TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The big delta: Trump declared the Iran war "ended" and an MOU "approved by everyone," sending the S&P up 1.75% (+$1.2T) and the Nasdaq up ~1,000 points into Friday's SpaceX IPO — except Tehran denies any final deal, the ceasefire drew two-way strikes within hours, and Hormuz stayed closed. The other delta is monetary: May PPI hit 6.5%, the ECB delivered its first hike since 2023, and the BoJ is set to follow next week — rate hikes are back as a global story. SpaceX prices tonight at $1.77T against a Morningstar fair value of $63; oil fell despite a closed strait.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran "deal" declared by Trump, denied by Tehran — ceasefire collapsed within hours. Trump said the US "ended the war," "got everything we wanted," blockade lifted on signing, Hormuz reopening by Saturday/Monday (zerohedge, details via Kobeissi). Iran's FM spokesman called it "media speculation," not finalized (zerohedge, Irantimes01). CNN's Anderson Cooper counted it as the 39th such claim (Tasnim). Hours later Iran struck commercial vessels in Hormuz (Hakimian, BRICSinfo). HIGH.

US tanker strike kills three Indian sailors; New Delhi summons US envoy. The disabled tanker (Palau-flagged Settebello) had 24 Indians aboard; three dead in the first confirmed seafarer deaths from Gulf blockade enforcement (zerohedge, BRICSinfo, MarioNawfal). HIGH.

Global rate-hike turn confirmed. May PPI 6.5% YoY , highest since Nov 2022, final-demand goods +2.8% MoM (record) (Kobeissi, zerohedge). ECB hiked 25bps — first major CB hike since 2023 (zerohedge). BoJ set for a 31-year-high rate next week (GoldTelegraph). HIGH.

SpaceX prices the largest IPO ever at $1.77T into forced index buying. $135/share, $75B raise, $70B+ retail orders alone, ~4% float; MSCI inclusion starts tomorrow, Nasdaq-100 in 15 days (zerohedge, Kobeissi). Morningstar pegs fair value at $63 (Barchart). HIGH.

Oil fell despite a closed Hormuz — US crude dropped ~4.6%, below $87 on the deal headlines (Kobeissi, Hedgeye), with record short positioning flagged as squeeze fuel (see below). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran: the ceasefire that lasted two hours, while Hormuz stays shut

The whole sequence on one day: Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard tonight," take Kharg Island and "assume total control" of Iran's oil "like Venezuela" (Kobeissi, MenchOsint) — then cancelled strikes and declared a deal five hours later (MenchOsint). HIGH.

Both sides kept firing through the "ceasefire." US CENTCOM ran fresh strikes on radar/air-defense; IRGC launched ballistic-missile waves at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan (zerohedge Newsquawk, MenchOsint). Explosions reported at Sirik and Bandar Abbas (zerohedge, DeItaone). HIGH.

Iran closed Hormuz "to all vessels" (Lord Bebo); CENTCOM insists it "remains open for transit" (CENTCOM). Marandi: "The Strait is closed. It will remain closed." (s_m_marandi). HIGH.

Netanyahu was reportedly blindsided by Trump's announcement (BarakRavid); polls turn against him, Trump muses he "may quit politics" (zerohedge). Bessent: Gulf damage and Hormuz tolls "paid for with funds extracted from Iranian accounts" (SecScottBessent). MEDIUM.

The credibility gap, stated plainly: a US president announces a diplomatic agreement and the reaction is "let's wait for confirmation from Tasnim" (glcarlstrom). HIGH.

Oil: capital aversion, not fundamentals — and a short pile

Oil dropping into a closed strait is the tell. Jeffrey Currie: investor VaR collapsed to $1.4B , open interest at multi-year lows — "the carry has become uncompensable," capital aversion not fundamentals (CommodMkt). HIGH.

The short side is crowded to extremes: the USO oil ETF shows ~130% short interest (JustDario); front-month WTI proxy short interest 145% of units, with another ~$1B short via SCO (PauloMacro). Read as squeeze fuel once "tank bottoms" hit headlines. MEDIUM.

China's buyer strike is the hidden cap: Sinopec bought zero Saudi crude for a second month, May imports a decade low — living off stockpiles to avoid war prices (jackprandelli). The re-entry bid is the next leg up. LOW.

