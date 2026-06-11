TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The two-month truce is gone: overnight the US fired ~49 Tomahawks at Iran's coastal air defenses, Iran answered with ballistic missiles and drones on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, and Tehran declared the Strait of Hormuz fully closed to all shipping. Layered on top: CPI printed a 3-year-high 4.2%, Oracle's capex guidance and SMCI's emergency raise cracked the AI trade, and SpaceX prices the largest IPO in history on Friday. Not a slow day.

1. Critical Alerts

US and Iran traded direct fire overnight; truce shattered. CENTCOM confirmed it began "additional self-defense strikes" at 5:15pm ET against multiple targets in Iran (CENTCOM), later saying it "completed" the strikes (zerohedge); ~49 Tomahawks hit air-defense, UAV and radar sites (ZentraleV). Iran's IRGC retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones on US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan (clashreport). HIGH (5+ sources).

Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz fully closed to all vessels. Khatam al-Anbiya command announced any passage will be targeted (MenchOsint); IRGC says it struck two ships attempting to cross without coordination (MenchOsint). CENTCOM claims the strait is still open (MenchOsint). HIGH.

CPI hit 4.2% YoY, highest since April 2023. Core 2.9%; energy drove 60%+ of the monthly rise (KobeissiLetter). Trump: "I love the inflation" (KobeissiLetter). HIGH.

AI trade cracked: Oracle capex shock + SMCI -25%. Oracle guided FY27 capex to $90-95B and said it'll raise ~$40B in debt and equity (zerohedge); SMCI fell 25% on a $7B raise (zerohedge). HIGH.

SpaceX prices Friday — largest IPO ever. $250B of orders for $75B of stock, fixed at $135, ~$1.75T valuation, 4x+ oversubscribed (shanaka86, zerohedge). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US: Apache-pretext truce collapses into two-way strikes; Hormuz sealed

The sequence: a downed US Apache over Hormuz became the pretext; the US struck ~20 coastal targets, Iran's IRGC fired 12 ballistic missiles at the Muwaffaq Salti (Al-Azraq) base in Jordan plus targets in Kuwait and Bahrain (MenchOsint). First wave hit Hormuz, second shifted north (Glenn_Diesen).

Iran says it hit the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain (KobeissiLetter); IRGC claimed F-35/F-15/F-16 assets at Al-Azraq (AJEnglish).

The interceptor math is the story under the story: 2-3 MaRVs reportedly penetrated PAC-3 at the Jordan base, ~6 interceptors per kill — a ~160:1 cost-exchange against Iran's cheaper missiles (Pataramesh). Patriot stocks are the constraint, not the will.

The phantom phone call: Trump told Fox he spoke directly with Iranian officials who "begged" him to stop bombing (zerohedge). Iranian state media flatly denied any contact (IranIntl_En); a Tehran adviser called it false (s_m_marandi). Trump then threatened to "bomb the sh*t out of them" tomorrow absent a deal (zerohedge).

The human cost that doesn't get a vote: US strikes hit two desalination stations in Hormozgan, cutting water to 20,000 Iranians in Sirik in 38°C heat (fresh_sadegh).

Oil: Hormuz closed, Cushing nearing tank bottoms, SPR drained 16%

The Settebello killing: CENTCOM admitted striking the Indian-operated oil tanker, killing one Indian crew member with two missing (MenchOsint); India summoned a US diplomat over it (sidhant).

Trump's "secret mission" claim — 200 ships and 100M barrels moved through Hormuz at night — is contradicted by his own Energy Secretary, who said he's unaware of any Iranian oil being taken (KobeissiLetter). Pape: 200 ships is ~2% of the normal 100-day flow (ProfessorPape). The Navy keeping a strait open is real; "stealing Iran's oil every night" is an escort mission wearing a victory adjective (shanaka86).

Cushing sat at 21.6M barrels last week, on track to drop below 20M next week (JustDario). SPR fell 7.9M barrels to 349M — 66.2M, or 16% of the pre-war total, drained since the war began (zerohedge) — and the US is now offering another 40M barrels (FirstSquawk).

