The April script ran again, faster: Israel hit southern Lebanon, Iran declared the ceasefire void "on all fronts," suspended US talks, and reached for the chokepoints — this time naming Bab el-Mandeb alongside Hormuz. Oil jumped ~8%. Trump ran the full arc in one afternoon ("I couldn't care less" → "talks back on at a rapid pace" → "no troops to Beirut"), the Lebanon truce he announced lasted about fifteen minutes, and overnight Russia put one of the war's largest missile-and-drone barrages into Kyiv. Markets, naturally, closed the S&P at a record while Bitcoin fell through $70k.

Massive Russian missile-and-drone barrage on Kyiv targeting the defence-industrial base. AMK counts a preliminary ~99 missiles (Iskander-M/K, Kh-101, Kalibr, 10 Zircons); Ukraine's Air Force cites 656 drones + 73 missiles. Fires at Ukroboronprom, Motor Sich, Mayak and Zaporozhtransformator plants. HIGH — AMK Mapping , Clash Report , MenchOsint , FirstSquawk .

Iran threatens to strike Israel directly if Beirut is bombed — a new declared rule of engagement, voiced by parliament speaker Ghalibaf and Khatam al-Anbiya central command. HIGH — AMK Mapping , Kobeissi/Ghalibaf , AJ English , sahouraxo .

Trump–Netanyahu blowup; the Lebanon "ceasefire" collapses within minutes. Axios quotes Trump telling Bibi "You're f**king crazy… I'm saving your ass." Trump announced Hezbollah and Israel agreed to stop; sirens sounded in northern Israel and IDF resumed strikes on Tyre-area villages almost immediately. HIGH — clashreport/Axios , Insider Paper , Netanyahu's own statement , manniefabian .

IRGC Navy strikes container ship MSC Sariska V with an anti-ship cruise missile (~40nm off Iraq's Umm Qasr), framed as retaliation for a US strike on the Iranian tanker "Lian Star." Two confirmed impacts. HIGH — war_noir , MenchOsint , UKMTO via zerohedge , ILRedAlert .

Iran suspends all US talks, vows to close BOTH Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb; oil +~8%. Tehran cited Israeli strikes in Lebanon as a ceasefire breach "on all fronts" and, via Tasnim/IRGC, declared intent to fully blockade Hormuz and activate Bab el-Mandeb through the "Axis of Resistance." Crude spiked toward the mid-$90s per Kobeissi and The Hormuz Letter . HIGH — IranObserver , BRICS , Mark4XX/Tasnim quote , Araghchi .

Earlier US strikes on Iranian radar/telecom sites and a downed MQ-1 drone preceded the walkout; IRGC also claimed a ballistic strike on a US base in Kuwait (intercepted, no casualties per CENTCOM). HIGH — spectatorindex , Lord Bebo/Kuwait , MenchOsint MQ-1 .

Trump's whiplash in one session: "I really don't care, I couldn't care less" and "we'll keep the blockade" ( Kobeissi ) → "talks continuing at a rapid pace" ( zerohedge ) → MOU "completed over the next week," strait reopened "next week" ( Kobeissi ). The market read each headline literally. HIGH .

The contradiction traders keep missing: Hormuz has been effectively choked for ~94 days, so the threat "cut no supply — it withdrew the hope" of a deal ( shanaka86 ). Oil had fallen to a six-week low on ceasefire optimism; the suspension reversed it.

The novelty vs. recent days: Iran didn't just re-threaten Hormuz — it named Bab el-Mandeb as a second front via the Houthis, turning a single chokepoint standoff into a declared multi-gate weaponization. shanaka86 notes Bab el-Mandeb carries ~4 mbpd toward Suez (5-6% of seaborne crude); the Iranian state simultaneously silenced its own hardliner (Ghazanfari) and reaffirmed Mojtaba Khamenei's chain of command.

The gap between claim and ground truth: Trump said Bibi recalled troops headed to Beirut; ejmalrai points out that after 88 days Israel holds ~7km inside Lebanon and Beirut is 100+ km away. Netanyahu publicly contradicted the de-escalation hours later.

After Trump's truce post, IDF struck Yater, Sediqin, al-Bazuriya and other Tyre-district villages; heavy bombardment near Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre with reported casualties ( Lord Bebo , zerohedge/Kan ). Lebanon's reported toll cited at 3,324+ killed ( mhdksafa , single-source).

