TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The 24-hour ceasefire died on contact: Israel hit Iran's petrochemical sites, Iran answered on Haifa, Yemen joined firing at Tel Aviv, and both Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb slammed shut again - before Trump forced Israel to pause strikes on Iran within a day, while the bombing of Lebanon never stopped. The other big delta is markets: Friday's AI selloff went fully global overnight, with South Korea's KOSPI down 8.3% and trading halted. Everything else - oil draining toward tank bottoms, the AI-bubble IPO conveyor, Konstantinovka falling - is continuation with fresh numbers.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran-Israel ceasefire collapsed and re-froze inside 24 hours. Israel struck Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz and Kermanshah plus the Karun/Mahshahr petrochemical complex (AlArabiya); Iran answered with ballistic missiles on Haifa's petrochemical/refinery zone (Lord Bebo, ShaykhSulaiman); Iran then declared an end to operations, warning that further strikes - including in Lebanon - trigger a "far stronger" response (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter). Israel halted Iran strikes at Trump's request but said Lebanon ops continue (KobeissiLetter). Confidence: HIGH.

Both chokepoints shut. Iran re-closed the Strait of Hormuz; the Houthis declared a "total ban" on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea / Bab-el-Mandeb (Suriyakmaps, AJENews). A US F-18 disabled the tanker Marivex off Oman (24 Indian crew rescued) (MoloWarMonitor). Confidence: HIGH.

Global AI/market rout. KOSPI fell ~ 8.3% and halted; Nikkei ~ -4.5% (Hedgeye). BofA told clients to take profits with 70% of its bear-market signals flashing (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

Israel ordered the entire ancient city of Tyre evacuated - 3 Palestinian refugee camps and, explicitly, the Christian quarter (ejmalrai, wyattreed13). Confidence: HIGH.

Open Trump-Netanyahu rift: Trump reportedly warned "Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon" (KobeissiLetter). A US official framed it as Netanyahu needing the war to live politically, Trump needing it to end (Currentreport1). Confidence: MEDIUM.

2. Core Themes

Iran-Israel: the one-day ceasefire and the new escalation ladder

The trigger sequence is now explicit: Hezbollah strike on Israel → Israel hits Lebanon → Iran strikes Israel "in defence of Lebanon" → Israel hits Iran → repeat (AmitSegal). Iran's stated red line: any attack on Lebanon is an attack on Iran (Nostre_damus).

Iran framed the Haifa petrochemical strike as direct retaliation for the Karun/Mahshahr hit, declaring all regional energy assets "legitimate targets" (NahidPoureisa).

Netanyahu: "holding fire… for now," reserving the right to resume (zerohedge). Iran's side says it is prepared for a long war (zerohedge).

Skeptics on both flanks: one analyst argues Iran's barrages keep inviting more damage than they deter (glcarlstrom); a GCC read calls the Trump-Bibi split theatre designed to decouple the "Iran track" from the "Hezbollah track" (AimenDean).

Unverified but circulating: Iranian leadership "loses contact" with Mojtaba Khamenei (c14english). Treat as rumour.

Confidence: HIGH on the strike-counterstrike-pause cycle; LOW on the leadership rumour.

South Lebanon: the Lebanon track is the live war

Israel has stepped up strikes south of the Litani/Zahrani since the Iran ceasefire, signalling that zone sits outside any regional deal (ILRedAlert).

Lebanese/Iranian sources claim Israel has struck Lebanon ~ 3,500 times "during the ceasefire" (IRANinKENYA, AssalRad) - a claim, not confirmed.

Hezbollah is inflicting armour losses: Kornet/ATGM and FPV-drone strikes on Merkava tanks near Beaufort Castle, with the IDF admitting one officer killed (jonelmer). Week-13 field report notes FPV drones destroying Iron Dome launchers (jonelmer).

Daniel Davis: time to break the "war bonds" and stop subordinating US policy to Lebanon escalation (DanielLDavis1).

