TL;DR: today vs. yesterday

Three things actually happened instead of being threatened: the US-Iran MOU got signed (electronically Wednesday, then a ceremonial round at Macron's Versailles dinner), with Trump openly admitting he caved because the US was "four weeks" from running out of oil reserves; Warsh's first FOMC delivered a hawkish hold, killed forward guidance, and printed nine dots calling for a 2026 hike, shedding ~$1.2T off the S&P and ~$100 off gold; and Ukraine flew its largest drone strike on Moscow in two years, hitting the Kapotnya refinery. Everything else — oil's headline-vs-barrel split, the SpaceX/AI bubble, the central-bank gold bid — is continuation, but the continuation is loud.

1. Critical Alerts

US-Iran MOU signed and "in effect." Both presidents signed electronically Wednesday per two US officials (BarakRavid), confirmed by Axios and zerohedge, with a ceremonial signing at Versailles during Macron's dinner (FoxNews). Iran's FM says it "officially enters into force" (WarMonitors). HIGH (5+ sources)

Trump admits the US was ~4 weeks from running out of oil reserves — the actual reason for the deal, framed as avoiding a Depression-scale "economic catastrophe" (zerohedge, Polymarket, zerohedge). HIGH (3+ sources)

Fed holds 3.50–3.75%, drops easing bias, 9 of 18 dots pencil a 2026 hike. Warsh's first meeting; he scrapped forward guidance and didn't submit a dot (zerohedge, KobeissiLetter, zerohedge). Markets erased ~ $1.2T , Dow -800 (KobeissiLetter). HIGH

Largest Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow in two years. ~180 drones downed approaching the capital, ~555 nationwide overnight; Kapotnya oil refinery struck, roof catapulted into the air (Lord Bebo, GeromanAT, MilitarySummary, Tendar). HIGH

Physical oil is tight while the screen says peace. US crude inventories at the lowest in 41 years and Cushing at "tank bottoms" (Hedgeye, zerohedge), even as WTI fell to ~$74.66 (FirstSquawk) and Iran kept launching drones at ships in Hormuz nightly (HormuzLetter). HIGH

2. Core Themes

Iran deal signed at Versailles — $300B, "reparations," and a Hormuz toll Iran already disputes

The White House released a 14-point text : immediate ceasefire on all fronts including Lebanon, ≥ $300B reconstruction fund, full sanctions removal, frozen-asset release (up to ~$100B), 60-day toll-free Hormuz passage, and Iran keeps its enrichment infrastructure with the missile program off the negotiating table (KobeissiLetter, HormuzLetter). HIGH

The US-published and Iran-published texts are not identical — the gaps cluster on Hormuz ("with no charge for 60 days" vs "…60 days only") and on who controls released frozen funds (DD_Geopolitics, Y_Pobegailova). Iran says the final text won't be released and the Bloomberg version is "inaccurate" (FaytuksNetwork). HIGH

Ghalibaf, hours after signing: Hormuz "will never return to the pre-war situation" and Iran will charge transit fees (Faytuks); "everything we sought through military action was secured several times over at the negotiating table" (Osint613). HIGH

"Surrender in Versailles" — the 1919-reparations parallel — trended faster than the signing itself (shanaka86). MEDIUM

Trump kept the exit open: deal "not final," "back to dropping bombs" if he doesn't like it (AlArabiya, DeItaone). He also publicly downgraded Netanyahu to "the very small partner" and called the Beirut strikes "unnecessary" (ShaykhSulaiman, clashreport). HIGH

The Israeli read: Trump admitting he buckled on Hormuz makes this "worse than Obama and worse than the JCPOA" because sanctions relief is front-loaded and the inspections regime is yet to be negotiated by a side that's already conceded (havivrettiggur). LOW

Oil: WTI below $75 on the peace headline while Cushing hits tank bottoms

WTI broke below $75, ~38% off the March high above $118 (cryptorover); US gasoline under $4 for the first time since March (C_Barraud). HIGH

The bearish case is supply returning: Kpler sees ~90M barrels of stranded non-Iranian crude plus ~70M Iranian able to return as Hormuz reopens (Kpler); first Iranian cargoes already crossed the blockade line (zerohedge). HIGH

