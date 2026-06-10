TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta: the US and Iran went from a nominally-intact ceasefire to trading direct strikes overnight. Trump claimed Iran downed a US Apache over Hormuz, CENTCOM launched "self-defense" strikes on a dozen-plus Iranian coastal sites including two drinking-water tanks, and the IRGC fired ballistic missiles and drones back at US bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. The other delta is metallic: gold formally entered a bear market, silver knifed below its 200-DMA for the first time in 14 months, and the Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index printed a literal zero. Everything else (oil tank-bottoms, the AI deleveraging, the Russia-Ukraine grind, Belfast) is continuation with fresh advances.

1. Critical Alerts

US and Iran exchange direct strikes; the "ceasefire" is still officially in place. Trump said Iran shot down a US Apache over the Strait of Hormuz, then that the US "must respond" (WhiteHouse); CENTCOM began "self-defense" strikes at 5pm ET and later completed them (zerohedge, Breaking911). The IRGC retaliated against the Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain and Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan (MenchOsint, AMK_Mapping). Bahrain's interior ministry sounded sirens (moi_bahrain). Meanwhile the ceasefire is, technically, still on (JustDario). HIGH.

Precious-metals capitulation across the board. Gold entered a bear market, off 20%+ from its January high (Barchart); silver posted its first close below the 200-DMA in 14 months (Barchart); the Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index hit zero, a 10-year low (TheApeOfGoldStreet, maneco1964). HIGH.

Oil tank-bottoms approaching while futures fell. Cushing is ~1 week from its 20m-barrel operational floor (TOzgokmen), a level last breached in 2007-08; API showed crude -9.1MM (zerohedge); Hormuz crossings still haven't recovered (Hedgeye); the Houthis threatened to make the Red Sea a second chokepoint (Mark4XX). Crude still dumped on deal-headlines. HIGH.

Global AI deleveraging: Korea hits the circuit breaker. Korea Exchange activated a sidecar to halt program selling (zerohedge); KOSPI whipsawed -5/-8/+8 across sessions before falling another 6.5% (FirstSquawk); NDX logged its largest intraday move in three years and single-stock dispersion now rivals the dot-com peak (zerohedge). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: an Apache pretext, then strikes both ways, with a "two or three days" deal running alongside

The trigger: a US AH-64 Apache went down near Hormuz. Trump first told the WSJ it "wasn't a big deal" (Faytuks), then framed it as an attack requiring a response.

The cause is unsettled. CENTCOM said it didn't know what caused the crash (MenchOsint); a US official told Barak Ravid an Iranian drone hit it but intent is undetermined (BarakRavid); Iran's deputy FM said it was not deliberately targeted (AJENews).

US strikes hit Sirik, Qeshm, Jask, Bandar Abbas, Minab and more (CKMapss, jacksonhinkle) - including two drinking-water tanks in Sirik per Iranian state media (zerohedge), cutting water to the Bemani district (sahouraxo).

Iran's reply: ballistic missiles and drones at the Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain and F-35 hangars at Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan, plus claimed MQ-9 Reaper kills (Currentreport1). CENTCOM says "nearly all" intercepted, which OSINT accounts read as some impacts (AMK_Mapping).

The parallel track: simultaneous "imminent war" and "imminent ceasefire" headlines (zerohedge). Trump floated a deal in "two or three days" with Hormuz reopening "immediately" (unusual_whales); the US believes Iran will settle on a 15-year enrichment suspension (zerohedge). Araghchi's line: "Leave our region if you want to be safe" (araghchi).

Daniel Davis's framing is the one to hold onto: 20 targets for a single helicopter with no casualties, an inevitable counter-response, no off-ramp (DanielLDavis1).

South Lebanon: Israel strikes Tyre, Hezbollah works the border, Tel Aviv says "we basically lost"

Israel struck the southern coastal city of Tyre after an evacuation order for the whole city, hitting a mainly-Christian residential complex (MyLordBebo, FaytuksNetwork); marandi documented what he called carpet-bombing of southern villages (s_m_marandi). Eight Lebanese reported killed in 24 hours (steve_hanke).

Hezbollah ran armed FPV drones at an IDF Merkava and a HEMTT fuel tanker near Beaufort Castle (jonelmer); a lone fighter crossed into Margaliot and opened fire on a patrol (AMK_Mapping).

Ben-Gvir reportedly urged the cabinet to abduct Lebanese women and children as psychological warfare (TheCradleMedia).

