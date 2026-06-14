TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

The Iran deal hit its supposed signing day — Trump's birthday — and Tehran promptly stalled: "last-minute complications," domestic protests against the MOU, and a final decision still "under review" as of this morning. Meanwhile the Anthropic Fable/Mythos shutdown stopped being a headline and started moving money (Bittensor bid, a "huge percentage" of Anthropic's own staff locked out), and SpaceX's trillionaire debut sets up a Tuesday options minefield. Watching the BoJ (Tue) and Fed (Wed) into a tech tape priced for perfection.

1. Critical Alerts

Iran-US "signing day" arrives, Tehran stalls. Trump said the deal would be signed today, immediately reopening Hormuz (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter); by morning Iranian media said the final decision was still "under review" (Osint613, FirstSquawk), with "last-minute complications" over a key Tehran demand (The Iranian Letter). HIGH.

3rd consecutive night of IRGC–US Navy clashes in Hormuz. A US-escorted tanker (AIS off, ignoring IRGC routes) was struck ~22:00 UTC per UKMTO (MenchOsint), with E-3G/P-8 assets overhead failing to intercept (MenchOsint); clashes continued a third night (MenchOsint). CENTCOM says it downed all drones, corridor open (CENTCOM). HIGH.

Oil inventories draining into a danger zone even as price sags. Cushing near the ~20M-barrel operational floor, diesel lowest since 2003, global stocks falling ~6.3M bbl/day per Mark; API chief "raising alarm bells" (kshaughnessy2). Crude still slid to one-month lows on deal hopes (Saudi Aramco). HIGH.

Anthropic Fable 5 / Mythos 5 dark worldwide after US export order. Foreign-national ban forced a global shutoff; a "huge percentage" of Anthropic's own staff are now barred (Polymarket, zerohedge). WSJ ties the crackdown to Amazon CEO talks with the administration (zerohedge). HIGH.

SpaceX prints the first trillionaire on a 4% float. $2.1–2.2T valuation, ~4.25% trading, options Tuesday that desks call the hardest hedging problem in 30 years, insider unlock in August (shanaka86, DeFiTracer). HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran-US deal: signing day, then "still under review"

Two-phase MOU reported: immediate ceasefire, half of Iran's frozen Qatari assets released, oil/petrochem sanctions waivers, and Hormuz reopening under Iranian management within 30 days, then a 60-day window toward a final deal (The Iranian Letter).

Virtual signing floated with JD Vance and Iranian Speaker Qalibaf, Pakistan and Qatar mediating (MOSSADil); Iran insisted on an electronic signature to deny Trump a handshake photo (ejmalrai).

Iran consulted Russia and China as "witnesses" to lock in the ceasefire (Daily Iran News, FirstSquawk). One Iranian official told jeremyscahill two issues remain and Tehran believes Trump wants to sign before the G7.

Domestic pushback is real: protests outside Iran's foreign ministry chanting "Araghchi, be ashamed" (DD Geopolitics) and "Death to the compromiser" in Mashhad (Reuters via phildstewart). Skeptics flagged Iran would not sign on Trump's birthday (Nostre_damus). Confidence: HIGH.

Hormuz tanker war, CENTCOM's credibility, and Hezbollah's FPV campaign

CENTCOM "lied again" charge gained traction after UKMTO admitted the escorted-tanker strike it hadn't reported (MenchOsint); an Indian-crewed tanker on the IRGC-approved route sailed safely at the same moment (MenchOsint). Indian crews complain the US keeps exposing only Indian-crewed ships (MenchOsint).

Satellite imagery confirmed Iran destroyed a US AN/TPS-59 early-warning radar in Bahrain (Archer83Able), jet-fuel depots at Isa Air Base (MoloWarMonitor), and another radar at Ali Al Salem, Kuwait (MenchOsint).

Hezbollah released an FPV-strike compilation: 10 armed-FPV hits on IDF armoured carriers in two weeks (jonelmer), a 358 SAM downing a Heron at 23,000ft (jonelmer), and first use of the heavier Jihad-2 (250kg warhead) (AmirIGM). Israel is reportedly pulling back bulldozers in south Lebanon as easy targets (intifada). Confidence: HIGH.

Oil: Cushing near tank bottom; June 22 flagged as the squeeze date

JustDario marks June 22 : WTI shorts may not find deliverable crude at Cushing, forcing a spot scramble or cover; he draws the inverse of the April 2020 negative-price episode, all inventories low at once (JustDario).

Venezuela exports nearly tripled to ~1.3M bbl/day as US/India/China hunt non-Hormuz heavy barrels (jackprandelli). Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries are being read as quietly aligned with US "energy dominance" market-share capture (anasalhajji). India capped fuel sales to avoid shortages (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

Anthropic shutdown: the off-switch nobody priced

Sacks framed it as Dario refusing to fix a jailbreak (zerohedge); Hegseth gloated the Pentagon kicked Anthropic out months ago (PeteHegseth). The same bug-finding task reportedly runs untouched on a rival's model.

Market read: capital fled to decentralized AI — Bittensor up ~23% on the day / 36% on the week on a ban it had no part in (shanaka86). Enterprises seen rushing to multi-provider orchestration to hedge government-ban risk (RihardJarc).

Fable 5 already leaked (3.4TB on a tracker, PtrPomorski) and reportedly distilled (indexsy). Confidence: HIGH.

AI capex: leverage doubles, RAM blows out, and a BoJ/Fed week

Hyperscaler IG leverage went 0.9x → 1.8x in six months, now bigger than all of Energy (zerohedge); 12 junk-bond data-center deals YTD vs 4 in all of 2025 (zerohedge); $570BN+ issuance pushing the cap stack toward BBB (zerohedge).

