TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The ceasefire that never was finally produced bodies: overnight the US struck Qeshm Island and an oil tanker, Iran answered with ballistic missiles and drones on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, and Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1 took a hit. Meanwhile Russia's threatened mass bombardment landed — 729 drones/missiles, eight Zircons through unintercepted — as Ukraine struck St. Petersburg on the eve of its economic forum. Markets shrugged the geopolitics off entirely: gold formally overtook US Treasuries as the world's top reserve asset, Bitcoin broke $66k, and the S&P closed at a record while four AI names line up to raise a third of a trillion dollars.

1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran–US: ceasefire dead, Kuwait airport hit, Gulf airspace closing

US CENTCOM says it has now disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 since the April 13 Iranian-port blockade (ZeroHedge); the latest was the M/T Lexie, Hellfired in the engine room.

Iran still claims functional control of Hormuz: IRGC Navy says 24 ships transited in 24 hours "after obtaining permission" (MenchOsint).

Gulf alignment is now the story: Oman sovereign, Saudi/Qatar "US-controlled," Kuwait/Bahrain/UAE "fully submitted" — and the latter group took the hits (MenchOsint map)… correction, MenchOsint. Explosions and sirens also reported in Dubai and Saudi.

Patriot interceptor failures recurring over Kuwait, as previously in Qatar and Saudi (Patarames). Trump replaced DNI Gabbard with housing regulator Bill Pulte as acting director mid-crisis (ZeroHedge).

Confidence: HIGH.

Lebanon: 15-minute "ceasefire," Israel threatens Tyre's Christian quarter

Hezbollah and IDF traded fire through a nominal Monday ceasefire; Defense Minister Katz: "There is no ceasefire in Lebanon" (ZeroHedge, Katz).

Israel issued evacuation orders for four towns near Sidon (AMK) and is threatening the Christian quarter of 5,000-year-old Tyre, a UNESCO site — framed by multiple accounts as an attempt to pit Christians against sheltering Shia civilians (Max Blumenthal, Hadi Nasrallah).

The Trump–Netanyahu "expletive-laden call" over Lebanon escalation (Axios) is disputed as PR (Kevork Almassian); an Israeli source denied the specifics (Osint613).

Confidence: HIGH.

Russia–Ukraine: Kramatorsk axis opens; St. Petersburg struck on SPIEF eve

Russian forces crossed the Seversky Donets–Donbass canal toward Malinovka and Tikhonovka, reportedly opening the Kramatorsk direction and closing to ~8km of the city limits (GEROMAN/Petrenko, Malynivka 8km claim, Nordexium on Tikhonovka).

Ukraine hit St. Petersburg's Oil Terminal and Kronstadt with ~50 UAVs as the International Economic Forum opened; mobile internet was cut city-wide, Estonia issued air-raid alerts in multiple counties (Zelensky, 50 UAVs).

Civilian toll on the ground: a Ukrainian drone struck a Moscow–Simferopol bus in Yenakiieve, killing 7 and wounding 11 (Military Summary, Lord Bebo). May set a record with 8,150 Geran drones launched (SU_57R).

Confidence: HIGH.

Gold dethrones Treasuries; silver vaults keep draining

Gold has overtaken US government bonds as the world's top reserve asset — 27% of central-bank reserves vs. Treasuries' 22% at end-2025, per the ECB (FT, Tracy Shuchart). Dollar assets as a whole still lead at 42%.

Physical silver pulled hard: a combined 4.9M oz (153 tonnes) redeemed from Sprott's PSLV and CEF — the largest PSLV redemption pmbug has tracked (mypreciousilver, pmbug). SGE May gold withdrawal was just 63.5 tonnes, lowest since the COVID outbreak (David Lee).

Shanghai silver quoted ~$8 over LBMA spot (Silver Santa); COMEX deposits running ~one-third of the four-year norm (pmbug).

Confidence: HIGH.

Bitcoin breaks $66k as Saylor's first sale in 41 months lands

Bitcoin fell below $66,000 for the first time since April 2nd (Kobeissi); MicroStrategy sold 32 BTC ($2.5M) — its first sale in 41 months, against an 843,706-coin stack now sitting on a ~$6B unrealized loss (Bull Theory).

Shanaka86 reads the sale as a regime signal, not size: STRC preferred dividends have climbed 9%→11.5% and the dividend reserve has fallen from $2.25B to $900M against a ~$1.5B annual bill — "a currency peg defended with a coupon" (thread).

Estimated crypto wealth destroyed since the October peak: ~$2T (Lawrence McDonald). The recurring feed narrative: rotation out of crypto into gold/silver.

Confidence: HIGH.

