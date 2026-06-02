No1's Daily Digest

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Jim Sontag's avatar
Jim Sontag
3h

I subscribe to The Economist ($$$$) and the NYT ($). I'm cancelling the NYT because it's not worth it. It's not news, it's US opinion. I've had enough. This substack however

https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/

is news, in real time. The landscape is changing.

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Graham's avatar
Graham
1h

Tikhonovka occupied & start of offensive ? Only in the russia commands dreams! The Ukrainians got through the Russian lines at Zalizne thus imperilling the “thrust” ( four russian infantrymen with a flag) from the flank. In the region with the most aggressive drone kill zone.

Military and Industrial targets in Kiev? Please name them. Copious pictures of civilian targets in Kyiv that were aimed at and struck deliberately.

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