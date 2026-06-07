TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Busy Sunday in the wreckage of Friday's crash: a 172k jobs print doubled forecasts, killed the rate-cut trade, and flipped traders to pricing a December hike — equities, crypto and gold sold off together, and the desks are bracing for Monday. The genuinely new delta is a Pentagon espionage scandal — Israel's counterintelligence threat level raised to "critical" over spying on US negotiators. Continuation but advancing: Iran-US trades missiles across Hormuz at war day 100, the AI circular-financing machine grinds toward SpaceX's Thursday IPO, gold/silver bleed while the PBOC logs a 19th straight buying month, and Kostiantynivka collapses into a cauldron.

1. Critical Alerts

Markets repriced to a rate HIKE, not a cut — Monday is the stress test. A 172k jobs print (double expectations) sent the 10-year past 4.5% and flipped December odds from cut to hike; the S&P fell -2.64% (~$2.2T erased, worst since Oct 10 2025) per cryptorover, Nasdaq -4.2% per shanaka86. HIGH.

Iran-US: Hormuz missile/drone exchange, ceasefire dead at war day 100. IRGC fired a 7-missile barrage at US bases in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain per jonelmer; CENTCOM confirms downing two Iranian attack drones in the strait. Kuwait intercepted 7 missiles Saturday (zerohedge). HIGH.

Israel spying on US officials — Pentagon raises threat to "critical." NBC/NYT reporting via Megatron_ron and jhaboush: eavesdropping on Witkoff, Colby and DiMino; deployed US soldiers' phones bugged per MonitorX99800. HIGH.

AI's circular financing exposed as Washington floats equity stakes. Trump says the US may take stakes in AI firms, meeting execs next week (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter); SpaceX rents its GPUs back to Google ($920M/mo) and Anthropic ($1.25B/mo) right before Thursday's IPO per Hedgie. HIGH.

Gold/silver bleed while the PBOC logs a 19th straight buying month — and Bessent rules out revaluation. China added ~9.95t in May per Eric Yeung and David Lee; meanwhile Bessent says "WE ARE NOT GOING TO REVALUE GOLD" per SilverDegen. HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Markets: good news broke the market — desks call it a positioning purge, not a narrative

The setup: a week ago Wall Street was betting on a cut; the doubled jobs number flipped it to pricing a December hike. Everything sold at once per shanaka86 — equities, Bitcoin below $60k, gold to a three-month low.

The catch nobody's pricing: ~70k of those jobs were leisure/hospitality World Cup hiring , and wage growth cooled to 3.4% — the Fed may have repriced on a soccer tournament (shanaka86). Lobo Tiggre echoes the "how real is this print" doubt (duediligenceguy).

SpotGamma says skip the narratives: traders were "choking on calls" Thursday, purged Friday — QQQ options were massively overvalued vs SPY into the drop. zerohedge's deep-dive frames it as "delta collapsing under its own weight" (zerohedge).

The leverage backdrop: hedge-fund gross leverage maxed at the 100th percentile (themarketear); margin debt hit an all-time-high 4.0% of GDP , above 2000 and 2007 (ThierryBorgeat); half the S&P now trades above 10x sales (ThierryBorgeat).

Watching Monday: OddStats on "Mondays after terrible Fridays" for the Nasdaq; "Extreme Fear" trended on a Sunday (DarioCpx). HIGH.

AI: the circular-financing loop nobody can find the exit to, ahead of SpaceX's Thursday IPO

The clearest write-up: xAI built data centers for Grok, lost $6.4B, and now Google and Anthropic pay rent on hardware Grok couldn't use — that rent is the AI revenue story SpaceX takes public Thursday at a $1.75T valuation. "I've tried to find where this stops being circular and I can't" (Hedgie). Barchart notes SpaceX needs to grow 600x to justify it (Barchart).

The tell: Washington floating government equity stakes is the signal private markets can't fund the buildout — Maarten Verheyen reads it as exactly that (MaartenVerheyen), and warns "OpenAI & Anthropic gaan bankroet" (MaartenVerheyen); JustDario: something's "gone badly wrong" at both despite biblical raises (DarioCpx).

Costs and casualties: AI infra capex rising from $50BN to $75BN per gigawatt (zerohedge); private data-center construction has overtaken all public highway/rail/transit spending (Hedgeye); tech announced 38,242 May layoffs , with AI cited in 87,714 cuts YTD (KobeissiLetter).

