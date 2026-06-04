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cobben's avatar
cobben
2h

Eat drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die.

AI, Debt & the Death of Fear

https://www.theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com/post/theira851

Bill Janeway, who we interviewed previously in The IRA (“The Interview: William Janeway on Capitalism and the Innovation Economy”) reminds us that America today is deep into the third phase of classical finance, the Ponzi phase, when valuations are purely a matter of manipulation and hubris. He recalls that the “Minsky Moment” arrived two years before the collapse of Lehman Brothers, when companies began to pay their debts by issuing more debt. Sound familiar? Like the standard practice today in private equity and debt.

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Skunk Formerly Known As Stoner's avatar
Skunk Formerly Known As Stoner
2h

Kuwait has released multiple surveillance cam videos that show a Shahed drone crashing into the airport terminal.

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