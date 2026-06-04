TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran war stopped being abstract: Iranian missiles and drones gutted Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1, US bases in Kuwait took confirmed hangar hits, Iran's navy claims it "targeted" a US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman — and the same afternoon the House voted 215-208 to halt the war, the first congressional rebuke since it began. Markets ran the other risk-off playbook: Bitcoin broke $63k with $1.8B liquidated, Broadcom cratered on an AI-chip miss, and the ECB confirmed gold has overtaken Treasuries as the top global reserve asset. SPR sits at a 2004 low while the strait stays shut.

1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Iran–US: airport hit, destroyer "targeted," US repositioning

IRGC fired ballistic missiles at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain overnight; the US answered with a strike on Qeshm Island inside the Strait and hit an oil tanker bound for an Iranian port (MenchOsint, zerohedge top news).

Iran's navy says it struck the "command-and-control center" aboard a US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman with a truck-launched Ghadir anti-ship missile, citing the IRIS Dena (MenchOsint, War Noir). Caveat: one feed voice notes Iran has historically "[targeted]" — i.e. near-missed — US ships for effect.

Araghchi: no tangible progress; return to talks conditional on ending the Lebanon war ; any Israeli strike on Beirut resumes the war (araghchi, AMK Mapping). Trump insists Iran is close to signing and "won't have a nuclear weapon" (zerohedge) — claims the feed treats as a 3-month-old refrain.

IAEA now sees Iran's proliferation risk higher than before the war began (zerohedge). Macgregor reports a massive US airlift into the region. HIGH.

Oil: SPR at a 2004 low, double-expected draw, Cushing tank bottoms

SPR down to 357M barrels (Hedgeye) — lowest since 2004, per FT via unusual_whales. EIA crude -7.8MM (double expectations) even after an 8MM SPR release; gasoline at 12-year lows, Cushing approaching tank bottoms (zerohedge, zerohedge).

Strait shut since February. Gulf states are planning bypass pipelines while the US quietly escorts ships through Hormuz (zerohedge); India's product exports collapsed -31% YoY as refiners keep fuel at home (Kobeissi).

Bear-case counterpoint worth carrying: a VLCC loaded 2M barrels at Kharg Island, undercutting the "Iranian wells will catastrophically shut in" thesis (Brett Erickson). Longer-curve diesel (Dec-2027) is rising (Karel Mercx). HIGH.

Russia–Ukraine: St. Petersburg struck on SPIEF opening; Kostiantynivka half-fallen

Lebanon: another "ceasefire" while the bombs keep falling

US State Dept announced an Israel–Lebanon ceasefire with "pilot zones" under exclusive LAF control (FirstSquawk) — which the feed read as a recycled headline given Netanyahu the same day said Israel is "ready to resume full-scale escalation" and must demilitarize Lebanon.

Israeli jets bombed Shoukine, Shahabiyeh, Touline (Lord Bebo); a UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed by an Israeli strike near Marjayoun (MenchOsint). Hezbollah's FPV-drone campaign around Beaufort Castle killed two IDF soldiers and reportedly hit the Northern Command commander's vehicle (MenchOsint, jonelmer). The doctors describe Lebanon, not Gaza (Villgecrazylady). HIGH.

AI capex under the microscope: Broadcom craters, Anthropic IPOs at $965B, Burry shorts Nvidia

Broadcom fell ~12% after its AI-chip forecast (FY26 AI chips $56B ) underwhelmed despite reiterating $100B+ 2027 (zerohedge, Puru Saxena, now ~45% cash). The kicker: Broadcom is backstopping a $36B private-credit SPV with Apollo/Blackstone to help Anthropic buy chips (zerohedge).

Anthropic tapped Morgan Stanley/Goldman for an IPO at a $965B valuation, edging past OpenAI (Kobeissi); Moody's flagged AI data-center funding risk as Apollo shops the debt (zerohedge).

Michael Burry is short 1M Nvidia shares — his tell: three customers now owe Nvidia 64% of receivables , up from 33% in 2020 (shanaka86). Jensen's "Marvell is the next $1T company" sent MRVL +45% in two days — Nvidia owns a piece of Marvell (Kobeissi, shanaka86).

