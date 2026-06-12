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cobben's avatar
cobben
15m

Are you not entertained?

This video came to mind after the Emperor's latest.

Great entertainment.

"Caesar's Got Jokes"

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MpbRnHGafm4&t=178s&pp=2AGyAZACAQ%3D%3D

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
23m

We have seen this exact thing play out multiple times

Barak Ravid, unofficial spokesman for the joint Trump-Likud construction cartel, posted to MSN that the MoU doesn't acknowledge PGSA environmental stewardship fees.

Explosions 5pm EST

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