk: "skew is broken," no downside fear left (zerohedge).

AI raised ~$380B YTD — 49% of IG issuance, 87% of VC, 38% of HY (Kobeissi). Michael Burry calls Nvidia's SPV financing a "fugazi" — chips → Valor SPV → Apollo → Athene → Bermuda annuities → American retirees holding the residual GPU risk (shanaka86).

At Computex, Jensen Huang put Vera Rubin into production, mapped $150B/yr to Taiwan, and called AI job loss "complete nonsense" (shanaka86, Kobeissi). Korea's KOSPI halted after a 5% surge and has doubled in 2026 on Samsung/SK Hynix memory (zerohedge).

Gold/silver: the Fort Knox audit chorus gets its wish

Trump ordered a physical audit of Fort Knox — 147.3M oz, $500B+, no independent audit in 70+ years (Kobeissi). Cue gold-revaluation debate ($42.22 → market) and "Mickey Mouse audit" skepticism (KingKong).

Copper closed at its highest monthly level in history (Hedgeye). Silver: pmbug flags a possible ETP-vault bottom (LBMA stock +215t in May after four months of draws); Karel Mercx notes PSLV at a ~6% discount while China pays ~10% over Western prices (pmbug, KarelMercx).

US personal savings rate fell to 2.6%, 2nd-lowest in 65 years (Barchart); Berkshire bought homebuilder Taylor Morrison for $6.8B (first big deal under Abel) while reportedly dumping all of Visa (shanaka86, VladTheInflator).

3. Weak Signals

F-15E reportedly downed by a Chinese shoulder-fired missile over Iran; the deeper worry is Chinese radars detecting non-stealth (and stealth) aircraft (zerohedge/NBC, Schryver). JASSM-ER wreckage sparks reverse-engineering fears (zerohedge). LOW–MEDIUM.

NDAA provision to formally integrate the US military with the IDF — classified weapons/intel access with no presidential vote, flagged as unprecedented (MarioNawfal, zerohedge). LOW.

France seized a Russian shadow-fleet tanker (Tagor) in the Atlantic ~400mi off Brittany — sanctions enforcement going kinetic at sea (Lord Bebo). LOW.

UN facing insolvency by mid-2026 as US and China both withhold payments (Lord Bebo/WSJ). LOW.

SpaceX IPO ($2T valuation talk, ~$86B stock, an outsized 30% retail allocation) eyed for mid-June (Financelot, Convertbond). LOW.

Mark4XX threads on Europe gas storage at 28% and a Zandi "$5 gas = recession in weeks" call — directionally interesting, numbers unverified (Mark4XX). LOW.

4. Noise

Paris PSG riots — heavy footage and culture-war framing, no market relevance (zerohedge, MarioNawfal).

"Tomorrow will be the worst day of 2026" crypto doom-bait — recycled macro fearmongering with a follow-button CTA (CryptoNobler).

AI-agent "$306k/month autopilot" thread — comment-AGENT-and-follow scam (codewithimanshu); SEO-funnel spam dressed as analysis (alexgroberman).

Candace Owens "Moscow is beautiful," birthday/devotional posts, and assorted European immigration monologues — engagement content, ignored.

5. Stock Picks

Southern Silver Exploration ($SSV.v) — flagship Cerro Las Minitas (Durango, 100% owned), ~302 Moz AgEq resource (Top-10 globally). Thesis hinges on folding the high-grade Puro Corazon acquisition into an updated MRE + PEA. The 2024 PEA used $23 silver and still showed after-tax NPV5 US$501M, 21.2% IRR, AISC US$13.23/oz AgEq , 17-yr mine life — versus silver near $75 today. EV ≈ C$219M = ~C$0.73/oz AgEq . Up to 12,500m Phase-1 infill drilling planned. Author calls it a top-2 position, +14% , targeting a new 52-week high (+100%+). HIGH conviction (single detailed source) (TheApeOfGoldStreet).

(Photonics/semis names like $AAOI and $XFAB got detailed write-ups too, but fall outside the mining-only screen.)*

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 629

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 1

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 4 clusters

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 7+ LOW

Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-06-01