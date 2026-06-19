No1's Daily Digest

No1's Daily Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham's avatar
Graham
1h

Are you going to report that Kostiantynivka has fallen next week as well ? 🤪😂 ( it has not yet), some AI generated flags have been posted. Pictures of platoon sized elements moving freely through the ruins are probably years away 😂

555 drones shot down, is approximately true but wierdly specific( probably nearer 600). That this was the strategy to clear the air corridor into Moscow to enable 6 drones to strike the oil refinery is missed 🥰

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture