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superchobo's avatar
superchobo
4hEdited

Hello, No1, first time long time.

Heads up, both Guliaipole links lead to the same Zerohedge tweet about the SpaceX IPO.

Anyway, thanks for the digests, and also your musings on the main Substack. Not an investor by any chance, but you make it also sound so interesting.

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Veracious Poet's avatar
Veracious Poet
1h

"AI Could Use as Much Water as 1.3 Billion People by 2030, U.N. Report Warns"

https://time.com/article/2026/06/03/ai-global-water-resources-un-report

"The four most dangerous words in investing are, it’s different this time." — Sir John Templeton

"If there is one common theme to the vast range of the world’s financial crises, it is that excessive debt accumulation (whether by the government, banks, corporations, or consumers) often poses greater systemic risks than it seems during a boom." — Carmen Reinhart

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