AI capex: a third of a trillion in fresh paper, returns under scrutiny

Four names are lining up to raise ~$350B: Google ($80B equity, ending a decade of buybacks, Berkshire anchoring an oversubscribed placement), SpaceX (~$75B IPO at near-trillion valuation), Anthropic and OpenAI (~$100B each) (Hedgeye on Google, Thierry Borgeat "exit liquidity avalanche", litquidity).

The tech sector has rallied +42% in two months — largest since 2001, surpassing the 2000 peak — with the SOX +66%; analogues drawn to 1987 and 2000 (Kobeissi, Financelot on SOX doubling). Jensen Huang called Marvell the next trillion-dollar company; it ripped +30% (GraniteShares).

Pushback building: Bain finds AI cost-savings falling far short of projections (ZeroHedge); Gary Marcus mocks the math — "spend a trillion to make $10B a year… a 1% return if it works" (Marcus).

Confidence: HIGH.

Oil, fertilizer and the food chokepoint

Oil spiked ~8% on Iran's talks-suspension line, then faded on Trump's reversal — Shanaka86's point: with Hormuz already shut, crude now trades the odds of a deal, not supply, while the SPR is drained to ~365M barrels to keep the screen calm (thread). WTI briefly near $92 (ZeroHedge); API showed crude -6.8MM (ZeroHedge).

The under-covered crisis is fertilizer: ~a third of traded urea ships through Hormuz; India booked 2.5M tonnes at up to $1,136/tonne vs. ~$500 pre-war (Shanaka86). Thai rice +20% in May, the biggest monthly jump in the data since 2008 (Kobeissi).

Russia is halting fuel exports until winter at its own carriers' request, with European kerosene shortages flagged for July–August (Lord Bebo). Kazakhstan is delaying maintenance at its top oilfield to 2027 to keep pumping (Javier Blas).

Confidence: HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

US weighs expanding nuclear-weapons deployments to more European NATO states (dual-capable aircraft beyond the current six); Poland and the Baltics interested (ZeroHedge, Lord Bebo). LOW–MEDIUM .

Japan is the fastest clock: $73.6B spent defending the yen in May yet still the worst major currency; Tokyo CPI ex-fresh-food +1.3%, below target 4 months; BoJ June 16 with a hike ~80% priced (Shanaka86, Kobeissi on CPI). A ~$20B stimulus package lifted Japanese stocks ~3% even as the same government shorts oil into an energy crisis (JustDario). MEDIUM .

Bolivia general strike enters its fifth week amid reported US pressure to declare martial law; the defense minister resigned with no explanation (CODEPINK, Ollie Vargas). LOW .

US warns Oman to pick the "right" side in the Hormuz standoff (ZeroHedge). LOW .

Reserve-asset politics: a new Kevin Warsh Fed adviser is tied to a Project 2025 agenda proposing gradual Fed abolition and a gold-backed dollar (The Old Pretender). LOW .

Frank Giustra: position in junior miners before the M&A cycle returns — scarcity of world-class copper deposits to drive majors acquiring juniors (MINING.COM). LOW .

JOLTS 9-sigma beat: job openings 7.62M vs. 6.86M expected, biggest beat on record, even as quits plunged to a 6-year low (ZeroHedge). MEDIUM, and at odds with the soft-labor narrative.

4. Noise

UK "Henry Nowak" two-tier-policing saga — heavy volume, emotionally charged, domestic-politics flashpoint with little market relevance (Lord Bebo thread). Ignored: not actionable.

Epstein/Melania/Kushner-island content — recycled tabloid bait (Kim Dotcom, George Galloway). Ignored.

Crypto exchange blowups ($LAB/$M ADL drama, willo2's Polymarket dispute) — single-trader grievances, no systemic read (criptopaul, willo2). Ignored.

"$30K/month AI ebooks," no-code, Claude-side-hustle bait — engagement farming (Tommi Pedruzzi, NadzAI). Ignored.

US tariff churn (60 countries over forced labor; 25% on Brazil; tractor cuts) — real but low-signal vs. today's escalation (ZeroHedge). Parked.

5. Stock Picks

Emperor Metals ($EMPMF / EMR.cn) — intersected 111 gram-meters of gold at Duquesne West, "every hole hitting mineralization," mid-way through 15k m of drilling plus 8k m of historical core resampling (Jeff Clark / The Gold Advisor). Material drill result with numbers. Confidence: MEDIUM (single credible source).

Chesapeake Gold ($CKG.v) — flagged as a "strong position" and valuation-leverage play vs. $HYMC (HYMC ~3 years ahead but ~15x more expensive), with Eric Sprott reportedly loading "while it trades for pennies" (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Conviction/position-sizing call; thinner on hard fundamentals. Confidence: LOW .

Southern Silver Exploration ($SSV.v) — called a strong buy at $0.54 on 5x average volume; already ~14% of the author's portfolio and flagged "overweight" (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Position-sizing signal. Confidence: LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 824

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 7 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 6+ LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

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Crossword — 2026-06-03