The retail come-on Bernie Sanders and Trump now agree on — a public ownership fund — is dissected by _Investinq. HIGH.

Iran-US: ceasefire window closed empty, Hormuz live, Iranian exports near zero

The 60-day diplomatic window expired with zero agreements on frozen assets or the strait; Iran's FM warns the US will "face consequences for illegal actions" (DeItaone). 100+ IRGC speedboats formed up 55km NW of Qeshm per HormuzLetter.

US tankers quietly escorting oil through Hormuz, Iran targeting them, UKMTO silent (MenchOsint). Kuwait says its international airport was targeted (TheInsiderPaper).

Iranian crude exports collapsed to ~209k bpd in May — lowest since early 2020, -84% MoM — under the US naval blockade in force since April 13; another two months and Iran runs out of oil to ship China (KobeissiLetter).

Damage-claim gap: CENTCOM claimed full interception of this week's barrage, but high-res satellite imagery shows precise hits on hangars per imetatronink; zerohedge reports Iran rapidly restoring missile tunnels (zerohedge).

Postwar carve-up: the US is reportedly steering $100-120B in frozen Iranian assets to GCC states for reconstruction (Nostre_damus, zerohedge). Gen. Jack Keane is publicly demanding a return to "full combat operations" (Mark4XX). HIGH.

Israel-US: the espionage scandal lands as Congress moves to hide Israel aid in Pentagon deals

Pentagon raised Israel's counterintelligence threat level to "critical," the highest designation (Megatron_ron, LeadingReport). NYT: the espionage to uncover US positions in the Iran talks "crossed the line" (FirstSquawk).

The political overlay, naturally: as the scandal breaks, Netanyahu is reportedly working with Congress to bury military aid inside Pentagon co-production deals per SenSanders — "won't have to spy as much when we give them the Pentagon" (mattgaetz). HIGH.

South Lebanon: Israel now dictates Lebanese Army movement; 9 killed, officer toll at 18

An Israeli airstrike killed 9 in South Lebanon, including Lebanese Army officers (zerohedge). Israel formally told the Lebanese Army no troops may move in the south without prior permission — 18 Lebanese officers killed so far, including a Brigadier General (ejmalrai).

Hezbollah is bleeding the IDF in return: an Israeli captain wounded June 4 died of his wounds, a sergeant killed June 5 (MenchOsint); armed FPV drones burning Merkavas and Namer APCs per jonelmer.

The people with no vote: a medic killed by a drone 1km from the Tyre hospital he was walking to (HadiHtt); a sea-turtle conservationist bombed in her home (sahouraxo); and sectarian housing discrimination against displaced Shia families documented first-hand by Marwa Osman. HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Kostiantynivka collapses into a cauldron as Zelensky's letter is rejected

Putin rejected Zelensky's open letter — "Work, brothers" — as Kostiantynivka is encircled , ~35% under Russian control, Ukrainians trapped in the cauldron (MilitarySummary, Suriyakmaps). Even Ukrainian sources concede FPV drones are severing the last-mile logistics, blocking casualty evacuation (WarHunter2222).

The drone war went deep: Ukraine flew ~1,000km to hit Kronstadt and 500km to a Krasnodar oil depot (ZelenskyyUa); St. Petersburg/Leningrad saw 141 drones downed during the SPIEF forum (foreignagentint, Dr_C_Becker).

Attrition still favors Russia: May visually-confirmed vehicle losses ran 159 Ukraine vs 28 Russia (1:5.6) per AMK_Mapping; Sever group took Shevchenko in Kharkiv (SMO_VZ).

Even Ukrainians panned the letter as performative (IuliiaMendel). A Ukrainian naval drone detonated in Romania's Constanta port ~900m from an ammonium-nitrate store — alleged false flag (Kathleen_Tyson_). HIGH.

Gold & silver: the pullback as accumulation; revaluation thesis vs Bessent's denial

The buy-the-dip chorus is loud: silver's drop was "spectacular in price, mediocre in money" — a shakeout, not distribution (BroadLuis); Maarten Verheyen holds a $60-70 floor / $110-120 cap range for the year (MaartenVerheyen).

