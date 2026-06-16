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Lar Sulrich's avatar
Lar Sulrich
7h

Israel turning on America is part of the plot. My guess is, Israel always hated America but kept the hatred concealed. Revealing the betrayal and ingratitude would help turn countless Zionist Evangelicals back toward Christ.

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