TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The two setups that have been simmering all week both fired at once: SpaceX actually went public (+19%, ~$2.1T, Musk the first trillionaire), and the Iran "deal" hit its loudest contradiction yet — Trump branding Iran's own leaked memorandum "fake news" while both sides claim it's nearly signed. The tell is that the Strait of Hormuz stayed hot through the peace headlines: US forces downed Iranian drones and tankers were targeted the same night. Continuation underneath: Konstantinovka is falling, oil sold off on deal hopes, the rate-hike turn rolls toward next week's BoJ and Fed.

1. Critical Alerts

SpaceX IPO closes, Musk becomes first trillionaire. Largest IPO in history: priced at $135, opened $150, paring to ~$161 (+19%) after touching $176.52 intraday per zerohedge; ~$2.1T cap, 7th-largest public company. Musk's net worth topped $1.1T per KobeissiLetter. $75B raised, +19% debut (zerohedge). HIGH (many sources).

Iran-US deal: two memos, one Strait, no signature. Pakistan's PM says a final agreed text is reached (KobeissiLetter); Trump calls Iran's leaked 14-point version "fake," its authors "very dishonorable people" (zerohedge). The break point: Araghchi says Hormuz management "will not return to the pre-war era," sovereignty belongs to Iran and Oman (zerohedge). HIGH .

Strait of Hormuz still live. US forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward Hormuz per Reuters; a US-escorted tanker hit ~May 29 is still leaking (MenchOsint); US says it disabled 9 vessels and redirected 136 enforcing the blockade (zerohedge). The shooting and the "peace" share the same night. HIGH .

Central-bank hike turn into next week. ECB hiked (first in 3 years), BoJ set for a 31-year high Tuesday, Fed expected to hold Wednesday with markets pricing a hike, not a cut (shanaka86). Underneath it, an Asian dollar shortage — Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea all defending currencies (JeffSnider_EDU). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

SpaceX: a $2.1T price set by a 4.2% float — and an unlock cliff

Only ~4.2% of the company trades, and that sliver set the whole valuation; the five covering analysts put fair value ~13% lower (avg target $139, low estimate $63) per shanaka86.

The fundamentals under the story: SpaceX lost $4.9B last year; Starlink is the only profitable arm (61% of revenue), while the AI arm (Grok + the former Twitter) lost $6.4B on $12.7B spend — and the AI is the part the market loves (shanaka86).

Retail piled in; institutional demand hit $250B , with 20% of shares earmarked for retail (zerohedge). Schwab allegedly filled 2 shares of a 500-share request (BrianRoemmele). Options begin trading Tuesday (unusual_whales).

The bear read: "the last [party] of the cycle — afterwards anyone still buying is pure exit liquidity" (JustDario). And the slapstick footnote: traders dumped Virgin Galactic ($SPCE) ~a third after confusing it for $SPCX (Barchart).

MEDIUM-HIGH. Confidence in facts HIGH; the "exit liquidity" framing is a view, not a fact.

Iran deal: dueling MOUs, and Hormuz is the dealbreaker

Iran's Mehr version (via Megatron_ron): permanent ceasefire incl. Lebanon, naval blockade lifted in 30 days, Hormuz reopened "under Iranian arrangements," $300B reconstruction, $24B frozen funds released (half before talks), nuclear/missiles off the table.

US officials describe the near-opposite: enriched material removed under inspections, "core US objectives" met, blockade lifted, dismantlement of the nuclear program (DeItaone); a White House source insists "zero cash," humanitarian-only unfreezes, pay-for-performance (DrEliDavid).

Movement on money anyway: at least $10B to be unlocked, first $3B tranche already sent per two sources. And a flat contradiction: Iran's side says talks have "completely stalled" until the US accepts all demands (HormuzLetter).