Shell's CEO: the world is short ~1.2B barrels, rebalancing "close to a year, if not longer" (MarioNawfal). Crude held ~$92 (KobeissiLetter). Notably, volatility is collapsing even as the ground worsens — a tighter and tighter price cap (JustDario).

CPI 4.2%: a supply shock the Fed can't hike away

The core miss (2.9% vs 3.0% est) was almost entirely one line — car insurance fell 1.7% MoM, the biggest drop since Covid; ex-that, core ran hotter than estimates (zerohedge).

Real wages are shrinking for the first time in over two years (zerohedge); electricity CPI hit a new record high (zerohedge).

The framing several analysts converged on: strip out the oil war and core actually cooled — this is 1973, a supply shock, and rate hikes can't reopen a strait (shanaka86). Steno argues the inflation shock is over barring a war restart (AndreasSteno) — a big "barring."

AI: Oracle's >100% capex/revenue, SMCI's hole, OpenAI's price war

Oracle Q3 beat on EPS ($2.11) but cloud revenue missed; the shock was guidance — capex/revenue ratio above 100%, by far the highest of big tech, funded by ~$40B of new debt and equity (knowledge_vital). FY26 free cash flow was negative $23.7B (zerohedge). ORCL -11%.

SMCI's $7B raise is to fund component purchases against ~$39B of AI server orders (zerohedge); JustDario frames it as covering a balance-sheet hole (JustDario).

The pricing-war tell: OpenAI is mulling "drastic price cuts" to win Anthropic customers ahead of a potential IPO (zerohedge) — cutting prices into supposedly explosive demand. SoftBank's $6B margin loan against its OpenAI stake stalled when banks balked (zerohedge, cyber_razz).

The token-price index slid ~7 sessions, fading the agentic frenzy back to mid-January levels (zerohedge). Korea's Kospi is seeing record forced liquidations as the AI bubble unwinds (zerohedge, Barchart); tech outflows hit a record $10.8B last week (Barchart). Microsoft restricted internal use of Claude Fable over data-retention concerns (zerohedge).

SpaceX: $1.75T listing Friday, retail borrowing to chase

"Queue discovery, not price discovery" — $250B of demand against $75B of stock, with five 2x-leveraged SPCX ETFs launching alongside (shanaka86). Investment-grade ratings lined up from Moody's, Fitch and S&P for post-IPO financing (EdLudlow).

The warnings: 92x sales (KarelMercx); the last 15 years of mega-IPOs posted a median -54% first-year drawdown (MerlijnTrader); retail is reportedly taking bank loans to buy in (Barchart). The "selloff to make room for SpaceX" thesis was dismissed bluntly (leadlagreport) — and it's $75B of stock, not the $1.75T headline (WalterDeemer).

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka urban storm; Crimea fuel crisis; Bulgaria exits

Russian forces are storming urban Konstantinovka in high-intensity fighting; Ukrainian analysts acknowledge the difficult position (warintelfeed), with advances also reported in Kupyansk and Kharkiv (royy_tweets). One pro-Russian account calls it "the last fortress" before open road to Kyiv (remi_philiponet) — heavy spin, but the urban fight is real.

Ukraine blew the Chonhar/Chongar Bridge linking Crimea to Kherson Oblast (MyLordBebo); overnight drones hit Crimea and the Afipsky refinery, with Sevastopol's governor citing a fuel-tanker shortfall (warintelfeed). Odessa's export ports are under systematic strikes, with agro-exports down sharply (STANISKRAPIVNIK).

Bulgaria's PM officially confirmed an end to arms supplies to Kyiv (MyLordBebo).

Gold & silver: gold -27%, silver -47%, miner sentiment at zero

Gold is down ~27% from its January ATH, silver -47%, the HUI -35% (DonDurrett); gold fell below its 200-DMA by the largest margin since 2022 (Barchart). The Bullish Miners % Index sits at literally zero (RockBtmEntries).