Structure tells: US banks now hold their lowest-ever silver futures short (goldseek); COMEX June silver withdrawals are <1% of delivery requests — "the COMEX is dead" (pmbug). Global central banks added +17t in April (KobeissiLetter).

The thesis fight: Fed advisor Paul Winfree's 2023 commodity-backing note is being read as a roadmap to revalue Treasury gold to $15-20k for $4-5T overnight (GreyRabbitFin), with Eric Yeung pushing gold-bond issuance (KingKong9888). Then Bessent flatly denied it (SilverDegen). The IMF says US debt has lost its safety premium (GoldTelegraph_). HIGH.

Oil: distillate inventories at a 2003 low while the price refuses to spike

US distillate inventories fell to their lowest since 2003 (Hedgeye); the broader read is global stocks drawing 70-80M barrels/week with US crude at a two-decade low and Cushing near operational lows — buffers "almost exhausted" (Mark4XX).

The counterweight: Anas Alhajji's reminder that the 1980s lost both Iranian and Iraqi output and oil still collapsed to single digits (anasalhajji). Weekend crude ticked +2% (Nostre_damus).

Collateral damage already visible: South African 95-octane hit a record, +40% since February (steve_hanke); zerohedge flags an emerging-market crunch in oil-poor Asia (zerohedge). The yen-carry angle: an oil spike in yen as the reverse-carry catalyst (leadlagreport), with the BoJ likely forced to defend again (Barchart). MEDIUM-HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Tanzania bans the USD for domestic transactions — pricing, payment or refusing shillings now criminal under Government Notice No. 198, grace period ended this month (Its_ereko). Dedollarization moving from theory to statute. LOW.

Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline breaks ground — Algeria/Niger/Nigeria, 4,128km, 30Bcm/yr aimed at Europe (Frank_Stones). LOW.

El Niño + fertilizer shortage convergence flagged as a coupled, pre-baked food shock peaking late-year (HurricaneAddict), echoed by ProfSteveKeen. MEDIUM.

Off-exchange now the majority of US stock trading for the first time — dark pools + internalization (Barchart). LOW.

Treasury bill rollover risk: privately-held UST maturing within 1 year hit a record $8.3T, doubled in 5 years (KobeissiLetter). LOW.

Google's "Memory-Caching RNN" paper claims to close the gap with Transformers at non-quadratic cost — if it holds, a compute-economics shift (HowToAI_). LOW.

Detailed semiconductor/photonics theses from Serenity — InP supply-chain chokepoints ($AXTI), pre-commercial silicon photonics ($XFAB), edge-AI hardware ($RPI) (aleabitoreddit). Unusual, granular, single-source. LOW.

US backs out of the Germany-Tomahawk deal over Russia-escalation fears per Politico (AlternatNews). LOW.

Macro deterioration markers: small-business hiring intentions at a 2020 low (KobeissiLetter); home delistings highest since March 2020 (KobeissiLetter); worker share of corporate income at a record-low 54% (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

4. Noise

UK Henry Nowak murder / Vickrum Digwa prison attack — emotive crime-cycle content, no market relevance (BritifyUK). Ignored.

LA mayoral count fraud claims — partisan election drama, unverifiable (EndWokeness). Ignored.

Crypto "manipulation" — $25B shorts vs $940M longs (MaxCrypto). Unverifiable exchange-aggregate claim; skip.

Kushner-Albania "anti-pedophile navy" satire (HalfwayPost). Engagement bait.

Mirra Andreeva French Open win (cnnbrk) — real, but not the brief.

General migration/culture-war ragebait, D-Day commemoration debates, 9/11 and COVID conspiracy threads — high volume, zero signal. Ignored.

Russia "600 killed in record airstrike" claim (RussianArmys) — unverified propaganda casualty figure; not carried.

5. Stock Picks

No qualifying stock picks this period. The metals commentary was overwhelmingly macro/sector (SILJ, GDX, GDXJ breadth) rather than company-specific; the one individual miner mentioned — a Pilar Gold restart equity-raise livestream (maneco1964) — carried no production, grade, AISC or resource numbers to qualify. The detailed single-name conviction on the feed was all semiconductors/photonics (Serenity, noted above), which falls outside the mining mandate.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 487

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 0

Weak signals: 9

Noise filtered: 7 (categories)

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM-HIGH, 4+ LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-06-07