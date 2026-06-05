TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The AI trade finally cracked in public: Broadcom shed ~$350B on a record quarter while the Dow printed a fresh all-time high on the same session — a rotation into health insurers and banks dressed up as a rally. Trump's Lebanon ceasefire was rejected by Hezbollah within hours as Hezbollah burned through ~6 Merkavas around Beaufort Castle, Oman's main oil terminal took a drone, and Zelensky mailed Putin an open letter proposing direct talks (Moscow's reply: come here). MicroStrategy's loss hit a record and SpaceX got told it waits a year for the S&P.

1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Lebanon: ceasefire rejected, six Merkavas down around Beaufort Castle

Iran-US: Trump "honored to meet the Ayatollah," frozen funds in final stages

Oil: Hormuz at ~23 ships/day, SPR -58M barrels, big oil flags $150

AI: Anthropic's pause plea, Apple renting Google's brain, government equity talk

SpaceX & the IPO machine: S&P says wait a year

Russia-Ukraine: Zelensky's letter, Hulyaipole falls, Crimea rationing fuel

Markets: Dow record on the same day the leaders bled

Gold & silver: the lease-rate tell won't normalize

3. Weak Signals

Indian regulator alleges Rajesh Exports (Valcambi's owner) faked ~$158B of revenue over five years — 99% "misleading" per the interim order (gurgavin, profitsplusid). A Swiss gold refiner's owner under a nine-figure-revenue fraud probe is worth watching. MEDIUM .

BoE pumped a record ~£123B via short-term repo in one week with no press coverage, per JustDario — flagged as covering a UK financial strain. LOW .

A Satoshi-era whale dumped ~$350M of BTC after 16 years of holding through Mt. Gox, COVID, Luna and FTX (CryptoNobler). LOW , unverified but unusual.

Foreigners have sold Korean stocks every single day since May 6 — the longest stretch on record, mostly to ultra-levered domestic retail (zerohedge), with the won and bonds under official watch. The EM-leverage unwind theme is live. MEDIUM .

Finland's DefMin "was aware in advance" of Ukraine's June 3 St. Petersburg strike on SPIEF's opening, fueling z-Telegram NATO-complicity reads (Rothrock). LOW.

4. Noise

Hunter Biden's X meltdown dominated a chunk of the feed (Lord Bebo, Jason, WallStreetMav) — engagement bait, no market relevance.

OddStats' "1929 analog" doomscroll (here) — entertaining, self-admittedly tongue-in-cheek, zero signal.

Tiananmen 37th-anniversary revisionism (Angelica Oung, Zhao DaShuai, Rubio) — recurring June 4 content, not actionable.

The Belgian/Dutch domestic-politics and migrant-riot threads (PhRoose, Lord Bebo, Barbarabonte et al.) — heavy volume, off-beat for this digest.

Graham Platner tattoo scandal, Prince Andrew's bruise, Jordan Peterson "RIP" trolling — tabloid filler.

The "Iran has a nuke" claims are parked here as well as flagged above: single-source, openly disputed by Kevork and Schryver, not corroborated.

5. Stock Picks

Fortune Bay ($FOR.V / $FTBYF) — the day's most-researched name. Silver Santa's deep dive: 1.2 Moz gold in Saskatchewan (97% Indicated, 1.28 g/t), C$54M market cap vs C$1.8B NPV at spot gold (~3 cents on the dollar), 69.9M shares, MRE+PEA done, PFS due YE2026/Q1 2027. CEO Wade Dawe owns ~15%, bought C$445K personally at C$0.32 (now ~C$0.77), built and sold two prior companies. 578 Golden Pond assays pending; Mexico (1.74 Moz Au + 6.7 Moz Ag) and a uranium kicker carried at ~zero. TheApeOfGoldStreet bought the $0.63-0.70 zone. Counterweight: Don Durrett listed six red flags — Mexico legal issue, unpermitted Canadian asset, small deposit, unproven mine-builder management. MEDIUM (two detailed bulls, one detailed bear).

Galway Metals ($GWM.v) — TheApeOfGoldStreet doubled to ~4% ahead of an updated MRE expected this June. Thesis: 2022 MRE was at $1,650 gold (now ~$4,500), with a long run of drill hits across Clarence Stream likely adding 1-2M oz at good grades; 52-week high $1.01 vs ~$0.61 now. Position-sizing change + near-term catalyst. LOW (single account).

Equity Metals ($EQTY.V) — Ape loading the dip at a $0.300 average, now 15% of his portfolio, targeting a minimum $0.600 (≥+100%) over 3-6 months with a delayed updated MRE "any day." Explicit conviction + sizing. LOW .

Stillwater Critical Minerals ($PGE.V) — Ape's PGM/critical-minerals play: largest US rhodium + chromium resources (115,000 oz Rh, ~2.3B lbs chromium), current MRE ~2.046 Moz Pd / 1.256 Moz Pt (~US$5.3B in-situ from Pt/Pd alone), updated MRE targeted H1 2026 (~5 weeks out), timed to a palladium/platinum bottom. LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 770

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 5

Noise filtered: 6 clusters

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 8 MEDIUM, 7 LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-06-05