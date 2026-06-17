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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
24m

Will the US leave Israel to its fate?

I doubt they could stop Israel even If they wanted to.

Interessting times, indeed

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John Bigbootee's avatar
John Bigbootee
3h

"Following the devastating 2010 earthquake, the international community pledged roughly $13.5 to $16 billion for Haiti's relief and reconstruction. However, only about half (≈ 48% to 53%) of the promised recovery funds were actually disbursed for their intended purposes"

I would love to see the accounting on the half that they claimed Haiti received.

$300,000,000,000.00 to Iran?

Uh, pull-ease.

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