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Graham's avatar
Graham
9h

The Kostyantynivka advance is a myth. Somewhat akin to perpetual Russian claims to be capturing Kupiansk 😂

What has actually happened on the battlefield is that the drone kill zone has expanded on both sides. The Russians draw this as captured territory ! 😂

https://substack.com/@professorbonk/note/c-272911582?r=4qr9v0&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
7h

Contradictory signals?

I don't get the "AI-scapegoat" vs "K-shape". One says things are "better", the other "much worse".

What am I missing?

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