The bullish counter is that demand destruction never showed up and Cushing reached tank bottoms last week — a 2020 setup in reverse, with the market positioned max-short into a crunch (JustDario, JustDario). MEDIUM

China is credited with absorbing the war's oil shock single-handedly — cutting waterborne imports by roughly Germany+France+UK's combined consumption without visible economic harm (RnaudBertrand). MEDIUM

UAE racing to rewire energy flows around the chokepoint (zerohedge); Poland moving to tax fuel windfalls earned during the war (zerohedge). MEDIUM

Fed: Warsh holds, kills forward guidance, and the dots flip toward a hike

Unanimous hold, 4th straight; the statement dropped its reference to additional adjustments and Warsh said forward guidance is "not the business we should be in," floating elimination of the dot plot (KobeissiLetter). PCE isn't seen back at 2% until 2028 (KobeissiLetter, SCapStrategist). HIGH

Nine of 18 now pencil a hike (vs zero in March); Warsh declined to submit his own dot (zerohedge, zerohedge). Odds of a 2026 hike jumped to 49% (KobeissiLetter); 2yr yield +10bps (zerohedge). HIGH

The bears-on-Warsh take is that "less guidance = more uncertainty," which is what markets actually sold (KobeissiLetter). Several PM voices argue his hawkishness is a credibility costume and he's a dove who prioritizes market stability over price stability (DonDurrett, RudyHavenstein). MEDIUM

The macro backdrop he's tightening into: housing starts -15.4% MoM to a 5-year low (KobeissiLetter), with December rate expectations now the highest of 2026 (KarelMercx). HIGH

Russia-Ukraine: Liman "gone," Kostyantynivka being cleared, and the war reaches Moscow daily

Beyond the Moscow refinery strike, the frontline kept giving: Russian units clearing the Hora microdistrict and pushing toward physical encirclement at Kostyantynivka (rybar_en), Liman ~80% taken and "gone" (GeromanAT, MilitarySummary). Retreating Ukrainian troops called Kostyantynivka "a fucking disaster" (Lord Bebo). HIGH

A bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team was hit by a fixed-wing drone in Bryansk — one woman killed, six wounded including four children; Russia and Belarus branded it terrorism (Mark4XX, Lord Bebo). HIGH

Diplomatic side-channel: EU Council's Costa has had advisers in contact with Putin's team for weeks; Zelensky reportedly learned of it from the FT (TheDuranReal). MEDIUM

Zelensky touts 10M drones this year, "capable of doubling" (BohuslavskaKate); the cheap-interceptor math (Ukraine's ~$1–2.5k drones vs Shahed-class $20–70k) is the attrition story underneath (rshereme). MEDIUM

AI: SpaceX hits $2.65T at 140x sales; Apple to hike prices ~20% on a memory crunch

SpaceX up ~50% in under a week to $2.65T , a loss-maker at ~140x sales versus DCF models that top out near $1T — the premium is "migrating" out of Tesla into the higher-convexity vehicle (shanaka86, shanaka86). The Motley Fool/Barchart camp pegs fair value at $150–250B (BarchartNews). HIGH

The "compute is cheap/scarce" tension surfaced as cost: Apple to raise prices, Cook calling them "unavoidable" and citing a 6-month commodity swing he's never seen, on memory/storage costs (Polymarket, zerohedge). Data-center demand is now bleeding into broader consumer inflation (zerohedge). HIGH

Token prices erased nearly the entire "agentic" bounce (zerohedge); the semis trade is the most crowded on the board with almost nobody calling it a bubble (themarketear). MEDIUM

Anthropic's export controls caused open tension at the G7 AI lunch (business); Noam Shazeer left Google for OpenAI (Yuchenj_UW). MEDIUM

Gold/silver: a $100 flush on Warsh, against a building central-bank bid

Gold dropped below $4,300, ~$100 off, on the hawkish dots — "falls nearly $100 on news everyone expected" (Hedgeye, TFMetals). DonDurrett's mid-week marks: gold ~$4,250 (-24% from ATH), silver ~$68 (-43%) (DonDurrett). HIGH

