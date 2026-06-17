TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Big day, not a grind: the full US-Iran MOU text leaked and reads as near-total US capitulation, with a Friday signing in Switzerland — and "all fronts, including Lebanon" is the landmine, because Israel is still bombing south Lebanon and Hezbollah says no Israeli withdrawal means no final deal. Markets ran with it: crude crashed below $80 (WTI ~$75-76, -25% on the month) even as physical inventory data screams the opposite, semis dumped ~6% after Microsoft balked at an Oracle cloud deal, the BoJ hiked to 1% (first time since 1995), and SpaceX blew past Microsoft to become the world's 4th-largest company. On the ground, Konstantinovka and Lyman are both falling. FOMC under new chair Warsh lands today.

1. Critical Alerts

US-Iran MOU to be signed Friday in Switzerland; leaked text ends the war "on all fronts" including Lebanon. Multiple independent leaks converged: a 12-point version (MarioNawfal), a 14-point Al Arabiya copy (no_itsmyturn), and Barak Ravid's key points (ShaykhSulaiman). Terms: immediate lifting of the naval blockade, immediate oil-sale sanctions waivers, $300B reconstruction fund, frozen assets released, US force withdrawal within 30 days of a final deal, Iran reaffirms it will never build nukes but keeps its program status quo. Confidence: HIGH.

Oil crashed below $80 — Brent first time since March 3, WTI ~$75-76, down ~25% on the month (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter, Hedgeye). The catch: physical data points the other way (see Core Themes). Confidence: HIGH.

Semiconductors fell ~6% (2nd-worst day since Oct 2025) after Microsoft walked from a $3B Oracle cloud deal over security concerns (zerohedge, Barchart). Microsoft is also reportedly weighing China's DeepSeek to replace OpenAI/Anthropic (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

Bank of Japan raised rates to 1%, highest since 1995, in a 7-1 vote — and stopped reducing bond purchases (zerohedge, shanaka86). Priced in, so the market shrugged — which is the part worth watching, not the part worth ignoring. Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: Konstantinovka and Lyman both falling. Ukraine has withdrawn from eastern Konstantinovka with only ~20% under firm control (Suriyakmaps); Russian soldiers filmed walking in central Lyman, "not an infiltration attack" (Suriyakmaps). Confidence: HIGH.

2. Core Themes

Iran deal: Lebanon is the breaking point, and Trump just turned on Netanyahu

The "all fronts, including Lebanon" clause is the live wire. Hezbollah says Iran won't sign a final deal unless Israel withdraws from Lebanon (Lord Bebo); FM Araghchi calls continued Israeli occupation or strikes a violation of the MoU (ShaykhSulaiman). Confidence: HIGH.

And Israel is still firing: 4 killed in separate strikes on south Lebanon Tuesday (DeItaone), IDF artillery on multiple towns (AMK_Mapping_), drone strike in Ansariyeh (ILRedAlert).

Trump publicly rebuked Israel — "fighting Hezbollah too long," "too many people are being killed," "you don't have to knock down an apartment house every time" (FoxNews, FaytuksNetwork). He floated letting al-Sharaa's Syria take on Hezbollah instead (Suriyakmaps). Confidence: HIGH.

Israel asked to see the MOU and was refused (i24NEWS). Trump's net favorability in Israel flipped from +23 to -23 in three weeks (FaytuksNetwork); hardliners want Netanyahu gone so they can pursue "real regime change" (zerohedge).

The pro-Iran read is loud and one-directional: "abject capitulation" (imetatronink), "US Finally Capitulates" (simpatico771). Even a hawkish Iranian account itemized it as a US failure — $300B, sanctions lifted, frozen assets, IRGC charging Hormuz tolls, no missile/proxy limits (NiohBerg).

Tankers aren't waiting for the ceremony: Iranian crude exited the blockaded Gulf zone, the first exports in two months (AFP), a VLCC carrying ~2mb with AIS on (anasalhajji). The US reportedly wants to charge transit fees — a "VIP Pass" for Navy escort (Safarnejad_IR).

Oil: the screen says peace, the barrels say shortage

The bear case is the headline: deal done, war premium out, crude -6 to -7% on the day (KobeissiLetter), Dubai physical premium gone negative (-33c) from +$65 in mid-March (JavierBlas).

The bull case is the inventory data nobody's pricing: SPR at a 42-year low (Hedgeye), crude stocks at a 43-year low per McNally, who sees Brent back above $100 this summer (Mark4XX). A 15M-barrel weekly draw — fourth largest on record — swallowed a 9M SPR release and still drew more (SCapStrategist).