Tel Aviv residents: "we basically lost," citing strategic parity that leaves Israel locked on two fronts (warintel4u). Haaretz framing via dana: Netanyahu's "concept of power" collapsed and he needs a permanent front to survive the election (dana916).

Oil: Cushing draining toward the floor, both straits squeezed, and the curve still asleep

The structural case: Cushing dropping below its 20m operational bottom within weeks, SPR heading to a ~280m all-time low in 7 weeks with no refill for years, negligible demand destruction (JustDario). China's crude imports fell to an 8-year low, which is masking the squeeze, not signalling weak demand (zerohedge).

The chokepoints multiply: Hormuz shut 100+ days, and the Houthis announced a ban on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea as a "first step," with Saudi already diverting 70%+ of exports to Yanbu (Mark4XX). Kuwait's 2-month export freeze was partly cracked by dark transits (Amena__Bakr).

Yet futures fell hard on every ceasefire headline, WTI down ~8% in 28 hours, below $88 per Hedgeye. Supertanker orders hit a record 262, up 1,000%+ in two years (KobeissiLetter). BASF's CEO warned of a second-half price shock if Hormuz doesn't reopen (HannesZipfel).

Worth a read: the framing that the question is shifting from "what's your price for oil" to "do you have any oil," at which point the smooth forward curve stops mattering (rocinante2d).

Gold & silver: bear market, busted 200-DMA, and miner sentiment at literal zero

Gold broke below $4,200 and silver approached $64 as the war re-escalated (PeterSchiff); Hedgeye marked silver below $66 (Hedgeye), with the daily RSI near 31.8, approaching Liberation-Day levels (potassium_phd).

The contrarian tell everyone is fixated on: the Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index at zero. The Ape's read is that this is exactly the washed-out setup he wants (TheApeOfGoldStreet); Nostra notes it can't go below zero (Nostre_damus).

The other side: Don Durrett expects sub-$4,000 gold and sub-$60 silver before this correction ends, with metals having to fade the eventual everything-bubble crash (DonDurrett); Citi sees gold down another 20% by September (Barchart).

The bid underneath: China added 10 tonnes in May, a 19-month buying streak to a record 2,331 tonnes (KobeissiLetter). India's MCX silver now trades ~4.85% over import-duty parity as restrictions block arbitrage (Macrobysunil).

Markets/AI: the SpaceX-IPO vacuum, SuperMicro's raise-everything week, and Broadcom lending to its own demand

The IPO belt is redlining: SpaceX prices June 12 with two 2x SpaceX ETFs launching the same day (EricBalchunas), and 2026 IPO/lockup supply is set to hit a record $700B+ (Hedgeye). Everyone is rushing to sell stock before the SpaceX vacuum hits (zerohedge).

SuperMicro disclosed $39B in AI-server orders, a $7B equity raise, and a mixed shelf in the same window (zerohedge). CoreWeave founders have dumped $2.3B since IPO (zerohedge).

The circular-financing centrepiece: a Broadcom/Apollo/Blackstone $35B platform to fund Anthropic's capacity (zerohedge) - Broadcom effectively underwriting demand for its own chips (Twin_Sunsett). SoftBank reportedly couldn't secure a $6B loan against OpenAI shares it values near $100B (JustDario).

Froth gauges: margin debt at its 2nd-highest share of M2 ever (Barchart), a 3rd consecutive Hindenburg Omen (Barchart), and 7 of 10 BofA peak indicators triggered (Barchart). And the gothburz set-piece on "Apple Foundation Models" actually being rented Google Gemini is worth the read (gothburz). Catalyst today: May CPI at 8:30am, flagged as a possible first 4%+ print in three years (zerohedge).

Russia-Ukraine: Novodmytrivka falls, the Konstantinovka pocket closes, a Crimean front opens

Russia captured Novodmytrivka in the Kostyantynivka direction after a ~6-week fight (AMK_Mapping); Ukrainian forces are pulling north out of Konstantinovka itself, with 800-1,000 reported encircled (YourmediaAgency).

The new axis: Military Summary describes a Crimean front opening, with Ukraine hitting the Chongar bridge and testing the Kinburn Spit, plus a mystery car-bombing near Moscow that wounded a general (MilitarySummary, zerohedge). Lyman and Kupyansk remain contested, with claims running both ways.

Politics: a new Eurosceptic Bulgarian PM halted arms to Ukraine (zerohedge, IuliiaMendel); the EU's 21st sanctions package targets 30 Russian tankers and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (zerohedge). Ukraine drones hit the Novokuybyshevsk refinery (squatsons).