The Israel wildcard: Trump reportedly told Netanyahu he'd finalize within days and Netanyahu "didn't push back hard" (FirstSquawk) — yet Israel says it won't withdraw from Lebanon, Syria or Gaza. NYT reportedly has Khamenei and senior officers "comfortable" with the final draft (TheIranianzg3z). Three calls — UAE, Qatar, Pakistan — reportedly stopped strikes ~3 hours out (Lord Bebo).

HIGH that a deal is being negotiated; LOW on any single set of terms — the two sides are describing different documents.

Oil: -2% to one-month lows on deal hopes — while inventories drain

Crude plunged ~2% to one-month lows on Araghchi's "closer than ever" comments (Hedgeye; zerohedge). Goldman cut its 2027 Brent outlook (zerohedge).

The contrarian flag: the physical picture isn't loosening. Cushing tanks are running near-empty (JustDario); a supply crunch is building as inventories deplete with the Gulf shut in (PeterZeihan). Iranian crude flows to China collapsed from 160k to 1.8k b/d (Hedgeye).

Kuwait joined "dark-mode" tanker traffic through Hormuz (zerohedge). Shorts are positioned as if the crisis is over — vol collapsed, crude back at support. HIGH on the move; the divergence is the story.

Gold & silver: $68 weekly close after the crash, bottom calls multiply

Silver closed the week at $68 per TheApeOfGoldStreet — a recovery after the dive from the low $70s, with an intraday $61.51 retest of the yearly low midweek (DonDurrett, who pegs gold $4,218 / HUI 682). Silver also retook its 200-DMA (silvertrade).

Bottom thesis gaining adherents: gold "either bottomed this week or won't go much lower (~$3,900)" per DonDurrett. Swiss physical demand reportedly surging into the SNB decision (Mark4XX); physical silver leaving Shanghai at the fastest 5-day pace in 4 months (KarelMercx).

Supply angle worth tracking: Macleod's argument that Hormuz-driven sulfuric-acid shortages choke the 56% of silver mined as copper/nickel byproduct (MilesFranklinCo); separately, China smelters chasing acid profits (minenergybiz). MEDIUM-HIGH.

AI: Washington bars foreign access to Anthropic's top model; price war bleeds the labs

The US government ordered Anthropic to suspend foreign access to its most powerful model on national-security grounds; Anthropic disabled it worldwide (WatcherGuru). Same day: OpenAI hit with a multi-state AG investigation and subpoena (zerohedge; MacroEdgeRes). The bind in one line: "develop frontier model for $10B → trump effectively bans it → $0 revenue" (scaling01).

Cost pressure from the other side: cheaper open/Chinese models are commoditizing inference, threatening to widen losses at OpenAI and Anthropic, both "bleeding billions a year" (htsfhickey, citing WSJ).

The plumbing keeps flashing: $236B of AI investment-grade debt issued YTD, +357% YoY (zerohedge); a $1.8T off-balance-sheet SPV structure under the buildout (zerohedge). HIGH on the export action; MEDIUM on the bubble framing.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka falling, two brigade commanders fired, Druzhkivka next

Russian forces are raising dozens of flags across western and southern Konstantinovka; defenses have collapsed (MilitarySummary). Syrskyi dismissed the commanders of the 28th and 156th Mechanized Brigades after the breach (AMK_Mapping_).

The battle for Druzhkivka has begun; Russia advanced +3.16 sq mi on that front toward Raiske, taking Novopavlivka and Pavlivka (CKMapss).

Ukraine hit back deep on Russia Day — Tolyatti chemical plant, Nizhnekamsk refinery, Simferopol power station — while Russia launched 117 drones (MilitarySummary). Oreshnik-strike sirens sounded nationwide overnight, likely tied to S-500 test launches (AMK_Mapping_). HIGH.

Hezbollah-IDF: 22 FPV strikes on Merkavas in two weeks

An FPV drone delivered an RPG warhead into the turret gap of an IDF Merkava at Beaufort Castle — one of 22 armed-FPV tank strikes in two weeks (jonelmer). Hezbollah also ran missile/drone strikes on IDF positions using Nasr-2 and Sayyad-2 munitions (war_noir).