The bill shows up in CPI: software/accessories +14.5% YoY and DDR5/DDR4 RAM up ~290% YoY as data centers eat chip supply, per KobeissiLetter. Grid can't keep pace (888 of 5,000 needed transmission miles built in 2024, ekwufinance); gas-turbine backlogs stretch to decade-end (Sorenthek).

Bull Theory calls Mon–Wed "the most dangerous 48 hours": BoJ expected to hike to 1% (Tue, 30-yr high) into a Fed hold (Wed) with inflation still rising — and tech-fund inflows just hit a record +$12.3B week (KobeissiLetter). Confidence: HIGH.

SpaceX: $2.2T on a sliver, and a trillionaire

~4.25% float (~$90B) against a $2.1T cap, six leveraged ETFs already swinging it 2x, options opening Tuesday with four days of price history — dealers pricing blind and likely to move the stock to stay hedged (shanaka86).

Sacks' 2009 stake at a $27M valuation, ~4,400 employees minted millionaires, including a former welder (DeFiTracer). Bears note SpaceX would need to ~50x to match Tesla's market cap (MaartenVerheyen), while Tesla itself trades ~305x adjusted FCF (DA_Stockman). Confidence: HIGH.

Gold, silver, copper: recovery off the crash, July catalysts teased

After last week's blood, silver posted a "crazy weekly close" (TheApeOfGoldStreet); gold reportedly trading north of $4,200 and silver past $67 per Macro Alpha. The Big 8 barely covered shorts despite the move (Ed Steer via goldseek); Asian gold-ETF holdings nearly tripled since 2024 (Global Markets Investor).

Copper closed at a weekly all-time high (Hedgeye) as Goldman widened its ex-US deficit forecast 10x to 640k tonnes (Gold Telegraph); Hanke says stay long the supercycle (steve_hanke).

Catalyst chatter: a July gold "announcement" and a silver critical-mineral price floor (BostonBogey); Judy Shelton's gold-backed bonds reportedly discussed with Bessent (Dioclet). Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: ~900 in the Konstantinovka cauldron; Nabiullina vanishes

An estimated 900 Ukrainian infantry reported encircled at Konstantinovka with "death or surrender" the framing (ug_chelsea); Putin claims advances "in all directions" (aleksthgrt). Ukrainian drone strikes blacked out Russian-controlled Kherson and part of Zaporizhzhia (AMK Mapping).

Central bank chief Nabiullina has been out of public view 16+ days, skipping a rate meeting with Putin amid a clash over money-printing for war spending (biancoresearch). The war this week passed WWI in length (BurggrabenH). Confidence: HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

China teeing up a digital-payments system to compete with the dollar, via FT (MaartenVerheyen). LOW.

A Korean WF6/tungsten supply-chain squeeze (China export-controlling Japan) floated as a Foosung pure-play beneficiary (aleabitoreddit). LOW.

Solar topped coal in a full US calendar month for the first time (12.8% vs 12.2% in May), per KobeissiLetter. LOW.

Algeria becomes first foreign operator of Russia's Su-57E/Su-34E (MenchOsint). LOW.

Somaliland opened a diplomatic office in Taiwan over Beijing's objections (zerohedge). LOW.

Bitcoin ETF outflows accelerating (-$2.1B in June, 5th straight weekly outflow for IBIT), per KobeissiLetter. LOW.

Sandisk ($SNDK) hit a 99.13 monthly RSI, called the most overbought monthly reading for any stock on record (Barchart). LOW.

4. Noise

IRGC vs IDF "Iran strikes Israel's largest oil refinery" — single low-credibility account, video shows only a crowd near a fire, unverified (IranMilittary). Ignored: no corroboration.

Apocalyptic Monday crypto-dump threads ("worst day of 2026," Fed "confirmed hikes," deal "cancelled") — engagement-bait with fabricated certainties (CryptoNobler); same for the silver-to-$50 "structure" call (0xNonceSense). Ignored: follow-bait, no verifiable data.

ODNI/Gabbard Ukraine "biolabs" release — recurring info-war material, no market read (ODNIgov). Noted, not actioned.

Brazil bungee-death footage, Poland Pride culture-war loops, and World Cup content dominated raw volume — human-interest and engagement filler with no signal.

5. Stock Picks

Cerrado Gold ($CERT.V / $CRDOF). Detailed thesis: market prices the Mont Sorcier iron asset at zero; a 0.10x NPV ($160m) used only as margin of safety. Comp: Champion Iron's Kami deal cleared ~0.92x NAV (Nippon Steel/Sojitz paid $245m for 49%, valuing it $500m vs $541m PFS NPV), while Mont Sorcier sits on active year-round rail with far lower capex needs and supplies the scarce 67%+ Fe "green steel" feed. At C$1.70 you're paying <2x FCF for the Argentine producer and getting the Canadian iron asset free (GPs_capital). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Aya Gold & Silver ($AYA). Position-sizing + index catalyst: added to an index with an estimated 5.7M shares to be bought, rebalancing by Friday June 19, against a 142M-share float; called a top position (ThiedeInvests). Confidence: LOW.

Newmont ($NEM). Margin read: Q1 2026 average realized gold ~$4,900, margins peaking and set to ease in Q2, but still "world-class" at $4,000/oz even with higher energy and cost inflation (minenergybiz). Confidence: LOW.

Tudor ($TUD). Priority-account position note: trimmed size on prolonged underperformance, but flagged as a "favourite play" with market-moving newsflow expected over six months, to be rebuilt before news drops (TheApeOfGoldStreet). Confidence: LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 539

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 8

Stock picks: 4

Weak signals: 7

Noise filtered: 4 clusters

Confidence distribution: 8 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM, 11 LOW

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Fun corner

Sudoku (Hard) — 2026-06-14