Supply backdrop: OPEC cut its 2026 demand-growth forecast to 970k b/d (zerohedge); Iran output slumped 19% with exports down to ~0.4mn bpd under blockade (zerohedge, Hedgeye); Gulf-to-Asia shipping costs +878% YoY (Hedgeye). Hormuz flows actually surged ~50% this month as ships rushed through (Bloomberg). HIGH.

SPR has a physical floor: below ~150 MMbbl, salt-cavern collapse traps remaining crude and max flow drops below 1 MMbbl/d — depleting past 300 MMbbl undercuts disaster-response capacity (baltostar). LOW.

Inflation and the global rate-hike turn

The ECB hiked the deposit rate to 2.25%, slashed 2026 growth to 0.8% and raised 2026 HICP to 3.0%, with another hike possible as soon as July (zerohedge, next-hike). HIGH.

May PPI: gasoline +23.4%, final-demand goods up the most on record; core PPI 4.9% came in below expectations even as headline ran hot (Hedgeye, zerohedge). UBS nudged its core PCE call to 0.35% m/m, 3.44% YoY (zerohedge). HIGH.

"First ECB, now BoJ" — markets reading a coordinated tightening (SilverDegen). Futures now price one Fed hike by year-end (Hedgeye). MEDIUM.

The growth side cracks underneath: initial jobless claims at a 4-month high (zerohedge); ground beef +13% YoY to a record $7.06/lb (Kobeissi). Stagflation, not a hiking cycle the Fed wants. MEDIUM.

Long bond: 30Y above 5%, and the desk already named 6%

The 30-year Treasury yield crossed 5% — first auction above 5% since 2007 — with 62% of fund managers targeting 6% (shanaka86). HIGH.

The auction itself was ugly: 5.020% high yield vs 5.008% WI, third tail in a row, biggest since Aug 2025, foreign demand tumbling (zerohedge tail, foreign demand). HIGH.

Foreign central banks / SWFs sold another $13.4B in Treasuries June 3–10 (BankerWeimar); M2 hit a record $22.8T (Barchart). Rising yields are now the biggest threat to equities, correlation at a 15-year extreme (Kobeissi). MEDIUM.

SpaceX IPO: queue discovery, not price discovery

$250B of orders for $75B of stock at a fixed $135; five 2X leveraged SPCX ETFs launch on day one (shanaka86, Defiance ETF). Polymarket put ~50% odds on a +20% first day (zerohedge). HIGH.

The bear case is the math: SpaceX lost $4.9B in 2025, xAI burned $6.36B, only Starlink ($11.4B rev) makes money — yet retail gets ~20–30% of the deal (gnoble79, Hedgeye). Morningstar $63; Oppenheimer initiated at $190 (DeItaone). MEDIUM.

Odd timing: hours before pricing, Iran reportedly added Musk-linked Starlink/SpaceX ground stations across the Gulf to its target list (DD_Geopolitics, zerohedge). The largest pre-IPO short on record ($5.7M 2x) just went on (arkham). MEDIUM.

AI bubble starts recycling itself

OpenAI is weighing drastic token price cuts to win Anthropic's customers — a margin race to zero (zerohedge, ThierryBorgeat, GaryMarcus). HIGH.

Anthropic is pursuing its first datacenter leases and asking Google to backstop the payments (zerohedge); Oracle fell 8% on capex above estimates (zerohedge premarket); Crusoe lost its Wyoming AI site after Google concerns (zerohedge). HIGH.

The funding strain: Big Tech issued a record $159B of bonds in 2026 (Kobeissi); hyperscaler credit slipped AA→single-A with BBB flagged in 2–3 quarters (zerohedge); by year-end all hyperscaler cash from ops goes to capex (zerohedge). Goldman sees 2027 capex up to $1.4T (zerohedge). HIGH.

The recycling thesis: $3.6T of SpaceX/Anthropic/OpenAI paper queued against record single-stock selling ($14.2B last week, the most since 2008) — "no new money, the boom is selling the old AI trade to fund the new one" (shanaka86, Kobeissi outflows). MEDIUM.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka's western half falls

Russian forces hold ~75% of Dovha Balka and have pushed into Rozkishne; the western part of Konstantinovka, including the high-rises, is captured, eastern districts still holding (CKMapss, jimmhelloman555). MEDIUM.

Next vectors open toward Druzhkovka and ultimately Kramatorsk if Ukraine's reserves can't hold the intermediate line (BeateLandefeld). LOW.

Ukraine's drone-forces commander claims R-280 Rostov–Crimea traffic is down 71% and vows to "isolate Crimea" (vick55top); Russia reported 231 Ukrainian drones downed overnight (GudadzeLevan). LOW.

