Daily digest: 2026-06-18
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TL;DR: today vs. yesterday
Three things actually happened instead of being threatened: the US-Iran MOU got signed (electronically Wednesday, then a ceremonial round at Macron's Versailles dinner), with Trump openly admitting he caved because the US was "four weeks" from running out of oil reserves; Warsh's first FOMC delivered a hawkish hold, killed forward guidance, and printed nine dots calling for a 2026 hike, shedding ~$1.2T off the S&P and ~$100 off gold; and Ukraine flew its largest drone strike on Moscow in two years, hitting the Kapotnya refinery. Everything else — oil's headline-vs-barrel split, the SpaceX/AI bubble, the central-bank gold bid — is continuation, but the continuation is loud.
1. Critical Alerts
US-Iran MOU signed and "in effect." Both presidents signed electronically Wednesday per two US officials (BarakRavid), confirmed by Axios and zerohedge, with a ceremonial signing at Versailles during Macron's dinner (FoxNews). Iran's FM says it "officially enters into force" (WarMonitors). HIGH (5+ sources)
Trump admits the US was ~4 weeks from running out of oil reserves — the actual reason for the deal, framed as avoiding a Depression-scale "economic catastrophe" (zerohedge, Polymarket, zerohedge). HIGH (3+ sources)
Fed holds 3.50–3.75%, drops easing bias, 9 of 18 dots pencil a 2026 hike. Warsh's first meeting; he scrapped forward guidance and didn't submit a dot (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter, zerohedge). Markets erased ~$1.2T, Dow -800 (KobeissiLetter). HIGH
Largest Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow in two years. ~180 drones downed approaching the capital, ~555 nationwide overnight; Kapotnya oil refinery struck, roof catapulted into the air (Lord Bebo, GeromanAT, MilitarySummary, Tendar). HIGH
Physical oil is tight while the screen says peace. US crude inventories at the lowest in 41 years and Cushing at "tank bottoms" (Hedgeye, zerohedge), even as WTI fell to ~$74.66 (FirstSquawk) and Iran kept launching drones at ships in Hormuz nightly (HormuzLetter). HIGH
2. Core Themes
Iran deal signed at Versailles — $300B, "reparations," and a Hormuz toll Iran already disputes
The White House released a 14-point text: immediate ceasefire on all fronts including Lebanon, ≥$300B reconstruction fund, full sanctions removal, frozen-asset release (up to ~$100B), 60-day toll-free Hormuz passage, and Iran keeps its enrichment infrastructure with the missile program off the negotiating table (KobeissiLetter, HormuzLetter). HIGH
The US-published and Iran-published texts are not identical — the gaps cluster on Hormuz ("with no charge for 60 days" vs "…60 days only") and on who controls released frozen funds (DD_Geopolitics, Y_Pobegailova). Iran says the final text won't be released and the Bloomberg version is "inaccurate" (FaytuksNetwork). HIGH
Ghalibaf, hours after signing: Hormuz "will never return to the pre-war situation" and Iran will charge transit fees (Faytuks); "everything we sought through military action was secured several times over at the negotiating table" (Osint613). HIGH
"Surrender in Versailles" — the 1919-reparations parallel — trended faster than the signing itself (shanaka86). MEDIUM
Trump kept the exit open: deal "not final," "back to dropping bombs" if he doesn't like it (AlArabiya, DeItaone). He also publicly downgraded Netanyahu to "the very small partner" and called the Beirut strikes "unnecessary" (ShaykhSulaiman, clashreport). HIGH
The Israeli read: Trump admitting he buckled on Hormuz makes this "worse than Obama and worse than the JCPOA" because sanctions relief is front-loaded and the inspections regime is yet to be negotiated by a side that's already conceded (havivrettiggur). LOW
Oil: WTI below $75 on the peace headline while Cushing hits tank bottoms
WTI broke below $75, ~38% off the March high above $118 (cryptorover); US gasoline under $4 for the first time since March (C_Barraud). HIGH
