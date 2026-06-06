TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Yesterday's "Dow record while the leaders bled" finally snapped: Friday's 172K jobs beat killed the rate-cut trade, and everything — stocks, crypto, gold, silver — got liquidated in one session, with the Nasdaq printing its largest point drop in history and Bitcoin slicing below $60K. Overnight the Hormuz standoff went kinetic: a botched US tanker escort drew IRGC ballistic missiles onto US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, ending the "talks are going well" narrative. Continuation underneath: Russia-Ukraine grinds, South Lebanon hits week 13, and the oil-supply-crisis-meets-falling-price paradox is still unexplained.

1. Critical Alerts

2. Core Themes

Markets: the jobs report that broke the 9-week rally

Iran-US: the tanker escort that drew missiles onto Gulf bases

Oil: inventories at 2004 lows while the price paradoxically sells off

AI bubble: the Mag 7 scramble to sell equity, debt channel shut

Crypto: Bitcoin under $60K and Saylor's no-sell vow ends

Gold & silver: silver loses $70, gold closes below its 200-DMA

Russia-Ukraine: Putin rejects Zelensky's letter at SPIEF; Ukrainian drone hits NATO's Romania

Lebanon: South Lebanon battle enters week 13; Aoun blasts Iran as Israel keeps killing

3. Weak Signals

4. Noise

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The day was wall-to-wall macro and crash commentary; the only individual names with any depth were semiconductor/photonics plays (SIVE, XFAB, AAOI, MRVL) and crypto-treasury stocks, none of which are mining companies, and the lone metals mention (McFarlane Lake, $MLM.CN) was a bare ticker with "still doing research." Nothing met the drill-result/AISC/resource-estimate bar.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 791

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 0

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 9 MEDIUM, 9 LOW

My other publications:

[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-06-06