Gold & silver: capitulation, then a +6% snapback

Silver gapped up ~6% back over its 200-day average as the deal headlines hit (RockBtmEntries, Barchart). MEDIUM.

The selloff read as paper, not physical: the 1-month silver lease rate put in a higher low even as price fell to ~$63 (KarelMercx); China SGE and India IBJA premiums signal recovering physical demand (pmbug). MEDIUM.

Miner sentiment hit levels last seen in the 2015 capitulation washout (UrbanStoxx); Lobo Tiggre went to an "unprecedented" 80% cash awaiting a market event (MilesFranklinCo). Peter Schiff notes gold retested and held above its March low (PeterSchiff). MEDIUM.

3. Weak Signals

China tungsten squeeze bites Japan's chip supply. Kanto Denka and Central Glass will permanently halt tungsten hexafluoride production July 1 after China's export controls cut high-purity tungsten powder shipments to ~zero — clients include Samsung, SK Hynix, TSMC (BeijingDai). LOW.

F-35 readiness at 25%. Full-mission-capable rate fell to 25% in 2025, with multiple jets reportedly hit/grounded around the Gulf theater (imetatronink, Sani_ir). LOW.

Hezbollah air-defense uptick. Claims of a $2M Hermes 450 downed over southern Lebanon, "two costly UAVs in one day" — possible new SAM shipment (MenchOsint, jonelmer week 14). LOW.

Japan's lower house cut Bitcoin tax 55%→20% — by reclassifying crypto as a securities-law instrument (insider-trading rules, 10-yr penalties), effective 2028, covering only 105 approved tokens (shanaka86). LOW.

US plans to thin NATO assets in Europe (fighters 150→100, all 8 tankers withdrawn, carrier and SSGN relocated) (Lord Bebo). LOW.

Alcoa warns its alumina unit "will be underwater" amid Hormuz disruption — first corporate margin casualty of the strait (zerohedge). LOW.

4. Noise

Epstein / situation-room churn — claims tying Vance to "cover-up strategy," Bill Gates congressional testimony, "bigger bombshell incoming." High volume, single-source political (RepRobertGarcia, zerohedge Gates). Ignored: unverified, no market signal.

LA mayoral / Spencer Pratt vote-count claims — viral but unsubstantiated fraud allegations (gatorgar). Ignored.

FIFA World Cup 2026 kickoff (Mexico 2-0 South Africa, fan scenes) (DeccanChronicle). Ignored: no financial signal.

Karmelo Anthony verdict / culture-war threads — high engagement, off-thesis (zerohedge). Ignored.

Credit-card-to-Bitcoin "default play" bait (hxxntrr). Ignored: engagement/lead-gen.

5. Stock Picks

Fredonia Mining ($FRED.V / $FREDF) — First assays from a 10,000m campaign due ~June 23; drilling the Deseado Massif boiling zone 17km from AngloGold's Cerro Vanguardia. Deep La Herradura hole returned 3m @ 12 g/t Au ; 2.25 Moz M&I; trades ~$12/oz EV vs peer $25–33; PEA Q3, AGA-takeover thesis (CV AISC US$1,726/oz, ~4 yrs reserves left) (Silver Santa). LOW (single source, detailed).

West Red Lake Gold ($WRLG / $WRLGF) — Declared commercial production at Madsen; Q1 2026 6,165 oz sold at US$4,938/oz, C$41.8M revenue , ~C$48M cash, no further equity financing indicated (WestRedLakeGold). LOW.

Pacifica Silver ($PSIL / $PAGFF) — Claudia Phase II: 28 new assays extend strike to 2.5km combined; standout hole 8.90m @ 0.94 g/t Au + 101 g/t Ag, incl. 6.98 g/t Au + 981 g/t Ag , plus first base-metal mineralization (TedJButler). LOW.

Santacruz Silver ($SCZ.v) — TSX mainboard uplist "within weeks," buyback of up to 10% planned post-uplist, Bolivar dewatering targeting high-grade zones by Q4, rail-insulated from Bolivian road protests, recent insider purchase (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW.

EDM Resources ($EDM.V / $EDMFF) — FAA (Fisheries Act Authorization) is the last federal gate before main-pit extension; underpins a 14.3-year mine life and C$128M NPV zinc project; site visit confirmed habitat-offset water quality (Silver Santa). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 835

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 6

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 9 HIGH, 11 MEDIUM, 15+ LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Hard) — 2026-06-12