The bearish case is supply returning: Kpler sees ~90M barrels of stranded non-Iranian crude plus ~70M Iranian able to return as Hormuz reopens (Kpler); first Iranian cargoes already crossed the blockade line (zerohedge). HIGH
The bullish counter is that demand destruction never showed up and Cushing reached tank bottoms last week — a 2020 setup in reverse, with the market positioned max-short into a crunch (JustDario, JustDario). MEDIUM
China is credited with absorbing the war's oil shock single-handedly — cutting waterborne imports by roughly Germany+France+UK's combined consumption without visible economic harm (RnaudBertrand). MEDIUM
UAE racing to rewire energy flows around the chokepoint (zerohedge); Poland moving to tax fuel windfalls earned during the war (zerohedge). MEDIUM
Fed: Warsh holds, kills forward guidance, and the dots flip toward a hike
Unanimous hold, 4th straight; the statement dropped its reference to additional adjustments and Warsh said forward guidance is "not the business we should be in," floating elimination of the dot plot (KobeissiLetter). PCE isn't seen back at 2% until 2028 (KobeissiLetter, SCapStrategist). HIGH
Nine of 18 now pencil a hike (vs zero in March); Warsh declined to submit his own dot (zerohedge, zerohedge). Odds of a 2026 hike jumped to 49% (KobeissiLetter); 2yr yield +10bps (zerohedge). HIGH
The bears-on-Warsh take is that "less guidance = more uncertainty," which is what markets actually sold (KobeissiLetter). Several PM voices argue his hawkishness is a credibility costume and he's a dove who prioritizes market stability over price stability (DonDurrett, RudyHavenstein). MEDIUM
The macro backdrop he's tightening into: housing starts -15.4% MoM to a 5-year low (KobeissiLetter), with December rate expectations now the highest of 2026 (KarelMercx). HIGH
Russia-Ukraine: Liman "gone," Kostyantynivka being cleared, and the war reaches Moscow daily
Beyond the Moscow refinery strike, the frontline kept giving: Russian units clearing the Hora microdistrict and pushing toward physical encirclement at Kostyantynivka (rybar_en), Liman ~80% taken and "gone" (GeromanAT, MilitarySummary). Retreating Ukrainian troops called Kostyantynivka "a fucking disaster" (Lord Bebo). HIGH
A bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team was hit by a fixed-wing drone in Bryansk — one woman killed, six wounded including four children; Russia and Belarus branded it terrorism (Mark4XX, Lord Bebo). HIGH
Diplomatic side-channel: EU Council's Costa has had advisers in contact with Putin's team for weeks; Zelensky reportedly learned of it from the FT (TheDuranReal). MEDIUM
Zelensky touts 10M drones this year, "capable of doubling" (BohuslavskaKate); the cheap-interceptor math (Ukraine's ~$1–2.5k drones vs Shahed-class $20–70k) is the attrition story underneath (rshereme). MEDIUM
AI: SpaceX hits $2.65T at 140x sales; Apple to hike prices ~20% on a memory crunch
SpaceX up ~50% in under a week to $2.65T, a loss-maker at ~140x sales versus DCF models that top out near $1T — the premium is "migrating" out of Tesla into the higher-convexity vehicle (shanaka86, shanaka86). The Motley Fool/Barchart camp pegs fair value at $150–250B (BarchartNews). HIGH
The "compute is cheap/scarce" tension surfaced as cost: Apple to raise prices, Cook calling them "unavoidable" and citing a 6-month commodity swing he's never seen, on memory/storage costs (Polymarket, zerohedge). Data-center demand is now bleeding into broader consumer inflation (zerohedge). HIGH
Token prices erased nearly the entire "agentic" bounce (zerohedge); the semis trade is the most crowded on the board with almost nobody calling it a bubble (themarketear). MEDIUM
Anthropic's export controls caused open tension at the G7 AI lunch (business); Noam Shazeer left Google for OpenAI (Yuchenj_UW). MEDIUM
Gold/silver: a $100 flush on Warsh, against a building central-bank bid
Gold dropped below $4,300, ~$100 off, on the hawkish dots — "falls nearly $100 on news everyone expected" (Hedgeye, TFMetals). DonDurrett's mid-week marks: gold ~$4,250 (-24% from ATH), silver ~$68 (-43%) (DonDurrett). HIGH
