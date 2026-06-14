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John Bigbootee's avatar
John Bigbootee
3h

R.O.T.F.L.M.A.O.

"Iran insisted on an electronic signature to deny Trump a handshake photo (ejmalrai).*"

Sure they did.

"Hey Hamad. What about this MOU signature thingy?"

"Ali, he has to use eSign."

*This requirement brought to you by eSign. Visit our website today.

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ebear's avatar
ebear
4h

Say, do you think Iran is stringing Trump along? Turning his own game against him? They wouldn't do that, would they?

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