Confidence: HIGH on the strikes continuing; MEDIUM on the 3,500 figure.

Oil: both straits shut, Cushing draining, futures still asleep at $75

The system has offset ~ 90% of Hormuz barrels ( 17.5 mmb/d ) via bypass pipelines, lower Chinese imports, higher US exports, SPR draws and demand destruction (aeberman12) - which is also why the paper market looks calm.

The catch: physical "operational stress" is 1-2 weeks out as commercial stockpiles near minimum linefill (rdd147); Cushing is closing on tank-bottoms with managed money barely long (SamKovX). SPR crude fell another ~ 7.9 mb w/w (staunovo).

JPMorgan warns of an oil-shock scenario if Hormuz stays blocked past June (zerohedge). Qatar slipped its ninth LNG cargo out via a "dark" tanker; ADNOC is selling crude off small vessels going dark (SStapczynski, JavierBlas).

Year-ahead WTI still pinned near $75 despite the shock, which Mark4XX reads as active paper-market suppression (Mark4XX). JustDario echoes traders sitting on the sidelines, "front-run by insiders" (JustDario).

Confidence: HIGH.

Markets: Friday's AI purge went global

Foreign investors have dumped ~ $75B of Korean stocks YTD, selling every session for a month; domestic retail/institutions bought +$69B against it (KobeissiLetter). Friday saw record put volume and a record $1.1B in 3x-leveraged S&P/semi ETF turnover (Barchart, KobeissiLetter).

Positioning was the tell: large-cap tech crowding sat higher than 97% of the last 16 years going in (KobeissiLetter). US market-cap-to-GDP hit a record 238% (KobeissiLetter).

Jensen Huang called the selloff a buying opportunity and talked up Qualcomm (KobeissiLetter). Bitcoin near MicroStrategy's cost floor; history says Friday's low gets re-tested (zerohedge).

Confidence: HIGH.

AI bubble mechanics: capex eating cash, the IPO belt revving, Apple stumbling

The structural number: AI hyperscalers are on track to spend ~ 100% of operating cash flow on capex this year, up from 40% in 2023, with buybacks slowing (shanaka86).

Three $1T-class IPOs queued: OpenAI filed a confidential S-1 (zerohedge), SpaceX plans to close books Wednesday (zerohedge). Anthropic's financing is the circular-deal poster child - a $36B Apollo/Blackstone private-credit SPV, Broadcom backstopping, to buy Google chips while Google rents compute from SpaceX (zerohedge).

Apple's WWDC Siri (running on Google's Gemini, barred in EU/China at launch) wiped ~ $230B ; shares fell ~ 5% off the high (k1rallik, KobeissiLetter).

Counter-trade: Intel popped ~ 15% on reports Google and Nvidia may use it as a backup foundry to de-risk TSMC (KobeissiLetter); JPM poured cold water, calling most of it already-modelled packaging (zerohedge). Nvidia/SK Hynix signed a next-gen memory partnership.

Confidence: HIGH.

Gold & silver: silver knifes to the 200-DMA; central banks keep stacking

Silver hit its 200-day average for the first time since early 2025 (RockBtmEntries). Shanghai printed around $74 (down ~8.8% ) per Silver Santa; Dr. Potassium sees $63-64 as the likely floor, not the $50 the bears want (potassium_phd). Don Durrett: "silver is going a lot higher" (DonDurrett).

Central-bank bid intact: Uzbekistan added 9 tons in May ( 423t total), nearly matching China (silvertrade); PBoC stacked for a 19th straight month (silvertrade). China's $105.4B May trade surplus is read as more reserve fuel (BankerWeimar).

Structural whisper: Dario "confirms" a 2,000-ton military-grade gold vault being built near a HK airport to relaunch the HK Gold Exchange, aiming to pair Shanghai-HK against COMEX-LBMA (JustDario).

