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pessoa's avatar
pessoa
7h

> shifting from "what's your price for oil" to "do you have any oil,"

Aha, that descending oil price was reminding me of something: the "it's free but we don't have any" phenomenon that for some mysterious reason plagues attempts at socialism.

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Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
40m

In the "diabolical" Sudoku - in the 3rd row of the "box" in the upper right column the blank space to the left of #9 in the middle is #1 NO1. But you got the solution already I reckon!

~

I ain't got time to solve this puzzle - that is just the first one that "jumped out".

~

Thanks for the ongoing updates.

BK

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