Israeli raids continued on the southern Lebanese towns of Kafr Huna and Armata (FirstSquawk) — the active front that any "Lebanon ceasefire" clause in the Iran memo would have to cover. MEDIUM-HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Venezuela strike. Trump announced a kinetic strike assassinating Tren de Aragua leader Nino Guerrero (BRICSinfo). MEDIUM (2 sources).

Qatar's quiet war diplomacy. Doha reportedly approached Tehran early in the war to spare Ras Laffan, offering to halt gas production unilaterally to pressure the US/Israel (zerohedge). MEDIUM , sourced to WaPo.

US pulling back from NATO. Washington plans to significantly cut aircraft and warships available to NATO in Europe, realigning further east (zerohedge, citing NYT). Structurally large, under-covered. MEDIUM .

Leverage froth. Charles Schwab's May margin balances "nearly doubled" as leveraged trading surged (Polymarket); US margin debt is now the 2nd-highest share of M2 ever, behind only the dot-com peak (Schuldensuehner). MEDIUM .

Macro cracks. Global debt hit a record $353T (FirstSquawk); US debt passed 100% of GDP for the first time since WWII (Hedgeye); the Chicago Fed projects May real consumer spending fell -1.3%, the biggest drop since at least 2023 (KobeissiLetter). MEDIUM .

ETF crown changes hands. Vanguard overtook BlackRock in US ETF assets ($4.39T vs $4.36T), ending a 23-year reign (EricBalchunas). LOW .

Media M&A. DOJ approved Paramount's $110B acquisition of Warner Bros (WatcherGuru). LOW.

4. Noise

Biolabs storm. Gabbard's release of "120+ US-funded biolabs" documents drove a large, conspiracy-framed wave (Lord Bebo and many). Real news event, but the feed's framing is recycled "told-you-so" with no new verifiable specifics — filed here rather than as a market theme.

World Cup opener, Russia Day pageantry, UK/Ireland migrant-crime posts, Neil deGrasse Tyson dunks, Bitcoin-is-centralized rants, alien/Agartha posts — high volume, no market signal.

"Zelensky killed in airstrike" rumor (RussianArmy_) — unconfirmed, no corroboration; ignored.

Fable/AI demo hype (Hogwarts one-shots etc.) — promotional, dropped except where it touches the Anthropic export story.

5. Stock Picks

Southern Silver $SSV.V / $SSVFF — high-grade Puro Corazon integration done, infill drilling planned, with updated MRE and PEA as twin near-term catalysts plus insider buying; the single conviction name across two feeds, and the largest near-term allocation for one (Silver Santa). MEDIUM .

Equity Metals $EQTY.V — updated MRE due into a recovering silver tape; prior cycle moves averaged +156% over ~74 days after ~40% drawdowns, this drop was -60%; target $0.600 in 2-3 months from ~$0.290 (TheApeOfGoldStreet). LOW .

Silver Tiger $SLVR — actively constructing the El Tigre heap-leach in Sonora; camp operational, earthworks underway, first doré targeted December 2027 — transitioning to near-term producer, "40x potential" (ThiedeInvests). LOW .

Silver Storm — achieved first pour on schedule, now a producer; if it hits PEA cost targets, ~$50M annual FCF run-rate at a ~6x FCF multiple (DonDurrett). LOW .

Contango Silver & Gold $CTGO — newly TSX-listed North American producer; cash-flowing Manh Choh DSO model in Alaska funding a Lucky Shot / Johnson Tract / Kitsault Valley pipeline (OreContango). LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 841

Critical alert themes: 4

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 7

Noise clusters filtered: 5

Confidence distribution: 5 HIGH, 4 MEDIUM, 7 LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Diabolical) — 2026-06-13