Structurally bullish underneath: gold has passed Treasuries as the #2 reserve asset (27% vs 22%), with CBs averaging ~1,000t/yr for four years and 45% intending to add more (shanaka86); ~20% of CBs repatriated or diversified storage this year (GoldTelegraph). HIGH
The short side is crowded: GLD 3-month put skew at a record and the short-borrow fee at a new high for the year (KobeissiLetter, profitsplusid); COMEX silver open interest up ~10% in a month (profitsplusid). MEDIUM
3. Weak Signals
US Mint posts limited Liberty Bell medals implying ~$20,100 gold / $1,500 silver — far beyond numismatic premiums, read by some as a revaluation tell (silvertrade). Single-source, speculative. LOW
BMW profit warning implies >60% earnings drop, EBIT margin 1–3%; VW reportedly described as facing an "existential threat" (Schuldensuehner, zerohedge). Euro-auto stress worth watching. MEDIUM
Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper deliveries disrupted by a road blockade in Mongolia (chigrl). Copper-supply micro-event. LOW
Novo Nordisk breached via a GitHub token — 1.3TB exfiltrated including unreleased drug formulas, $25M ransom refused (cyber_rekk). LOW
Hezbollah-IDF fighting intensifying in south Lebanon — reports of an IED hitting ~10 Israeli soldiers and ongoing FPV strikes (MintPressNews, HadiNasrallah). The Lebanon clause is the deal's softest seam. MEDIUM
Record $5.15T S&P options expiry Friday — the largest monthly expiration on record, with Iran-hedge protection rolling off (KobeissiLetter). Volatility setup. LOW
G7 targets capping China at ≤60% of rare-earth supply; rare-earth names popped (zerohedge). Critical-minerals policy thread. LOW
Saylor's STRC mechanics back in focus as a self-referential pump-and-repeg loop on Bitcoin (Hedgeye, BankerWeimar). LOW
4. Noise
UK rape-gang inquiry firestorm — enormous single-account volume of survivor testimonies and reactions (Lord Bebo). Significant socially, not market-actionable; filtered.
World Cup content (Ghana's last-minute win, Messi's six-Cup record, England fans in Dallas) — engagement, no signal.
Jeremy Clarkson cancer diagnosis (ClarksonsFarm1) — human-interest, off-thesis.
Crypto liquidation theater (Andrew Tate liquidated 8x in 16 hours) (lookonchain) — ignored.
AI jailbreak/prompt-flex threads (Fable system-prompt leak claims, "loops > everything") (niksavvidis) — unverifiable hype, filtered.
5. Stock Picks
Mining names with company-specific fundamentals this period — heavily Don Durrett's coverage on Fed day.*
Falco Resources — updated DFS: $1.75B capex to produce 220K oz/yr at $800 AISC, 2.6-year payback, $5B NPV at $4,400 gold (DonDurrett). Strongest fundamentals on the list. MEDIUM
Paramount Gold Nevada — Sleeper PEA: $200M capex, 65K oz/yr at $2,450 AISC on a 3M+ oz deposit, framed as a company-maker (DonDurrett). LOW
Banyan Gold — new Powerline discovery, 21m at 5.5 g/t Au, with a stated path toward 10M oz (DonDurrett). LOW
Talamore Mining ($TALA.V / TALMF) — Coffee Deposit first assays since 2017: 1.94 g/t over 16.3m, 4.77 g/t over 3.8m, 9.28 g/t over 3m; hole 1 of 15 in a 40,000m program, Pierre Lassonde a major shareholder (GoldTelegraph). LOW
McFarlane Lake Mining ($MLM.CN / MLMLF) — position-sizing change: Silver Santa "more than doubled my position today… I think the bottom is in," new MRE due end-June (Silver Santa). LOW
6. Summary Stats
Total tweets analyzed: 930
Critical alert themes: 5
Core themes covered: 6
Stock picks: 5
Weak signals: 8
Noise filtered: 5 categories (UK inquiry, World Cup, celebrity health, crypto liquidations, AI hype)
Confidence distribution: 14 HIGH, 11 MEDIUM, 13+ LOW
My other publications:
[Analysis] → My two cents on the fait-du-jour
[Portfolio] → What I do with my own money
Wouldn't it be funny if the whole Iran affair was so Washington could profit from price swings in the oil markets?
What is behind the possible gold revaluation?
Why does the US value its gold with only ~40 $/ounce in the first place? I dont understand the benefit of this undervaluation. How do other countries handle this?
And what would be the effects of a revaluation. And why to possibly 20k and not just the current price?