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cobben's avatar
cobben
7h

Who now dares buy into this IPO with a free death threat option attached?

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

" A media outlet affiliated with the IRGC wrote that Starlink's ground stations in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, alongside SpaceX shareholders including the infrastructure of the two companies "Al-Fazabi" and "Exchange," are among the new targets of the Islamic Republic."

(via 0Hedge)

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Adam prime's avatar
Adam prime
7h

Any idea what's keeping oil constrained at this point despite all the malevolent headlines? Seems like Bab al-Mandab closure is in play and the Hormuz fighting likely to exceed the first go-around. Is it really just complacency? I can understand the tendency to temper bets based on the presidential proclivity for bluffing, but there's practically no movement at all... Seems like either explosive embedded volatility, or that I'm reading the wrong headlines and / or being naive.

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