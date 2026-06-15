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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
1h

Iran's 14 points as summarized by Larry Johnson and verified elsewhere individually. It is doubtful that Trump has truly accepted the Iran position. Things are "happening elsewhere", including Indonesia and the Philippines.

https://substack.com/@fijirefugee/note/c-275736678

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
2h

IDF supposedly not withdrawing from Lebanon but also not impeding the returning Shia.

Lebanese government will likely use them as a force multiplier to disarm Hezbollah.

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