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Loic's avatar
Loic
4h

It all seems to get more chaotic by the day

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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
3h

I am so confused.

What were these missiles intercepted with? Postol reports the Patriots aren't worth crap.

THAADs are suppose to be nearly all gone.

How does the Israeli Air Force make the trip without refueling? So, of course the KC135s came from Prince Sultan Airbase .... right?

Yet --- Trump says???

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