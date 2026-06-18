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Lar Sulrich's avatar
Lar Sulrich
6h

Wouldn't it be funny if the whole Iran affair was so Washington could profit from price swings in the oil markets?

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1 reply by No1
Flex's avatar
Flex
7h

What is behind the possible gold revaluation?

Why does the US value its gold with only ~40 $/ounce in the first place? I dont understand the benefit of this undervaluation. How do other countries handle this?

And what would be the effects of a revaluation. And why to possibly 20k and not just the current price?

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