Demand side stays loud: Sam Altman warns of cost pushback even as token use explodes (HedgieMarkets); data-center construction hit a record $50.7B annualized, +28% YoY (Kobeissi); 60% of 2027 capacity isn't yet under construction (Hedgeye). Dalio: the bubble will burst, the tech will endure. HIGH.

SpaceX IPO: $1.77T, largest in history, profitability rule waived

Crypto unwind: Saylor underwater, ETFs bleeding, Schiff dancing

ETH under $1,800 (Kobeissi); Strategy's first BTC sale since 2022 cited among the drivers (DeItaone). Saylor's unrealized loss pegged at -$8.34B, neck-and-neck with Tom Lee (TedPillows). Don Durrett is a hodler waiting for sub-$60k. HIGH.

EM currency stress: Won, Yen, Rupee, Rupiah all wobbling

Korean Won at its weakest since the GFC (Barchart) even as KOSPI tripled in a year and 82% of its stocks fell last month (Hedgeye); Seoul is worried about leveraged retail (DarioCpx). USDJPY > 160 after BoJ verbal intervention; Indonesia's rupiah hit 18,000; India slashed foreign-bond taxes to halt the rupee, with ~$53B reportedly wiped from its market in an hour (elerianm, zerohedge, zhao_dashuai). HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

US Mint sold ZERO Silver Eagles in May — dealer spreads have killed retail demand, per bob coleman. LBMA free-float silver estimated at ~$8.8–9.5B (pmbug). LOW.

Germany lost its UN Security Council bid to Austria and Portugal — read across the feed as a diplomatic repudiation (Mokhiber, Homburg). MEDIUM.

Bots passed humans online for the first time, per Cloudflare's Matthew Prince — agentic traffic arriving years ahead of his own forecast. LOW.

AfD's Frohnmaier met Gazprom's Miller at SPIEF to discuss restarting Nord Stream (Frohnmaier, thesiriusreport). LOW.

SoftBank financials under fresh scrutiny now that it's Japan's most valuable company on paper (DarioCpx); Anthropic IPO skeptics out in force (burkov). LOW.

Iran's jet to Moscow (IRAN06, possibly defense minister) as Tehran deepens ties with China and Russia (MenchOsint, zerohedge). LOW.

4. Noise

The Trump–Netanyahu "f-king crazy" phone call (Lord Bebo) — widely treated on the feed as recycled theater; carried only because it's the stated Lebanon-deescalation pretext, not as fact.

Henry Nowak / UK arrests / Farage culture-war cycle (zerohedge and many) — high volume, no market signal.

Bandera/OUN historiography threads (talkrealopinion) — sustained but off-thesis.

Serenity's "I overtook Elon" subscriber gag (aleabitoreddit) — engagement bait; her photonics atoms ($SIVE/$XFAB) are substantive but too speculative/single-source for picks.

$500 silver "6-8 months" call flagged as engagement farming by DeepValue Signals — ignoring the target, noting the skepticism.

Doomsday-precision "Black Monday June 15" thread (BujokMr) — June 15 is in fact a Monday, but the rest is astrology.

5. Stock Picks

DPM Metals — Discovery hole next to Chelopech: 713m at 2.5 g/t Au (grade-metres = 1,752), called "one of the best holes in recent history" (Don Durrett). Strongest specific result on the feed. MEDIUM.

Outcrop Silver ($OCG.TO / $OCGSF) — Santa Ana high-grade primary-silver district; ongoing drilling and resource growth highlighted at a mining conference (Outcrop), flagged again by TheApeOfGoldStreet. LOW.

American Pacific Mining ($USGD / $USGDF) — Large-scale MT anomaly identified at the Madison gold-copper project, drill testing underway (news release). LOW.

Itafos ($IFOS) — Phosphate producer that amended its Rio Tinto sulfuric-acid contract (~610k tons/yr) to run its Idaho plant at full capacity through year-end amid a global sulfur shortage; advancing a $100M low-mag project, mine life to 2037, replacement cost cited at $2–3B (Mark4XX). Promo-styled, single-source. LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 862

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 6 (categories; hundreds of individual tweets)

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM, 10+ LOW

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Crossword — 2026-06-04