Shippers won't return for weeks regardless: ~500 ships stuck in the Gulf 100+ days, normalization 40-50 days out (STANISKRAPIVNIK); Kpler counted just five Hormuz crossings on June 15 (Kpler).

JustDario calls it "peak manipulation" with the curve about to flip into contango, and suspects Trump rushed the deal because inventories hit critical lows (JustDario); he also flagged an odd volatility spike, as if someone placed a big long bet into options expiry (JustDario).

The dissent: TheApeOfGoldStreet sees a 65-90 range, drifting back to the low 60s once oil flows freely, and roasts the "structure says $150 by July" crowd (TheApeOfGoldST). Confidence: HIGH on the divergence; the direction is the genuine debate.

AI: Microsoft balks, and the "compute is scarce" story starts cracking

Microsoft walking from the Oracle deal lit the fuse, but the structural worry is bigger: compute rental prices are rolling over, directly challenging the scarcity narrative that justifies the capex (zerohedge citing Goldman's Delta One desk here). Token costs are down ~20% month-to-date (zerohedge).

JPM names the unsolved problem out loud: the duration mismatch between 5-year chip lives and long-duration IG debt funding them (zerohedge) — against ~$1.4T in funding commitments keeping the circle spinning (zerohedge).

DeepSeek doing to inference what lab diamonds did to De Beers: spend hundreds of billions to discover that good-enough-but-cheap wins (DesoGames).

Anthropic's still negotiating with the Trump admin over the security restriction on its latest model (per Bloomberg's overnight wrap via zerohedge); Claude Code threw 500s across every model mid-session (bridgemindai). Meta drafted 6,500 engineers into a data-labeling "gulag" after paying $14.3B for Scale AI to do exactly that (HedgieMarkets).

The IPO firehose is the relief valve: net equity issuance projected to surge ~500% to ~$1.2T in 2027, the largest two-year wave since the late 1990s (KobeissiLetter). Confidence: HIGH.

SpaceX: 4th-largest company on Earth, $19B in sales, -$9B in profit

SpaceX blew past Microsoft to ~$2.95T market cap, 4th in the world (KobeissiLetter) — on $19B revenue and -$9B net income (charliebilello). Elon is now worth more than Bitcoin's entire market cap (WatcherGuru).

Four days after IPO, it bought Cursor for $60B in stock — buying "the one screen where OpenAI, Anthropic and Google compete for the same customer," then putting Grok on the menu (shanaka86). The FTX estate had sold its ~5% Cursor stake back at cost; that stake is now worth ~$3B — a 15,000x miss (JohnLeFevre).

The casino mechanics: a swarm of 2x leveraged ETFs each clearing $100M+ in volume (EricBalchunas), Burry wanting to short but options too expensive (Barchart), Cramer calling it a "memestock" (KobeissiLetter), and a share-unlock schedule that 20x's the float by December (ColinTCrypto). Confidence: HIGH.

Russia-Ukraine: biggest advances of 2026 — Konstantinovka, Lyman, Kupyansk all giving way

Konstantinovka: ~13.73 km² Russian gain over two weeks, Ukraine pulled back from the western suburbs, flags raised (AMK_Mapping_); a soldier leaving the city described it in one word — "Furchtbar" (terrible) (UniqueMongolia).

Lyman about to fall, with an announcement expected during the G7; Novyi Donbas has fallen; Sumy's Kiyanitsa captured; Kupyansk's Oskil line collapsing (MilitarySummary). On the left bank of Kupyansk, Russia is connecting two troop groupings (Karmabash).

Overnight, Russia hit Kyiv with a large combined strike on defense plants and a Nova Poshta logistics hub (BeateLandefeld); a Ukrainian Su-24M went down in Khmelnytskyi, both crew dead (Lord Bebo).

At the G7 in Evian, Zelensky opened EU accession talks and Trump called on Putin to deal (zerohedge) — while Peskov said there are no channels and Zelensky can always come to Moscow. Confidence: HIGH.

Gold, silver, and the central-bank bid under a BoJ hike

A record 45% of central banks plan to add gold over the next 12 months — highest ever, 89% expect global reserves to rise (KobeissiLetter, IGWTreport). Official sector buying the dip while Western funds sell: gold funds just logged a 4th straight week of outflows (HedgeyeAM).

Gold ~$4,344 per GeromanAT; silver hovering ~$70-71. JustDario smells a silver squeeze (JustDario).