Hezbollah killed three Israeli soldiers (Givati brigade) with an FPV drone swarm at Beaufort Castle and logged 41 operations in a day — Merkava tank hits, an Iron Dome launcher struck (one of 18 targeted this war). ejmalrai : holding the exposed hilltop "may prove far more dangerous than capturing it." HIGH — MenchOsint , jonelmer , war_noir .

Russia framed the Kyiv barrage as the "answer" for 21 children killed; Putin: "that is their choice" ( MilitarySummary , GEROMAN ). Russia also banned jet-fuel exports as Ukrainian strikes hit refining ( zerohedge ).

Konstantinovka being worked in a pincer (Dolga Bal'ka, Kryvyi Torets crossing); Russians entered Rai-Oleksandrivka on the Slovyansk axis — ArmchairW notes the intervisibility line there looks down into Slovyansk ~8km off. On the Zaporizhzhia front, eastern Liubytske entered, threatening the T0408 supply route. HIGH — GEROMAN , SU_57R .

Tikhonovka liberated , ~9km from Kramatorsk, per Russian MoD — Military Summary frames it as the Kramatorsk battle beginning. HIGH — GEROMAN , GudadzeLevan , MilitarySummary .

Froth gauges: S&P record, 10-week win streak (first since 1985), +$11.7T since March 30 ( Kobeissi ); Micron above $1,000/share ($1.2T, was $60B 13 months ago) ( Kobeissi ); SanDisk hit a 99 monthly RSI ( Barchart ); put/call at 0.64, calls 70% of volume. Nvidia's entry into PCs sank Intel/Qualcomm/AMD and ripped ARM ADRs +13%.

The Burry "Fugazi" round-trip , audited: ex-Big-4 0xSammy says the Nvidia→Valor→xAI→Athene structure is real and the live issue is ~$1.9B Nvidia re-injected as an LP (gross revenue on round-tripped capital) plus Level-3 GPU residual marks sitting on 16.6x leverage in a Bermuda captive. "Arthur Andersen déjà vu?"

Anthropic confidentially filed an S-1 (Kobeissi: expected >$1.8T day-one cap); SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic now racing to list — nicrypto ties the rush to Nasdaq's 15-session index fast-track and finite passive flows. HIGH — zerohedge , Hedgeye .

Kuppy : "GOOG just told you it's basically a shale company… they cannot stop spending on negative-ROIC datacenters." Buffett missed Google for a decade; Abel bought $10B at the top within his first six months ( Nostre_damus ).

Alphabet raising $80B in equity ($40B ATM + $30B underwritten + $10B Berkshire private placement at a discount) to fund AI compute. FCF was ~$10B last quarter against $36B capex, with FY guide of $180-190B. The tell several traders flagged: a $4.5T company issuing equity like a small-cap. HIGH — zerohedge , shanaka86 , DarioCpx , elvermo .

Saylor's Strategy sold 32 BTC ($2.5M) — its first sale since 2022. Size is trivial; the never-sell narrative break isn't. Gammon notes Strategy also sold $128M in shares. HIGH — zerohedge , JacobKing , GeorgeGammon .

BTC fell below $70,000 — longest ETF outflow streak on record (10 days, $2.97B out, incl. a $1.3B BlackRock IBIT block) per shanaka86 . It rose with gold falling and tech ripping: behaving as the risk trade, not the hedge it was sold as. HIGH — Barchart , themarketear .

China export prices +5% YoY (largest since 2023; mineral fuels +22%), grain posting its biggest monthly surge since 2008 — global inflation rebounding ( Kobeissi , zerohedge ).

The unglamorous swing factor: barnacles . Tankers idled 90+ days in warm water foul their hulls/propellers, cutting speed 20-25% and overwhelming dry-dock capacity if 1,500+ ships need cleaning at once ( Rory_Johnston , GavMcCracken ).

US refiners running 90-95% — effectively maxed — backfilling a global system down ~4.5 mb/d of throughput; combined US crude+product exports above 12.7 mb/d ( jackprandelli ). MEDIUM .

US SPR within ~10 days of its lowest since August 1983 ( Megatron_ron ); Mark4XX cites reserves at ~365M barrels (single-source figure, treat as claim).

Shanghai silver premium collapsed below $8 ($7.85/oz, ~10.4%) after US strikes hit prices, with SHFE silver ~$83.5 vs COMEX ~$76 ( silvertrade , peer_metals ). SHFE vaults saw a 20.4-ton outflow to start June ( InProved_Metals ). Karel Mercx flags a rising 1-month lease rate and widening PSLV discount as the setup ( KarelMercx ). MEDIUM .

