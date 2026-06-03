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ebear's avatar
ebear
4hEdited

What do you call a cow with no legs?

A: Говяжий фарш

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Edmund T. Buckley's avatar
Edmund T. Buckley
2h

Well, you asked. I guess I'm the only one who clicks the links.

In section 2, Gulf alignment; neither MenchOsint link leads to Mench.

Fear not, you are still much appreciated.

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