Macro tailwind: the bond market has flipped from pricing cuts to demanding hikes, with >70% odds of a 2026 hike (AIGOLDOfficial, Barchart). Contrarian read: Citi turned bearish gold with a $4k target - "what you typically see as gold bottoms" (Nostre_damus).

Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka pocket closing; the bridge war opens

Kostyantynivka is being encircled - Russia secured Novodmytrivka and is closing the southwestern pocket as Ukraine withdraws (Nordexium, CKMapss); Ukrainian analysts call its capture "almost inevitable" (GeromanAT).

Bridge-for-bridge: after Ukraine hit the M18 (Crimea-Kherson), Russia struck the Zatoka bridge in Odesa - the only link to southwestern Odesa Oblast - with Iskander-M, cruise missiles and glide bombs (MilitarySummary, AMK_Mapping_).

London summit (UK/France/Germany + Zelensky) reissued its five conditions; Moscow's red lines untouched (MyLordBebo). Lavrov: Zelensky's publicised "letter" proves Kyiv doesn't want talks (tassagency_en).

Armenia: Pashinyan's Civil Contract holds 61/105 seats - enough to govern, short of a supermajority - amid 70+ opposition arrests and rigging claims (DD_Geopolitics, geviskajyan).

Latvia: a French Rafale downed a drone (Ukrainian-origin per several accounts, blamed on Russian EW by Riga) (Lord Bebo).

Confidence: HIGH on Konstantinovka and the bridge strikes.

3. Weak Signals

BoJ to 1.0% at its June meeting , per Nikkei - single-source but market-moving given yen shorts at the highest since July 2024 even as MoF spent ~ $74B defending it (FirstSquawk, KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

"AI" as layoff scapegoat: AI-blamed cuts jumped from 7% of layoffs in January to 40% in May (record 38,579 ), yet total layoffs are down and the economy added 172k jobs - the same firms blaming AI are spending $725B on it and hiring most (shanaka86). LOW.

China capital-control tightening (State Council Order No. 837, effective July 1) formally routes Hong Kong outbound investment under mainland scrutiny (KingKong9888). LOW.

COMEX June silver deliveries rose to 10.5M oz , Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo house accounts stopping (silvertrade) - though one researcher argues deliveries barely correlate with vault supply or price. LOW.

K-shaped data: US corporations are keeping the largest share of national income since 1950 while labour's share hit an all-time low (Hedgeye); full-time employment fell -79k in May to the lowest since Dec 2024 (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM.

Vista Gold added to the Russell 2000, which Don Durrett calls a sign Wall Street still misprices the miners (DonDurrett). LOW.

4. Noise

LA mayoral count drama (Nithya Raman's late surge over Spencer Pratt) - heavy fraud-claim engagement bait with little verifiable substance (BillMelugin_, bennyjohnson). Tracked, not actionable.

SBF pardon application spiked FTT ~50% on hope, but Trump already said no twice (zerohedge, shanaka86). Headline churn.

Israel-spying-on-Pentagon clip (JesseBWatters) - real story underneath, but the feed version is a Fox segment with no new detail.

Belfast attack, Berlin anti-Merz protests, Albania flamingo-reserve unrest, World Cup visa gripes, North Korea "boom" - high-volume culture/outrage cycling, dropped for lack of market or strategic signal.

Zelensky shoe-height and "Constanta false-flag" threads - recycled provocation with zero corroboration.

5. Stock Picks

Thin period for fundamentals - these are catalyst/technical calls, light on drill/AISC data. All LOW confidence.

GoGold Resources - obtained its final permits; Durrett flags Vizsla as the likely-next underground permit and is "uber-bullish" on miners broadly (DonDurrett). Concrete catalyst, no production figures given.

Silver X Mining ($AGX.v) - entry $0.63 , conviction call for "minimum +50% before July ends" (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Technical/price-target only.

Starcore International ($SAM.to) - called one of the most oversold junior producers, "highly leveraged to silver," current level a buy on weakness (TheApeOfGoldStreet). No metrics attached.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 897

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 8+ LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

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Crossword — 2026-06-09