The bug chorus is uniformly "buy the dip" — Durrett added to ~ten names (DonDurrett), Clark notes 2008/2020 dips were deeper (TheGoldAdvisor). Worth weighing against the unanimity. Central banks keep buying: Georgia added $100M (KrishanGopaul); Argentina is reportedly selling to defend its currency (BankerWeimar).

Physical tells: COMEX June silver deliveries rose to 10.83M oz (silvertrade); India's IBJA spot flipped from a discount to a premium over LBMA after import curbs (pmbug).

Belfast, Lebanon, Kallas: three slower-burn fronts

Belfast: a Sudanese asylum-seeker charged with the attempted street beheading of Stephen Ogilvie (AJEnglish) triggered a third night of riots; schools and shops shut by 1pm (TheBritLad).

South Lebanon: Israeli strikes killed 17 (BBCWorld); a separate high-casualty event among Israeli soldiers was reportedly placed under a military censor blackout (MintPressNews). Lebanon's health ministry counts 3,696 civilians killed since March 2 (cbonneauimages).

EU: France and Germany are discussing stripping powers from foreign-policy chief Kaja Kallas in an overhaul of the diplomatic service (FT, MilitarySummary). China cancelled high-level meetings with the EU (thesiriusreport).

3. Weak Signals

India suspended Starlink permits on national-security grounds, post-Iran (YuriPodolyaka). Single-source via Bloomberg relay; plausible and consequential. LOW.

DeepSeek is going heavy-asset , posting jobs for MW-to-GW datacenter planning — first sign it wants to own compute, not rent it (SemiAnalysis_). LOW.

China blueprinting a ~$295B (2T yuan) national AI-datacenter network , ≥80% domestic gear (DavidLe76335983). LOW.

Pakistan seeking emergency prompt-delivery LNG as Hormuz chokes Qatari flows (SStapczynski). LOW, but a clean second-order Hormuz effect.

Five Iran-trading LPG carriers broke the US blockade (4 to India, 1 to Pakistan) via AIS spoofing; the crude blockade is holding, LPG is leaking (WindwardAI). LOW.

Fertilizer prices normalizing — New Orleans urea -36% from the April peak as spring application ends (KobeissiLetter). Counter-signal to the shock narrative. LOW.

BoJ Governor Ueda hospitalized , will miss next week's policy meeting (zerohedge). LOW; watch for the meeting outcome.

Malware authors are inserting weapons-text to trigger LLM safety refusals so AI scanners won't analyze their code — early example of second-order alignment blindspots (jsrailton). LOW.

4. Noise

"NYT Epstein bombshell" on Trump (mark_slapinski) — partisan amplification, no primary documentation in-feed. Ignored pending sourcing.

"Zelensky killed in Russian airstrike" (RussianArmy_) — unconfirmed wartime propaganda, self-flagged "pending confirmation." Ignored.

Ben Stiller homelessness hypocrisy clip (AlecLace) — engagement bait, no market relevance.

Samsung "AppCloud Israeli spyware" (abdulslam2017) — single-source, conspiracy-framed; unverifiable as written.

"Black Thursday crash by the weekend" (HedgeFundFomo) — self-described "never wrong" doom-posting. Ignored.

5. Stock Picks

Argenta Silver ($AGAG.V) — a Frank Giustra pure-silver play with 49.4 Moz total (45.3 Moz indicated at 482 g/t Ag , 4.1 Moz inferred at 417 g/t), $40M cash , assays incoming, from deeply oversold levels (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Note this is pure Ag, not AgEq. MEDIUM conviction, single-source.

Mako Mining ($MAKO / $MKO.V) — retains a 1% NSR royalty on the past-producing La Trinidad gold mine (now in GR Silver's portfolio), with a $2M lump-sum buyout option, zero cash flow and zero liabilities attached (GPs_capital_). A niche optionality detail rather than a position call. LOW.

No other names cleared the bar — most mining mentions this period were tickers without fundamentals.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 966

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 2

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 6 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM, 9+ LOW

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-06-11