Gold red for three consecutive months — longest losing streak since 2022 ( Barchart ); PBOC reportedly buying the dip ( zerohedge/TS Lombard ).

Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson claims Iran acquired a nuke via a third country and is "willing to demonstrate it" — unverified, flagging only because it's circulating ( blindpig_1966 ). LOW .

Money-market funds at $8.28T ATH; median S&P short interest highest since the GFC — dry powder and skepticism coexisting with the melt-up ( Barchart , Hedgeye ). LOW .

SK Hynix evacuated thousands after a fire/toxic-gas leak at a chip plant — supply-chain tail risk into the memory squeeze ( zerohedge ). LOW .

US + UK soldier died at Erbil Air Base (May 31) in a "training accident" — same day Iran says it hit Kurdish separatist HQ in Iraq ( MenchOsint , AryJeay ). MEDIUM .

Berkshire at 32% cash (record) even as it deploys into Alphabet + Taylor Morrison ( Barchart ). LOW .

Japan's May FX intervention "swamps anything in recent history" yet the yen sits back where it started — Robin Brooks on diminishing returns ( robin_j_brooks ). LOW .

Meta AI account-takeover exploit — attackers used AI-generated selfie videos to fool Meta's support flow and hijack locked, verified Instagram handles (incl. an Obama-era White House account); zero humans in the loop. oracles , BNONews , kornbuilds . MEDIUM .

France/UK seize Russian "shadow fleet" tanker Tagor (4th vessel since September); Moscow calls it "international piracy," Galloway calls it an act of war. Worth watching for a Russian response. Lord Bebo , zerohedge , Peskov via Lord Bebo . MEDIUM .

$SIVE photonics pumping (Serenity threads) — high-volume, detailed, but it's a laser/semiconductor name, not a miner, and reads as coordinated promotion-vs-shortseller war; excluded from picks by mandate.

Crypto giveaways, tax-residency promos, "comment ASSET for my course" — spam/grift, filtered. e.g. TommiPedruzzi , TheJerzWay .

Paris/PSG riots, "Moscow is actually great" content war, Christians repenting in the Knesset — culture-war loops with no actionable read.

Poland–Ukraine UPA/Bandera flame war (Zelensky's "Heroes of the UPA" unit naming, Nawrocki rejecting EU accession) — real history, but the feed is recycled atrocity-debate engagement bait. HungaryBased , talkrealopinion .

Henry Nowak UK stabbing case — graphic, genuinely viral, but the feed is overwhelmingly outrage amplification and political point-scoring rather than new fact. Ignored as a market/geopolitics signal. Lord Bebo , bennyjohnson .

Junior miners drew the most substantive fundamental work this period (largely Silver Santa's research dumps):

Orvana Minerals ($ORV.TO / $ORVMF) — trades ~$1,700/AuEq oz vs cheapest peer ~$5,700; US$183M mcap, zero analyst coverage. Production guided ~29k → ~106k AuEq oz by FY2027 (3.6x, no equity raise). Optionality on the Taguas dacitic porphyry (Argentina), 15km from ATEX's Valeriano. Spain asset alone (34-37k oz/yr, 1.1M oz M+I+I) argued to justify the cap. detail. MEDIUM.

Peruvian Metals ($PER.V / $DUVNF) — C$34M mcap, zero debt. Thesis: own-ore feed switch at Palta Dorada lifts plant revenue ~21x (C$86 → C$1,850/tonne) with no new capex; shaft samples 10.51 g/t Au, 329 g/t Ag, 1.74% Cu (15.87 g/t AuEq), 89% gold recovery confirmed. ~25 tpd own-ore EBITDA est. US$6.4M (~3.4x EV/EBITDA). detail. MEDIUM.

EDM Resources ($EDM.V / $SWNLF) — zinc, C$39M mcap vs after-tax NPV ~C$246M at today's $1.6069/lb Zn (0.16x NPV). Flotation process = zero sulfuric-acid dependency while ~80-85% of zinc producers are squeezed by the acid shortage. FAA decision due this summer. detail. MEDIUM.

McFarlane Lake Mining ($MLM.cn / $MLMLF) — position-sizing call: Silver Santa flagged a buy at ~$0.14; +100% after a C$6.75M strategic raise led by Michael Gentile and Pierre Beaudoin, ~10x average volume three sessions running. detail. MEDIUM.