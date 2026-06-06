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Nurse at Work's avatar
Nurse at Work
6h

Thanks No1 I would have never heard about the Alzheimer's story which is fascinating. As my mom's healthcare proxy when she could no longer make decisions so I would have loved her to have the temporary clarity to know what she truly wanted me to do for her

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Dudeman's avatar
Dudeman
8hEdited

Loved the 'shroom news article! =)

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