Treasury gold-revaluation chatter intensifying: gold-linked Treasuries possibly around July 4th, with the 8,133 tonnes still booked at $42.22/oz (KingKong9888, MilesFranklinCo). Trump separately invoked the Defense Production Act over munitions constraints (DeItaone) — a quiet tailwind for silver as a critical mineral.

The BoJ's shrug-inducing 1% hike is the one to file away: shanaka86 lays out the yen-carry unwind risk and notes nobody can size the trade within a factor of 20 (shanaka86). Confidence: HIGH.

US macro: FOMC under Warsh, into a housing collapse and sticky inflation

Warsh's first FOMC lands today; the framing is "goodbye easing bias" (zerohedge). The bind: CPI at 4.2% (highest since April 2023) now sits just 0.1pp from unemployment at 4.3% — historically a setup that precedes hikes, not cuts (KobeissiLetter).

Housing starts collapsed to the lowest since COVID (1,177K vs 1,430K expected), multifamily craters (zerohedge). Equity valuations sit at the most expensive in history, above the dot-com and 1929 peaks (Barchart). A sustained sell program hit the tape — GS desk 17% better for sale on hedge funds (zerohedge). Confidence: HIGH.

3. Weak Signals

Russia-China-Iran trilateral strategic pact reportedly signed, covering economic and defense cooperation (World_Affairs11). Single-source, unconfirmed. Confidence: LOW.

Power of Siberia 2 delay is about the route (and Mongolian transit), not price — and a decision may be near, which would permanently redirect Yamal gas east, away from Europe (RnaudBertrand). Confidence: LOW.

mBridge reportedly out of MVP phase, with most Middle East energy now able to settle on it (EFbullion) — and Iran moving to link its grid to Qatar (DropSiteNews). Plumbing for a non-dollar energy bloc, if real. Confidence: LOW.

Diamonds as the cautionary tale for "story-based" value: mined-diamond prices hit a record low while gold and silver ran to ATHs — De Beers written down $6.8B in three years, lab-grown falsifying the scarcity story (shanaka86, Hedgeye). Confidence: MEDIUM.

China retail sales worst since COVID (-0.6% YoY), yuan and stocks dropped on the data (zerohedge). Confidence: MEDIUM.

4. Noise

B-52/F-18 crashes spun into "Israel vaporized 8 Americans" conspiracy (EthanLevins2, realStockes). Two aviation losses in two days is notable, but the embedded-switch/pager-attack theorizing is pure speculation with zero sourcing — ignoring the attribution claims.

UK rape-gang inquiry report drew a flood of high-emotion, low-information posts and calls for executions. Real story, but the feed content is engagement bait, not analysis — skipping.

English Channel: Russian frigate Grigorovich fired warning shots at a British yacht (WarMonitors). UK calls it isolated; treating as a one-off, not an escalation signal.

FBI "drone terror plot" at a White House UFC event (Polymarket) — dramatic, thinly sourced, no market relevance.

World Cup / SpaceX-meme / Elon-vs-Switzerland filler — high volume, no signal.

5. Stock Picks

Galway Metals ($GWM.V / $GAYMF) — New position taken; ~$19/oz EV/oz vs. a $55-88/oz peer set, on Clarence Stream's 2.31-4.03 g/t grades. Catalyst is the updated NI 43-101 MRE due end-Q2 2026 (the current 2.26 Moz figure was struck at $1,650/oz gold; 342 holes / 69,556m drilled since). Adds Estrades (DOWA paid US$5M for 10%) plus ~25M lbs antimony optionality at $25/lb (Silver Santa). TheApeOfGoldStreet flags the MRE timing as "should be great" (TheApeOfGoldST). Confidence: MEDIUM.

Hercules Metals ($BIG.V / $BADEF) — Leviathan porphyry, Idaho: HER-25-18 returned 787.9m of 0.54% CuEq (incl. 212.8m of 0.89% CuEq); HER-25-21 returned 801.6m of 0.40% CuEq , plus near-surface high grades (21.3m of 2.00% CuEq). System open to the southwest; drilling underway at the Hook target (HerculesMetals). Confidence: LOW (single-source, but heavy fundamental detail).

Emperor Metals — Duquesne West: 15m at 61 g/t Au = 922 gram-metres (DonDurrett). Brief but a genuinely high grade-thickness intercept. Confidence: LOW.

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 841

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 7

Stock picks: 3

Weak signals: 5

Noise filtered: 5 clusters

Confidence distribution: 11 HIGH, 1 MEDIUM, 7 LOW (across cited items)

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[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour

[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money

Fun corner

Sudoku (Medium) — 2026-06-17