Belfast burns after an attempted street beheading

A Sudanese asylum-seeker attempted to behead a man in a Belfast street; the victim, reported to be a disabled man who helped migrants settle, was gravely mutilated (zerohedge, visegrad24). Bystanders who intervened with a shovel likely saved his life.

The response escalated through the day: homes, cars and buses set alight, vehicles stopped and checked for migrants, and an organised 7pm loyalist mobilisation with a long list of road closures circulated on WhatsApp (lil_doza, Breaking911). The political pile-on (Lowe, Robinson, Restore Britain) followed; the people in the blast radius didn't get a vote in any of it.

3. Weak Signals

$3B in frozen Iranian assets reportedly moved via the UAE to halt strikes on Israel (MenchOsint, allenanalysis). Unverified Kann report; if true, an awkward sequence given the same-day bombing. MEDIUM.

BoJ next week is the macro pivot. A +25bp hike to 1.0% is ~93% priced for June 15-16, the highest rate since 1995, while the Bank simultaneously weighs pausing its bond-purchase taper (GlobalMktObserv); the yen is near a ~40-year low vs USD (Barchart). LOW/MEDIUM.

Turkey-Saudi Hejaz railway revival through Jordan and Syria, with a long-term vision of reaching the Indian Ocean as a Hormuz-bypassing trade corridor (clashreport, MyLordBebo). MEDIUM.

Pentagon's 1260H list expands to BYD, Alibaba, Baidu, CXMT and YMTC (NuryVittachi, kyleichan). MEDIUM.

China's nuclear-powered floating hub for green shipping, which Erik Townsend reads as a step in a thorium-MSR naval architecture (ErikSTownsend, zerohedge). LOW.

ServiceNow reportedly breached , with customers reporting unauthorised instance access (IntCyberDigest). LOW, single-source.

July gold-revaluation chatter continues around Judy Shelton and a pending bill (MBAeconomics1, pmbug). LOW.

4. Noise

Racial-grievance and "find a rope" content around the Karmelo Anthony and Charlotte verdicts (porterstansb, MattWalshBlog). Ugly, not actionable, ignoring.

"Citadel quant rebuilt the algo with Claude Fable 5, up $430k, copy his wallet" (antpalkin). Engagement-bait funnel; the Galton-board math is the giveaway.

Microwave-as-Raytheon-weapon conspiracy (MrPool_QQ) and assorted DDT/anti-expert essays. Not market-relevant.

World Cup FIFA gouging and Iran ticket revocation (ttmygh). Real but minor; geopolitics-tinged only at the margin.

The German-tax-structure teardown (moneyfetishist) - genuinely educational, but a wall of text with no feed signal.

5. Stock Picks

Peruvian Metals (PER.V / DUVNF) - the most detailed thesis on the feed. A paid-off, 8-year-running 100 tpd mill being switched from C$86/tonne third-party rock to 100%-owned 8-11 g/t ore at C$1,300+/tonne, guided to ~US$26M EBITDA against a ~US$18.5M EV. Mercedes shows 292 g/t Ag at 97.85% recovery; CEO holds 13M+ shares and has stated no more dilution. Entry flagged at C$0.185 (Silver Santa). HIGH detail, LOW confidence (single-source, pre-NR).

West Red Lake Gold (WRLG) - updated 2026 Rowan MRE plus a maiden MRE for Mount Jamie 2km away, off a 6,300m conversion drill program, feeding a combined Madsen-Rowan PFS targeted for H2 2026 (WestRedLakeGold). Material resource update. LOW confidence (company account).

Santacruz Silver (SCZ.V / SCZM) - CEO Arturo bought 23,000 shares at C$8.95 (~$205,850) in the open market, lifting his stake to 4.39M shares (~5%); insiders collectively ~25% (GPs_capital_). Insider-buying signal into the washout. LOW confidence.

Fredonia Mining (FRED.V) - first assays pulled forward to ~June 23 (from June/July), ~1,800m of a 10,000m program done, PEA still targeted for August 2026, with new "strategic and financing alternatives" language (Silver Santa). Binary catalyst <2 weeks out. LOW confidence.

Soma Gold (SOMA.V) - the cautionary tale: a $7.5M LIFE raise at C$0.75 with the stock at C$0.83, ~30% YTD dilution, and $3.8M cash against $20M+ payables (GPs_capital_). Flagged as how an insider takes control via cheap debt conversion while retail gets diluted. LOW confidence, bearish.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 892

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 4 HIGH, 2 MEDIUM, 9+ LOW

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Sudoku (Diabolical) — 2026-06-10