Structurally bullish underneath: gold has passed Treasuries as the #2 reserve asset (27% vs 22%), with CBs averaging ~1,000t/yr for four years and 45% intending to add more (shanaka86); ~20% of CBs repatriated or diversified storage this year (GoldTelegraph). HIGH

The short side is crowded: GLD 3-month put skew at a record and the short-borrow fee at a new high for the year (KobeissiLetter, profitsplusid); COMEX silver open interest up ~10% in a month (profitsplusid). MEDIUM

3. Weak Signals

US Mint posts limited Liberty Bell medals implying ~$20,100 gold / $1,500 silver — far beyond numismatic premiums, read by some as a revaluation tell (silvertrade). Single-source, speculative. LOW

BMW profit warning implies >60% earnings drop , EBIT margin 1–3%; VW reportedly described as facing an "existential threat" (Schuldensuehner, zerohedge). Euro-auto stress worth watching. MEDIUM

Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper deliveries disrupted by a road blockade in Mongolia (chigrl). Copper-supply micro-event. LOW

Novo Nordisk breached via a GitHub token — 1.3TB exfiltrated including unreleased drug formulas, $25M ransom refused (cyber_rekk). LOW

Hezbollah-IDF fighting intensifying in south Lebanon — reports of an IED hitting ~10 Israeli soldiers and ongoing FPV strikes (MintPressNews, HadiNasrallah). The Lebanon clause is the deal's softest seam. MEDIUM

Record $5.15T S&P options expiry Friday — the largest monthly expiration on record, with Iran-hedge protection rolling off (KobeissiLetter). Volatility setup. LOW

G7 targets capping China at ≤60% of rare-earth supply ; rare-earth names popped (zerohedge). Critical-minerals policy thread. LOW

Saylor's STRC mechanics back in focus as a self-referential pump-and-repeg loop on Bitcoin (Hedgeye, BankerWeimar). LOW

4. Noise

UK rape-gang inquiry firestorm — enormous single-account volume of survivor testimonies and reactions (Lord Bebo). Significant socially, not market-actionable; filtered.

World Cup content (Ghana's last-minute win, Messi's six-Cup record, England fans in Dallas) — engagement, no signal.

Jeremy Clarkson cancer diagnosis (ClarksonsFarm1) — human-interest, off-thesis.

Crypto liquidation theater (Andrew Tate liquidated 8x in 16 hours) (lookonchain) — ignored.

AI jailbreak/prompt-flex threads (Fable system-prompt leak claims, "loops > everything") (niksavvidis) — unverifiable hype, filtered.

5. Stock Picks

Mining names with company-specific fundamentals this period — heavily Don Durrett's coverage on Fed day.*

Falco Resources — updated DFS: $1.75B capex to produce 220K oz/yr at $800 AISC , 2.6-year payback, $5B NPV at $4,400 gold (DonDurrett). Strongest fundamentals on the list. MEDIUM

Paramount Gold Nevada — Sleeper PEA: $200M capex , 65K oz/yr at $2,450 AISC on a 3M+ oz deposit, framed as a company-maker (DonDurrett). LOW

Banyan Gold — new Powerline discovery, 21m at 5.5 g/t Au , with a stated path toward 10M oz (DonDurrett). LOW

Talamore Mining ($TALA.V / TALMF) — Coffee Deposit first assays since 2017: 1.94 g/t over 16.3m, 4.77 g/t over 3.8m, 9.28 g/t over 3m ; hole 1 of 15 in a 40,000m program, Pierre Lassonde a major shareholder (GoldTelegraph). LOW

McFarlane Lake Mining ($MLM.CN / MLMLF) — position-sizing change: Silver Santa "more than doubled my position today… I think the bottom is in," new MRE due end-June (Silver Santa). LOW

6. Summary Stats

Total tweets analyzed: 930

Critical alert themes: 5

Core themes covered: 6

Stock picks: 5

Weak signals: 8

Noise filtered: 5 categories (UK inquiry, World Cup, celebrity health, crypto liquidations, AI hype)

Confidence distribution: 14 HIGH, 11 MEDIUM, 13+ LOW

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Fun corner

Crossword — 2026-06-18